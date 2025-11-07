Access Over Insurance: How Patients Can Finally Benefit
Welcome back to Patients Win, the podcast where we dig deep into the reality of healthcare and explore solutions that put people, not profits, first. In today's episode, Dr. Jonathan Bushman and Troy Reichert unpack the many ways our healthcare system, despite being filled with well-intentioned professionals, often leaves patients lost, frustrated, and facing unexpected costs.They talk candidly about barriers to care, misaligned financial incentives, and common scenarios where people do everything right, but still struggle to access necessary treatment. Through stories from the exam room and the executive boardroom, the conversation shines a light on policies that sound helpful but, in reality, can trap patients and employers alike.Most importantly, Dr. Jonathan Bushman and Troy Reichert share how primary care, local relationships, and a reimagined plan design are helping break the cycle, allowing patients to win with faster access, greater transparency, and restored trust.If you've ever wondered why healthcare "feels" broken and what it really takes to fix it, you won't want to miss this honest look behind the scenes, and the innovative, human-first changes that just might finally be within reach.Timestamps:00:00 Leaving Traditional Healthcare Systems03:56 Urgent Care Misdiagnosis Frustrations09:28 Questioning Ethics in Medical Billing10:26 Healthcare Incentives vs Patient Care15:12 Defining Quality Metrics18:06 "Quality Metrics vs Patient Care"22:23 "Guaranteed Access Enhances Productivity"23:52 "Primary Care Importance Explained"26:43 Health Insurance vs. Health Care31:45 Rural Pharmacy Access Challenges36:12 "Overcoming Fear of Plan Changes"40:19 "Impactful Employee Care Matters"43:46 "Daily Healthcare Triple Win"44:29 "Empathy as Healthcare Metric"48:25 "Healthcare Value Problem for Employers"51:20 Effective Hospital Communication Enables Care
When Patients Win: Breaking the Cycle of Medical Debt and Reclaiming Healthcare
Welcome to the very first episode of "Patients Win," where we dive deep into the realities of the American healthcare system through the eyes of those on the front lines and behind the spreadsheets. Host Todd Miller brings together Dr. Jonathan Bushman, a physician turned healthcare reformer, and Troy Reichert, a benefits strategist who's had enough of watching numbers win while people lose.In this candid and wide-ranging conversation, Dr. Bushman and Troy share personal stories that pushed them to take action, from frustrating patient encounters to seeing companies and families buckle under skyrocketing health insurance costs. Together, they dissect how complex metrics, insurance premiums, and corporate decisions can distance healthcare from its true purpose: serving the patient.You'll hear about their partnership, the birth of Primed Healthcare, and how they're rewriting the script to put patients and their choices first. Discover why the answer to every healthcare decision should begin and end with one question: Did the patient win? If you're frustrated with the system or simply curious about new ways forward, this episode will challenge everything you thought you knew about healthcare and show you why patient advocates like Dr. Jonathan Bushman and Troy Reicher are refusing to stay silent any longer.Timestamps:00:00 "Frustrations with MRI Scheduling"05:04 "Putting Patients Over Profit"09:13 "Integrity vs Metrics in Care"11:59 "Healthcare vs. Free Market Dynamics"14:57 Healthcare Renewal Frustrations Persist16:37 Healthcare Renewal Options Lacking20:48 Learning Health Plans Through Mentorship25:14 Educator Meets Clinician in Denver27:29 Fractional Chief Medical Advisor Role30:00 Pre-certification Denial Controversy35:26 Troy's Exceptional Reputation39:18 Navigating Relationships Respectfully40:06 "Patients: Pawns or Beneficiaries?"44:07 Strengthening Local Healthcare Systems48:06 "Improving Healthcare Benefits & Costs"50:44 "Unique Value in Direct Care"54:38 "Reshaping Healthcare Experiences"
Patients Win - Show Promo
More than a podcast, Patients Win is a movement to restore healthcare to its true purpose: serving patients. Hosted by Dr. Jonathan Bushman and co-host Troy Reichert, Patients Win invites decision-makers to join a movement: making patients the real beneficiaries of healthcare. Through stories, case studies, and candid conversations, the podcast reveals how current systems fail patients, and highlights leaders designing benefits where people, not spreadsheets, come first. Each episode equips CHROs, CFOs, brokers, and physicians with tools to lead change in their own organizations. The message is clear: healthcare only works when patients win.
