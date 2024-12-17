6 Non-Negotiables I Use to Work Through Adversity | The HigherUp Podcast Ep. 36
In Today's episode, I reflect on the strategies I have implemented to overcome what life has thrown at me (which has been quite a lot) in hopes you can implement them for yourself when life's non-elected challenges arise.
5 Skills I Developed That Changed My Life | The HigherUp Podcast Ep. 35
In todays episode, I break down the 5 skills I have honed in the last 5 years that I believe had the most tangible positive impact on my life. They are as follows:
1. Communication skills
2. Sales Skills
3. Fitness
4. Self belief
5. Networking
What are some skills I left out you think people would benefit from developing?
6 Tips to Stay on Track During The Holidays | The HigherUp Podcast Ep. 34
How Getting in Your Best Physical Shape Empowers Your Life's Purpose | The HigherUp Podcast Ep. 33
This podcast episode is a recording of my in-person event in Atlanta, GA on November 7th, 2024. I tell my life story and share insights on how I believe getting in the best shape you can will change the trajectory of your entire life.
How I Grew My Social Media, Overcoming Life's Adversities & More | The HigherUp Podcast Ep. 32
Did you feel awkward about filming yourself at first and how did you get over it?
How to educate loved ones on the importance of health without being pushy or self righteous.
Tips for growing a social media page?
Thoughts on a SAD lamp during winter?
Create the ideal meal that is filling and has all the macronutrients we need.
Can you explain your morning routine and the science behind it?
When life delivers a big hit (mentally/physically), how do you fight your way back on track?
The HigherUp Podcast has one mission - to share easily implementable ways to improve your life. The host of this podcast is Michael Smoak, or HigherUpWellness on social media. I will be breaking down concepts and principles in the health and wellness space that are often complex and convoluted into easily digestible, actionable steps that you can do for low or no cost.
This podcast will be a combination of solo episodes and interview episodes of guests who embody the HigherUp lifestyle.