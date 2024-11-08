The Metabolic Classroom with Dr. Ben Bikman

Powered by RND
Insulin IQ
Welcome to The Metabolic Classroom, a nutrition and lifestyle podcast focused on metabolism, which is how our bodies use energy, and the truth behind why we get...
Health & WellnessNutritionScienceLife Sciences

  Hypertension Medications and Metabolic Health
    This week in The Metabolic Classroom lecture, Ben focuses on the relationship between hypertension medications and metabolic health, providing a critical examination of their mechanisms and metabolic implications.He begins by highlighting the role of insulin resistance as a common root cause of both hypertension and metabolic disorders. Ben explains that while hypertension medications such as diuretics, beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and calcium channel blockers are often prescribed, they each have unique effects on insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, which can either mitigate or exacerbate metabolic dysfunction. Notably, some classes of these medications, like ARBs, may improve insulin sensitivity, while others, like beta blockers and diuretics, can impair it, leading to heightened risks for type 2 diabetes.Ben underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of hypertension—namely, insulin resistance—through lifestyle interventions like low-carbohydrate diets and fasting, which improve both blood pressure and metabolic health. He emphasizes the need for personalized treatment plans that consider the metabolic side effects of medications, advocating for strategies that tackle insulin resistance as a primary approach to improving overall health.
    39:52
  Thyroid Health and Low-Carb Diets: What Lower T3 Really Means
    This week in The Metabolic Classroom, Ben explores the effects of a ketogenic diet on thyroid function, addressing concerns that lower thyroid hormone levels observed during the diet may indicate dysfunction.Dr. Bikman begins by explaining the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid (HPT) axis, a regulatory system that controls thyroid hormone production. The thyroid gland produces two primary hormones, T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), with T3 being the active form that influences metabolic processes. He emphasizes the concept of negative feedback within the HPT axis, explaining that normal TSH levels generally indicate a well-functioning thyroid, even if T3 levels are lower.Ben also reviews a commonly cited study that observed decreased T3 levels in individuals following a ketogenic diet. Despite the drop in T3, TSH levels remained normal, suggesting that the thyroid gland was not damaged but rather adapting to reduced metabolic demand. He introduces two key explanations: improved thyroid hormone sensitivity and reduced glucose metabolism. Improved sensitivity means that lower levels of T3 are sufficient to maintain metabolic functions, while reduced glucose consumption on a ketogenic diet lessens the body's need for thyroid hormone to regulate glucose uptake.The classroom lecture then delves into the concept of thyroid hormone resistance, a condition linked to metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes. Dr. Bikman references studies showing that thyroid resistance is real and measurable, often associated with elevated TSH and thyroid hormones in individuals with metabolic syndrome. He speculates that a ketogenic diet may enhance thyroid sensitivity in these individuals, reducing the need for higher T3 levels.In conclusion, Dr. Bikman reassures those on a ketogenic diet that lower T3 levels do not necessarily indicate harm. If TSH levels are normal and no symptoms of hypothyroidism are present, the changes may reflect a healthy adaptation to the metabolic state induced by the diet.
    30:57
  Hormone Replacement Therapy in Women: Metabolic Benefits and Misunderstood Risks
    In this week's episode of The Metabolic Classroom, Dr. Bikman delivers a comprehensive lecture on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), focusing on its role in addressing metabolic health challenges faced by women during menopause.The loss of estradiol causes fat to redistribute from healthier storage areas, like the hips and thighs, to the abdominal region, where larger fat cells become more insulin-resistant and pro-inflammatory. This shift contributes to systemic inflammation and elevates the risk of cardiometabolic diseases. Ben explains how HRT, particularly with estradiol, can mitigate these effects by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and promoting healthier fat storage patterns.He also addresses historical concerns about HRT, including risks of blood clots and cancer. Dr. Bikman explains that oral estrogens may slightly increase clotting risks due to their first-pass metabolism in the liver, but transdermal delivery methods like patches and gels do not carry this same risk. Regarding cancer, he highlights how older studies, such as the Women's Health Initiative, overstated the connection between HRT and breast cancer, particularly when using estrogen-only therapies. Ben emphasizes the importance of evaluating the absolute risks, which are relatively small.Beyond its metabolic benefits, HRT also shows promise in protecting against conditions like Alzheimer's disease. Ben discusses studies suggesting that HRT, when started early in menopause, may improve cognitive outcomes, preserve brain volume, and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's, particularly in women with the APOE4 gene. These findings suggest that timely HRT may support brain health alongside its other benefits.In conclusion, Ben underscores the substantial metabolic and overall health changes women face during menopause and the potential for HRT to improve quality of life, metabolic health, and long-term outcomes. He stresses the importance of individualized HRT plans tailored to each woman's unique circumstances, allowing for a nuanced approach to mitigating menopause-related challenges.
    32:13
  Nicotine and Insulin Resistance: What You Should Understand About the Connection
    During Dr. Ben Bikman's latest episode of The Metabolic Classroom lectures, Ben explores the metabolic effects of nicotine, emphasizing its influence beyond its addictive properties and its association with lung health and its connection to insulin resistance.Nicotine, a naturally occurring alkaloid found primarily in tobacco plants, is widely consumed through various products such as cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes, and nicotine replacement therapies like gums and patches. While most discussions on nicotine focus on its addictive qualities and respiratory impact, Ben highlights its significant effects on metabolism, including interactions with fat cells, insulin, and the nervous system.Nicotine primarily stimulates the sympathetic nervous system by increasing the release of catecholamines like epinephrine and norepinephrine. These stress hormones activate the "fight or flight" response, resulting in elevated heart rate, blood pressure, and metabolic rate.Nicotine's ability to increase lipolysis, the breakdown of stored fat into free fatty acids, often leads to temporary weight loss. However, its chronic use disrupts fat metabolism by impairing mitochondrial fat oxidation, leading to fat cell hypertrophy (enlargement). This enlargement, particularly in visceral fat, contributes to insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and systemic inflammation.Ben also examines nicotine's role in insulin resistance through its activation of specific cellular pathways. Nicotine increases ceramide production, which disrupts insulin signaling by deactivating key proteins essential for glucose uptake. Additionally, nicotine activates receptors like RAGE (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End Products) and TLR4 (Toll-like Receptor 4), which further drive ceramide production and inflammation. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle that exacerbates metabolic dysfunction and promotes chronic insulin resistance.The classroom lecture highlights the paradoxical nature of nicotine's metabolic effects. While it temporarily enhances fat metabolism and weight loss, chronic exposure reverses these effects, promoting fat storage, inflammation, and severe insulin resistance. Ben emphasizes the metabolic risks associated with nicotine, especially in the context of rising vaping trends among younger populations. He concludes by urging greater awareness of nicotine's systemic effects, particularly its hidden role in metabolic health.
    28:15
  Oxalates and Metabolic Health: How and Why Antinutrients From Plants Can Be Harmful
    For The Metabolic Classroom lecture this week, Dr. Bikman explores the often-overlooked effects of oxalates on human health, with a focus on their impact on metabolic, kidney, cardiovascular, gut, and joint health.Oxalates are natural compounds found in various plants, including leafy greens like spinach and kale, as well as certain nuts, seeds, grains, and legumes. They serve as a defense mechanism for plants against herbivores, as their high concentrations can cause irritation and reduce nutrient absorption. While often thought of as harmless, oxalates can act as "antinutrients" by binding to essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron, limiting their bioavailability and potentially leading to deficiencies.Oxalates form crystals with calcium, creating a compound known as calcium oxalate. When these crystals accumulate in the body, they can contribute to kidney stones—a problem that affects many people. Ben explains that calcium oxalate crystals make up about 80% of all kidney stones, underscoring the connection between oxalate consumption and kidney health. Individuals prone to kidney stones, particularly those consuming high-oxalate diets or taking high doses of vitamin C (which the body can convert to oxalates), may face a heightened risk.To mitigate oxalate-related health risks, Dr. Bikman suggests practical strategies, including reducing high-oxalate foods, ensuring adequate calcium intake to bind oxalates in the gut, staying hydrated to aid in oxalate excretion, and consuming fermented foods or probiotic supplements to support a healthy gut microbiome. He also highlights the importance of a balanced approach to vitamin C supplementation, as excessive intake may increase oxalate production in the body.
    35:01

About The Metabolic Classroom with Dr. Ben Bikman

Welcome to The Metabolic Classroom, a nutrition and lifestyle podcast focused on metabolism, which is how our bodies use energy, and the truth behind why we get sick and fat. Every week, Dr. Ben Bikman shares valuable insights that you can apply in your own life and share with friends and loved ones.
