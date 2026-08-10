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148 episodes
- Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
Guest Links
Dr. Eric Trexler's Links:
Instagram: @trexlerfitness
ResearchGate: Eric Trexler publications
Research review: MASS Research Review
Timestamps
00:00 Weight-loss non-responders and the laws of thermodynamics
03:22 Rare medical conditions and extreme hunger
06:34 Hunger genetics, GLP-1s, and learning empathy
12:15 Lipedema and regionally resistant fat
21:48 PCOS, hypothyroidism, and what they do to metabolism
31:08 Three reasons weight loss can feel impossible
36:34 Tracking errors and the classic underreporting study
46:08 Food-label and restaurant-calorie errors
50:33 Controlled diet research and metabolic adaptation
58:39 Support, adherence, and why consistently showing up works
01:03:14 GLP-1s, side effects, and personalized dosing
01:10:45 Aging, activity, stress, and the myth of the 40-year-old metabolism
Why Some People Build Muscle Slower: Are "Non-Responders" Real? | Dr. Eric Trexler08/03/2026 | 55 mins.Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
Guest Links
Dr. Eric Trexler's Links:
Instagram: @trexlerfitness
ResearchGate: Eric Trexler publications
Research review: MASS Research Review
Timestamps
00:00 Conference travel, weight-loss non-responders, and the episode setup
07:03 What counts as a training non-responder?
08:53 Measurement error and why short studies can mislead
10:53 Replication and better individualized research designs
16:30 General response versus program-specific response
19:25 Why advanced lifters struggle to measure small changes
33:34 Can muscle fiber type affect training responsiveness?
37:22 Why narrower studies produce better answers
39:28 Are true non-responders real?
44:10 What to do when your progress is unusually slow
50:27 Before you give up: time, volume, intensity, and mindset
54:39 The calf-training example, Eric's links, and closing
- Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
Dr. Pak's Links:
Website: drpak.com
Instagram: @dr__pak
YouTube: @Dr__Pak
Book: Train Smarter, Not Longer
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro and the case for revisiting bro science
04:33 Protein absorption and large protein meals
07:41 How much protein lifters actually need
11:36 Diet vs. training for body composition
15:23 The anabolic window and pre-workout nutrition
22:08 Why dirty bulking does not build extra muscle
24:22 Squats, deadlifts, hormones, machines, and failure
30:27 Fitness tribalism and muscle confusion
37:07 BCAAs, supplement marketing, and cardio
43:44 Stretching, isolation exercises, and rep ranges
48:51 Defining failure and whether the big three are necessary
53:35 Dr. Pak's book and closing thoughts
- Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
Dr. Milo Wolf's Links:
YouTube: @DrMiloWolf
Instagram: @drmilowolf
ResearchGate: Milo Wolf
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro and RP app research preview
06:29 What drop sets are and why they work
10:17 Drop sets vs. myo-reps, rest-pause, and supersets
15:18 The warm-up debate for older and advanced lifters
25:22 Drop-set research and time savings
27:09 How to structure drop sets and reduce the weight
31:35 Best rep ranges, discomfort, and training to failure
35:10 The best exercises and gym setups for drop sets
43:22 High reps, failure accuracy, and common mistakes
46:35 When drop sets are a poor fit
52:53 Joint-friendly use cases, app tracking, and programming
- Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
Big Brev's Links:
StudioBrev: studiobrev.com
Bass Singer Academy: basssingeracademy.com
YouTube: Danny Brevik
Instagram: @bigbrev
TikTok: @bigbrevik
Link hub: hoo.be/bigbrev
Timestamps
00:00 Intro and who Big Brev is
00:21 Opera singer, voice teacher, RP athlete, and influencer background
01:10 Starting on TikTok and discovering social media reach
02:03 The viral "Yo Ho" sea-shanty moment and 14 billion streams
03:07 Record-label attention, internet virality, and not overthinking cringe
05:17 Authenticity, Viking covers, and handling comments online
07:33 Childhood singing, being labeled the fat kid, and finding confidence
10:22 Confidence, bullying, and the chip-on-the-shoulder mindset
13:14 Choir, musical theater, opera training, and meeting his wife
18:33 Opera career highlights and turning performance into a profession
31:00 Big Brev's fitness background, RP connection, and content transformation
44:03 Shoulder specialization, Viking visuals, and stretch-focused lateral raises
45:33 Ego checks, deep-stretch pressing, and training smarter for hypertrophy
48:25 Occlusion-style pump work, filming, and social-media lifting
52:16 Current training split, shoulder emphasis, and bringing up quads
56:16 Diet, protein targets, and vocal-health considerations
59:20 StudioBrev, Bass Singer Academy, music, and where to find Big Brev
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About RP Strength Podcast
On the RP Strength Podcast, RP co-founders Dr Mike & Nick Shaw breakdown tons of hypertrophy training, nutrition, and other fitness related topics. As a bonus, you'll get plenty of laughs as they go down various tangents on every episode!Podcast website
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