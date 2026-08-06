Preorder You're Not in Trouble: USA or International



What if the biggest obstacle to your dream isn't ADHD? What if it's your unwillingness to feel uncomfortable?



In this episode, I share the behind-the-scenes story of writing You're Not in Trouble and what it taught me about pursuing an "impossible goal" with ADHD. From years of waiting for the right season to months of writing through boredom, fear, vulnerability, and self-doubt, I learned that accomplishing meaningful goals isn't about finding motivation. It's about building enough support to tolerate discomfort.



We'll explore the difference between waiting because you're afraid and waiting because you genuinely don't have the capacity yet, why immediate gratification gets in the way of long-term goals, and how self-compassion, not self-criticism, is what helps us follow through.



If you've been carrying a dream that feels impossible, this episode will help you identify what's really standing in your way and encourage you to take one small step toward becoming the person who can accomplish it.

In this episode, you'll learn:

Why discomfort is the price of meaningful goals

The difference between fear and lack of capacity

How to support yourself instead of shaming yourself into action

Why your impossible goal may be closer than you think



Preorder You're Not in Trouble: USA or International

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