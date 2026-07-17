HI BEAUTIES! On this week’s episode I’m joined by Raena, owner of Lymphatic Organic, to dive into one of the most overlooked pieces of health, recovery, and body composition: your lymphatic system. We talk about how proper lymphatic drainage can impact inflammation, bloating, recovery, digestion, hormones, and even the way your physique looks- especially if you feel like you’re doing everything “right” with nutrition and workouts but still feel puffy or stagnant. We also talk about Raena’s face lift, travel tips, business, diet, & more!! As always, if you enjoyed this episode be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it 🫶🏼



START FORM : https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started







12 Week 1:1 Coaching Application (booking for July & August!) : https://www.macrohabits.com/application







Workout programs!! 7 day free trail:











https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout











Lymphatic Organic : https://lymphaticorganic.com







Lymph Addicts Community : https://thelymphaddicts.com







Shop Raena’s Vibration Weights : https://thelymphaddicts.com/products/lymphy?variant=49679487074554