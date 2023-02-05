The Books That Changed My Life
It’s my birthday week! I love birthdays, getting older, and celebrating life and growth. So for this special birthday episode, I’m sharing a comprehensive list of the books that have changed my life and the reasons why.Books that have changed my life:ADHD-focused:Taking Charge of Adult ADHD, by Dr. Russell Barkley Rethinking Adult ADHD, by Dr. Russ RamsayDelivered From Distraction, by Dr. Ned HallowellPersonal Growth:Essentialism, by Greg MckeownEffortless, by Greg Mckeown Atomic Habits, by James ClearAtlas of the Heart, by Brene BrownLoving What Is, by Byron KatieAdult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, by Dr. Lindsay GibsonRecovering From Emotionally Immature Parents, by Dr. Lindsay GibsonBoundaries:Boundaries, by Dr. John Townsend and Dr. Henry CloudSet Boundaries, Find Peace, by Nedra Glover TawwabNecessary Endings, by Dr. Henry CloudTrauma:The Body Keeps the Score, by Bessel van der KolkWhat Happened to You, by Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah WinfreyWas It Even Abuse, by Emma Rose ByhamHealthy Spirituality:Emotionally Healthy Spirituality, by Peter ScazzeroHonorable Mentions:A World Without Email, by Cal NewportDaring Greatly, by Brene BrownGood to Great, by Jim CollinsI’m also excited to announce that I am getting my trauma-informed coaching certification, which has been a major goal for me. If you aren’t already a part of my group coaching program FOCUSED, it’s a great time to join! Lastly, if you’d like to get me a little something for my birthday…*wink wink*...it would mean the world if you could subscribe to the podcast and leave a review! Thank you all. I hope you enjoy these books!Come hang out with me on Instagram HERE.