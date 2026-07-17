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MacroHabits Podcast

Hannah Pointer
FitnessHealth & Wellness
MacroHabits Podcast
Latest episode

41 episodes

  • MacroHabits Podcast

    The Missing Piece To Changing Your Physique w/ Raena, Owner of Lymphatic Organic

    07/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    HI BEAUTIES! On this week’s episode I’m joined by Raena, owner of Lymphatic Organic, to dive into one of the most overlooked pieces of health, recovery, and body composition: your lymphatic system. We talk about how proper lymphatic drainage can impact inflammation, bloating, recovery, digestion, hormones, and even the way your physique looks- especially if you feel like you’re doing everything “right” with nutrition and workouts but still feel puffy or stagnant. We also talk about Raena’s face lift, travel tips, business, diet, & more!! As always, if you enjoyed this episode be sure to subscribe, leave a review, and share it with someone who needs to hear it 🫶🏼

    START FORM : https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started

     

    12 Week 1:1 Coaching Application (booking for July & August!) : https://www.macrohabits.com/application

     

    Workout programs!! 7 day free trail:

     

     

    https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout

     

     

    Lymphatic Organic : https://lymphaticorganic.com

     

    Lymph Addicts Community : https://thelymphaddicts.com

     

    Shop Raena’s Vibration Weights : https://thelymphaddicts.com/products/lymphy?variant=49679487074554
  • MacroHabits Podcast

    Nantucket Rundown, New Digestion Hack, How to Travel & Not Ruin Your Progress

    07/10/2026 | 50 mins.
    Unsure where to start?:  MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)

    BOOKING FOR JULY! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)

    Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS

    The BEST camera : https://go.shopmy.us/p-70133193?s=sl1_stk_cpl

    NANTUCKET OUTFITS : https://shopmy.us/collections/6204773

    Gap linen set : https://go.shopmy.us/p-69480318

    Vagabond sandals : https://go.shopmy.us/p-69480691

    Wedding Guest Dresses : https://shopmy.us/collections/6044183

    7 DAYS OF FREE WORKOUTS : https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout

    CSE GREENS (code ‘HANNAH10’) : https://cleansimpleeats.com/products/cherry-limeade-greens-powder

    My Girl Wellness (digestion supplement) : https://www.mygirlwellness.com/products/you-go-girl

    Immunity Stack : https://amzlink.to/az0V1Ov6tK8yj

    All supplements : https://amzlink.to/az0HW58zHEToJ

    START FORM : https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started
  • MacroHabits Podcast

    SOLO BABY! My Inbody Scan Results, New Peptides, Nose Job?, Mini Q&A

    07/03/2026 | 58 mins.
    Unsure where to start?:  MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)

    BOOKING FOR JULY! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)

    Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS

    GUT HEALTH SUPPLEMENT PROTOCOL : https://amzlink.to/az0YorawfbzwT

    Wedding Guest Dresses : https://shopmy.us/collections/6044183

    TRAVEL EPISODE (episode 25)

    Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/macrohabits-podcast/id1845155084?i=1000757704240

    Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/episode/47m1V8A7G0jc7zcTsRpSc9?si=4wgruqbsT9SJkd2-o47LVA

    rhode highlight milk : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68086053

    rhode peptide lip tint (macadamia butter) : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68086475

    dime 7 summers perfume : https://go.shopmy.us/p-68087239

    All my favorite make up products : https://shopmy.us/collections/2396502

    GAP SWEATSUIT : https://shopmy.us/collections/4909957

    Follow me on Spotify!!! : https://open.spotify.com/user/hannah.pointer?si=0Q1utCuWT2-g748kd6NyIA

    HYDRATION BY LISA (peptides) : https://www.instagram.com/hydrationbylisa

    CLEARSTEM FAVS (code ‘MACROHABITS’ to save) : https://shopmy.us/collections/5667364

    7 DAYS OF FREE WORKOUTS : https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout

    PWDRS (obsessed with their pre workouts + electrolytes) (code ‘MACROHABITS’ to save) : https://www.pwdrs.com

    Supplements : https://amzlink.to/az0HW58zHEToJ
  • MacroHabits Podcast

    Major Life Updates… & Advice Column Submissions w/ LEXANNAH

    06/26/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    My bestie Lexi is back on the pod!! We’re catching you up on everything going on from wedding weekend festivities, dating updates, funny stories, and some highs and lows from the past few weeks. Then we dive into your submissions and answer some juicy questions on:

     

    • Body dysmorphia, SkinnyTok, and healing your relationship with food

     

    • Feeling like you’ll never find your person after a breakup

     

    • Navigating passive-aggressive friendships and jealousy

     

    • Moving in with your boyfriend while still prioritizing your goals

     

    • Confidence & growth

     

    ENJOY xx

    Unsure where to start?:  MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)

     

    BOOKING FOR JULY!! 12 week 1:1 coaching form: MacroHabits | 1:1 Coaching (https://www.macrohabits.com/1-1-coaching)

     

    Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS

     

    Fav Electrolytes: https://www.pwdrs.com/products/electrolytes-pwdr (code: “MACROHABITS”)
  • MacroHabits Podcast

    Eating 1,000 calories to over 2,000 Calories w/ My Head Coach Tay

    06/19/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In this episode, I’m joined by my Head Coach Tay of the 12 week 1:1 program who shares her personal transformation from chronic dieting to fueling her body properly. We break down how she gradually increased her calories from around 1,000 calories to over 2,000 calories per day, improved her relationship with food, built more muscle, increased her energy, and completely transformed her physique. 

    LINKS:

    12 week 1:1 coaching form: (https://www.macrohabits.com/application)

    Unsure where to start?:  MacroHabits | Get Started (https://www.macrohabits.com/get-started)

    Workout Subscription! 7 Day Free Trial: https://my.playbookapp.io/hannah-pointer/checkout?promo=MACROHABITS

    Fav Electrolytes: https://www.pwdrs.com/products/electrolytes-pwdr (code: “MACROHABITS”)

     

    0:00 – “Episode Overview & Coach Tay Introduction”

    3:15 – The 1,000-Calorie Starting Point

    8:40 – Signs She Was Severely Under-Eating

    14:05 – Why Eating Less Was Holding Progress Back

    19:30 – Increasing Calories Without Gaining Excess Fat

    25:00 – Reverse Dieting & Metabolism Explained

    30:20 – Training, Recovery & Performance Improvements

    36:10 – The Mental Side of Eating More Food

    41:45 – Body Composition Changes & Physique Results

    47:20 – Common Fat-Loss Mistakes Women Make

    53:10 – Building a Sustainable Relationship With Food

    59:00 – Final Takeaways & Advice for Women Looking to Transform Their Physique
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