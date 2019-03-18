Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dr. Joe Dispenza
Welcome to the Dr. Joe audio experience. We will be bringing you weekly content from Dr. Joe. This will range from interviews, lectures, Q&A and more! Dr. Joe... More
  • 5 Steps to Change Your Life
    Welcome to the Dr. Joe audio experience. We will be bringing you weekly content from Dr. Joe. This will range from interviews, lectures, Q&A and more! "Change Your Mind, Change Your Life" - 5 Simple steps that anyone can follow.  Dr. Joe Dispenza, is an international lecturer, researcher, corporate consultant, author, and educator who has been invited to speak in more than 32 countries on five continents. As a lecturer and educator, he is driven by the conviction that each of us has the potential for greatness and unlimited abilities. In his easy-to-understand, encouraging, and compassionate style, he has educated thousands of people, detailing how they can rewire their brains and recondition their bodies to make lasting changes.
    3/18/2019
    3:07

About Dr. Joe Dispenza Audio Experience

Welcome to the Dr. Joe audio experience. We will be bringing you weekly content from Dr. Joe. This will range from interviews, lectures, Q&A and more! Dr. Joe Dispenza, is an international lecturer, researcher, corporate consultant, author, and educator who has been invited to speak in more than 32 countries on five continents. As a lecturer and educator, he is driven by the conviction that each of us has the potential for greatness and unlimited abilities. In his easy-to-understand, encouraging, and compassionate
