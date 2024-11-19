The Role of Social Media in Our Lives The Impact of Parenting on Personal Values ft Jessica Schrody

In this episode of the Mind Your Mental Podcast, host Dr. Martin welcomes Jessica Schrody, a multifaceted content creator and entrepreneur. They delve into the complexities of parenting, the challenges of homeschooling, and the transition back to traditional schooling. The conversation also explores Jessica's engagement and the dynamics of her relationship, as well as the struggles of balancing personal and professional life. They discuss the impact of social media and consumerism on mental health, the journey of sobriety, and the importance of authenticity in content creation. Throughout the episode, humor and candidness shine through as they navigate the ups and downs of motherhood and personal growth. In this conversation, Jessica Schrody and Dr. Martin discuss the complexities of parenthood, emphasizing the importance of informed consent and the challenges that come with parenting. They explore the necessity of teaching children boundaries and the impact of social media on personal values and financial independence. The dialogue also touches on the struggles of content creation and maintaining integrity in a monetized world, while highlighting the significance of emotional health and the realities of parenting. Takeaways AI technology is evolving rapidly and unpredictably. Parenting can be both humorous and challenging. Homeschooling presents unique challenges and rewards. Transitioning from homeschooling to traditional schooling can be complex. Engagement brings new dynamics to parenting and relationships. Marriage requires constant communication and effort. Content creation should be authentic and aligned with personal values. Bio Jessica Schrody is a full-time writer, content creator, and founder of She Really Had A Baby. In 2017, Jessica started a blog as a creative outlet to share her experiences and insights as a single mother in Los Angeles. Once she shifted to video content and creating parody raps, she quickly gained recognition across all social media platforms as a safe space where mothers can come to laugh and relate to the varying pains and satisfactions of motherhood. With her unique way of developing her personal story into content that all moms can enjoy, Jessica has successfully turned her fears about motherhood into her purpose. She Really Had A Baby has become a community where mothers of all relationship statuses can come and laugh, cry, and be proud of whatever kind of mama they are.