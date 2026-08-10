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Big Brev's Links:

StudioBrev: studiobrev.com

Bass Singer Academy: basssingeracademy.com

YouTube: Danny Brevik

Instagram: @bigbrev

TikTok: @bigbrevik

Link hub: hoo.be/bigbrev

Timestamps

00:00 Intro and who Big Brev is

00:21 Opera singer, voice teacher, RP athlete, and influencer background

01:10 Starting on TikTok and discovering social media reach

02:03 The viral "Yo Ho" sea-shanty moment and 14 billion streams

03:07 Record-label attention, internet virality, and not overthinking cringe

05:17 Authenticity, Viking covers, and handling comments online

07:33 Childhood singing, being labeled the fat kid, and finding confidence

10:22 Confidence, bullying, and the chip-on-the-shoulder mindset

13:14 Choir, musical theater, opera training, and meeting his wife

18:33 Opera career highlights and turning performance into a profession

31:00 Big Brev's fitness background, RP connection, and content transformation

44:03 Shoulder specialization, Viking visuals, and stretch-focused lateral raises

45:33 Ego checks, deep-stretch pressing, and training smarter for hypertrophy

48:25 Occlusion-style pump work, filming, and social-media lifting

52:16 Current training split, shoulder emphasis, and bringing up quads

56:16 Diet, protein targets, and vocal-health considerations

59:20 StudioBrev, Bass Singer Academy, music, and where to find Big Brev