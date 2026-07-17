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41 episodes
The Missing Piece To Changing Your Physique w/ Raena, Owner of Lymphatic Organic07/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.HI BEAUTIES! On this week’s episode I’m joined by Raena, owner of Lymphatic Organic, to dive into one of the most overlooked pieces of health, recovery, and body composition: your lymphatic system. We talk about how proper lymphatic drainage can impact inflammation, bloating, recovery, digestion, hormones, and even the way your physique looks- especially if you feel like you’re doing everything “right” with nutrition and workouts but still feel puffy or stagnant. We also talk about Raena’s face lift, travel tips, business, diet, & more!! As always, if you enjoyed this episode be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it 🫶🏼
START FORM : https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started
12 Week 1:1 Coaching Application (booking for July & August!) : https://www.macrohabits.com/application
Workout programs!! 7 day free trail:
https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout
Lymphatic Organic : https://lymphaticorganic.com
Lymph Addicts Community : https://thelymphaddicts.com
Shop Raena’s Vibration Weights : https://thelymphaddicts.com/products/lymphy?variant=49679487074554
- Unsure where to start?: MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)
BOOKING FOR JULY! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)
Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS
The BEST camera : https://go.shopmy.us/p-70133193?s=sl1_stk_cpl
NANTUCKET OUTFITS : https://shopmy.us/collections/6204773
Gap linen set : https://go.shopmy.us/p-69480318
Vagabond sandals : https://go.shopmy.us/p-69480691
Wedding Guest Dresses : https://shopmy.us/collections/6044183
7 DAYS OF FREE WORKOUTS : https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout
CSE GREENS (code ‘HANNAH10’) : https://cleansimpleeats.com/products/cherry-limeade-greens-powder
My Girl Wellness (digestion supplement) : https://www.mygirlwellness.com/products/you-go-girl
Immunity Stack : https://amzlink.to/az0V1Ov6tK8yj
All supplements : https://amzlink.to/az0HW58zHEToJ
START FORM : https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started
- Unsure where to start?: MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)
BOOKING FOR JULY! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)
Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS
GUT HEALTH SUPPLEMENT PROTOCOL : https://amzlink.to/az0YorawfbzwT
Wedding Guest Dresses : https://shopmy.us/collections/6044183
TRAVEL EPISODE (episode 25)
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/macrohabits-podcast/id1845155084?i=1000757704240
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/episode/47m1V8A7G0jc7zcTsRpSc9?si=4wgruqbsT9SJkd2-o47LVA
rhode highlight milk : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68086053
rhode peptide lip tint (macadamia butter) : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68086475
dime 7 summers perfume : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68087239
All my favorite make up products : https://shopmy.us/collections/2396502
GAP SWEATSUIT : https://shopmy.us/collections/4909957
Follow me on Spotify!!! : https://open.spotify.com/user/hannah.pointer?si=0Q1utCuWT2-g748kd6NyIA
HYDRATION BY LISA (peptides) : https://www.instagram.com/hydrationbylisa
CLEARSTEM FAVS (code ‘MACROHABITS’ to save) : https://shopmy.us/collections/5667364
7 DAYS OF FREE WORKOUTS : https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout
PWDRS (obsessed with their pre workouts + electrolytes) (code ‘MACROHABITS’ to save) : https://www.pwdrs.com
Supplements : https://amzlink.to/az0HW58zHEToJ
- My bestie Lexi is back on the pod!! We’re catching you up on everything going on from wedding weekend festivities, dating updates, funny stories, and some highs and lows from the past few weeks. Then we dive into your submissions and answer some juicy questions on:
• Body dysmorphia, SkinnyTok, and healing your relationship with food
• Feeling like you’ll never find your person after a breakup
• Navigating passive-aggressive friendships and jealousy
• Moving in with your boyfriend while still prioritizing your goals
• Confidence & growth
ENJOY xx
Unsure where to start?: MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)
BOOKING FOR JULY!! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)
Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS
Fav Electrolytes: https://www.pwdrs.com/products/electrolytes-pwdr (code: “MACROHABITS”)
- In this episode, I’m joined by my Head Coach Tay of the 12 week 1:1 program who shares her personal transformation from chronic dieting to fueling her body properly. We break down how she gradually increased her calories from around 1,000 calories to over 2,000 calories per day, improved her relationship with food, built more muscle, increased her energy, and completely transformed her physique.
LINKS:
12 week 1:1 coaching form: (https://www.macrohabits.com/application)
Unsure where to start?: MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)
Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS
Fav Electrolytes: https://www.pwdrs.com/products/electrolytes-pwdr (code: “MACROHABITS”)
0:00 – “Episode Overview & Coach Tay Introduction”
3:15 – The 1,000-Calorie Starting Point
8:40 – Signs She Was Severely Under-Eating
14:05 – Why Eating Less Was Holding Progress Back
19:30 – Increasing Calories Without Gaining Excess Fat
25:00 – Reverse Dieting & Metabolism Explained
30:20 – Training, Recovery & Performance Improvements
36:10 – The Mental Side of Eating More Food
41:45 – Body Composition Changes & Physique Results
47:20 – Common Fat-Loss Mistakes Women Make
53:10 – Building a Sustainable Relationship With Food
59:00 – Final Takeaways & Advice for Women Looking to Transform Their Physique
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