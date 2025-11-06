Hollywood, Healing & Hope: Sean Kanan Opens Up About Mental Health and Recovery
In this week’s episode of Wake Up With Marci, host Marci Hopkins sits down with actor, producer, and author Sean Kanan for a powerful and heartfelt conversation about mental health, alcohol addiction, and the path to recovery.Sean opens up about the challenges he faced behind the spotlight and how those struggles shaped his resilience, purpose, and creativity. He also shares insights into his Hollywood career, upcoming projects, and how he’s using his platform to inspire others to heal and grow.✨ In this episode, you’ll learn:How Sean overcame addiction and rebuilt his lifeHis approach to mental wellness and self-discoveryThe importance of vulnerability and asking for helpWhat’s next for Sean in his acting and producing career🎧 Watch new episodes of Wake Up With Marci every Thursday on YouTube, and listen on your favorite podcast platforms!Connect with Sean Kanan; IG: Sean.kanan https://www.instagram.com/sean.kanan?igsh=MThyNXRqNzNrNGUwMA==📘 Pre-order Marci’s new book: “Wake Up, You’re Not Broken: What to Expect in the First 30 Days of Sobriety”
--------
27:54
--------
27:54
Freedom in Sobriety: Finding Joy Beyond the Drink with Bill Raymond
This week on Wake Up with Marci, Marci sits down with Bill Raymond to explore how living alcohol-free doesn’t mean giving up your joy or social life. Discover how to redefine entertainment, connection, and fun while embracing sobriety with confidence and purpose.👉 Watch new episodes every Thursday on YouTube🎧 Listen on your favorite podcast platforms📘 Pre-book Marci’s new book:Wake Up You’re Not Broken: What to Expect in the First 30 Days of SobrietyA 30-day guide to healing, self-discovery, and rediscovering your worth.Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com /dp/B0FVP899QH?ref=cm sw_r_cso_sms_mwn_dp TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQH &ref=cm_sw_r _cso_sms_mwn_dp TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQH &social_share=cm_sw _r_cso_sms_mwn_dp _TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQH Connect with Bill; [Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.]@wearelasoberFollow Wake Up with Marci: Instagram: [@wakeupwithmarci]Facebook: [Wake Up with Marci]Website: [www.wakeupwithmarci.com]Don’t miss this insightful conversation that could change lives! Like, comment, and subscribe for more inspiring content. 💡💬
--------
42:30
--------
42:30
Starting Over After 40 with Erin O’Malley
After 30 years on the radio, Erin O’Malley faced the challenge of starting over. This week on Wake Up with Marci, she opens up about life after the mic — rediscovering identity, embracing change, and finding freedom in reinvention. A heartfelt chat on courage, purpose, and new beginnings.Key Points:Navigating who you are beyond your careerEmbracing change with courage and confidence Finding freedom in starting over✨ New episodes every Thursday on Wake Up with Marci!📘 Marci’s New Book — “Wake Up You’re Not Broken: What to Expect in the First 30 Days of Sobriety”A 30-day guide to healing, self-discovery, and rediscovering your worth.👉 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FVP899QH?ref=cm_sw_r_cso_sms_mwn_dp_TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQH&ref_=cm_sw_r_cso_sms_mwn_dp_TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQH&social_share=cm_sw_r_cso_sms_mwn_dp_TTWSR80DF385QEPMVWQHConnect with Erin O'Malley;Facebook/Insta: @erinomalleysfrequency
In this inspiring episode of the WakeUpWithMarci Podcast, we explore how vulnerability, connection, and therapy can help teens and families heal and thrive.My guest, a licensed therapist and founder of *Project SAFE*, shares powerful insights on emotional regulation, communication, body image, and coping skills — helping kids and parents feel less alone and more empowered.💬 We discuss:Why vulnerability is a strengthWhat teens are struggling with todayHow families can build emotional resilienceSteps to get “unstuck” and regain confidence🎧 Listen to WakeUpWithMarci Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio & more📲 Learn more at: [wakeupwithmarci.com]Connect with Gayle AlexanderFB: @Project SAFEIG: @projectsafe4u
--------
23:41
--------
23:41
Unlocking the Secrets of Energy Healing with Emily Aarons | Wake Up With Marci
In this week’s episode of Wake Up With Marci, host Marci Hopkins welcomes Emily Aarons, a renowned energy healer, intuitive business coach, and spiritual teacher. 💫Together, they dive deep into the world of energy healing— what it is, how it works, and how it can help you clear emotional blocks, align your energy, and live a more balanced, purposeful life. 🌿If you’ve ever wondered what an energy healer actually does or how energy work can shift your life and business, this conversation is for you!✨ Don’t forget to subscribe and follow Wake Up With Marci for more inspiring interviews and uplifting stories.Connect with Emily: https://www.instagram.com/emilyaarons/ https://www.facebook.com/emilyaaronsholistic https://www.youtube.com/emilyaarons https://www.linkedin.com/in/emilyaaarons/ https://www.pinterest.com/emilyaarons/📅 New episodes every Thursday on all podcast platforms and ONNJ!
Wake Up with MarciReal Conversations. Radical Healing.Hosted by award-winning TV personality and author Marci Hopkins, Wake Up with Marci is a safe, honest space to explore life’s toughest transitions—mental health, addiction, grief, parenting, recovery, reinvention—and everything in between. With powerful guest stories, expert advice, and raw vulnerability, this show helps you heal, grow, and wake up to your worth.