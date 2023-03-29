The Girl Just Heal Podcast is a safe space for women to unapologetically heal at their own pace. We provide women with accountability, encouragement, emotional ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Who's Watering You?
Hey HomeGirl! In this week's episode, Neimoya discuss self-reflection, evolution, self-awareness, and how our lives become better when we intentionally pour into ourselves. It's time to heal, grow, and evolve together!
Want Neimoya to discuss a certain topic or answer a question on the pod? Complete this form: https://forms.gle/yno2RayFEdtEsP139
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
4/26/2023
20:35
Girl Just Set Those Boundaries
Hey HomeGirl! In this week's episode, Neimoya discuss the importance of setting boundaries. She also discuss her own personal journey with setting and maintaining boundaries. It's time to heal, grow, and evolve together!
Want Neimoya to discuss a certain topic or answer a question on the pod? Complete this form: https://forms.gle/yno2RayFEdtEsP139
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
4/19/2023
17:12
Your Obedience Holds Weight
Hey HomeGirl! In this week's episode, Neimoya discuss all things obedience and how being obedient to God is beneficial in so many ways. It's time to heal, grow, and evolve together!
Want Neimoya to discuss a certain topic or answer a question on the pod? Complete this form: https://forms.gle/yno2RayFEdtEsP139
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
4/12/2023
24:51
Fix Your Environment
Hey HomeGirl! In this week's episode, Neimoya discuss how a clean environment helps you become who God has called you to be. She also discuss ways to tailor your environment to fit your specific needs, wants, and desires. It's time to heal, grow, and evolve together!
Want Neimoya to discuss a certain topic or answer a question on the pod? Complete this form: https://forms.gle/yno2RayFEdtEsP139
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
4/5/2023
32:18
Girl Just Heal Your Mental Health
Hey HomeGirl! In this week's episode, Neimoya discuss the misconception society + black culture has about mental health issues. She also opens up about her own personal battle with mental health issues, and discuss ways she’s working to overcome her struggles.
Let's Connect!
🌸 Visual Podcast
🌸 Join our Private Community
🌸 Instagram
🌸 TikTok
The Girl Just Heal Podcast is a safe space for women to unapologetically heal at their own pace. We provide women with accountability, encouragement, emotional support, and so much more during their healing journey. Each week, we have realistic conversations that help women heal, grow, and evolve into the best version of themselves. So come along girl, let’s heal together! 🤍