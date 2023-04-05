Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

KHC 020 - Nedd Brockmann

Nedd Brockmann, 24-year-old, endurance icon ran across his home country of Australia in 46-days, 12-hours and raised over $2-million to help the homeless.

Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction 2:29 50 marathons in 50 days 3:34 desire and change 4:38 Fuck it, if they can do it, I can do it 9:26 Training for 62 miles per day 12:28 How to make decisions 13:00 People shitting on your dreams 18:30 People who support your dreams 24:20 Nedd's parents as role models 26:10 New generation vs old generation 28:40 Perspective gained from doing difficult things 31:30 What it takes to begin running across Australia 35:40 Young people doing hard things 38:50 Are Australians especially tough? 44:05 What's next after you run across Australia? 46:52 We come with nothing, we leave with nothing 53:00 Success vs failure 54:20 The positive side of social media 55:24 Suffering makes people honest 56:04 Rich Roll 57:30 What it was like to finish running across Australia 1:07:10 What it's like to be recognizable 1:08:45 What's Israel Adesanya like 1:15:00 What Nedd thinks of the Lift Run Shoot Experience 1:16:20 Rich Roll and podcasting opportunities 1:18:50 Who would you like to train with? 1:20:30 What's next? 1:21:50 Normal people doing things above the norm. 1:25:20 Wrap up and Nedd talk quickly about hunting