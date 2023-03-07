Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Podcast RP Strength Podcast
Nick Shaw
add
On the RP Podcast, Nick and Lori discuss various nutrition and training related topics with both the super accomplished members of RP’s 1:1 coaching team as wel...
Health & FitnessNutrition
On the RP Podcast, Nick and Lori discuss various nutrition and training related topics with both the super accomplished members of RP’s 1:1 coaching team as wel...
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Steroids - The Ultimate Shortcut?
    0:20 Nick's upcoming show 0:40 Cumulative fatigue 5:08 Steroids aren't a shortcut 7:29 Mike's first drug experience  11:51 Nick thought drugs were only for degenerates 18:39 Defining steroids 21:08 How steroids work 26:15 Likely results 31:19 Females and steroids 34:34 Side effects 40:17 Psychological side effects 46:06 Why steroids are awful 48:52 "The burden" 1:00:00 Genetics role in steroids
    7/10/2023
    1:04:38
  • Semaglutide - Wonder Drug
    1:09 Semaglutide intro 3:16 Nick's first impressions 5:45 Hunger levels 9:50 GLP-1 science explained 16:20 How it works 18:21 Cravings solved 20:57 Why/how should you take it 28:25 Hunger after coming off the drug 32:56 Individual response differences 36:10 How does it feel  38:00 Possible downsides 44:42 Potential abuse issues 47:47 Getting sick on certain food choices 49:50 Alcohol use on Semaglutide 53:03 Sleep Effects 58:48 Gen 5 and Gen 6 drugs 1:05:30 Obesity epidemic is ending
    7/3/2023
    1:07:33
  • Achieving Diet Success With 2023 Transformation Challenge Winner Megan
    0:50 Megan transformation winner 3:34 What did she learn from her first challenge 6:41 Holding back for better results 10:25 Pontzer paradox 14:47 Why Megan likes lifting now better than running 19:21 Managing diet with her lifestyle 23:35 What are her "secrets" to winning 32:25 Her lifting and steps 34:35 Go to foods and meal prep 37:35 Nick is a casein pudding fiend 39:45 Did she struggle with hunger 42:13 Any cheating? 46:24 How is maintenance going 50:51 How to deal with unpredictability
    6/26/2023
    55:33
  • How To Eat To Gain The Most Muscle
    0:30 Bodybuilding sucks 3:18 Nutrition For Muscle Growth 4:24 Defining Your Goal 8:10 Gaining fat problem 10:10 Gaintaining 14:41 Rate of weight gain 19:00 How to deal with looking fat 26:50 New RP products for gaining muscle 28:42 What should your surplus be 30:10 Cheat meals 35:55 Reframing your thinking 40:37 Increasing calories after dieting 45:16 How do you decide what macros to add 48:16 Mass season 51:18 Can you mini cut forever 54:00 Semiglutide
    6/19/2023
    59:48
  • How To Build An AMAZING Muscle Growth Program
    0:33 Would you make love to your clone 2:01 Jetsons vision of the future 4:23 Last podcast recap 5:35 Only train what you want to get bigger 9:37 What should females train 17:32 Training frequencies 26:56 How to arrange your muscle groups in your training 34:50 Nick's genetics gifts 36:20 Is an arm day worth it 39:29 Children's sports getting intense 43:45 Why compound lifts are so great 46:46 Exercise choice within the week 49:46 Mesocycle length 54:19 When to deload
    6/12/2023
    1:04:48

About RP Strength Podcast

On the RP Podcast, Nick and Lori discuss various nutrition and training related topics with both the super accomplished members of RP’s 1:1 coaching team as well as with RP’s amazing athletes, across various sports!
Podcast website

