In this episode of Intermittent Fasting Stories, Gin talks to Tara Fredricks, a New Yorker living in Scotland. Tara is a health coach. She never struggled with her weight until she gained weight due to the stress of caring for both her mother and mother-in-law, constant travel, and the pandemic. Tara decided to make changes for her health, hoping to lose weight in the process. In February of 2022, she found both Delay, Don't Deny and Fast Feast Repeat. In her search, Tara also discovered The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and entered the program to become a certified health coach. Tara has lost 30 pounds, enjoys the flexibility that IF brings, and loves to help others feel their best. Tara's advice: "Keep it simple. Follow just one philosophy and give yourself grace."
