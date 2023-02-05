Why I’m Rejecting RSD (Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria)

I get bold and honest in this episode as I challenge “expert” opinion on Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD). And honestly, I'm scared you're going to reject me for it. Most of us adults living with ADHD have many experiences from childhood onwards of being rejected due to our neurodivergence. We've grown up in families and systems that have indeed rejected us. OF COURSE this means that we're more sensitive to rejection. But I reject the idea that our ADHD itself is the genetic and neurological CAUSE of our rejection issues. No. Growing up in a world that constantly rejects us is the cause of our rejection issues. Yet there is one published ADHD expert who claims that RSD is genetic to those with ADHD and that the ONLY treatment is medication. He says that "psychotherapy does little to help" those with rejection issues.Well, I reject these statements as they lack the following:Any evidence at allAny mention of other supportive researchAny anecdotal confirmation from real life adults living with ADHDRejection is real. Those of us with ADHD have experienced and do experience a lot of it. That doesn’t mean we have genetic disorder giving us rejection sensitivity and that doesn’t mean that only medication can help us improve our sensitivity.Thankfully I’m not the only one who feels this way. Take a look in the references below and make your own best judgment based on the existing research, your personal rejection experiences, and what you know about the ADHD community.Rejection sensitivity IS REAL, and most of us ADHDers experience it. But I reject the term RSD, and I wonder if you'd like to reject it, too? Be in community with kind, like-minded individuals living with ADHD and join my group coaching program, FOCUSED.Referenced Articles:RSD: The Feelings are Real but the Cause is All Wrong Dodson's Additude Mag Article on RSD Medical News Today: RSD is ControversialCome hang out with me on Instagram