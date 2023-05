Tracey Mack

In this episode of Intermittent Fasting Stories, Gin talks to Tracey Mack from Taylor, MI. Tracey is an author and a management assistant. She was always weight conscious, but never had a true weight problem in her early life. After having her son in 1992, the weight she gained would not come off. Tracy would go on to try countless diets for many years until she reached her highest weight of 208 pounds in 2019. She was also prediabetic. In January of 2022, Tracy discovered Fast Feast Repeat and began her IF journey. Tracy has lost 38 pounds and loves her body! She sleeps great, enjoys mental clarity, her aches and pains are gone, and she is no longer prediabetic. Tracy's book, Intermittent Fasting for Life: Experiment of One is available on Amazon. She also leads a Facebook group under the same name. Tracy's advice: "Fast clean. Start where you are and start gradually. Work your way up."