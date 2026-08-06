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DR. GUNDRY PODCAST: GUT HEALTH, WEIGHT LOSS, AND NUTRITION
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- Think sardines are just an old-fashioned pantry staple? Think again.
In this episode, I'm breaking down why these tiny fish may be one of the most powerful foods you can add to your diet. Packed with omega-3s, high-quality protein, minerals, and nutrients that support everything from your brain to your heart and gut, sardines deliver remarkable health benefits in one small package.
I'll explain what makes sardines different from larger fish, why they're one of the safest seafood choices, how to choose the best canned varieties, and the biggest mistakes people make when buying them. Plus, I'll share my favorite ways to enjoy sardines—even if you've never been a fan.
If you're looking for a simple, affordable food that can have an outsized impact on your health and longevity, you won't want to miss this episode.
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- Have you asked ChatGPT or Claude a health question before?
AI is already changing how patients research symptoms, read labs, and make health decisions — and that could be one of the most empowering shifts in medicine, or a potential disaster. My guest today knows exactly where that line is.
Dr. Vivienne Ming is a theoretical neuroscientist who's spent 30years building AI to expand human potential, founding more than a dozen companies along the way. She has built one of the first AI systems ever designed to help manage a disease, and she shares it all in her new book, Robot-Proof: When Machines Have All the Answers, Build Better People.
On this episode, we get into where AI genuinely helps your health, where it quietly diminishes your own power of intellect and reason, and why the smartest "mind" in any room isn't a genius or a supercomputer.
On this episode, you’ll learn:
Why doctors and AI make "complementary" errors—and how combining them beats either one alone (01:31)
How outsourcing your thinking to AI over a lifetime could raise your risk of THESE health issues (06:54)
A fascinating experiment that reveals how you can build richer, denser brain connections through this (10:03)
Why your brain does a nightly cleanup during sleep (13:25)
The "nemesis prompt" trick for using AI to challenge you instead of letting it do the thinking for you (15:24)
What the "Jiffy Lube colonoscopy" problem is, and which doctors suffer from it the most (18:13)
The hidden bias problem in medical AI—and why it may perform worse for underrepresented populations (27:42)
The real reason AI hallucinations can never be fully eliminated, and what that means for how much you should trust it (30:00)
A simple technique for using AI to build real understanding of any health condition (40:15)
Practical guardrails for deciding how much to trust an AI answer before you bring it to your doctor (45:02)
For full show notes and transcript: https://drgundry.com/should-i-trust-ai-for-health-advice
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Eating for Fat Loss: The Surprising Foods That Help You Burn Fat Faster | EP 413.A07/30/2026 | 17 mins.What if your grocery list could do more for your waistline than another hour on the treadmill?
The truth is, not all calories are created equal—and some foods may actually help your body become more efficient at burning fat while keeping hunger under control. In this episode, Dr. Gundry reveals the surprising foods that can support your metabolism, fuel your gut microbiome, and help your body tap into stored fat more effectively.
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- Dr. Steven Gundry takes his scalpel to four of the most stubborn weight loss myths in modern nutrition—the ones that have you white-knuckling through miserable diets while the scale refuses to budge.
Questions answered in this episode:
Does eating fat actually make you gain weight?
Why doesn't counting calories work for weight loss?
Can you lose weight with exercise alone?
Is weight gain really about willpower and discipline?
What role do gut bacteria play in weight loss?
Why do most diets fail in the long run?
How does gut health affect your metabolism and cravings?
Is cottage cheese a weight loss food?
Tune in to learn why real, lasting weight loss is a "side effect" of ending the war in your gut—and why the number on the scale is your gut buddies' business, not your calorie counter's.
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- Do your joints ache every time you get out of bed?
Here's what those cheerful drug commercials won't tell you: the medications treating your rheumatoid, psoriatic, and osteoarthritis are actually transplant drugs designed to suppress your immune system — and they're managing a symptom while ignoring the real cause.
In this episode, I explain why arthritis is not a normal part of aging, why your "wear and tear" joints have the same root cause as heart disease, and how 94% of my autoimmune patients get off their medications and become symptom-free within a year.
On this episode, you'll learn:
Why the happy, dancing people in arthritis drug commercials couldn't be further from the truth (02:17)
The real reason your immune system attacks your own joints — and it's not a "mistake" (03:04)
How 50% of Dr. Gundry's patients had blood-test-proven rheumatoid arthritis with zero joint pain (04:27)
The shocking reason a heart attack can be the very first sign of rheumatoid arthritis (04:44)
What Dr. Google gets wrong about voice changes as an arthritis symptom (06:25)
The one question Dr. Gundry asks patients that makes their eyebrows shoot up (09:36)
Why a stent or bypass gives you a 50% chance of a joint replacement within five years (13:26)
The exact blood tests to ask your doctor for — and the one panel most people skip (14:49)
How a patient named Jerry canceled his knee replacement and skipped around the exam room (17:48)
The truth about how much olive oil you actually need for its benefits (19:22)
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About DR. GUNDRY PODCAST: GUT HEALTH, WEIGHT LOSS, AND NUTRITION
If you want to learn how to improve your health, beat chronic illness, and feel decades younger, you are in the right place! This show will provide answers to questions like:Why do I always feel tired and bloated?What foods are secretly destroying my gut health?How do I fix leaky gut naturally?What are lectins, and should I avoid lectins?How do I reduce chronic inflammation?Why does my autoimmune disease keep flaring up?What supplements actually work for gut health?How do I improve my brain fog naturally?Can you reverse heart disease with diet?What probiotics and prebiotics should I take?How do I boost my energy without caffeine?Why am I always hungry even after eating?What does my gut health have to do with my mood?How do I know if I have a leaky gut?What are the best anti-inflammatory foods?Can diet help with joint pain and arthritis?What supplements does Steven Gundry MD, recommend?How do I support my mitochondria and cellular health?If you're ready to stop managing your symptoms and start healing the root cause, this podcast is for you. Dr. Steven Gundry is the doctor people find after every other doctor has run out of answers.A world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, gut-health pioneer, and bestselling author of The Plant Paradox, Dr. Gundry has spent over 20 years uncovering why so many people are still sick, tired, and struggling — and, more importantly, how to reverse it. He has helped hundreds of thousands of patients and followers lose stubborn weight, overcome autoimmune disease, eliminate chronic inflammation, and reclaim energy they thought was gone forever.What sets this health podcast apart? Dr. Gundry still sees patients six days a week, analyzing real bloodwork to track exactly how nutrition and targeted supplements reduce inflammation, heal leaky gut, and stop disease in its tracks. Every episode is rooted in his latest clinical findings — not outdated guidelines.Four times a week, joined by leading MDs and top researchers, he delivers the science-backed answers most people spend years searching for — on gut health, weight loss, longevity, autoimmune disease, and upgrading your diet for lasting results.Your body was designed to heal. Dr. Gundry will show you how.Podcast website
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