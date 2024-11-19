Powered by RND
Mind Ya Mental Podcast

Dr. Raquel Martin
Mind Ya Mental is a podcast that seeks to educate, empower, and uplift those seeking guidance through the monumental world of mental health and wellbeing. Joi...
Health & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

  • Navigating the Complexities of Couples Therapy ft Kristen Feemster
    In this conversation, Kristen and Dr. Raquel Martin discuss the intricacies of couples therapy, the challenges of organizing group therapy, and the importance of understanding the roles and boundaries of therapists. They explore misconceptions that clients may have about therapy, the significance of individual therapy alongside couples work, and the dynamics of family therapy. The discussion emphasizes the need for clear communication and the therapist's role in navigating complex relationship issues. In this conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin and Kristen explore the complexities of relationships, the impact of family dynamics on self-perception, and the nuances of addiction and emotional coping mechanisms. They discuss the importance of setting boundaries in relationships, the skills required for maintaining friendships, and how childhood experiences shape adult behaviors. The dialogue also delves into the relationship individuals have with food and substances, emphasizing the need for healthier coping strategies and the societal pressures that contribute to unhealthy habits. In this conversation, Kristen and Dr. Raquel Martin explore the multifaceted nature of fitness, the mindset of athletes, and the importance of community in personal growth. They discuss the differences between coaching and therapy, emphasizing the need for action-oriented approaches in coaching while allowing for deeper emotional exploration in therapy. The conversation also touches on building healthy relationships, recognizing red and green flags, and the significance of accountability in personal development.   Takeaways The organization of group therapy requires significant funding and planning. Couples therapy is distinct from individual therapy and requires specialized training. Misconceptions about therapy often lead clients to misunderstand the therapist's role. Therapists should maintain clear boundaries between individual and couples therapy. It's essential for therapists to support clients in having difficult conversations. Understanding family dynamics is crucial in couples therapy. Clients may feel apprehensive about therapy based on gender dynamics. Therapists should not act as referees in couples therapy sessions. Individual therapy can complement couples therapy for better outcomes. Bio Kristen is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, wellness coach and the owner of Believe. Be Free. Be Well. PLLC (B3). Her passion for mental and physical wellness are at the cornerstone of her work helping others begin again and move forward - mind, body, and spirit.
    --------  
    53:02
  • Authenticity and Legacy In Business Ft Fawn Weaver
    In this engaging conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin interviews Fawn Weaver, exploring her journey as an entrepreneur, the impact of her book, and her unique perspective on introversion and community. They delve into the significance of Fawn's work with Uncle Nearest, the misconceptions surrounding imposter syndrome, and the importance of self-education. Fawn shares her experiences with isolation, leadership, and the power of storytelling in preserving history. In this engaging conversation, Fawn Weaver and Dr. Raquel Martin explore the themes of purpose, resilience, and authenticity in entrepreneurship. Weaver shares her journey of overcoming personal challenges and emphasizes the importance of understanding one's purpose as a driving force in life and business. They discuss the significance of authenticity in the workplace, the impact of respectability politics, and the necessity of owning one's brand and online presence. The conversation highlights the mental energy spent on masking one's true self and the freedom that comes from embracing authenticity. Weaver also touches on the intersection of faith and business, advocating for a mindset that prioritizes purpose over legacy.   Takeaways Fawn's book resonates with both men and women, leading to rapid readership. Isolation can be a choice for introverts, who thrive in their own company. Community should be chosen wisely to avoid draining energy. Imposter syndrome is often a mislabeling of justified reactions to oppressive environments. Fawn emphasizes the importance of self-education and reading. The story of Uncle Nearest highlights the significance of representation in history. Jack Daniel's relationship with Nearest Green challenges historical narratives.   Bio Fawn Weaver, a USA Today and New York Times and bestselling author, is an investor, marriage advocate, TEDx alum and the founder of the Happy Wives Club, a community of nearly 1,000,000 women in more than 110 countries. The Club's website, HappyWivesClub.com, is an upbeat blog dedicated to positively changing the tone about marriage. Twice named the Best Marriage Site on the web by About.com, HappyWivesClub.com is the go-to place for women wanting to read about the "sunny side" of marriage and get tips on taking a marriage from good to great and from great to extraordinary. Happy Wives Club, Weaver's debut book is a journey to 12 countries and 6 continents in search of the universal secret to a happy marriage. Weaver's next book the Argument-Free Marriage, takes couples through a 28-day day challenge to creating the marriage of their dreams with the spouse they already have.
    --------  
    53:52
  • The Essence of Who You Are ft Dr. William Parham
    In this conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin and Dr. William Parham discuss the critical aspects of mental health, particularly focusing on the experiences of Black individuals in both personal and professional contexts. They explore the creation of support groups for Black women, the unique challenges faced by Black men regarding mental health, and the evolving needs of professional athletes. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of listening in therapy, reframing mental health as mental wealth, and the necessity of treating individuals as people first, before their roles as athletes. They also touch on the impact of social media, the significance of silence and reflection, and the need to rediscover one's dreams and creativity. Ultimately, the conversation highlights the journey of self-discovery and the importance of aligning personal values with one's mission in life.   Takeaways Support groups can empower Black women and address unique challenges. Black men's mental health requires tailored approaches and understanding. Listening is a crucial skill in therapy and client relationships. Mental health needs of professional athletes have evolved significantly. Reframing mental health as mental wealth can shift perspectives. Language used in therapy should be accessible and relatable. Bio Director of the Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership for Social Justice in the School of Education at Loyola Marymount University. He is a licensed psychologist, board certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology who has devoted his career of service to clinical, educational, training, administrative, and organizational consultation venues. He is Past-President of the Society of Counseling Psychology of the American Psychological Association where he also is recognized as a Fellow in Divisions 17, 45 and 47. For most of his professional career, Dr. Parham has focused on working with athletes across levels (e.g., professional, elite, amateur, collegiate and youth) and across sports (e.g., basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, baseball, track and field, tennis, golf, swimming, volleyball, figure skating). He has also worked with performance artists in drama, theatre and music. Currently, he serves as the Director of the Mental Health and Wellness Program of the National Basketball Association. In addition, Dr. Parham is a member of the Mental Health and Wellness Task Force of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and a member of the Mental Health and Wellness Think Tank of the International Society of Sport Psychology (ISSP).  
    --------  
    51:36
  • Activism vs. Organizing: A Deep Dive The Weaponization of Data ft Dr. David Johns
    In this conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin speaks with Dr. David Johns about the critical differences between activism and organizing, particularly in the context of social justice for Black LGBTQ+ individuals and the mental health crisis facing Black youth. They discuss the alarming rise in suicide rates among Black youth, the importance of accurate data collection, and the need for community engagement and education to foster long-term change. Dr. Johns emphasizes the role of self-work and understanding systemic issues in effective activism. In this conversation, DJJ and Dr. Raquel Martin explore the complexities of data, language, and identity within the context of systemic oppression and white supremacy. They discuss the importance of understanding how language can perpetuate privilege and division, the need for community and relational organizing, and the tools necessary to combat these issues. The conversation also touches on the evolution of narratives in mental health and the importance of cultural competence in providing support to marginalized communities. In this engaging conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin and DJJ explore the complexities of parenting, particularly the tension between parental desires and children's autonomy. They discuss the significance of imaginative play, the distinction between legacy and lineage, and the importance of understanding intent versus impact in parenting. The dialogue emphasizes the need for community support and advocacy in navigating these challenges, ultimately celebrating the unique identities and desires of children.   Takeaways Activism and organizing are complementary tools for change. Activism focuses on immediate actions, while organizing builds community strength. Suicide rates among Black youth are rising, contrary to some data reports. Data collection often fails to capture the true scope of issues. Mistrust in data collection affects the accuracy of mental health statistics. Education is crucial for effective activism and organizing. Legislation targeting LGBTQ+ individuals correlates with increased mental health crises.  Bio Dr. David J. Johns is the CEO and executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), a civil rights organization for Black LGBTQ+/SGL people and those living with HIV/AIDS. Appointed by President Obama, he was the first executive director of the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans (2013-2017). He has also served as a senior education policy advisor in the Senate and as a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fellow. Dr. Johns holds a Ph.D. in sociology and education policy from Columbia University, where he also earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees. His accolades include the Active Advocate Award at BET’s Black and Iconic celebration (2024), the Out100 list (2021), the Root100 (2013, 2014), Ebony’s Power 100 (2015), and an early career award from Columbia University (2016).  
    --------  
    1:07:54
  • The Role of Social Media in Our Lives The Impact of Parenting on Personal Values ft Jessica Schrody
    In this episode of the Mind Your Mental Podcast, host Dr. Martin welcomes Jessica Schrody, a multifaceted content creator and entrepreneur. They delve into the complexities of parenting, the challenges of homeschooling, and the transition back to traditional schooling. The conversation also explores Jessica's engagement and the dynamics of her relationship, as well as the struggles of balancing personal and professional life. They discuss the impact of social media and consumerism on mental health, the journey of sobriety, and the importance of authenticity in content creation. Throughout the episode, humor and candidness shine through as they navigate the ups and downs of motherhood and personal growth. In this conversation, Jessica Schrody and Dr. Martin discuss the complexities of parenthood, emphasizing the importance of informed consent and the challenges that come with parenting. They explore the necessity of teaching children boundaries and the impact of social media on personal values and financial independence. The dialogue also touches on the struggles of content creation and maintaining integrity in a monetized world, while highlighting the significance of emotional health and the realities of parenting.   Takeaways  AI technology is evolving rapidly and unpredictably. Parenting can be both humorous and challenging. Homeschooling presents unique challenges and rewards. Transitioning from homeschooling to traditional schooling can be complex. Engagement brings new dynamics to parenting and relationships. Marriage requires constant communication and effort. Content creation should be authentic and aligned with personal values. Bio Jessica Schrody is a full-time writer, content creator, and founder of She Really Had A Baby. In 2017, Jessica started a blog as a creative outlet to share her experiences and insights as a single mother in Los Angeles. Once she shifted to video content and creating parody raps, she quickly gained recognition across all social media platforms as a safe space where mothers can come to laugh and relate to the varying pains and satisfactions of motherhood.  With her unique way of developing her personal story into content that all moms can enjoy, Jessica has successfully turned her fears about motherhood into her purpose. She Really Had A Baby has become a community where mothers of all relationship statuses can come and laugh, cry, and be proud of whatever kind of mama they are.
    --------  
    1:08:12

About Mind Ya Mental Podcast

Mind Ya Mental is a podcast that seeks to educate, empower, and uplift those seeking guidance through the monumental world of mental health and wellbeing. Join Dr. Raquel Martin as she discusses how she manages her mental health as well as the mental health and well being of others as a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Professor, and Scientist.
