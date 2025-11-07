When Patients Win: Breaking the Cycle of Medical Debt and Reclaiming Healthcare

Welcome to the very first episode of "Patients Win," where we dive deep into the realities of the American healthcare system through the eyes of those on the front lines and behind the spreadsheets. Host Todd Miller brings together Dr. Jonathan Bushman, a physician turned healthcare reformer, and Troy Reichert, a benefits strategist who's had enough of watching numbers win while people lose.In this candid and wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Bushman and Troy share personal stories that pushed them to take action, from frustrating patient encounters to seeing companies and families buckle under skyrocketing health insurance costs. Together, they dissect how complex metrics, insurance premiums, and corporate decisions can distance healthcare from its true purpose: serving the patient.You'll hear about their partnership, the birth of Primed Healthcare, and how they're rewriting the script to put patients and their choices first. Discover why the answer to every healthcare decision should begin and end with one question: Did the patient win? If you're frustrated with the system or simply curious about new ways forward, this episode will challenge everything you thought you knew about healthcare and show you why patient advocates like Dr. Jonathan Bushman and Troy Reicher are refusing to stay silent any longer.Timestamps:00:00 "Frustrations with MRI Scheduling"05:04 "Putting Patients Over Profit"09:13 "Integrity vs Metrics in Care"11:59 "Healthcare vs. Free Market Dynamics"14:57 Healthcare Renewal Frustrations Persist16:37 Healthcare Renewal Options Lacking20:48 Learning Health Plans Through Mentorship25:14 Educator Meets Clinician in Denver27:29 Fractional Chief Medical Advisor Role30:00 Pre-certification Denial Controversy35:26 Troy's Exceptional Reputation39:18 Navigating Relationships Respectfully40:06 "Patients: Pawns or Beneficiaries?"44:07 Strengthening Local Healthcare Systems48:06 "Improving Healthcare Benefits & Costs"50:44 "Unique Value in Direct Care"54:38 "Reshaping Healthcare Experiences"