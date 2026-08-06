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440 episodes
- Love this clip? Check out the full episode: Episode #394: I Tried Using ChatGPT for My ADHD… Here’s What Happened
Listen to the full conversation in the original episode HERE.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Preorder You're Not in Trouble: USA or International
What if the biggest obstacle to your dream isn't ADHD? What if it's your unwillingness to feel uncomfortable?
In this episode, I share the behind-the-scenes story of writing You're Not in Trouble and what it taught me about pursuing an "impossible goal" with ADHD. From years of waiting for the right season to months of writing through boredom, fear, vulnerability, and self-doubt, I learned that accomplishing meaningful goals isn't about finding motivation. It's about building enough support to tolerate discomfort.
We'll explore the difference between waiting because you're afraid and waiting because you genuinely don't have the capacity yet, why immediate gratification gets in the way of long-term goals, and how self-compassion, not self-criticism, is what helps us follow through.
If you've been carrying a dream that feels impossible, this episode will help you identify what's really standing in your way and encourage you to take one small step toward becoming the person who can accomplish it.
In this episode, you'll learn:
Why discomfort is the price of meaningful goals
The difference between fear and lack of capacity
How to support yourself instead of shaming yourself into action
Why your impossible goal may be closer than you think
Preorder You're Not in Trouble: USA or International
Watch this episode on YouTube
Want help with your ADHD? Join FOCUSED!
Have questions for Kristen? Call 1.833.281.2343
Hang out with Kristen on Instagram and TikTok
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Preorder You're Not in Trouble: USA or International
Love this clip? Check out the full episode: Episode #364: From Walking on Eggshells to Walking in Self-Trust
Listen to the full conversation in the original episode HERE.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Well… this episode wasn't the one I planned. My guest was a no-show, so we pivoted! Instead, I pulled a few listener voicemails and answered your questions live—and honestly, I loved how it turned out.
We talk about what to do when you're stuck in an emotional spiral and can't seem to move forward, how to navigate a relationship when your partner refuses ADHD treatment, and why finding the motivation to clean can feel nearly impossible (and what actually helps).
If you've ever felt emotionally overwhelmed, frustrated in your relationships, or completely frozen by everyday tasks, this episode is for you.
Thanks for calling in. Keep those voicemails coming! Call 833.281.2343 and leave me a message.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Want help with your ADHD? Join FOCUSED!
Have questions for Kristen? Call 1.833.281.2343
Hang out with Kristen on Instagram and TikTok
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Love this clip? Check out the full episode: Episode #392: The Weekend Trap: Why Free Time Sends ADHD Brains Into A Spiral
Listen to the full conversation in the original episode HERE.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About I Have ADHD Podcast
The I Have ADHD Podcast is a clear, concise, and FUN podcast for adults with ADHD. Listen to learn about how ADHD impacts every area of your life from the boardroom to the bedroom...and how you can begin to overcome your symptoms by accepting who you are, flaws and all. Host Kristen Carder is a dually certified coach who has supported thousands of people with ADHD worldwide. Kristen's extensive experience working with ADHDers began in 2012, and she now leads a global community of adults with ADHD in her coaching program, FOCUSED. ****OBVIOUSLY, the content in this podcast is not meant to be a substitute for medical advice. Kristen Carder is not a medical professional.Podcast website
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