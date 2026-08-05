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180 episodes
- Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today’s episode Neimoya emphasizes the importance of focusing on becoming just 1% better each day rather than striving for perfection while on your healing journey. Whether you're healing from grief, heartbreak, trauma, disappointment, broken relationships, and/or life's unexpected challenges, this conversation will encourage you to trust God's timing, embrace your process, and believe that every faithful step forward matters. Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!
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- Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today's episode, Neimoya breaks down how while prayer is powerful and can provide comfort and answers, it's still very important for us to be careful not to dehumanize someone’s situation by dismissing their struggles with a simple, "just pray about it.” Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!
🌸 REGISTER FOR GIRL JUST HEAL CONFERENCE 🌸
https://www.girljusthealconference.com/
🌸 SHOP ALL THINGS GIRL JUST HEAL 🌸
https://www.girljustheal.com/collections/the-homegirl-collection
Partner With Us 🤍
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/cN29Dg4XB3eNaModQQ
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/girljustheal
Let's Connect!
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- Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today's episode, Neimoya continues her new series titled “Aligned With Faith.” This series focuses on helping you align your life with your faith. Today, Neimoya discusses how important it is to maintain your faith in all seasons of your life. Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!
🌸 REGISTER FOR GIRL JUST HEAL CONFERENCE 🌸
https://www.girljusthealconference.com/
🌸 SHOP ALL THINGS GIRL JUST HEAL 🌸
https://www.girljustheal.com/collections/the-homegirl-collection
Partner With Us 🤍
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/cN29Dg4XB3eNaModQQ
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/girljustheal
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
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- Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today's episode, Neimoya continues her new series titled “Aligned With Faith.” This series focuses on helping you align your life with your faith. Today, Neimoya shares practical strategies for maintaining your peace and leaning into your faith, when faced with someone retracting their forgiveness. Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!
🌸 REGISTER FOR GIRL JUST HEAL CONFERENCE 🌸
https://www.girljusthealconference.com/
🌸 SHOP ALL THINGS GIRL JUST HEAL 🌸
https://www.girljustheal.com/collections/the-homegirl-collection
Partner With Us 🤍
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/cN29Dg4XB3eNaModQQ
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/girljustheal
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
- Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today's episode, Neimoya continues her new series titled “Aligned With Faith.” This series focuses on helping you align your life with your faith. Today, Neimoya delves into the Biblical account of the disciples struggling to cast out a demon, and how their failure wasn't due to a lack of ability, but the result of them not having enough faith. As you listen to this episode, reflect on the areas in your own life where your faith can be strengthened. Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!
🌸 REGISTER FOR GIRL JUST HEAL CONFERENCE 🌸
https://www.girljusthealconference.com/
🌸 SHOP ALL THINGS GIRL JUST HEAL 🌸
https://www.girljustheal.com/collections/the-homegirl-collection
Partner With Us 🤍
Stripe: https://buy.stripe.com/cN29Dg4XB3eNaModQQ
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/girljustheal
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
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About Girl Just Heal
The Girl Just Heal Podcast is a safe space for women to heal, grow, and evolve into the best versions of themselves. We support women in navigating their healing journeys by encouraging them to destroy limits and break down walls that have been keeping them subject to their trauma. We believe every woman deserves to live a fulfilling life and, each week, we engage in realistic conversations to help turn that belief into reality. Welcome to the place where your growth is celebrated, you are seen and heard, and your potential is limitless. Let’s heal, grow, and evolve together. 🌸Podcast website
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