Ep 10 | Menopause, Mood Swings, & Mojo––Keeping the Spark Alive
Perimenopause: the time in a woman’s life when her hormones decide to play an elaborate game of musical chairs, and her body is just along for the ride. As if hot flashes and brain fog weren’t enough, let’s talk about another under-discussed topic—sexual health. In this episode the Docs are talking all about the complexities of intimacy, desire, and connection during perimenopause because, spoiler alert, sexual health doesn’t just disappear after 40 (or at least, it doesn’t have to). Joining the conversation is Dr. Leah Millheiser, a sexual medicine expert who knows a thing or two about keeping the spark alive. Alongside hosts Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch, she addresses societal myths, the science behind libido, and why “just drink some wine and relax” is possibly the worst advice ever. They explore the role of hormones, communication, and the importance of treating sexual health like any other part of well-being—because if we don’t ignore heart health, why ignore bedroom health? From emotional intimacy to testosterone, vibrators, and even the role of Viagra in women’s sexual health, this episode covers it all. If you’ve ever wondered why desire sometimes feels like a fickle houseguest or why talking about sex with your doctor is more awkward than a middle school health class, this episode is for you. What you’ll hear in this episode: [3:17] The gift of good sex for Valentine Day [6:14] Blazing a trail for female sexual medicine [9:48] Female sexual is complex–sexual function & libido [19:14] Communication & intimacy in relationships [34:42] Desire mismatch & relationship goals [40:`1] Treatment options for low libido [52:53] Vibrators & clitoral stimulation ARE important [56:46] Navigating sexual health conversations Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html
--------
59:04
Ep 9 | Hormone Replacement Therapy Series: Women’s Health Initiative
What do brain fog, bone health, and breast cancer all have in common? They’re all part of the rollercoaster ride that is menopause. Ever wondered how hormone therapy became such a controversial topic, or why some studies seem to contradict each other? And is it possible to navigate perimenopause without feeling like a contestant on "Survivor: Hormonal Edition"? Grab a cup of tea (or a glass of wine—we won’t judge) and join the Docs for an enlightening discussion. Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch tackle the ins and outs of the Women's Health Initiative (WHI)—one of the most significant studies in women's health—breaking down its design, purpose, and the ongoing debates around hormone replacement therapy (HRT). They get into the ripple effects of the WHI findings, touching on everything from cardiovascular and bone health to diabetes and cognitive function. With a blend of expertise and wit, they cut through the noise and help you make sense of the science, while keeping it refreshingly relatable. Listeners will walk away with a deeper understanding of how hormone therapy can impact their health, the risks and benefits involved, and why individualized care is essential during perimenopause. This episode is your roadmap to navigating menopause with confidence—and maybe even a little humor—so share with friends who could also use the help! Learn more about the Women’s Health Initiative: www.whi.org. What you’ll hear in this episode: [:31] Recap of Women’s Health Initiative (WHI) [6:58] Hormone therapy groups and primary outcomes [12:58] Bone health and hormone therapy [16:07] Metabolic disease and diabetes risk [18:09] Cardiovascular disease and hormone therapy [20:50] Blood clot risks and hormone therapy [22:53] Dementia and hHormone therapy [25:05] Understanding Perimenopausal Brain Fog [27:31] Some info on breast cancer and estrogen [34:08] Personalized medical decisions [37:51] Advocate for yourself Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html
--------
46:43
Ep 8 | Hormone Replacement Therapy Series: Estrogen
What do a 1940s scientific breakthrough, a 2000s public health scandal, and your perimenopause symptoms have in common? Answer: Estrogen. In this episode, the Docs kick off a hormone therapy series by telling listeners the dramatic story of estrogen. How “she” got famous, suffered a scandal, and is beginning to resurge in light of more information on menopausal hormone therapy (MHT). Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor–Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch mix science, history, and some observations on how medical research has typically treated women to explain how randomized controlled trials and evolving interpretations of data have reshaped our understanding of hormone therapy. And why getting the facts straight matters more than ever. Whether you’re curious about the science, interested in the drama, or just wondering how hormone therapy became so complicated, this episode delivers the goods. What you’ll hear in this episode: [:45] Intro to Hormone Therapy Series [5:30] The history of estrogen [8:32] Hormone therapy on the rise [13:24] Digging into some research observational studies randomized control studies [23:31] HRT as preventive medicine [25:06] HERS study: HRT and heart health [31:52] Ethical considerations [38:14] Coming up in our HRT series Learn more about the Women’s Health Initiative at www.whi.org Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html
--------
43:30
Ep 7 | Hot Flashes Heard Around the World
How does perimenopause show up in your life compared to others’? Why do experiences vary so widely across cultures? What factors contribute to how people experience perimenopause? Each person’s experience is completely unique, but in this episode of OvaryActive, the Docs are offering insight and wisdom to explain the complexities of perimenopause. Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch get into the epidemiology of perimenopause. They shed light on how genetics, social norms, and environmental factors play a role in shaping individual experiences. They also discuss the importance of a holistic and personalized approach to managing symptoms, emphasizing the need to go beyond the one-size-fits-all perspective. They also address common myths, examining the impact of diet and stress – things that are actually backed by science. You’ll get some practical strategies for managing all the challenges and know how to advocate for the individualized care you deserve. Rate, review, and share! You are NOT crazy, this is happening and it’s happening to someone else too! What you’ll hear in this episode: [1:03] Introduction to perimenopause around the world [2:26] Cultural perspectives on perimenopause [5:29] The soy myth [12:34] Perimenopause in the U.S. [20:39] Challenges in diagnosing perimenopause Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html
--------
29:28
Ep 6 | The (Whole) Truth on IUDs During Perimenopause
Have you seen the headlines about an increased risk of breast cancer associated with levonorgestrel IUDs? You might know these IUDs as Mirena, Kyleena, Skyla, or Liletta. Before you head to your OBGYN to schedule a removal, hang on: there’s so much more to the story than just the headline. Lucky for us, our Docs, Dr. Amy Voedisch and Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su, have dedicated this episode of OvaryActive to breaking down the science and the stats surrounding breast cancer, the role of progestins, and the implications of recent studies. What are the benefits, risks, truths, and misconceptions around birth control, including IUDs? In this episode, our Docs define the hormone lingo, explain what the Swedish study actually means, and clear up the difference between “absolute” risk and “relative” risk. You will walk away with a much better understanding of what questions to ask your doctor about using an IUD or other birth control during perimenopause. This discussion is a great reminder to dig deeper when you see those scary headlines. Media representation of women’s health often lacks nuance, which is why OvaryActive is here for you! And don’t forget to share this episode with a friend, sister, or colleague who may benefit from learning more. What you’ll hear in this episode: [0:30] IUDs & breast cancer [3:55] Progestins (different than progesterone) [10:13] Let’s talk about the Swedish study [21:52] Uterine cancer & IUDs (it’s good news) [25:42] Other recent studies on IUDs [31:21] IUDs in perimenopause [37:59] Addressing misconceptions and media representation Follow the show @OvaryActive Instagram | YouTube Meet the Docs: More information about Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su: Gennev: www.gennev.com/clinician/dr-rebecca-dunsmoor-su LinkedIn @rebecca-dunsmoor-su More information about Dr. Amy Voedisch: Stanford Medical Clinic: stanfordhealthcare.org/doctors/v/amy-voedisch.html
Two gynecologists walk into a recording studio.
Sounds like the start of a joke, and frankly, perimenopause can feel like the start of a joke too. Only this joke is on you. And it’s not that funny. But back to those two OB/GYNS….
Dr Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su and Dr. Amy Voedisch have been caring for the reproductive health of those born with uteruses for a while now. And the doctors are frankly pretty tired of how those body bits — and the people they belong to — get ignored by medical science when they are no longer ideal baby-makers.
Half of a woman’s life comes after her Build a Baby shop shuts down; however, the medical community does little to educate her about or treat her for issues related to her peri- and post-menopausal body.
In this smart, funny, incredibly informed, wonderfully irreverent podcast, Doctors Rebecca and Amy give us the down low on our… down lows. What is perimenopause? What can I expect? How can I feel better? And for crying out loud, WHEN IS IT OVER?
Tune in on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month to get the real information without the hype, the sales, the myths, superstitions, and nonsense. Are your ovaries starting to overreact? Grab a partner, a buddy, a random woman who looks on the verge of tears, and listen up. You’re not in this alone.
And as the docs say, “You’re not crazy. This is actually happening.”