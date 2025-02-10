You’re the Cure w/ Dr. Ben Edwards

Vaccines & Neurodevelopment Issues | Brian Hooker, Ph.D.

In today's episode Dr. Ben dicusses a recent outbreak of Measles in the Lubbock, TX area. Dr. Ben encourages us not to go into fear mode, and to stay informed. The majority of this episdoe is a replay of an interview Dr. Ben did with Brian Hooker, Ph.D. back in 2018 around Vaccines and neurodevelopment. Dr. Hooker is a research scientist and father with an autistic son and has done an extensive reanalysis of the research regarding the safety of vaccines and identifying which groups of children are at most risk.