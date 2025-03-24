Encore | Self-Love Through the Lens: Boudoir Photography as a Journey of Self-Acceptance | Body Positivity

In this encore episode of Please Me, host Eve sits down with the incredibly talented self-taught portrait photographer, Melissa Ushtchenko. Melissa specializes in boudoir self-portraits, creating a unique blend of art and self-reflection that goes far beyond the traditional selfie. They dive into the empowering process of capturing oneself through the lens, discussing the therapeutic and meditative qualities of self-portraiture, and how it helps build confidence and a deeper connection with one's body. Melissa shares her journey from brand photography to becoming a boudoir photographer, ignited by a moment of divine inspiration during the pandemic. She explains how boudoir self-portraits differ from the usual Instagram selfies and how the solo experience of self-photography allows individuals to explore and express their true selves without the influence of external judgment. Throughout the conversation, Eve and Melissa explore the importance of embracing the "messiness" of the process, both in photography and in life, and how this acceptance can lead to beautiful, unexpected results. They also discuss how this practice can be a powerful tool for people recovering from surgeries or learning to love their bodies after significant changes. Melissa also talks about her course that guides people in creating their own self-portrait practice, offering a space for continuous self-discovery and empowerment. The episode wraps up with tips on how to prepare for a boudoir session, including the importance of being present, tapping into sensuality, and creating a personalized, sensory-rich environment. Links to Get in Touch with Melissa Ushtchenko: Website: Instagram: Links to Get in Touch with Eve: