Kristen Carder
The I Have ADHD Podcast is a clear, concise, and FUN podcast for adults with ADHD. Host Kristen Carder is an ADHD expert who has been supporting ADHDers for ove... More
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement
  • The Books That Changed My Life
    It’s my birthday week! I love birthdays, getting older, and celebrating life and growth. So for this special birthday episode, I’m sharing a comprehensive list of the books that have changed my life and the reasons why.Books that have changed my life:ADHD-focused:Taking Charge of Adult ADHD, by Dr. Russell Barkley Rethinking Adult ADHD, by Dr. Russ RamsayDelivered From Distraction, by Dr. Ned HallowellPersonal Growth:Essentialism, by Greg MckeownEffortless, by Greg Mckeown Atomic Habits, by James ClearAtlas of the Heart, by Brene BrownLoving What Is, by Byron KatieAdult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, by Dr. Lindsay GibsonRecovering From Emotionally Immature Parents, by Dr. Lindsay GibsonBoundaries:Boundaries, by Dr. John Townsend and Dr. Henry CloudSet Boundaries, Find Peace, by Nedra Glover TawwabNecessary Endings, by Dr. Henry CloudTrauma:The Body Keeps the Score, by Bessel van der KolkWhat Happened to You, by Dr. Bruce Perry and Oprah WinfreyWas It Even Abuse, by Emma Rose ByhamHealthy Spirituality:Emotionally Healthy Spirituality, by Peter ScazzeroHonorable Mentions:A World Without Email, by Cal NewportDaring Greatly, by Brene BrownGood to Great, by Jim CollinsI’m also excited to announce that I am getting my trauma-informed coaching certification, which has been a major goal for me. If you aren’t already a part of my group coaching program FOCUSED, it’s a great time to join! Lastly, if you’d like to get me a little something for my birthday…*wink wink*...it would mean the world if you could subscribe to the podcast and leave a review! Thank you all. I hope you enjoy these books!Come hang out with me on Instagram HERE. 
    5/2/2023
    30:50
  • ADHD Medication and Pregnancy - NEW Study Alert!
    I believe I have the best Mother’s Day gift ever for adult women with ADHD! There is a new study revealing that there is no connection to children developing neurological conditions or physical impairments whose mothers took ADHD medication when pregnant.This is huge news! Please see below for links to this study and two additional supporting articles. This episode is all about prioritizing your needs for mental and physical wellness. You deserve nurturing as much as your baby. There are enough pressures in this world on pregnant women and mothers, and I’m here to tell you that YOU MATTER TOO.Medication can and should be considered for pregnant women with ADHD that benefit from it. At the end of the day, the decision is yours. The responsibility to do the research and talk to your doctor is yours. But I’m so happy to see actual research out in the world today in support of ADHD medication for mamas that could really need it.You don’t have to go through this season alone. My group coaching program FOCUSED is filled with women, parents and adults with all kinds of life experiences ready to welcome you in our community with open arms. Come check us out!Pregnant Women with ADHD Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief - Mt Sinai Health SystemPregnant Women with ADHD Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief - AARHUS UniversityIn utero exposure to ADHD medication and long-term offspring outcomesCome hang out with me on Instagram HERE. 
    4/25/2023
    25:12
  • Soothing the Pain of Rejection
    The last episode of the rejection series is a good one on how to respond to and soothe the pain from rejection. Like eating something super cold or hot with sensitive teeth, adults with ADHD tend to react more strongly to rejection than others. Due to repeated rejection, we’ve developed maladaptive coping mechanisms that do not benefit us in the long-run. Avoidance, people-pleasing and perfectionism are responses that many of us identify with as a way of limiting the amount of rejection in our lives. These serve us in the short-term, but they limit our growth potential and can be downright emotionally exhausting. These three coping mechanisms can be replaced with productive strategies, however, which I have double the options for! I even offer a free course on addressing perfectionism at ihaveadhd.com/perfect.  The last, and perhaps the most important, of the productive strategies is to surround yourself with safe people. If you’re struggling with finding a strong, encouraging community, come join my group coaching program FOCUSED with similar adults working on becoming their best regulated selves.
    4/18/2023
    33:46
  • The Power of Therapy for Rejection Sensitivity
    The Power of Therapy for Rejection SensitivityHelen Villiers is here with me again in this week’s podcast! You might remember Helen from Episode #200: Maybe I’m Not the Problem: Understanding Emotional Abuse with Helen Villiers and Katie McKenna. Helen is a psychotherapist and co-host of the podcast, In Sight - Exposing Narcissism.  In part 3 of the rejection series, we talk about rejection trauma from the beautiful perspective of a therapist with ADHD. This episode is so affirming of my feelings and opinions shared last week on Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria. Helen explains important terms such as toxic shame, moral defense, mirroring and stonewalling. We also learn how to identify if a therapist is a good therapist. But my favorite part is when Helen helps me identify why it can be so hard to not take rejection personally and why I look for mirroring in relationships to help me feel safe.The moral of the story is: therapy works! And immersing yourself in good education, encouragement and coaching in a group like FOCUSED can make a world of difference in dealing with rejection in everyday life.Hang out with me on Instagram HERE. 
    4/11/2023
    54:59
  • Why I’m Rejecting RSD (Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria)
    I get bold and honest in this episode as I challenge “expert” opinion on Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD). And honestly, I'm scared you're going to reject me for it. Most of us adults living with ADHD have many experiences from childhood onwards of being rejected due to our neurodivergence. We've grown up in families and systems that have indeed rejected us. OF COURSE this means that we're more sensitive to rejection. But I reject the idea that our ADHD itself is the genetic and neurological CAUSE of our rejection issues. No. Growing up in a world that constantly rejects us is the cause of our rejection issues. Yet there is one published ADHD expert who claims that RSD is genetic to those with ADHD and that the ONLY treatment is medication. He says that "psychotherapy does little to help" those with rejection issues.Well, I reject these statements as they lack the following:Any evidence at allAny mention of other supportive researchAny anecdotal confirmation from real life adults living with ADHDRejection is real. Those of us with ADHD have experienced and do experience a lot of it. That doesn’t mean we have genetic disorder giving us rejection sensitivity and that doesn’t mean that only medication can help us improve our sensitivity.Thankfully I’m not the only one who feels this way. Take a look in the references below and make your own best judgment based on the existing research, your personal rejection experiences, and what you know about the ADHD community.Rejection sensitivity IS REAL, and most of us ADHDers experience it. But I reject the term RSD, and I wonder if you'd like to reject it, too? Be in community with kind, like-minded individuals living with ADHD and join my group coaching program, FOCUSED.Referenced Articles:RSD: The Feelings are Real but the Cause is All Wrong Dodson's Additude Mag Article on RSD Medical News Today: RSD is ControversialCome hang out with me on Instagram
    4/4/2023
    31:58

The I Have ADHD Podcast is a clear, concise, and FUN podcast for adults with ADHD. Host Kristen Carder is an ADHD expert who has been supporting ADHDers for over a decade. Kristen began working with ADHD students in 2012 and transitioned to mindset coaching for ADHD adults in 2019. Let's just say she entered the ADHD field long before it was a trending topic on TikTok. Join Kristen to learn about how ADHD impacts every area of your life...from the boardroom to the bedroom...and how you can begin to overcome your symptoms by accepting who you are, flaws and all. This podcast is a mix of solo shows + interviews with the authors of all the dusty ADHD books sitting on your shelf: Dr. Barkley, Dr. Hallowell, Dr. Quinn, Dr. Ramsay, Sari Solden, Dr. Tuckman, and more! Binge-listen from the beginning, or start with the latest episode. Either way, it won't be waste of your time. Whether you're officially diagnosed, self-diagnosed, or just curious about ADHD, you're going to love this podcast...guaranteed or your money back! Disclaimer: Kristen would like you to know that she's a very different person now from the woman who dropped the first 75 episodes of this podcast. Her values have changed. Her tone of voice has changed. She's much more empathetic and trauma-informed NOW than she was 4+ years ago. ****OBVIOUSLY the content in this podcast is not meant to be a substitute for medical advice. Kristen Carder is not a medical professional.
