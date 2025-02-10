You’re the Cure w/ Dr. Ben Edwards

Vaccines & Neurodevelopment Issues | Brian Hooker, Ph.D.
In today's episode Dr. Ben dicusses a recent outbreak of Measles in the Lubbock, TX area. Dr. Ben encourages us not to go into fear mode, and to stay informed. The majority of this episdoe is a replay of an interview Dr. Ben did with Brian Hooker, Ph.D. back in 2018 around Vaccines and neurodevelopment. Dr. Hooker is a research scientist and father with an autistic son and has done an extensive reanalysis of the research regarding the safety of vaccines and identifying which groups of children are at most risk.
--------
1:04:01
Quantum Faith | Steve McVey
In today's episode Dr. Ben has Steve McVey back on the podcast to continue their discussion on "Quantum Life." They discuss where the mysteries of quantum physics meet the profound depth of spiritual belief. Cutting-edge discoveries of science and the timeless wisdom of faith can coexist and even complement each other. From the strange and mind-bending world of quantum mechanics to the universal questions of purpose, consciousness, and existence, we dive deep into how both science and faith offer unique, yet harmonious, perspectives on life’s greatest mysteries.
--------
1:01:38
No-Till Farming | R.N. Hopper
In today's episode we explore the innovative practice of no-till farming and its transformative impact on ecosystems. We dive into how reducing soil disturbance is not just good for the land—it’s essential for healthier crops, more resilient environments, and stronger communities. Join us as we uncover the power of the earth beneath our feet and how regenerative practices are reshaping the future of farming.
Visit the website to find more information on The No-Till Conference: https://www.no-tilltexas.com/
--------
52:09
Quantum Life | Steve McVey
There is clearly so much more to this life than the physical. What are the things that have a real effect on us that goes beyond the 5 senses? In today's episode, Dr. Ben interviews author Steve McVey. Check out this weeks episode to hear Steve's thoughts on the "Quantum Life."
--------
1:01:16
Made Whole in 2025 | Dr. Ben Edwards
In today's interview, Dr. Ben reviews 2024 as well as gives insight into 2025 for Veritas! Made Whole is the main focus for this year. Tune in to hear Dr. Ben's perspective on how this is possible.