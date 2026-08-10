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RP Strength Podcast

Nick Shaw
Health & WellnessNutrition
RP Strength Podcast
Latest episode

148 episodes

  • RP Strength Podcast

    Why Weight Loss Feels Impossible | Dr. Eric Trexler

    08/10/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
    Guest Links
    Dr. Eric Trexler's Links:
    Instagram: @trexlerfitness
    ResearchGate: Eric Trexler publications
    Research review: MASS Research Review
    Timestamps
    00:00 Weight-loss non-responders and the laws of thermodynamics
    03:22 Rare medical conditions and extreme hunger
    06:34 Hunger genetics, GLP-1s, and learning empathy
    12:15 Lipedema and regionally resistant fat
    21:48 PCOS, hypothyroidism, and what they do to metabolism
    31:08 Three reasons weight loss can feel impossible
    36:34 Tracking errors and the classic underreporting study
    46:08 Food-label and restaurant-calorie errors
    50:33 Controlled diet research and metabolic adaptation
    58:39 Support, adherence, and why consistently showing up works
    01:03:14 GLP-1s, side effects, and personalized dosing
    01:10:45 Aging, activity, stress, and the myth of the 40-year-old metabolism
  • RP Strength Podcast

    Why Some People Build Muscle Slower: Are "Non-Responders" Real? | Dr. Eric Trexler

    08/03/2026 | 55 mins.
    Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
    Guest Links
    Dr. Eric Trexler's Links:
    Instagram: @trexlerfitness
    ResearchGate: Eric Trexler publications
    Research review: MASS Research Review
    Timestamps
    00:00 Conference travel, weight-loss non-responders, and the episode setup
    07:03 What counts as a training non-responder?
    08:53 Measurement error and why short studies can mislead
    10:53 Replication and better individualized research designs
    16:30 General response versus program-specific response
    19:25 Why advanced lifters struggle to measure small changes
    33:34 Can muscle fiber type affect training responsiveness?
    37:22 Why narrower studies produce better answers
    39:28 Are true non-responders real?
    44:10 What to do when your progress is unusually slow
    50:27 Before you give up: time, volume, intensity, and mindset
    54:39 The calf-training example, Eric's links, and closing
  • RP Strength Podcast

    Was Bro Science Right? | Dr. Pak

    07/27/2026 | 54 mins.
    Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
     
    Dr. Pak's Links:
    Website: drpak.com
    Instagram: @dr__pak
    YouTube: @Dr__Pak
    Book: Train Smarter, Not Longer
     
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Intro and the case for revisiting bro science
    04:33 Protein absorption and large protein meals
    07:41 How much protein lifters actually need
    11:36 Diet vs. training for body composition
    15:23 The anabolic window and pre-workout nutrition
    22:08 Why dirty bulking does not build extra muscle
    24:22 Squats, deadlifts, hormones, machines, and failure
    30:27 Fitness tribalism and muscle confusion
    37:07 BCAAs, supplement marketing, and cardio
    43:44 Stretching, isolation exercises, and rep ranges
    48:51 Defining failure and whether the big three are necessary
    53:35 Dr. Pak's book and closing thoughts
  • RP Strength Podcast

    How to Use Drop Sets to Build Muscle in Less Time | Dr. Milo Wolf

    07/20/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
     
    Dr. Milo Wolf's Links:
    YouTube: @DrMiloWolf
    Instagram: @drmilowolf
    ResearchGate: Milo Wolf
     
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Intro and RP app research preview
    06:29 What drop sets are and why they work
    10:17 Drop sets vs. myo-reps, rest-pause, and supersets
    15:18 The warm-up debate for older and advanced lifters
    25:22 Drop-set research and time savings
    27:09 How to structure drop sets and reduce the weight
    31:35 Best rep ranges, discomfort, and training to failure
    35:10 The best exercises and gym setups for drop sets
    43:22 High reps, failure accuracy, and common mistakes
    46:35 When drop sets are a poor fit
    52:53 Joint-friendly use cases, app tracking, and programming
  • RP Strength Podcast

    Opera Singer to Viral Viking: Big Brev's Story

    07/13/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Want to get even more jacked? Grab the RP Hypertrophy App for your training, and maximize your gym efforts with the RP Diet Coach App to nail your nutrition.
     
    Big Brev's Links:
    StudioBrev: studiobrev.com
    Bass Singer Academy: basssingeracademy.com
    YouTube: Danny Brevik
    Instagram: @bigbrev
    TikTok: @bigbrevik
    Link hub: hoo.be/bigbrev
    Timestamps
    00:00 Intro and who Big Brev is
    00:21 Opera singer, voice teacher, RP athlete, and influencer background
    01:10 Starting on TikTok and discovering social media reach
    02:03 The viral "Yo Ho" sea-shanty moment and 14 billion streams
    03:07 Record-label attention, internet virality, and not overthinking cringe
    05:17 Authenticity, Viking covers, and handling comments online
    07:33 Childhood singing, being labeled the fat kid, and finding confidence
    10:22 Confidence, bullying, and the chip-on-the-shoulder mindset
    13:14 Choir, musical theater, opera training, and meeting his wife
    18:33 Opera career highlights and turning performance into a profession
    31:00 Big Brev's fitness background, RP connection, and content transformation
    44:03 Shoulder specialization, Viking visuals, and stretch-focused lateral raises
    45:33 Ego checks, deep-stretch pressing, and training smarter for hypertrophy
    48:25 Occlusion-style pump work, filming, and social-media lifting
    52:16 Current training split, shoulder emphasis, and bringing up quads
    56:16 Diet, protein targets, and vocal-health considerations
    59:20 StudioBrev, Bass Singer Academy, music, and where to find Big Brev
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About RP Strength Podcast
On the RP Strength Podcast, RP co-founders Dr Mike & Nick Shaw breakdown tons of hypertrophy training, nutrition, and other fitness related topics. As a bonus, you'll get plenty of laughs as they go down various tangents on every episode!
Podcast website
Health & WellnessNutrition

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