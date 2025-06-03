Hello Hormones with Dr. Carrie Jones

Powered by RND
  • Told You’re Fine? Here’s The Truth About Lab Testing
    You asked your doctor to “test everything”—hormones, thyroid, nutrients—and they said, “You’re fine.” But you don’t feel fine. You’re still tired, gaining weight, feeling anxious, not sleeping, or just not you anymore. Spoiler alert: basic labs often miss what’s really going on. In this episode of Hello Hormones, I break down why “normal” doesn’t always mean optimal, especially for women in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. We’ll talk about which tests to ask for, what they actually measure (and what they don’t), how timing your labs matters, and how to stop feeling gaslit by your own bloodwork. In this episode, I cover: Why CBCs and metabolic panels are not hormone tests What most doctors don’t include in standard thyroid panels (and why it matters) The bloodwork I recommend for metabolic health, inflammation, and nutrient status What to test (and when) if you still have a cycle vs. if you don’t The key difference between estradiol, progesterone, and testosterone tests The hormone markers that help explain fatigue, weight gain, mood, and more What to do before testing to make sure results are accurate ✍️ FREE GUIDES:   Hormones 101 Cheat Sheet:  https://drcarriejones.kit.com/hormones101  The Perimenopause & Menopause Labs Test Checklist: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/labtestchecklist The Symptoms of The Perimenopausal Transition (WTF…) Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/perimenopausesymptom  Which Stage of Perimenopause Am I In? Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/stagesofperimenopause    ➡️LETS CONNECT:    Website: www.drcarriejones.com  Newsletter: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/newsletter  IG: dr.carriejones   TikTok:@drcarriejones ========== Disclaimer: Information provided on this channel is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided on this channel for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided on this channel and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Carrie Jones. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.  
    16:30
  • My 5 Biggest Hormone Regrets: Fix Yours Now
    If your hormones have been throwing tantrums lately—hello mood swings, weight changes, fatigue, and wild periods—you’re not alone. And no, it’s not just “getting older.” In this episode of Hello Hormones, I’m sharing the 5 biggest things I wish I had done sooner to support my hormones—so you don’t have to learn the hard way. From skipping strength training in my 20s to under-eating protein for years, I cover the most common mistakes I see (and made) when it comes to hormone health—and what to do instead. You’ll walk away knowing exactly where to start, what matters most, and how to finally stop feeling like your body is working against you. In this episode, I cover: Why stress always hits your hormones first—and recovers last What I wish I knew about building muscle before perimenopause How undereating protein tanked my energy, metabolism, and mood Why your cycle is your monthly report card (and how to read it) The minerals and nutrients most women are low in—and how to fix it What to do right now to feel better—without overhauling your entire life   FREE GUIDES:   Hormones 101 Cheat Sheet:  https://drcarriejones.kit.com/hormones101  The Perimenopause & Menopause Labs Test Checklist: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/labtestchecklist   The Symptoms of The Perimenopausal Transition (WTF…) Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/perimenopausesymptom    Which Stage of Perimenopause Am I In? Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/stagesofperimenopause    LETS CONNECT:    Website: www.drcarriejones.com    Newsletter: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/newsletter    IG: dr.carriejones     TikTok: @drcarriejones    ==========   Disclaimer: Information provided on this channel is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided on this channel for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided on this channel and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Carrie Jones. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.  
    15:13
  • Perimenopause Stage 3: Survival Kit For The Hottest Phase — Prepare Now
    If you've skipped your period for 6, 9, or even 11 months and you're still waiting to hit that magical 12-month mark that makes it “official,” you're in what I call stage 3. And while the guidelines don’t formally recognize this phase, it’s one of the most intense, confusing, and overlooked stages of all. In this episode of Hello Hormones, I explain why this critical time—what I lovingly call “the final countdown”—deserves a label of its own. You’ll learn what your hormones are doing (or not doing), the symptoms that show up hard during this time, what labs to ask for, and how to know if it’s time to consider hormone therapy or other interventions. Whether you’ve gone 9 months with no period and feel like you're in hormonal limbo, or you’re just trying to understand the perimenopausal timeline more clearly, this episode is your roadmap. in this episode, i cover: Why stage 3 of perimenopause should exist—even if it’s not official What happens between skipping a period for 60 days (stage 2) and hitting 12 full months (postmenopause) What hormone symptoms ramp up during this “final countdown” phase What’s happening with estradiol, progesterone, FSH, and your cycle (even if it’s completely MIA) Why many women feel their worst during this stage if they haven’t had support or intervention The real risks of waiting too long for hormone therapy or support What labs to ask your practitioner for (FSH, A1C, cholesterol, thyroid, vitamin D, and more) How to advocate for your health—even if you don’t bleed due to IUDs or hysterectomy Why now is the time to double down on your foundational habits: nutrition, sleep, movement, stress, and support My perspective on starting hormone therapy before hitting the 12-month mark FREE GUIDES:   Hormones 101 Cheat Sheet:  https://drcarriejones.kit.com/hormones101  The Perimenopause & Menopause Labs Test Checklist: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/labtestchecklist   The Symptoms of The Perimenopausal Transition (WTF…) Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/perimenopausesymptom    Which Stage of Perimenopause Am I In? Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/stagesofperimenopause    LETS CONNECT:    Website: www.drcarriejones.com    Newsletter: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/newsletter    IG: dr.carriejones     TikTok: @drcarriejones ==========   Disclaimer: Information provided on this channel is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided on this channel for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided on this channel and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Carrie Jones. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.  
    16:57
  • Perimenopause Stage 2: Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore — Act Now!
    In this episode of Hello Hormones, I break down what happens in stage 2, why it can feel confusing or even scary, and what to expect over the next 1–3 years as your body transitions toward menopause. I’ll walk you through the hormone shifts, symptoms, lab markers, and lifestyle changes that matter most in this phase—so you can feel informed instead of overwhelmed. Plus, I explain how hormone therapy might come into play, what to do if you’ve had a hysterectomy or use an IUD, and why knowing your stage (even if it’s not “required”) can help you feel more in control of what’s ahead. In this episode, I cover: What stage 2 of perimenopause is—and how it’s defined Why skipping your period for 60+ days is a big milestone What your hormones are doing (and why symptoms can feel more intense) What FSH, estradiol, and progesterone levels may look like in this stage Why hot flashes, night sweats, joint pain, and brain fog become more common The reality of estrogen swings (and why it’s not a straight decline) Who might be a candidate for hormone therapy—and when to consider it Why foundational habits (like sleep, stress, and fiber intake) matter more than ever What to do if you have an IUD or don’t bleed but still have ovaries How to know if you’re close to postmenopause—and why that insight can be helpful FREE GUIDES:   Hormones 101 Cheat Sheet:  https://drcarriejones.kit.com/hormones101  The Perimenopause & Menopause Labs Test Checklist: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/labtestchecklist   The Symptoms of The Perimenopausal Transition (WTF…) Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/perimenopausesymptom    Which Stage of Perimenopause Am I In? Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/stagesofperimenopause    LETS CONNECT:    Website: www.drcarriejones.com    Newsletter: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/newsletter    IG: dr.carriejones     TikTok: @drcarriejones   Disclaimer: Information provided on this channel is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided on this channel for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided on this channel and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Carrie Jones. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.  
    14:17
  • Perimenopause SOS! Understanding STAGE 1 Symptoms & Feeling Your Best
    In this episode of Hello Hormones, I walk you through everything you need to know about stage one of perimenopause—what it actually is, how it’s defined, and the real-life symptoms I see every day in women (and have experienced myself). We talk about what your lab work might show, why your cycles are starting to shift, and how to spot early hormone changes before things get more intense. In this episode, you’ll learn: What stage one of perimenopause actually means (and how it’s defined by the STRAW criteria) How small shifts in your cycle can be early signs of perimenopause What your labs might show with progesterone, estrogen, and FSH Symptoms I see all the time in early perimenopause—from sleep issues to brain fog to mood changes Uncommon signs like itchy ears, phantom smells, and joint pain Why alcohol might suddenly hit differently How to support your body with nutrition, movement, and community Why this is the perfect time to start building habits that support long-term health   FREE GUIDES:   Hormones 101 Cheat Sheet:  https://drcarriejones.kit.com/hormones101  The Perimenopause & Menopause Labs Test Checklist: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/labtestchecklist   The Symptoms of The Perimenopausal Transition (WTF…) Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/perimenopausesymptom    Which Stage of Perimenopause Am I In? Ebook: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/stagesofperimenopause    LETS CONNECT:    Website: www.drcarriejones.com    Newsletter: https://drcarriejones.kit.com/newsletter    IG: dr.carriejones     TikTok: @drcarriejones ==========   Disclaimer: Information provided on this channel is for informational purposes only. This information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product. Do not use the information provided on this channel for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or other supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. Information provided on this channel and the use of any products or services related to this podcast by you does not create a doctor-patient relationship between you and Dr. Carrie Jones. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent ANY disease.  
About Hello Hormones with Dr. Carrie Jones

Welcome to Hello Hormones with me, Dr. Carrie Jones! A podcast where we explore how to make friends with our hormones so we can survive—and thrive—through our 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond! I’m Dr. Carrie Jones—a holistic functional medicine doctor, hormone nerd, and women’s health advocate who’s spent over 20 years helping women understand their bodies and navigate all the twists and turns of hormone changes. I’ve seen it all—from the frustrating weight gain and brain fog to the mood swings, low libido, crazy periods, and sleep that just won’t cooperate. Whether you’re pre-, peri-, or postmenopausal—or just a woman dealing with the chaos of hormonal imbalances—you’re in the right place. Because understanding your hormones doesn’t have to feel like herding cats—and your mood swings, fatigue, or weird symptoms? They’re not just “in your head.” So let’s decode the science, ditch the confusion, and help you feel like yourself again. You bring the symptoms, I’ll bring the science—and let’s get you the solutions together.
