The Metabolic Classroom with Dr. Ben Bikman

During Dr. Ben Bikman’s latest episode of The Metabolic Classroom lectures, Ben explores the metabolic effects of nicotine, emphasizing its influence beyond its addictive properties and its association with lung health and its connection to insulin resistance.Nicotine, a naturally occurring alkaloid found primarily in tobacco plants, is widely consumed through various products such as cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, and nicotine replacement therapies like gums and patches. While most discussions on nicotine focus on its addictive qualities and respiratory impact, Ben highlights its significant effects on metabolism, including interactions with fat cells, insulin, and the nervous system.Nicotine primarily stimulates the sympathetic nervous system by increasing the release of catecholamines like epinephrine and norepinephrine. These stress hormones activate the “fight or flight” response, resulting in elevated heart rate, blood pressure, and metabolic rate.Nicotine’s ability to increase lipolysis, the breakdown of stored fat into free fatty acids, often leads to temporary weight loss. However, its chronic use disrupts fat metabolism by impairing mitochondrial fat oxidation, leading to fat cell hypertrophy (enlargement). This enlargement, particularly in visceral fat, contributes to insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and systemic inflammation.Ben also examines nicotine’s role in insulin resistance through its activation of specific cellular pathways. Nicotine increases ceramide production, which disrupts insulin signaling by deactivating key proteins essential for glucose uptake. Additionally, nicotine activates receptors like RAGE (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products) and TLR4 (Toll-like Receptor 4), which further drive ceramide production and inflammation. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle that exacerbates metabolic dysfunction and promotes chronic insulin resistance.The classroom lecture highlights the paradoxical nature of nicotine’s metabolic effects. While it temporarily enhances fat metabolism and weight loss, chronic exposure reverses these effects, promoting fat storage, inflammation, and severe insulin resistance. Ben emphasizes the metabolic risks associated with nicotine, especially in the context of rising vaping trends among younger populations. He concludes by urging greater awareness of nicotine’s systemic effects, particularly its hidden role in metabolic health.visit: https://www.insuliniq.comBen’s favorite yerba maté and fiber supplement: https://ufeelgreat.com/usa/en/c/InsulinIQBen’s favorite meal-replacement shake: https://gethlth.com (discount: BEN10)Ben’s favorite electrolytes (and more): https://redmond.life (discount: BEN15)Ben’s favorite allulose source: https://rxsugar.com (discount: BEN20)Show Notes/References:Due to character length constraints, references are not posted here. However, for a complete list, we respond quickly. Please email: [email protected]
with your request, and be sure to mention which Metabolic Classroom episode you are referring to, which in this case is “Episode 79 - Nicotine and Insulin Resistance”. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.