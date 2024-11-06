The Anxious Truth - A Panic, Anxiety, and Mental Health Podcast

Anxiety Recovery: Learning To Trust Your Body Again | Ep 304
Send in a question or comment via text.Why is learning to trust your body again so difficult in the face of chronic or disordered anxiety? What if chronic anxiety could make you feel as disconnected from your body as a chronic illness might? Discover the surprising parallels between the two as we unravel the complex relationship anxiety sufferers have with their physical selves. This week on The Anxious Truth we're talking about how anxious people learn to fear their bodies, and lose trust in their bodies. This can have a huge negative impact on life in general and if we're not careful, we can wind up feeling powerles, hopeless, and generally depressed.We're going to talk about how this happens, and a few pathways to re-building trust in your body through action. We'll talk about exposure therapy, interoceptive exposures, purposeful exercise, and even gentle movement in the form of yoga, or Tai-Chi. We don't have to climb mountains to rebuild trust in our bodies. Any experience that shows us that we're not fragile or easily breakable can help get that job done.For full show notes on this episode:https://theanxioustruth.com/304Support The Anxious Truth: If you find the podcast helpful and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee. Other ways to support my work like buying a book or signing up for a low cost workshop can be found on my website. None of this is never required, but always appreciated! Interested in doing therapy with me? For more information on working with me directly to overcome your anxiety, follow this link.Disclaimer: The Anxious Truth is not therapy or a replacement for therapy. Listening to The Anxious Truth does not create a therapeutic relationship between you and the host or guests of the podcast. Information here is provided for psychoeducational purposes. As always, when you have questions about your own well-being, please consult your mental health and/or medical care providers. If you are having a mental health crisis, always reach out immediately for in-person help.
--------
26:29
Expectations and Demands in Anxiety Recovery | Ep 303
Send in a question or comment via text.Resisting the reality of anxiety - the fact that it does exist in your life even when you are trying really hard to escape it or make it stop - means clinging to "feel good" expectations that are rarely met. This mismatch between expectations, demands, and reality can make overcoming chronic or disordered anxiety even harder than it already is.Let's take a look at how expectations and demands can get in the way of learning valuable acceptance and capability lessons that form the core of anxiety disorder recovery. We'll drag some neuroscience and cognitive science into the discussion, relying on predictive processing models of experience to conceptualize why hanging on so tightly and fighting against anxiety that exists without a corresponding real world threat can keep us stuck.For full show notes on this episode:https://theanxioustruth.com/303Support The Anxious Truth: If you find the podcast helpful and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee. Other ways to support my work like buying a book or signing up for a low cost workshop can be found on my website. None of this is never required, but always appreciated! Interested in doing therapy with me? For more information on working with me directly to overcome your anxiety, follow this link.Disclaimer: The Anxious Truth is not therapy or a replacement for therapy. Listening to The Anxious Truth does not create a therapeutic relationship between you and the host or guests of the podcast. Information here is provided for psychoeducational purposes. As always, when you have questions about your own well-being, please consult your mental health and/or medical care providers. If you are having a mental health crisis, always reach out immediately for in-person help.
--------
19:45
Journaling Tips for Anxiety Disorder Recovery | Ep 302
Send in a question or comment via text.Journaling can be a useful tool in anxiety recovery, but how do you ensure it works for you and not against you? This episode challenges traditional journaling methods, especially when grappling with chronic or disordered anxiety, by offering a fresh perspective on how to modify these practices to align with your recovery goals. Beware of falling into the trap of rumination and learn how to use journaling as a constructive tool that supports your healing journey.The discussion centers on four foundational elements that can elevate your journaling practice: event description, response detailing, outcome assessment, and pattern identification. Maintaining objectivity is key, as subjective interpretations can lead to catastrophic thinking. By recognizing and recording trigger-response patterns, you create a structured framework that helps challenge anxious thoughts and highlights progress. This episode offers a roadmap for adapting journaling techniques to effectively address anxiety and track your recovery progress over time.As recovery progresses, so does the way you journal. Traditional journaling might regain its appeal as you become less reactive to emotions. This episode highlights the evolution of journaling styles to suit different stages of recovery, addressing potential criticisms and clarifying the unique needs of those dealing with chronic anxiety. Find a journaling approach that resonates with your current stage, and embrace the changes that come with recovery. For full show notes on this episode:https://theanxioustruth.com/302Support The Anxious Truth: If you find the podcast helpful and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee. Other ways to support my work like buying a book or signing up for a low cost workshop can be found on my website. None of this is never required, but always appreciated! Interested in doing therapy with me? For more information on working with me directly to overcome your anxiety, follow this link.Disclaimer: The Anxious Truth is not therapy or a replacement for therapy. Listening to The Anxious Truth does not create a therapeutic relationship between you and the host or guests of the podcast. Information here is provided for psychoeducational purposes. As always, when you have questions about your own well-being, please consult your mental health and/or medical care providers. If you are having a mental health crisis, always reach out immediately for in-person help.
--------
31:17
A Guided Mindful Acceptance Exercise for Anxiety | EP 301
Send in a question or comment via text.Can you transform your relationship with anxiety by letting go and dropping your resistance? Well, the most effective acceptance-based treatments for chronic and disordered anxiety are based on this exact principle. The concepts are simple and the theory is sound, yet most anxious people struggle with fully letting to and engaging in mindful acceptance of anxiety, fear, panic, uncertainty, and other difficult internal experiences. Of course they struggle! Choosing to fully allow these scary feelings is a big ask. It's not easy. It requires a leap of faith in the underlying principles and a healthy dose of courage to allow anxiety and fear to "do their worst" without trying to save oneself or be rescued. But difficult as this might be, its a worthwhile ability to cultivate as it forms the foundation of effective and lasting anxiety recovery while also becoming a valuable life skill that lasts forever.This week we're doing a guided mindful acceptance exercise designed to help you sit with anxiety instead of battling it, a practice that teaches you to observe your feelings without trying to control or diminish them. This approach isn't suitable for those overwhelmed by traumatic memories or flashbacks (without professional help), but it provides valuable lessons for anyone looking to understand and ultimately overcome lifestyle restrictions imposed by chronic or disordered anxiety.This is about 15 minutes of theory, rationale, and basic instruction followed by 10-15 minutes of guided/coached mindful acceptance. There's more speaking, instruction and coaching here than you might find when doing guided mindfulness exercises, but this particular exercise is designed to provide a sound introduction to the practice as a way to get started or work through initial resistance.For full show notes on this episode:https://theanxioustruth.com/301Support The Anxious Truth: If you find the podcast helpful and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee. Other ways to support my work like buying a book or signing up for a low cost workshop can be found on my website. None of this is never required, but always appreciated! Interested in doing therapy with me? For more information on working with me directly to overcome your anxiety, follow this link.Disclaimer: The Anxious Truth is not therapy or a replacement for therapy. Listening to The Anxious Truth does not create a therapeutic relationship between you and the host or guests of the podcast. Information here is provided for psychoeducational purposes. As always, when you have questions about your own well-being, please consult your mental health and/or medical care providers. If you are having a mental health crisis, always reach out immediately for in-person help.
--------
28:57
Micro Exposures in Anxiety Recovery | EP 300
Send in a question or comment via text.Can skipping a daily calming ritual or delaying bedtime slightly really aid in anxiety recovery? Discover how these seemingly insignificant acts can accumulate into substantial progress on your journey to overcoming anxiety. This week on The Anxious Truth, we’re breaking down the concept of micro exposures—those small, yet powerful steps designed to help you face and manage your anxiety. By starting with these tiny, manageable experiments, you'll gradually learn to experience anxiety without resistance, laying the groundwork for long-term mental health and stress management.For full show notes on this episode:https://theanxioustruth.com/300Support The Anxious Truth: If you find the podcast helpful and want to support my work, you can buy me a coffee. Other ways to support my work like buying a book or signing up for a low cost workshop can be found on my website. None of this is never required, but always appreciated! Interested in doing therapy with me? For more information on working with me directly to overcome your anxiety, follow this link.Disclaimer: The Anxious Truth is not therapy or a replacement for therapy. Listening to The Anxious Truth does not create a therapeutic relationship between you and the host or guests of the podcast. Information here is provided for psychoeducational purposes. As always, when you have questions about your own well-being, please consult your mental health and/or medical care providers. If you are having a mental health crisis, always reach out immediately for in-person help.
About The Anxious Truth - A Panic, Anxiety, and Mental Health Podcast
Struggling with panic attacks, agoraphobia, or other anxiety problems? The Anxious Truth will educate you, empower you, encourage you, and inspire you to get your life back! * Featured in the New York Times: "6 Podcasts to Soothe An Anxious Mind" (April 27, 2024)* Featured in Vogue Magazine: "The 15 Best Mental Health Podcasts Recommended by Therapists" (October 2023)Listen to the podcast, read the books, join the social media community, and get on the path to recovery.