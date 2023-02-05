DR. GUNDRY PODCAST: GUT HEALTH, WEIGHT LOSS, AND NUTRITION

The mission of the Dr. Gundry Podcast is to help you live your best life — mind, body and soul — by empowering you with the tools and knowledge you need. Dr. Gu... More
Dr. G's Quick Health Tip: Does This Food Cause Weight Gain? | EP 253.B
Is it true that ‘eating fat makes you fat’? Well, Dr. Gundry’s answer might just surprise you. Stick around to find out the TRUTH about fat-filled foods - and how much of it you should really be eating. Plus, you won’t want to miss Dr. Gundry’s tips on how to cut back your grocery costs while staying healthy?
5/4/2023
13:38
Don’t work hard - do THIS for your health | EP 253
Dave Asprey and I unpack his brand new book: Smarter Not Harder – and reveal techniques to help you carve fewer hours out of your workout, optimize your diet and exceed the results you're looking for.
Full show notes and transcript: https://drgundry.com/dave-asprey-exercise
5/2/2023
1:01:32
Dr. G's Quick Health Tip: The 5 AMAZING foods your brain will LOVE | EP 252.B
Did you know there is an amazing connection between the food you consume and your brain health? Dr. Gundry shares the top foods that will boost your brain health. From a surprising fruit to a decadent dessert - many of these brain-fueling foods may already be in your kitchen!
4/27/2023
14:02
Metabolism Myths, Vitamin D, and Your questions, answered | EP 252
I aimed to clear up any confusion by providing you with everything you need to know about metabolism, including some basic tips on how to best support it. Additionally, I dive into one of the most essential vitamins that many of us lack and identify the blood tests I recommend you request from your doctor for optimal health.
Full show notes and transcript: https://drgundry.com/metabolism-tips
4/25/2023
1:04:28
Dr. G's Quick Health Tip: 3 BEST Veggies You Need in Your Diet | EP 251.B
We’ve all been taught that vegetables are some of the BEST foods we can eat to support our health. While that is true, there are some that are much more beneficial than others. Dr. Gundry shares his 3 favorite vegetables that can help improve your health and longevity. From a lectin blocking vegetable to a type of green that can give you long-lasting energy, improve your digestion & metabolism, and keep you healthy as you age - you need to start incorporating these into your diet!
