Hey HomeGirls 🌸 In today's episode, Neimoya continues her new series titled “Aligned With Faith.” This series focuses on helping you align your life with your faith. Today, Neimoya delves into the Biblical account of the disciples struggling to cast out a demon, and how their failure wasn't due to a lack of ability, but the result of them not having enough faith. As you listen to this episode, reflect on the areas in your own life where your faith can be strengthened. Get comfy, grab your journal, and let’s talk about it! It’s time to heal, grow, and evolve TOGETHER!

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