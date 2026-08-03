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Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

Cameron Hanes
Health & WellnessSports
Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective
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210 episodes

  • Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

    KHC 206 - Sh*t Talkers Weekly 32 with the Bow Disciples

    08/03/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    We’re back with a new Sh*t Talkers Weekly episode! This week we’re joined by James Visser and Brianna Curley from The Bow Disciples to talk archery and hunting hot takes!

    The Bow Disciples is a community of dedicated bowhunters and outdoorsmen united by a passion for the hunt, conservation, and living the bowhunting lifestyle. Through authentic storytelling, education, and adventure, they inspire hunters to sharpen their skills, respect the traditions of the sport, and pursue every hunt with purpose.

    Follow Bow Disciples:

    https://www.instagram.com/bowdisciples/

    Follow along:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/

    Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 – Friendly Archery Competition, Bentley, & Drake Music

    00:03:11 – Hot Take: 430 Grain Arrows are the Perfect Weight

    00:04:58 – Hot Take: Bigger Shaft Arrows Aren’t Necessary

    00:08:06 – Hot Take: Lighted Nocks Reduce Accuracy

    00:10:37 – Hot Take: Wraps Changes Arrow Flight

    00:10:37 – Practice & Accuracy: Effective Ranges for Hunting

    00:12:23 – Laws and Petitions Against Hunting

    00:15:46 – Influencers Giving Away Hunting Spots on YouTube

    00:19:24 – Ketone Shots & Episode Disclaimers

    00:29:25 – Cam’s Favorite Guests, Tom Brady, and Lebron James

    00:32:21 – Fancy Cars, Gold Teeth, & Keyboard Warriors

    00:38:52 – Creating the Life You Want: Put Yourself Out There

    00:52:07 – Cameramen vs Fan Bois: Respect in the Industry

    00:56:31 – Hunt Camps, Celebrities, and Real Personalities

    01:04:14 – Vegas Indoor Shooting Competitions

    01:09:55 – Pressure in Archery Leagues

    01:16:51 – ALP, Bentley Giveaway, and MKC Total Archery Challenge

    01:20:10 – Gavin Newsom

    01:21:32 – Rising Stars and Dorks in the Hunting & Archery Industry

    01:29:41 – Competition in the Industry: There’s Cake for Everyone

    01:40:58 – Social Media Analytics, Engagement, & Diversity in Content

    01:47:00 – Are AI & Lizard People Killing the Environment

    01:53:36 – Final Thoughts

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription

    Hoyt: http://bit.ly/3Zdamyv use code CAM for 10% off

    LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase

    ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order

    Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off

    MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
  • Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

    KHC 205 - John & Jenn Rivet

    07/30/2026 | 2h 3 mins.
    John and Jenn Rivet are back again to talk about bear hunting. The Rivet’s renowned big-game outfitters, wilderness guides, and co-owners of The Rivet Company (formerly Livin' the Dream) based in Northern Alberta, Canada. With over 30 years of outfitting experience, they specialize in trophy Canadian black bear, whitetail deer, and wolf hunts.

    Follow John:

    https://www.instagram.com/johnnyrivet/

    Follow Jenn:

    https://www.instagram.com/jennrivet_/

    Follow along:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/

    Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 – Measuring Bear & Taxidermy Work

    00:03:42 – Presentation & a Montana Knife Company Surprise

    00:11:00 – Rivet’s Bear Hunt Giveaway & Bear Camp

    00:13:12 – Hate Against Bear Hunting

    00:17:11 – Tactacam & Hunting with Trail Cameras

    00:26:09 – Colored Bear, Giants, and Smart Old Bear

    00:29:25 – Cam’s 2026 Spring Bear Hunt

    00:34:48 – Bear Management, Conservation, & Sex Differences

    00:42:00 – The Quality and Taste of Bear Meat

    00:44:46 – Hard Work & Shout Out to Kawasaki’s Quality

    00:51:02 – What Screws Up Bear Hunts

    00:55:39 – John’s Chainsaw Accident

    01:01:05 – The Promise Land: Deep Country Bear & Returning Hunters

    01:13:53 – Leaning on God & Wounded Bear

    01:21:20 – The Impact of Strong Women Leaders

    01:26:20 – Cam’s Spring 2026 Bear

    01:33:22 – Rivet’s Bear Hunt & Bentley Giveaway

    01:35:40 – Exceeding Childhood Dreams

    01:39:41 – John’s First Hunt

    01:43:02 – Bear Bait: Beavers and Carp

    01:45:55 – Bear Color Variations and Grizzlies

    01:49:05 – Measuring Bear Capes & Skulls

    01:53:55 – Taxidermy, Bear Meat, and Traveling After the Hunt

    01:58:00 – Broadheads and Final Thoughts

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order

    Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription

    Montana Knife Company: https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/ Use code CAM for 10% off

    Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off

    Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order

    Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics
  • Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

    KHC 204 - Sh*t Talkers Weekly 31

    07/17/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Description:

    Cam & James discuss a powerful letter from Mt. Pisgah, reacts to Trump’s newly signed bill, and covers the latest in the UFC world including Conor McGregor’s recent fight, Paddy Pimblett, and more. They also dive into upcoming races, the Cocodona “Head Shot” film, the Picnic Triathlon, and contradictions with the new Odyssey movie.

    Follow Along:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/

    Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 – Opening Thoughts

    00:03:51 – A Letter from Mt. Pisgah

    00:11:38 – Trump’s New Signed Bill

    00:15:54 – Mike McKnight & BPC Pushback on Cam

    00:20:45 – Matt Johnson

    00:22:51 – Las Vegas, UFC, & Conor McGregor

    00:24:31 – Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett

    00:29:33 – Conor McGregor’s Early Years of Fighting

    00:39:19 – Dinner in Las Vegas

    00:41:33 – UFC Celebrities on the Big Screen

    00:45:08 – Ketone IQ & ALP: Tucker Carlson at UFC

    00:46:44 – James’ Next Race & Mark Dowdle

    00:48:50 – The Cocodona “Head Shot” Film

    00:50:07 – The Picnic Triathlon

    00:53:23 – Echo Valley, The Odyssey

    00:58:41 – Final Thoughts

    Thanks to our sponsors:

    Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription

    Montana Knife Company: https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/ Use code CAM for 10% off

    LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase

    Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off

    Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics

    MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
  • Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

    KHC 203 - Mike McKnight

    07/14/2026 | 2h 24 mins.
    Mike McKnight - elite American ultrarunner renowned for his dominance in 200-mile and longer trail races. A multiple-time champion and course-record holder, including victories at the Bigfoot 200, Tahoe 200, Moab 240, Cocodona 250, and Arizona Monster 300. He is widely recognized as one of the sport's top endurance athletes.

    Follow Mike:

    https://www.instagram.com/mikejmcknight/

    Follow along:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/

    Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 – The Dark McKnight & Winning the 200 Mile Race Triple Crown

    00:06:25 – Finding a Love for Multi Day Races

    00:13:52 – The Growth of Ultra Running & Grassroots Running Nostalgia

    00:19:41 – The Super Bowl of Ultras: Cocodona

    00:19:41 – Mike’s favorite Races

    00:26:26 – Running at Hayward Track, a Fun Run, & Shooting at The Bow Rack

    00:35:38 – Running Cocodona 2026 & it’s Epic Stories

    00:49:00 – The Arizona Trail Frustrations & Goals

    00:54:00 – Hardships of Being a Race Director

    00:57:48 – Trying New Things to Avoid Burnout

    00:50:04 – Difficulties of Being a Dad While While Running Races

    01:03:09 – Pressure to Perform: Pushing Through the Pain in 200 Mile Races

    01:10:40 – Mike’s Goals & FKTs

    01:23:05 – Zero Calorie Challenge & Hate Comments

    01:25:43 – Training for HYROX

    01:30:18 – Shooting a Bow for the First Time

    01:34:09 – Hosting Podcasts & Creating Bonds with Guests

    01:40:45 – Kilian Korth, Jeff Garmire, Strength & Durability in Running

    01:43:52 – Jim Walmsley: Becoming the Best Multi-Day Runner

    01:48:03 – Kiss, Marry, Unalive: Taho, Cocodona, Bigfoot

    01:51:41 – Is a 100K a Real Ultra Marathon?

    01:54:03 – Recovering from a Broken Back & Herniated Disc

    01:56:51 – I’ll Prove You Wrong: Race Predictions from Podcasters

    02:01:10 – Benefits of BPC 157 & Why it’s Not a PED

    02:12:16 – Microdosing: Mushrooms & THC

    02:14:16 – Final Thoughts: BPC 157 over Surgery

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase

    Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order

    Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription

    Sig Sauer: https://www.sigsauer.com/ use code CAM10 for 10% off optics

    MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping

    Hoyt: http://bit.ly/3Zdamyv use code CAM for 10% off
  • Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

    KHC 202 - Sh*t Talkers Weekly 30

    07/01/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Cam & James unpack a wild mix of sports, pop culture, and personal stories, from James’ first open water swim and Truett’s racing updates to Savannah Bananas baseball, UFC drama, Western States 2026 previews, and ultra running legends like Zach Miller and Harvey Lewis. They also touch on cancel culture, AI Botox celebs, Nadal’s documentary, and more!

    Follow along:

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cameronrhanes

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/cameronhanes

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/camhanes/

    Website: https://www.cameronhanes.com

    Timestamps:

    00:00:00 – Sponsors & is a 100k an ultra marathon?

    00:13:17 – James’ First Open Water Swim

    00:14:40 – Savannah Bananas Baseball Team & World Cup Soccer Playoffs

    00:17:34 – UFC Dustin Poirier’s Arrest

    00:22:10 – Speedland, Cancel Culture, & Hate Against Cam

    00:30:43 – Tim Dillon

    00:32:35 – Bus Boys Movie

    00:33:02 – Cam’s High School Test Scores

    00:33:57 – Disclosure Day & Hidden Propaganda

    00:37:51 – Rafael Nadal Tennis Documentary on Netflix

    00:39:25 – Fake Celebrities: AI and Botox Trends in Hollywood

    00:41:24 – FKT’s with Erin Ton

    00:43:39 – Chris Burandt, Kyle Cokinos, & Marco Langon

    00:48:40 – Truett’s Recent Races & Losing Weight to Get Faster

    00:52:12 – Run Like a Bentley Giveaway

    00:57:07 – Western States 2026 & Ultra Runner Zach Miller

    01:00:47 – Mark Dowdle & Harvey Lewis

    01:02:32 – Up Next: Prefontaine Run

    01:05:35 – Final Thoughts

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Ketone IQ: https://www.ketone.com/Cam use code CAM for 30% off your first subscription

    ALP: https://alppouch.com/ use code CAM for 10% off your first order

    Black Rifle Coffee: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/ Use code KEEPHAMMERING for 10% your order

    LMNT: Visit https://drinklmnt.com/cam for a free sample pack with any purchase

    Grizzly Coolers: https://www.grizzlycoolers.com/ use code KEEPHAMMERING for 15% off

    MTN OPS Supplements: https://mtnops.com/ Use code CAM for 20% off & Free Shipping
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About Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective
The Keep Hammering Collective podcast sheds light on outliers who have accomplished extraordinary things, to help you find motivation in your everyday life and #KeepHammering.
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