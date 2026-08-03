Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

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210 episodes
- We’re back with a new Sh*t Talkers Weekly episode! This week we’re joined by James Visser and Brianna Curley from The Bow Disciples to talk archery and hunting hot takes!
The Bow Disciples is a community of dedicated bowhunters and outdoorsmen united by a passion for the hunt, conservation, and living the bowhunting lifestyle. Through authentic storytelling, education, and adventure, they inspire hunters to sharpen their skills, respect the traditions of the sport, and pursue every hunt with purpose.
Follow Bow Disciples:
https://www.instagram.com/bowdisciples/
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Friendly Archery Competition, Bentley, & Drake Music
00:03:11 – Hot Take: 430 Grain Arrows are the Perfect Weight
00:04:58 – Hot Take: Bigger Shaft Arrows Aren’t Necessary
00:08:06 – Hot Take: Lighted Nocks Reduce Accuracy
00:10:37 – Hot Take: Wraps Changes Arrow Flight
00:10:37 – Practice & Accuracy: Effective Ranges for Hunting
00:12:23 – Laws and Petitions Against Hunting
00:15:46 – Influencers Giving Away Hunting Spots on YouTube
00:19:24 – Ketone Shots & Episode Disclaimers
00:29:25 – Cam’s Favorite Guests, Tom Brady, and Lebron James
00:32:21 – Fancy Cars, Gold Teeth, & Keyboard Warriors
00:38:52 – Creating the Life You Want: Put Yourself Out There
00:52:07 – Cameramen vs Fan Bois: Respect in the Industry
00:56:31 – Hunt Camps, Celebrities, and Real Personalities
01:04:14 – Vegas Indoor Shooting Competitions
01:09:55 – Pressure in Archery Leagues
01:16:51 – ALP, Bentley Giveaway, and MKC Total Archery Challenge
01:20:10 – Gavin Newsom
01:21:32 – Rising Stars and Dorks in the Hunting & Archery Industry
01:29:41 – Competition in the Industry: There’s Cake for Everyone
01:40:58 – Social Media Analytics, Engagement, & Diversity in Content
01:47:00 – Are AI & Lizard People Killing the Environment
01:53:36 – Final Thoughts
Thank you to our sponsors:
Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription
Hoyt: http://bit.ly/3Zdamyv use code CAM for 10% off
LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase
ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order
Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off
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- John and Jenn Rivet are back again to talk about bear hunting. The Rivet’s renowned big-game outfitters, wilderness guides, and co-owners of The Rivet Company (formerly Livin' the Dream) based in Northern Alberta, Canada. With over 30 years of outfitting experience, they specialize in trophy Canadian black bear, whitetail deer, and wolf hunts.
Follow John:
https://www.instagram.com/johnnyrivet/
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https://www.instagram.com/jennrivet_/
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Measuring Bear & Taxidermy Work
00:03:42 – Presentation & a Montana Knife Company Surprise
00:11:00 – Rivet’s Bear Hunt Giveaway & Bear Camp
00:13:12 – Hate Against Bear Hunting
00:17:11 – Tactacam & Hunting with Trail Cameras
00:26:09 – Colored Bear, Giants, and Smart Old Bear
00:29:25 – Cam’s 2026 Spring Bear Hunt
00:34:48 – Bear Management, Conservation, & Sex Differences
00:42:00 – The Quality and Taste of Bear Meat
00:44:46 – Hard Work & Shout Out to Kawasaki’s Quality
00:51:02 – What Screws Up Bear Hunts
00:55:39 – John’s Chainsaw Accident
01:01:05 – The Promise Land: Deep Country Bear & Returning Hunters
01:13:53 – Leaning on God & Wounded Bear
01:21:20 – The Impact of Strong Women Leaders
01:26:20 – Cam’s Spring 2026 Bear
01:33:22 – Rivet’s Bear Hunt & Bentley Giveaway
01:35:40 – Exceeding Childhood Dreams
01:39:41 – John’s First Hunt
01:43:02 – Bear Bait: Beavers and Carp
01:45:55 – Bear Color Variations and Grizzlies
01:49:05 – Measuring Bear Capes & Skulls
01:53:55 – Taxidermy, Bear Meat, and Traveling After the Hunt
01:58:00 – Broadheads and Final Thoughts
Thank you to our sponsors:
ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order
Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription
Montana Knife Company: https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/ Use code CAM for 10% off
Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off
Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order
Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics
- Description:
Cam & James discuss a powerful letter from Mt. Pisgah, reacts to Trump’s newly signed bill, and covers the latest in the UFC world including Conor McGregor’s recent fight, Paddy Pimblett, and more. They also dive into upcoming races, the Cocodona “Head Shot” film, the Picnic Triathlon, and contradictions with the new Odyssey movie.
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Opening Thoughts
00:03:51 – A Letter from Mt. Pisgah
00:11:38 – Trump’s New Signed Bill
00:15:54 – Mike McKnight & BPC Pushback on Cam
00:20:45 – Matt Johnson
00:22:51 – Las Vegas, UFC, & Conor McGregor
00:24:31 – Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett
00:29:33 – Conor McGregor’s Early Years of Fighting
00:39:19 – Dinner in Las Vegas
00:41:33 – UFC Celebrities on the Big Screen
00:45:08 – Ketone IQ & ALP: Tucker Carlson at UFC
00:46:44 – James’ Next Race & Mark Dowdle
00:48:50 – The Cocodona “Head Shot” Film
00:50:07 – The Picnic Triathlon
00:53:23 – Echo Valley, The Odyssey
00:58:41 – Final Thoughts
Thanks to our sponsors:
Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription
Montana Knife Company: https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/ Use code CAM for 10% off
LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase
Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off
Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics
MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
- Mike McKnight - elite American ultrarunner renowned for his dominance in 200-mile and longer trail races. A multiple-time champion and course-record holder, including victories at the Bigfoot 200, Tahoe 200, Moab 240, Cocodona 250, and Arizona Monster 300. He is widely recognized as one of the sport's top endurance athletes.
Follow Mike:
https://www.instagram.com/mikejmcknight/
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes
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Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 – The Dark McKnight & Winning the 200 Mile Race Triple Crown
00:06:25 – Finding a Love for Multi Day Races
00:13:52 – The Growth of Ultra Running & Grassroots Running Nostalgia
00:19:41 – The Super Bowl of Ultras: Cocodona
00:19:41 – Mike’s favorite Races
00:26:26 – Running at Hayward Track, a Fun Run, & Shooting at The Bow Rack
00:35:38 – Running Cocodona 2026 & it’s Epic Stories
00:49:00 – The Arizona Trail Frustrations & Goals
00:54:00 – Hardships of Being a Race Director
00:57:48 – Trying New Things to Avoid Burnout
00:50:04 – Difficulties of Being a Dad While While Running Races
01:03:09 – Pressure to Perform: Pushing Through the Pain in 200 Mile Races
01:10:40 – Mike’s Goals & FKTs
01:23:05 – Zero Calorie Challenge & Hate Comments
01:25:43 – Training for HYROX
01:30:18 – Shooting a Bow for the First Time
01:34:09 – Hosting Podcasts & Creating Bonds with Guests
01:40:45 – Kilian Korth, Jeff Garmire, Strength & Durability in Running
01:43:52 – Jim Walmsley: Becoming the Best Multi-Day Runner
01:48:03 – Kiss, Marry, Unalive: Taho, Cocodona, Bigfoot
01:51:41 – Is a 100K a Real Ultra Marathon?
01:54:03 – Recovering from a Broken Back & Herniated Disc
01:56:51 – I’ll Prove You Wrong: Race Predictions from Podcasters
02:01:10 – Benefits of BPC 157 & Why it’s Not a PED
02:12:16 – Microdosing: Mushrooms & THC
02:14:16 – Final Thoughts: BPC 157 over Surgery
Thank you to our sponsors:
LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase
Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order
Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription
Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics
MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
Hoyt: http://bit.ly/3Zdamyv use code CAM for 10% off
- Cam & James unpack a wild mix of sports, pop culture, and personal stories, from James’ first open water swim and Truett’s racing updates to Savannah Bananas baseball, UFC drama, Western States 2026 previews, and ultra running legends like Zach Miller and Harvey Lewis. They also touch on cancel culture, AI Botox celebs, Nadal’s documentary, and more!
Follow along:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/
Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com
Timestamps:
00:00:00 – Sponsors & is a 100k an ultra marathon?
00:13:17 – James’ First Open Water Swim
00:14:40 – Savannah Bananas Baseball Team & World Cup Soccer Playoffs
00:17:34 – UFC Dustin Poirier’s Arrest
00:22:10 – Speedland, Cancel Culture, & Hate Against Cam
00:30:43 – Tim Dillon
00:32:35 – Bus Boys Movie
00:33:02 – Cam’s High School Test Scores
00:33:57 – Disclosure Day & Hidden Propaganda
00:37:51 – Rafael Nadal Tennis Documentary on Netflix
00:39:25 – Fake Celebrities: AI and Botox Trends in Hollywood
00:41:24 – FKT’s with Erin Ton
00:43:39 – Chris Burandt, Kyle Cokinos, & Marco Langon
00:48:40 – Truett’s Recent Races & Losing Weight to Get Faster
00:52:12 – Run Like a Bentley Giveaway
00:57:07 – Western States 2026 & Ultra Runner Zach Miller
01:00:47 – Mark Dowdle & Harvey Lewis
01:02:32 – Up Next: Prefontaine Run
01:05:35 – Final Thoughts
Thank you to our sponsors:
Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription
ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order
Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order
LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase
Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off
MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
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About Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective
The Keep Hammering Collective podcast sheds light on outliers who have accomplished extraordinary things, to help you find motivation in your everyday life and #KeepHammering.Podcast website
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