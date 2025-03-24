Encore | Self-Love Through the Lens: Boudoir Photography as a Journey of Self-Acceptance | Body Positivity
In this encore episode of Please Me, host Eve sits down with the incredibly talented self-taught portrait photographer, Melissa Ushtchenko. Melissa specializes in boudoir self-portraits, creating a unique blend of art and self-reflection that goes far beyond the traditional selfie. They dive into the empowering process of capturing oneself through the lens, discussing the therapeutic and meditative qualities of self-portraiture, and how it helps build confidence and a deeper connection with one's body.
Melissa shares her journey from brand photography to becoming a boudoir photographer, ignited by a moment of divine inspiration during the pandemic. She explains how boudoir self-portraits differ from the usual Instagram selfies and how the solo experience of self-photography allows individuals to explore and express their true selves without the influence of external judgment.
Throughout the conversation, Eve and Melissa explore the importance of embracing the "messiness" of the process, both in photography and in life, and how this acceptance can lead to beautiful, unexpected results. They also discuss how this practice can be a powerful tool for people recovering from surgeries or learning to love their bodies after significant changes.
Melissa also talks about her course that guides people in creating their own self-portrait practice, offering a space for continuous self-discovery and empowerment. The episode wraps up with tips on how to prepare for a boudoir session, including the importance of being present, tapping into sensuality, and creating a personalized, sensory-rich environment.
Links to Get in Touch with Melissa Ushtchenko:
Website:
Instagram:
Links to Get in Touch with Eve:
Step into your feminine power at Bare Beauty and Business: A Wellness Escape for Women with Eve. Join us for a transformative journey that blends relaxation, self-discovery, and empowerment, all set in the serene beauty of South Florida. This monthly retreat is designed to nurture your body, mind, and soul, helping you reconnect with your true essence. Don’t miss out on this empowering experience— scan the QR code to reserve your spot today!
Encore | Discover Your Inner Striptease: Podcast with Marijke McCandless | Pleasure Coach
Join Marijke McCandless and Eve as they delve into topics of infidelity, reconnection, playful sex, and deep diving into your personal space of sacred sexuality. Marijke discusses her book, Naked in the Now, emphasizing the importance of presence in intimate sensuality. She shares her roadmap to achieving this state and guides listeners through experiences of vulnerability on a journey towards finding naked reverence.
Key Topics Discussed:
Exploring infidelity and reconnection in relationships
Embracing playful sex and deep intimacy
Insights from Naked in the Now on sacred sexuality
The role of presence in intimate sensuality
Connect with Marijke McCandless:
Website: marijkemccandless.com
Social Media: @marijkemccandless on all platforms
Explore Marijke's insights further and access her freebie guide on starting your own personal inner striptease at marijkemccandless.com
Vaginal Dryness and Erectile Dysfunction: Acoustic Wave Therapy Explained | Sexual Health
Episode Summary:In this special Friday bonus episode of Please Me, Eve dives deep into the gold standard treatment for decreased vaginal sensitivity, dryness, and erectile dysfunction—Acoustic Wave Therapy. Eve breaks down how this revolutionary therapy improves blood flow, enhances sensitivity, and restores natural lubrication for both men and women.
If you’ve ever experienced painful sex, difficulty with arousal, or erectile dysfunction, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in as Eve explains the science behind Acoustic Wave Therapy, how it works, and why it’s the leading treatment for sexual wellness.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode: What causes decreased vaginal sensitivity, dryness, and erectile dysfunction How blood flow impacts sexual function and pleasure The role of the clitoris in comfortable penetrative sex How Acoustic Wave Therapy works to restore natural lubrication and sensitivity Why this treatment is the gold standard for sexual health Who can benefit from this therapy and how to access it
Visit www.pleaseme.online to contact Eve and book an appointment for physical therapy treatments in her Palm Beach location.
Join Patreon : For Early Release Ad Free Episodes, Eve's Monthly Webinars, Bonus Episodes and Eve's weekly live Q&A sessions and more!
Big Clit Energy: Season 4 Highlights & What’s Next | Sexuality
Episode Summary:It’s a wrap on Season 4 of Please Me! and what a season it’s been! In this episode, Eve is joined by special guest Rhiannon Aguilar as they reflect on the boldest, most transformative conversations that happened this season; from orgasm equality and body positivity to menopause, kink, and the power of slowing down. Plus, Eve is giving you a sneak peek into what’s coming in Season 5—including some juicy surprises you won’t want to miss!
What You’ll Learn in This Episode: How embracing pleasure and self-care can transform your life Why open communication is the key to great sex and relationships The connection between trauma, menopause, and sexual wellness Kink, ethical non-monogamy, and what we can all learn from the BDSM community The power of rest, feminine energy, and receiving A look ahead to Season 5 and an exciting event announcement!
Connect with Eve:
Visit www.pleaseme.online to contact Eve and tell her what you’d like to hear about in Season 5. Please Complete the 1 min long survey today.
Join Patreon : For Early Release Ad Free Episodes, Eve's Monthly Webinars, Bonus Episodes and Eve's weekly live Q&A sessions and more!
From Pain to Pleasure: Understanding and Treating Painful Sex | Sexual Health
Sex should be pleasurable, but for many women, pain during intercourse is a common yet rarely discussed issue. In this episode, Eve breaks down the causes of painful sex, including dyspareunia and vaginismus, and shares practical solutions to help you reclaim pleasure. From understanding pelvic floor health to the role of hormones, lubrication, and foreplay, this episode is packed with insights to help you navigate this sensitive but important topic.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:💡 The difference between dyspareunia (pain during intercourse) and vaginismus (involuntary muscle contractions).💡 How psychological factors like anxiety, stress, and past trauma contribute to painful sex.💡 The impact of hormonal imbalances and vaginal dryness—and what you can do about it.💡 Why foreplay and arousal time are essential for pain-free penetration.💡 The role of pelvic floor therapy in treating vaginismus and chronic pain.💡 Tips for exploring comfortable sex positions to reduce discomfort.💡 The importance of aftercare and post-sex routines to prevent infections.
Key Takeaways:✔ Painful sex is common but treatable—you're not alone!✔ Vaginal dryness, pelvic floor tension, and psychological stressors all play a role.✔ Preparing your body with foreplay (20-25 minutes!) is key to reducing pain.✔ Hormonal imbalances can lead to pain—get your levels checked!✔ Pelvic floor therapy, lubricants, and gradual desensitization exercises can help.
Resources & Links Mentioned:✨ Pelvic Floor Therapy ✨ Hormonal Testing ✨ Lubrication Matters
Connect:
Visit www.pleaseme.online to contact Eve and tell her what you’d like to hear about in Season 5. Please Complete the 1 min long survey today.
Join Patreon : For Early Release Ad Free Episodes, Eve's Monthly Webinars, Bonus Episodes and Eve's weekly live Q&A sessions and more!
Welcome to Please Me, the ultimate podcast for exploring sexuality, intimacy, and sexual health! Join Eve, a licensed Physical Therapist specializing in Sexual Health, as she shares empowering insights on self-love, open communication, and body positivity. Each episode delves into the truths of sexuality, aiming to educate and inspire listeners on their journey to sexual liberation and pleasure.
Eve founded the Orgasm Revolution to highlight the Orgasm Gap and champion pleasure equality for all individuals. As a proud member of the neurodivergent, BIPOC, Latina, and LGBTQ communities, she is dedicated to promoting inclusive pleasure for everyone. Join us for engaging discussions on enhancing sexual well-being, navigating perimenopause, and advocating for fulfilling relationships. Together, let's explore how to thrive in our sexual lives and support pleasure for all!
Connect with Eve:
Owwll App: Talk to Eve directly and pick her brain! Use code EH576472.
SDC.com: Join Eve’s free monthly webinars on ethical non-monogamy. Use code 37340 for a free trial membership!
Eve's Professional Services:
Come see Eve for the gold standard in addressing erectile dysfunction and its female equivalent—decreased vaginal sensitivity and dryness. As part of her practice, Inspire Health Physical Therapy and Wellness, Eve also treats pelvic health conditions and offers virtual health coaching for those looking to get healthier from the inside out. As a pleasure advocate, she provides coaching on finding and advocating for your pleasure in relationships.
Recommended Products:
Organic Loven: Explore Eve's curated store for sex toys, lubes, BDSM supplies, and more at pleaseme.online.
Hormonal Health: Discover hormone products that support optimal levels at Parlor Games.
Comfortable Alternatives: Try Cakes, a braless product that offers comfort and support. Learn more here.
Vaginal Moisturizer: Check out this incredible all-natural vaginal moisturizer and sex butter here.
Stem Cell Patches: Discover how LifeWave patches promote healing by triggering your body to produce more stem cells. Find out more here.
Nutrition:
Elevate your health with the Tower Garden, an aeroponic growing system for fresh fruits and veggies—perfect for a healthy lifestyle. Learn more here. Plus, don’t miss Juice Plus, which offers encapsulated produce supplements for the nutrition of 45 fruits and veggies daily—check it out here.
Join the Please Me community as we destigmatize conversations around sex and celebrate love and pleasure for all. Interested in being a guest on the show? Connect with Eve through PodMatch to see if you're a good fit!