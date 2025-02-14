Ep 9 | Hormone Replacement Therapy Series: Women’s Health Initiative

What do brain fog, bone health, and breast cancer all have in common? They’re all part of the rollercoaster ride that is menopause. Ever wondered how hormone therapy became such a controversial topic, or why some studies seem to contradict each other? And is it possible to navigate perimenopause without feeling like a contestant on "Survivor: Hormonal Edition"? Grab a cup of tea (or a glass of wine—we won’t judge) and join the Docs for an enlightening discussion. Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch tackle the ins and outs of the Women's Health Initiative (WHI)—one of the most significant studies in women's health—breaking down its design, purpose, and the ongoing debates around hormone replacement therapy (HRT). They get into the ripple effects of the WHI findings, touching on everything from cardiovascular and bone health to diabetes and cognitive function. With a blend of expertise and wit, they cut through the noise and help you make sense of the science, while keeping it refreshingly relatable. Listeners will walk away with a deeper understanding of how hormone therapy can impact their health, the risks and benefits involved, and why individualized care is essential during perimenopause. This episode is your roadmap to navigating menopause with confidence—and maybe even a little humor—so share with friends who could also use the help! Learn more about the Women’s Health Initiative: www.whi.org. What you’ll hear in this episode: [:31] Recap of Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) [6:58] Hormone therapy groups and primary outcomes [12:58] Bone health and hormone therapy [16:07] Metabolic disease and diabetes risk [18:09] Cardiovascular disease and hormone therapy [20:50] Blood clot risks and hormone therapy [22:53] Dementia and hHormone therapy [25:05] Understanding Perimenopausal Brain Fog [27:31] Some info on breast cancer and estrogen [34:08] Personalized medical decisions [37:51] Advocate for yourself Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html