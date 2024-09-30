Tracks To Relax Bedtime Sleep Meditations

Festive Flurries: A Festive Guided Sleep Meditation
As the first flakes of snow begin to fall, there's no denying that the winter season is upon us. With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be easy to get caught up in the stress and chaos. But there's something magical about the first snowfall of the year that has the power to transport us back to a sense of childlike wonder and peace. Join us for this festive sleep meditation, designed to help you unwind and find serenity amidst the snowy flurries of winter. Whether you're struggling to fall asleep or simply want to relax and de-stress, this meditation is the perfect way to find some much-needed rest and relaxation. So close your eyes, take a deep breath, and let the soothing sounds of my soothing voice guide you into a peaceful slumber. Happy holidays!
1:18:42
Portal Of Tranquility Sleep Meditation
Let me help you relax every muscle in your body from the tip of your head all the way down to your toes. Once you are nice and relaxed, you can begin to use your imagination to dream of riding a long escalator down to a special place far below the surface. A place where you can discover something special and relaxing. In this place you'll discover a Portal Of Tranquility that has the ability to transport you to another time and space, leaving worries, problems and stress behind. On the other side, you'll discover sights sounds and sensations that help you relax even more deeply so that you can drift off into a deep relaxing sleep.
1:00:00
Best Sleep - Garden Walk Meditation
Many years ago we created a sleep meditation called "Best Sleep Meditation" and now we've re-recorded it with our up to date audio quality for better results. In this meditation you'll take a walk through a garden and sunset, relaxing more and more as you stroll along the path until you drift off into a lovely deep sleep.
1:00:00
Well Wishes - Sleep Meditation
Imagine that your walking through the woods, relaxing and enjoying the sounds of nature. Then the path you are following opens up into a clearing. In the middle of the clearing is what appears to be a Well. Perhaps this is a wishing well you think to yourself. If you had a coin to drop into the well, what would you wish for? as you relax and drift off to sleep.
Background music "Adrift" by Christopher Lloyd Clarke provided under license by www.EnlightenedAudio.com
25:12
Deep Blue - A Sleep Meditation with Whale Song
Imagine yourself scuba diving in crystal clear turquoise waters. You're floating along, neutrally buoyant and you can hear your rhythmic slow breathing, followed by the bubbles that leave your regulator and float towards the surface above. It's that time of year when the whales are here and as you float along towards the drop off, in the cobalt waters ahead you can see the shadows of whales in the distance. Their song fills the ocean around you and because this is all happening in your imagination like a wonderful dream, you relax more and more deeply until you drift off into a deep restful sleep.
Special thanks to Christopher Lloyd Clarke for providing the wonderful background music for this session, explore his music at www.EnlightenedAudio.com
