Hollywood, Healing & Hope: Sean Kanan Opens Up About Mental Health and Recovery

In this week’s episode of Wake Up With Marci, host Marci Hopkins sits down with actor, producer, and author Sean Kanan for a powerful and heartfelt conversation about mental health, alcohol addiction, and the path to recovery.Sean opens up about the challenges he faced behind the spotlight and how those struggles shaped his resilience, purpose, and creativity. He also shares insights into his Hollywood career, upcoming projects, and how he’s using his platform to inspire others to heal and grow.✨ In this episode, you’ll learn:How Sean overcame addiction and rebuilt his lifeHis approach to mental wellness and self-discoveryThe importance of vulnerability and asking for helpWhat’s next for Sean in his acting and producing career🎧 Watch new episodes of Wake Up With Marci every Thursday on YouTube, and listen on your favorite podcast platforms!Connect with Sean Kanan; IG: Sean.kanan https://www.instagram.com/sean.kanan?igsh=MThyNXRqNzNrNGUwMA==📘 Pre-order Marci’s new book: “Wake Up, You’re Not Broken: What to Expect in the First 30 Days of Sobriety”