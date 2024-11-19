The Essence of Who You Are ft Dr. William Parham
In this conversation, Dr. Raquel Martin and Dr. William Parham discuss the critical aspects of mental health, particularly focusing on the experiences of Black individuals in both personal and professional contexts. They explore the creation of support groups for Black women, the unique challenges faced by Black men regarding mental health, and the evolving needs of professional athletes. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of listening in therapy, reframing mental health as mental wealth, and the necessity of treating individuals as people first, before their roles as athletes. They also touch on the impact of social media, the significance of silence and reflection, and the need to rediscover one's dreams and creativity. Ultimately, the conversation highlights the journey of self-discovery and the importance of aligning personal values with one's mission in life. Takeaways Support groups can empower Black women and address unique challenges. Black men's mental health requires tailored approaches and understanding. Listening is a crucial skill in therapy and client relationships. Mental health needs of professional athletes have evolved significantly. Reframing mental health as mental wealth can shift perspectives. Language used in therapy should be accessible and relatable. Bio Director of the Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership for Social Justice in the School of Education at Loyola Marymount University. He is a licensed psychologist, board certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology who has devoted his career of service to clinical, educational, training, administrative, and organizational consultation venues. He is Past-President of the Society of Counseling Psychology of the American Psychological Association where he also is recognized as a Fellow in Divisions 17, 45 and 47. For most of his professional career, Dr. Parham has focused on working with athletes across levels (e.g., professional, elite, amateur, collegiate and youth) and across sports (e.g., basketball, football, gymnastics, softball, baseball, track and field, tennis, golf, swimming, volleyball, figure skating). He has also worked with performance artists in drama, theatre and music. Currently, he serves as the Director of the Mental Health and Wellness Program of the National Basketball Association. In addition, Dr. Parham is a member of the Mental Health and Wellness Task Force of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and a member of the Mental Health and Wellness Think Tank of the International Society of Sport Psychology (ISSP).