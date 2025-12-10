Become the Best Version of YOU: Johnny Gymss Joins Dual Coast
12/10/2025 | 46 mins.
🔥 Johnny Gymss joins Dual Coast Podcast | Unlock Your True Potential 🔥In this powerful episode of Dual Coast Podcast, we're joined by Johnny Gymss, a fitness trainer, motivator, and mindset coach who's dedicated to helping others unlock their inner strength and achieve their personal best. Johnny shares his transformational journey, the importance of discipline, and why fitness is about so much more than just physical strength. He dives deep into how you can cultivate a growth mindset, stay consistent, and overcome mental barriers that hold you back from becoming the best version of yourself.In this episode, you'll learn: • How to shift your mindset to overcome self-doubt and procrastination • Practical strategies to build discipline that lasts • Why fitness is the gateway to mental and emotional strength • The importance of staying committed to your goals, even when motivation fades • And so much more…Whether you're looking to transform your fitness routine, your mindset, or your entire life, Johnny's no-excuses approach will inspire you to take the next step in your personal development journey.
Become the Best Version of YOU: Johnny Gymss Joins Dual Coast
12/01/2025 | 51 mins.
🎙 Sally Phu on Dual Coast Podcast — From Limiting Beliefs to Limitless LivingThis week on Dual Coast, we sat down with Sally Phu — speaker, author, storyteller, and transformational thinker. Her story is powerful, raw, and deeply human. In this episode, Sally opens up about her upbringing, talks about her mental health struggles, and explains how limiting beliefs nearly controlled her life — until she found the power of storytelling to rewrite her identity.📘 Her book dives into how our thoughts shape our reality — and in this conversation, she breaks down exactly how shifting your internal narrative can change the course of your life.If you've ever felt stuck, unseen, or like your past is holding you back ... this episode is for you.🔑 What We Talk About:•Sally's upbringing and personal challenges•The mental battles behind limiting beliefs•Finding purpose through storytelling•Tools anyone can use to take control of their story•Why mental health starts with awareness✨ Top Takeaways•Changing your life starts with changing your story•You are not your past — you are the author of your next chapter•Vulnerability is strength, not weakness•The right questions can shift your entire identity
From Limiting Beliefs to Limitless Life: Sally Phu Joins Dual Coast Podcast
11/14/2025 | 57 mins.
In this powerful episode of Dual Coast Podcast, we sit down with Michael Laughlin — fitness expert, motivational speaker, and resilience-driven entrepreneur to unpack his unbelievable journey through adversity, injury, and rebirth.Michael opens up about the accidents that changed the course of his life, the setbacks that tested him mentally and physically, and the relentless determination that pushed him to rise again. From rebuilding his body after injury to rebuilding his mindset, Michael shares the tools, habits, and internal drive that helped him transform struggle into strength.We dive into:🔥 His life-altering injuries and recovery process🔥 How setbacks shaped his mindset, discipline, and focus🔥 The mental battles behind staying resilient🔥 What motivates him daily to keep pushing forward🔥 His approach to mental health, balance, and purpose🔥 The power of showing up even when life knocks you downIf you're looking for motivation, and resilience when life hits hard, this is an episode you won't forget.
The Mindset to Overcome: Michael Laughlin Joins Dual Coast
11/07/2025 | 54 mins.
In this episode of Dual Coast Podcast, we sit down with Jerrid Sebesta a speaker, author, fitness devotee, and entrepreneurship firestarter for a conversation that snaps the brakes off procrastination and puts your life back in drive.Jerrid breaks down the core ideas from his new book, the fitness framework that keeps him razor-sharp, and the mindset shift that helped him stop deferring life's tests and start pursuing purpose with urgency. This is part motivation, part blueprint, part wake-up call for anyone who knows they've been waiting for "someday."Inside the episode:• How Jerrid's book reframes responsibility and momentum• The fitness principles that keep him mentally and physically unstuck• Real-world lessons from entrepreneurship and reinvention• Why deferral is the hidden enemy of growth• The exact mindset shift that helped him build a life with intentionIf you're chasing clarity, confidence, and consistency ... this one will light your internal runway.
The No Deferral Mindset: Jerrid Sebesta Joins Dual Coast
10/31/2025 | 30 mins.
🔥 Unlock Your Potential With Mental Strength & Movement | Dual Coast Podcast 🔥On this episode of the Dual Coast Podcast, we dive deep into the power of mental resilience, movement, self-discipline, and determination. As well as how mastering these pillars can completely transform your life.From pushing through discomfort to owning your daily habits, we explore how physical movement isn't just about fitness — it's a powerful tool to upgrade your mindset, elevate your emotional state, and build long-term success.Whether you're chasing personal growth, striving for inner peace, or working toward massive goals, this discussion will help you tap into the grit and inner strength already inside you. 💪🧠✨🎙️ In This Episode:✅ How movement influences mental health & clarity✅ Building resilience through everyday discipline✅ The mindset shifts required for lasting success✅ Tools to get unstuck and step into your highest self✅ Why physical effort = mental evolution✅ How to engineer a stronger mind & body connection🚀 If you're ready to break limitations and step into the strongest version of yourself mentally & physically... this episode is for you.
