Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

We’re back with a new Sh*t Talkers Weekly episode! This week we’re joined by James Visser and Brianna Curley from The Bow Disciples to talk archery and hunting hot takes!



The Bow Disciples is a community of dedicated bowhunters and outdoorsmen united by a passion for the hunt, conservation, and living the bowhunting lifestyle. Through authentic storytelling, education, and adventure, they inspire hunters to sharpen their skills, respect the traditions of the sport, and pursue every hunt with purpose.



Follow Bow Disciples:



https://www.instagram.com/bowdisciples/



Follow along:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes



Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/



Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com



Timestamps:



00:00:00 – Friendly Archery Competition, Bentley, & Drake Music



00:03:11 – Hot Take: 430 Grain Arrows are the Perfect Weight



00:04:58 – Hot Take: Bigger Shaft Arrows Aren’t Necessary



00:08:06 – Hot Take: Lighted Nocks Reduce Accuracy



00:10:37 – Hot Take: Wraps Changes Arrow Flight



00:10:37 – Practice & Accuracy: Effective Ranges for Hunting



00:12:23 – Laws and Petitions Against Hunting



00:15:46 – Influencers Giving Away Hunting Spots on YouTube



00:19:24 – Ketone Shots & Episode Disclaimers



00:29:25 – Cam’s Favorite Guests, Tom Brady, and Lebron James



00:32:21 – Fancy Cars, Gold Teeth, & Keyboard Warriors



00:38:52 – Creating the Life You Want: Put Yourself Out There



00:52:07 – Cameramen vs Fan Bois: Respect in the Industry



00:56:31 – Hunt Camps, Celebrities, and Real Personalities



01:04:14 – Vegas Indoor Shooting Competitions



01:09:55 – Pressure in Archery Leagues



01:16:51 – ALP, Bentley Giveaway, and MKC Total Archery Challenge



01:20:10 – Gavin Newsom



01:21:32 – Rising Stars and Dorks in the Hunting & Archery Industry



01:29:41 – Competition in the Industry: There’s Cake for Everyone



01:40:58 – Social Media Analytics, Engagement, & Diversity in Content



01:47:00 – Are AI & Lizard People Killing the Environment



01:53:36 – Final Thoughts



Thank you to our sponsors:



Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription



Hoyt: http://bit.ly/3Zdamyv use code CAM for 10% off



LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase



ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order



Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off



MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping