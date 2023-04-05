Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering Collective

The Keep Hammering Collective podcast sheds light on outliers who have accomplished extraordinary things, to help you find motivation in your everyday life and ... More
KHC 020 - Nedd Brockmann
KHC 020 - Nedd Brockmann

Nedd Brockmann, 24-year-old, endurance icon ran across his home country of Australia in 46-days, 12-hours and raised over $2-million to help the homeless. 

Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction 2:29 50 marathons in 50 days 3:34 desire and change 4:38 Fuck it, if they can do it, I can do it 9:26 Training for 62 miles per day 12:28 How to make decisions 13:00 People shitting on your dreams 18:30 People who support your dreams 24:20 Nedd's parents as role models 26:10 New generation vs old generation 28:40 Perspective gained from doing difficult things 31:30 What it takes to begin running across Australia 35:40 Young people doing hard things 38:50 Are Australians especially tough? 44:05 What's next after you run across Australia? 46:52 We come with nothing, we leave with nothing 53:00 Success vs failure 54:20 The positive side of social media 55:24 Suffering makes people honest 56:04 Rich Roll 57:30 What it was like to finish running across Australia 1:07:10 What it's like to be recognizable 1:08:45 What's Israel Adesanya like 1:15:00 What Nedd thinks of the Lift Run Shoot Experience 1:16:20 Rich Roll and podcasting opportunities 1:18:50 Who would you like to train with? 1:20:30 What's next? 1:21:50 Normal people doing things above the norm. 1:25:20 Wrap up and Nedd talk quickly about hunting
4/26/2023
1:30:36
KHC 019 - Kip Fulks
KHC 019 - Kip Fulks

Kip J. Fulks, has been a f-up as a student, once spent the night in jail, worked like hell to become an honor grad in college, is a collegiate hall-of-fame lacrosse player, was a professional athlete, co-founder of Under Armour, the ultimate unpolished, "give you the hard truths" leader, while at the same time being a business savant. The lessons he's learned in life and business could help us all. But, most importantly Kip is one of my best and most trustworthy friends. Enjoy the listen. 

Timestamps: 0:00:00 Introduction 0:01:46 Early UA Hunt days 0:03:32 UA Hunt at its pinnacle 0:05:55 Transitioning to Origin 0:09:00 Overseas vs. American manufacturing 0:13:35 Kip and Cam hunt highlights 0:15:00 Seeing the benefit of social media early on 0:21:47 Importance of self promoting 0:27:47 Kip vs. Truett carrying the rock 0:29:00 Lift, Run, Ice Bath 0:30:37 Kip and Cam's years of adventure 0:33:00 Wyoming cameraman blunders 0:37:23 Snickers bar from God 0:40:02 Colorado heart attack 0:42:40 Roy's buck 0:45:27 Return to Alaska 0:57:28 San Carlos Adventures 1:04:41 Get your ass to work 1:06:00 Paying your dues 1:08:48 Method and Mindset 1:15:00 Using measurables to be held accountable 1:20:46 Learning from outliners 1:25:10 Applying what you learn 1:30:48 Friends pushing each other 1:36:00 The Colonel 1:43:00 Big Truck Brewery 1:47:17 Ego - the bastard child 1:53:00 Closing
4/19/2023
1:58:20
KHC 018 - Speedland
KHC 018 - Speedland

Journey inside the mind of shoe gurus, Kevin Fallon and Dave Dombrow, on their quest to create the world's best performing mountain trail shoe. 

Timestamps: 0:00:00 Introduction 0:01:08 Journey as shoe designers 0:05:50 Focusing on the mountain runner 0:08:00 Road running shoes vs. mountain running shoes 0:10:57 "Right" weight 0:13:48 No compromise 0:18:05 Working under Kip Fulks at UA 0:20:00 Mountain running culture 0:23:40 Gorge Waterfalls races 0:25:32 The growth of ultrarunning 0:30:00 Getting into the shoe world 0:39:17 Developing the sole 0:45:20 Not a shoe, a piece of equipment 0:47:10 Beautiful thing about running 0:48:30 Customization of running shoes 0:54:40 Boa system 0:56:00 Importance of heel fit 1:02:40 Goal for release date 1:04:20 Closing
4/14/2023
1:07:36
KHC 017 - Joel Courtney
KHC 017 - Joel Courtney

Joel Courtney is an American actor known his role in the film Super 8 and for his starring role in Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series. Joel is currently starring in the hugely successful film, Jesus Revolution. 

Timestamps: 0:00:00 Introduction 0:02:45 Life as an actor 0:03:30 Loving what you do 0:06:40 Connecting through Jesus Revolution 0:08:42 Epic day in Eugene 0:11:00 Jesus Revolution crushing the box office 0:14:00 What does the success of the movie mean to you? 0:18:18 A Christian cast 0:21:38 Growing up in the industry 0:24:47 More work in Hollywood then ever before 0:26:42 New audition techniques 0:33:10 Working with icons 0:35:32 Super 8 0:38:00 The struggle to remember lines 0:44:00 Joel's favorite actor 0:47:00 Method acting 0:51:00 Not playing it safe 0:59:20 Price of greatness 1:05:04 Joel's faith journey 1:11:12 "The Purpose" is worth it 1:13:01 Seeing God's hand in Joel's career 1:18:40 Touching people through film 1:25:30 Help of Greg Laurie 1:28:53 Joel's parents reaction 1:36:00 Closing
4/12/2023
1:40:59
KHC 016 - Danny Duncan
KHC 016 - Danny Duncan

How Youtuber, Danny Duncan, made 150 million dollars. 

Timestamps: 0:00:00 Introduction 0:00:50 Danny's job 0:02:30 Youtube strategies 0:05:00 Merch sales 0:06:09 Growing up a Prefontaine fan 0:10:00 Actors playing athletes 0:11:00 Conor Mcgregor 0:14:06 Running with the bulls 0:18:51 Plan for the Tesla and bow 0:20:23 What's after Eugene 0:22:55 Coming up with ideas for merch 0:24:00 Retail stores and other revenue streams 0:28:20 Early Jobs 0:31:00 Must be nice 0:32:40 Progression of the brand