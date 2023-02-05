Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Liz Coppola
    Liz is an employee benefits consultant. She never struggled with her weight, but felt the only way to maintain it was by tracking calories and macros, and following a strict Paleo diet. While looking for a podcast on longevity in May of 2021, Liz found the Intermittent Fasting Stories podcast. She read Fast Feast Repeat and began her IF journey. Liz noticed immediately that she had less inflammation and bloating, and her plantar fasciitis disappeared. She is no longer obsessed with food and enjoys living the IF lifestyle. Liz's advice: "Be curious, be open-minded, and remind yourself that you can do it!"
    5/2/2023
    53:04
  • Terri Kadera
    Terri runs an in-home daycare. She never had a weight problem, but could never find a way to ease her GI struggles. In August of 2020, Terri learned of IF from her dog trainer. After some research, Terri discovered Delay, Don't Deny and Fast Feast Repeat. Hoping for relief, Terri began her IF journey. Within days, the symptoms she had struggled with for years simply disappeared! Terri lost 17 pounds, but she is most grateful for the health and healing IF brought. Terri's advice: "Trust the process. You will get there. Research autophagy to understand what's going on in your body."
    4/27/2023
    53:24
  • Kara Stefancik
    Kara is a graphic designer. She began to diet as a teenager and continued throughout her adult life. By the end of the pandemic, Kara reached her highest weight of 178 pounds. She learned of The Obesity Code and Fast Feast Repeat and began her IF journey. Kara has lost 35 pounds and loves the body she is now in. She enjoys daily energy and feels lighter in more ways than one! Kara's advice: "Fast clean. In helps to understand the foundation of your weight struggles."
    4/25/2023
    52:25
  • Tara Fredricks
    Tara is a health coach. She never struggled with her weight until she gained weight due to the stress of caring for both her mother and mother-in-law, constant travel, and the pandemic. Tara decided to make changes for her health, hoping to lose weight in the process. In February of 2022, she found both Delay, Don't Deny and Fast Feast Repeat. In her search, Tara also discovered The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and entered the program to become a certified health coach. Tara has lost 30 pounds, enjoys the flexibility that IF brings, and loves to help others feel their best. Tara's advice: "Keep it simple. Follow just one philosophy and give yourself grace."
    4/20/2023
    49:54
  • Tracey Mack
    Tracey is an author and a management assistant. She was always weight conscious, but never had a true weight problem in her early life. After having her son in 1992, the weight she gained would not come off. Tracy would go on to try countless diets for many years until she reached her highest weight of 208 pounds in 2019. She was also prediabetic. In January of 2022, Tracy discovered Fast Feast Repeat and began her IF journey. Tracy has lost 38 pounds and loves her body! She sleeps great, enjoys mental clarity, her aches and pains are gone, and she is no longer prediabetic.Tracy's book, Intermittent Fasting for Life: Experiment of One is available on Amazon. She also leads a Facebook group under the same name. Tracy's advice: "Fast clean. Start where you are and start gradually. Work your way up."
    4/18/2023
    54:40

About Intermittent Fasting Stories

Are you ready to be inspired? Tune in each week to hear real-world stories from successful intermittent fasters, including their best tips to help you find success. Intermittent Fasting Stories is hosted by Gin Stephens, author of the New York Times bestseller Fast Feast Repeat, as well as her other books: Cleanish, Delay, Don't Deny, and Feast Without Fear. Looking for a community of like-minded intermittent fasters? Go to ginstephens.com/community for more information and to join.

