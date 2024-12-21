The Green Insider Powered by eRENEWABLE

Scott Sklar’s Renewable Energy Journey on The Green Insider
Scott Sklar is indeed a prominent figure in the renewable energy industry. He has a rich background and extensive experience, making significant contributions to the field. Sklar is the President of The Stella Group, Ltd., a strategic policy and clean technology optimization firm. He has also served as the Executive …
The post Scott Sklar’s Renewable Energy Journey on The Green Insider appeared first on eRENEWABLE.
--------
28:54
Exploring Community Solar Programs on The Green Insider Podcast
Today on ERENEWABLE and The Green Insider podcast, episode 263 Mike discusses Community Solar with the CEO of Catalyze, Mr. Jared Haines. In this podcast Jared discussed the concept of community solar, a system that allows individuals to participate in local solar programs even if they cannot install solar panels …
The post Exploring Community Solar Programs on The Green Insider Podcast appeared first on eRENEWABLE.
--------
20:38
Facing the challenges in LNG on The Green Insider Podcast
Swapan Kataria, CEO of Crown LNG, is our guest on episode 262 of The Green Insider. We discuss the challenges and opportunities in the LNG industry, particularly in relation to weather conditions and geopolitical factors. Swapan highlighted the potential of Crown LNG’s innovative designs, including a concrete substructure for liquefaction …
The post Facing the challenges in LNG on The Green Insider Podcast appeared first on eRENEWABLE.
--------
18:16
Learn how American Seafoods brings fish to you on The Green Insider
The odds are high that if you have eaten a fish filet sandwich, fish stick or California roll, you have eaten a fish that American Seafood has caught and process on one of their vessels. This week on The Green Insider episode 261, our host Mike Nemer talks to Tim …
The post Learn how American Seafoods brings fish to you on The Green Insider appeared first on eRENEWABLE.
--------
23:21
Learn about the DOE’s ITAC program on The Green Insider
Episode 260 is coming to you from our podcast lounge at the Commodities People conference, Energy Trading Week Americas in The Woodlands, TX. Stan Nabozny from Michaels Energy joined us again to tell us about the Department of Energy’s ITAC Program. This grant can provide up to $300,000 for a …
The post Learn about the DOE’s ITAC program on The Green Insider appeared first on eRENEWABLE.
The Green Insider Powered by eRENEWABLE focuses on one of the most exciting and important aspects of the world economy and arguably the key to Earth’s future and survival – Sustainability. Each week, Mike Nemer talk with the leaders and disruptors pacing The Energy Transition and are changing the way the world gets its energy and resources.