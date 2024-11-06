The Anxious Truth - A Panic, Anxiety, and Mental Health Podcast

A Guided Mindful Acceptance Exercise for Anxiety | EP 301

Can you transform your relationship with anxiety by letting go and dropping your resistance? Well, the most effective acceptance-based treatments for chronic and disordered anxiety are based on this exact principle. The concepts are simple and the theory is sound, yet most anxious people struggle with fully letting to and engaging in mindful acceptance of anxiety, fear, panic, uncertainty, and other difficult internal experiences. Of course they struggle! Choosing to fully allow these scary feelings is a big ask. It's not easy. It requires a leap of faith in the underlying principles and a healthy dose of courage to allow anxiety and fear to "do their worst" without trying to save oneself or be rescued. But difficult as this might be, its a worthwhile ability to cultivate as it forms the foundation of effective and lasting anxiety recovery while also becoming a valuable life skill that lasts forever.This week we're doing a guided mindful acceptance exercise designed to help you sit with anxiety instead of battling it, a practice that teaches you to observe your feelings without trying to control or diminish them. This approach isn't suitable for those overwhelmed by traumatic memories or flashbacks (without professional help), but it provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to understand and ultimately overcome lifestyle restrictions imposed by chronic or disordered anxiety.This is about 15 minutes of theory, rationale, and basic instruction followed by 10-15 minutes of guided/coached mindful acceptance. There's more speaking, instruction and coaching here than you might find when doing guided mindfulness exercises, but this particular exercise is designed to provide a sound introduction to the practice as a way to get started or work through initial resistance.