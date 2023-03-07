Achieving Diet Success With 2023 Transformation Challenge Winner Megan

0:50 Megan transformation winner 3:34 What did she learn from her first challenge 6:41 Holding back for better results 10:25 Pontzer paradox 14:47 Why Megan likes lifting now better than running 19:21 Managing diet with her lifestyle 23:35 What are her "secrets" to winning 32:25 Her lifting and steps 34:35 Go to foods and meal prep 37:35 Nick is a casein pudding fiend 39:45 Did she struggle with hunger 42:13 Any cheating? 46:24 How is maintenance going 50:51 How to deal with unpredictability