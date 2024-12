The Metabolic Classroom with Dr. Ben Bikman

Hormone Replacement Therapy in Women: Metabolic Benefits and Misunderstood Risks

In this week's episode of The Metabolic Classroom, Dr. Bikman delivers a comprehensive lecture on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), focusing on its role in addressing metabolic health challenges faced by women during menopause.The loss of estradiol causes fat to redistribute from healthier storage areas, like the hips and thighs, to the abdominal region, where larger fat cells become more insulin-resistant and pro-inflammatory. This shift contributes to systemic inflammation and elevates the risk of cardiometabolic diseases. Ben explains how HRT, particularly with estradiol, can mitigate these effects by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and promoting healthier fat storage patterns.He also addresses historical concerns about HRT, including risks of blood clots and cancer. Dr. Bikman explains that oral estrogens may slightly increase clotting risks due to their first-pass metabolism in the liver, but transdermal delivery methods like patches and gels do not carry this same risk. Regarding cancer, he highlights how older studies, such as the Women's Health Initiative, overstated the connection between HRT and breast cancer, particularly when using estrogen-only therapies. Ben emphasizes the importance of evaluating the absolute risks, which are relatively small.Beyond its metabolic benefits, HRT also shows promise in protecting against conditions like Alzheimer's disease. Ben discusses studies suggesting that HRT, when started early in menopause, may improve cognitive outcomes, preserve brain volume, and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's, particularly in women with the APOE4 gene. These findings suggest that timely HRT may support brain health alongside its other benefits.In conclusion, Ben underscores the substantial metabolic and overall health changes women face during menopause and the potential for HRT to improve quality of life, metabolic health, and long-term outcomes. He stresses the importance of individualized HRT plans tailored to each woman's unique circumstances, allowing for a nuanced approach to mitigating menopause-related challenges.