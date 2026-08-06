DR. GUNDRY PODCAST: GUT HEALTH, WEIGHT LOSS, AND NUTRITION

Have you asked ChatGPT or Claude a health question before?

AI is already changing how patients research symptoms, read labs, and make health decisions — and that could be one of the most empowering shifts in medicine, or a potential disaster. My guest today knows exactly where that line is.

Dr. Vivienne Ming is a theoretical neuroscientist who's spent 30years building AI to expand human potential, founding more than a dozen companies along the way. She has built one of the first AI systems ever designed to help manage a disease, and she shares it all in her new book, Robot-Proof: When Machines Have All the Answers, Build Better People.

On this episode, we get into where AI genuinely helps your health, where it quietly diminishes your own power of intellect and reason, and why the smartest "mind" in any room isn't a genius or a supercomputer.

On this episode, you’ll learn:

Why doctors and AI make "complementary" errors—and how combining them beats either one alone (01:31)

How outsourcing your thinking to AI over a lifetime could raise your risk of THESE health issues (06:54)

A fascinating experiment that reveals how you can build richer, denser brain connections through this (10:03)

Why your brain does a nightly cleanup during sleep (13:25)

The "nemesis prompt" trick for using AI to challenge you instead of letting it do the thinking for you (15:24)

What the "Jiffy Lube colonoscopy" problem is, and which doctors suffer from it the most (18:13)

The hidden bias problem in medical AI—and why it may perform worse for underrepresented populations (27:42)

The real reason AI hallucinations can never be fully eliminated, and what that means for how much you should trust it (30:00)

A simple technique for using AI to build real understanding of any health condition (40:15)

Practical guardrails for deciding how much to trust an AI answer before you bring it to your doctor (45:02)



For full show notes and transcript: https://drgundry.com/should-i-trust-ai-for-health-advice

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