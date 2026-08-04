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Superagers, statins, the latest cholesterol pill and the truth about heart disease risk | Dr Terry Simpson08/04/2026 | 1h 53 mins.Dr Terry Simpson is back, and we go deep on the science of protecting your heart and brain for the long run. He is a surgeon and one of the clearest voices online for separating solid evidence from confident hype, and in this conversation we tackle everything from new cholesterol-lowering drugs to gene editing, cognitive ageing, and the lean mass hyperresponder debate.
Along the way we get a few things off our chests about the misinformation that spreads faster than the careful answer ever can.
What We Cover
Why healthy ageing brains owe more to lifestyle than to genetics
How PCSK9 inhibitors work, and why plaque is more like geology than plumbing
Gene editing for cholesterol and functional cures for type 1 diabetes
The lean mass hyperresponder debate and what the Keto-CTA re-analysis shows
Why colorectal cancer is rising in younger adults
The 2026 dyslipidemia guidelines and why you should test your Lp(a) once
This is a grounded, evidence-first conversation, and I hope it helps you feel clearer and more confident about the decisions that actually move the needle. If you enjoy the episode, please take a moment to rate and review the show, it genuinely helps more people find it.
To connect with Dr Terry Simpson, visit terrysimpson.com, where you will find his bio, recipes, and plenty more. You can also follow him on Instagram, X, and TikTok, and read his writing on Substack.
Want to support the show?
The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also support the show by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and sharing your favourite episodes with friends and family.
This episode is brought to you by:
38TERA
Consider 38TERA's DMN prebiotic supplement a daily multivitamin for your gut. Formulated by yours truly and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz. Use code THEPROOF for a discount at checkout.
38Tera ships to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
Momentous
My go-to supplement brand for protein and creatine is Momentous. Use code THEPROOF for up to 35% off your first order at livemomentous.com.
Momentous ships to many countries worldwide depending on local import regulations.
Eight Sleep
Upgrade your sleep with the Pod 5 Ultra by Eight Sleep. Clinically validated to deliver up to 1 extra hour of quality sleep per night through temperature control and biometric tracking. Use code THEPROOF at eightsleep.com/theproof for up to $350 off. You get 30 days to try it at home and return it if you don't love it.
Eight Sleep ships to the U.S. (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and territories), Canada, Mexico, most of the EU, the U.K., Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.
Function Health
Take charge of your health with advanced blood testing and personalised insights. Function Health offers a practical way to track key health markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and more. Learn more and join at functionhealth.com/simonhill for a $25 credit toward your membership. Only available to those living in the United States.
Function Health ships to 48 U.S. states, excluding Rhode Island, Hawai‘i, and Puerto Rico.
LMNT
Stay hydrated with LMNT. Get a free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavours with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/SIMON Find your favourite LMNT flavour, or share with a friend. And if you don’t like it? Full refund, no questions asked.
LMNT ships to the U.S. and Canada, with sparkling flavors available only in the contiguous U.S.
WHOOP
Whoop, the most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Your personalised fitness and health coach to recover faster, sleep better, and train smarter. Claim your first month free on join.whoop.com/simon.
Whoop ships to 56+ international markets, including the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and parts of Asia.
Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons)
Creator of theproof.com
Host of The Proof with Simon Hill
Author of The Proof is in the Plants
Subscribe & Connect:
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Instagram: @simonhill
Twitter: @theproof
Facebook: The Proof with Simon Hill
Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide and download my Two-Week Meal Plan.
The Science of Metabolic Flexibility, Zone 2, and Reversing Diabetes | A Masterclass07/27/2026 | 2h 20 mins.Metabolic dysfunction rarely announces itself. We tend to think of metabolic health as a line you cross the day you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, but the decay usually begins years earlier, at the level of the cell. In this masterclass I bring together Dr Iñigo San Millán, Dr Alan Flanagan, Dr Kevin Hall, Dr Robert Eckel, Professor Roy Taylor, and Dr Christos Mantzoros to explain what metabolic flexibility is, why your mitochondria sit at the centre of it, and what you can actually do about it.
What We Cover
Why lactate is a fuel and a signal, not a waste product, and our best non-invasive window into mitochondrial function
Whether a calorie really is a calorie, and what the controlled chamber studies found
The twin cycle hypothesis, and why type 2 diabetes is more reversible than we were taught
The personal fat threshold, and why a normal BMI can still hide a problem
Whether sugar or saturated fat does more to drive fat in the liver
Why Zone 2 earns its reputation, and how much of it you actually need
Metabolic health is not fixed, and it is rarely too late to move in a better direction. I hope this conversation gives you a clearer picture of what is happening beneath the surface, and a few levers you can start pulling today.
To learn more from the experts featured in this masterclass, you can follow Dr Iñigo San Millán on Instagram and Twitter, explore Professor Roy Taylor's work on type 2 diabetes remission at Newcastle University, read more from Dr Kevin Hall at kevinhallphd.com or on LinkedIn, and find Dr Alan Flanagan on Instagram and through Alinea Nutrition. The masterclass also features insights from Dr Robert Eckel and Dr Christos Mantzoros.
If you are enjoying The Proof, please take a moment to rate and review the show on Apple Podcasts. It genuinely helps more people find these conversations.
The 81-Year-Old Who Reversed 30 Years of Damage (00:00)
What Metabolic Health Actually Means Now (01:57)
Why Mitochondria Decide Your Disease Risk (06:01)
What Is Metabolic Flexibility? (12:47)
Hepatic Fat Oxidation and the Sex Difference (15:20)
Is a Calorie Really a Calorie? (18:29)
You Can Be Sick Before You're Diagnosed (28:41)
Why Lactate Is the Biomarker to Watch (29:20)
Lactate Is Not a Waste Product (31:03)
Is Lactic Acid Burn a Myth? (36:42)
Why Athletes Clear Lactate and You Don't (40:34)
When High Lactate Predicts Death (43:01)
The Study That Found Damage in Healthy People (47:13)
The Lactate Test That Beats Blood Sugar (54:31)
Training Zones 1 to 6 Explained by Fuel (58:50)
Why Zone 2 Builds Mitochondria Best (1:09:18)
How to Know You're in Zone 2 Without a Lab (1:16:50)
Is 150 Minutes a Week Enough? (1:23:39)
Why You Still Need High Intensity Training (1:28:10)
What Obesity Research Got Wrong (1:31:44)
The Twin Cycle Hypothesis of Type 2 Diabetes (1:35:04)
Your Personal Fat Threshold Explained (1:42:26)
Why Some People Store Fat Safely (1:45:45)
Why BMI Fails as a Health Measure (1:51:29)
Sugar or Saturated Fat: What Drives Liver Fat? (1:55:07)
15kg Weight Loss and Diabetes Remission (2:01:05)
Does Weight Loss Really Destroy Muscle? (2:04:39)
Why Exercise Alone Doesn't Drop Weight (2:07:05)
3 Tests That Reveal Your Metabolic Health (2:11:14)
What Blue Zones Get Right About Movement (2:17:40)
Want to support the show?
The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also support the show by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and sharing your favourite episodes with friends and family.
This episode is brought to you by:
38TERA
Consider 38TERA's DMN prebiotic supplement a daily multivitamin for your gut. Formulated by yours truly and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz. Use code THEPROOF for a discount at checkout.
38Tera ships to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
Function Health
Take charge of your health with advanced blood testing and personalised insights. Function Health offers a practical way to track key health markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and more. Learn more and join at functionhealth.com/simonhill for a $25 credit toward your membership. Only available to those living in the United States.
Function Health ships to 48 U.S. states, excluding Rhode Island, Hawai‘i, and Puerto Rico.
Momentous
My go-to supplement brand for protein and creatine is Momentous. Use code THEPROOF for up to 35% off your first order at livemomentous.com.
Momentous ships to many countries worldwide depending on local import regulations.
Truemed
Truemed helps qualified customers use pre-tax HSA or FSA dollars on health-related products like fitness, recovery, and sleep tools, often saving around 30% on average. Visit truemed.com/THEPROOF to see what qualifies. This is hands down the best way to make the most of your health dollars.
IM8
With 92 nutrients, including Vitamin B12, Iodine, Selenium and Vitamin D, in highly absorbable forms, IM8 Daily Essentials is the perfect all-in-one daily multi-vitamin to ensure you meet your daily micronutrient needs. IM8 is offering an exclusive 10% off your first order with a free welcome kit when you enter the promo code SIMON at checkout on im8health.com.
IM8 ships to 27 countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and many regions across Europe, Asia, and South America.
WHOOP
Whoop, the most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Your personalised fitness and health coach to recover faster, sleep better, and train smarter. Claim your first month free on join.whoop.com/simon.
Whoop ships to 56+ international markets, including the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and parts of Asia.
Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons)
Creator of theproof.com
Host of The Proof with Simon Hill
Author of The Proof is in the Plants
Subscribe & Connect:
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Instagram: @simonhill
Twitter: @theproof
Facebook: The Proof with Simon Hill
Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide and download my Two-Week Meal Plan.
- GLP-1 medications are transforming obesity treatment, but they're only one piece of the puzzle. In this masterclass, I bring together insights from Dr Terry Simpson, Dr Federica Amati, Dr Mauricio Gonzalez, Dr Christos Mantzoros, and Dr Stephan Guyenet to explain how these medications work, why "food noise" matters, and what it really takes to improve long-term metabolic health.
What We Cover
How GLP-1 medications regulate appetite and food noise
Why obesity is more complex than willpower
Semaglutide vs tirzepatide and newer medications
Nutrition and resistance training while taking GLP-1s
The role of fibre, protein, and Mediterranean-style eating
Common misconceptions and side effects
I hope this episode helps you better understand both the promise and the limitations of GLP-1 medications, while highlighting the importance of lifestyle alongside any medical treatment.
Why Terry Simpson Started Taking a GLP-1 (00:00)
What Is Food Noise, Really? (04:59)
Why GLP-1 Drugs Work So Well (10:16)
What Actually Causes Obesity (17:37)
How GLP-1 Medications Work in the Body (21:22)
The Strange Lizard Behind GLP-1 Drugs (25:56)
3 Types of Hunger You Didn't Know About (28:41)
How to Naturally Boost Fullness Signals (37:08)
How Doctors Choose Which GLP-1 to Prescribe (45:10)
Why Some People Don't Respond to GLP-1s (53:09)
GLP-1 Side Effects, Guilt, and Eating Right (58:12)
Mediterranean Diet's Effect on Long-Term Weight Loss (01:10:29)
The Shame Around Taking GLP-1 Medications (01:20:00)
Being Called a Pharma Shill (01:32:39)
The History Behind GLP-1 Drugs (01:38:18)
Will You Need GLP-1s Forever? (01:47:04)
Want to support the show?
The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also support the show by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and sharing your favourite episodes with friends and family.
This episode is brought to you by:
38TERA
Consider 38TERA's DMN prebiotic supplement a daily multivitamin for your gut. Formulated by yours truly and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz. Use code THEPROOF for a discount at checkout.
38Tera ships to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
Eight Sleep
Upgrade your sleep with the Pod 5 Ultra by Eight Sleep. Clinically validated to deliver up to 1 extra hour of quality sleep per night through temperature control and biometric tracking. Use code THEPROOF at eightsleep.com/theproof for up to $350 off. You get 30 days to try it at home and return it if you don't love it.
Eight Sleep ships to the U.S. (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and territories), Canada, Mexico, most of the EU, the U.K., Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.
ProLon
ProLon’s 5-Day Fasting Mimicking Diet is a science-backed, plant-based program designed to support metabolic health while keeping your body in a fasting-like state. Get 15% off sitewide plus a $40 bonus gift at ProLonLife.com/THEPROOF.
ProLon ships within the United States.
SwimClub
SwimClub is a science-backed supplement designed to support male fertility, sperm health, and reproductive wellness. Head to swimclub.co to get 25% off your first order with code THEPROOF.
Function Health
Take charge of your health with advanced blood testing and personalised insights. Function Health offers a practical way to track key health markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and more. Learn more and join at functionhealth.com/simonhill for a $25 credit toward your membership. Only available to those living in the United States.
Function Health ships to 48 U.S. states, excluding Rhode Island, Hawai‘i, and Puerto Rico.
WHOOP
Whoop, the most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Your personalised fitness and health coach to recover faster, sleep better, and train smarter. Claim your first month free on join.whoop.com/simon.
Whoop ships to 56+ international markets, including the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and parts of Asia.
Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons)
Creator of theproof.com
Host of The Proof with Simon Hill
Author of The Proof is in the Plants
Subscribe & Connect:
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Instagram: @simonhill
Twitter: @theproof
Facebook: The Proof with Simon Hill
Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide and download my Two-Week Meal Plan.
Fertility, Sperm Health, and Nutrition Before and During Pregnancy | Dr Federica Amati07/13/2026 | 1h 23 mins.We tend to treat pregnancy as the starting line for a child's health. In this episode, Dr Federica Amati, Head Nutritionist at ZOE, makes the evidence-based case that the window opens earlier, in the months before conception, and that it shapes fertility and lifelong health in ways most of us were never told.
What I valued most is her balance. The science is striking, but she frames it as information to act on rather than a reason for guilt, and she is honest about how much sits with environment and policy rather than individual choice.
What we cover:
Why the first 1,000 days may be the longevity lever almost no one talks about
How a father's metabolic health links to his child's brain, and a mother's to their metabolism
The 90-day preconception window, and what both partners can do
What the decline in sperm counts really means for individuals
GLP-1 medications, fertility, and a contraception detail too few people hear
Protein, eggs, soy, and choosing a prenatal supplement, myths included
Whether you are planning a pregnancy, supporting a partner, or simply curious about how much of our health is set before birth, I think this one will stay with you.
To connect with Dr Federica Amati, follow her on Instagram and explore her work at ZOE.
If you enjoy the show, please take a moment to rate and review The Proof on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. It genuinely helps more people find these conversations.
Intro (00:00)
Why Your Baby's Health Is Set Before Birth (03:13)
Dr. Federica Amati's Background in Maternal Nutrition (07:41)
What 48 of 52 Cell Differentiations Means for Your Baby (15:33)
How Egg and Sperm Health Drive Conception Outcomes (21:40)
Does What You Do Preconception Affect the Baby Too (26:09)
Sperm DNA and Placental Health: The Father's Hidden Role (30:39)
Heat, Laptops, and Sauna: What Kills Sperm Quality (32:56)
Is the 50% Sperm Count Decline Real (39:32)
Soy Foods, Testosterone, and Male Fertility Myths Debunked (44:30)
Foods to Avoid in the 90-Day Preconception Window (48:10)
GLP-1 Drugs, Fertility, and Unplanned Pregnancies (54:28)
First Trimester Nausea: What Actually Helps (59:42)
How to Choose a Prenatal Supplement (01:04:34)
How Much Protein Do You Actually Need in Pregnancy (01:07:30)
Can a Plant-Based Diet Work During Pregnancy (01:11:59)
Tylenol in Pregnancy: Is It Safe (01:15:55)
Want to support the show?
The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also support the show by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and sharing your favourite episodes with friends and family.
We'd love your feedback. Complete our quick 2-minute audience survey to help us better understand what content, topics, and guests you enjoy most. Take the survey at voicingchange.media/simon.
This episode is brought to you by:
38TERA
Consider 38TERA's DMN prebiotic supplement a daily multivitamin for your gut. Formulated by yours truly and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz. Use code THEPROOF for a discount at checkout.
38Tera ships to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
IM8
With 92 nutrients, including Vitamin B12, Iodine, Selenium and Vitamin D, in highly absorbable forms, IM8 Daily Essentials is the perfect all-in-one daily multi-vitamin to ensure you meet your daily micronutrient needs. IM8 is offering an exclusive 10% off your first order with a free welcome kit when you enter the promo code SIMON at checkout on im8health.com.
IM8 ships to 27 countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, and many regions across Europe, Asia, and South America.
Function Health
Take charge of your health with advanced blood testing and personalised insights. Function Health offers a practical way to track key health markers such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and more. Learn more and join at functionhealth.com/simonhill for a $25 credit toward your membership. Only available to those living in the United States.
Function Health ships to 48 U.S. states, excluding Rhode Island, Hawai‘i, and Puerto Rico.
Pique
Pique’s Nandaka combines fermented Pu’er tea, full-spectrum Reishi, ceremonial cacao, and L-theanine for calm, sustained energy without the coffee crash. Unlock 20% off and establish your powerful foundation for sustained well-being at Piquelife.com/SIMON.
Pique ships within the U.S. and to Australia, Canada, and select EU countries.
Truemed
Truemed helps qualified customers use pre-tax HSA or FSA dollars on health-related products like fitness, recovery, and sleep tools, often saving around 30% on average. Visit truemed.com/THEPROOF to see what qualifies. This is hands down the best way to make the most of your health dollars.
WHOOP
Whoop, the most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Your personalised fitness and health coach to recover faster, sleep better, and train smarter. Claim your first month free on join.whoop.com/simon.
Whoop ships to 56+ international markets, including the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and parts of Asia.
Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons)
Creator of theproof.com
Host of The Proof with Simon Hill
Author of The Proof is in the Plants
Subscribe & Connect:
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Instagram: @simonhill
Twitter: @theproof
Facebook: The Proof with Simon Hill
Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide and download my Two-Week Meal Plan.
Can You Reverse Heart Disease? What My Plaque Scans Showed | Dr Campbell Rogers07/06/2026 | 1h 15 mins.In late 2024 a CT scan revealed a small amount of soft plaque in my arteries. Sixteen months later I scanned again, and my plaque volume had dropped by around forty percent. In this episode I ask the cardiologist behind the technology whether a result like that can really be trusted.
Dr Campbell Rogers is an interventional cardiologist, a former Harvard faculty member who ran the cath lab at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and now Chief Medical Officer at Heartflow.
What we cover:
The difference between a calcium score, a CT coronary angiogram, and AI plaque analysis
Why a calcium score of zero does not mean you are free of disease
What my own scans showed, and why Campbell believes the result
Soft versus calcified plaque, and why calcification can be a sign of stabilisation
Treating the plaque you can see rather than just an ApoB number
Who should consider getting scanned, and the honest trade-offs
This is a conversation about seeing a disease we used to only guess at, held with the right amount of scientific humility. If you want to understand your own heart health, I think it is well worth your time.
If you enjoy the show, please take a moment to rate and review The Proof on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. It genuinely helps more people find these conversations.
To connect with Dr Campbell Rogers, visit Heartflow.
How Campbell Rogers went from cardiologist to Heartflow (00:00)
What Heartflow is and how it works (07:26)
Coronary CT angiogram vs. stress test (11:54)
Why symptoms alone miss early heart disease (13:18)
How Heartflow analyzes CT scans in 90 minutes (15:58)
Calcified vs. non-calcified plaque: which is riskier (21:28)
Why calcium score zero doesn't mean no heart disease (28:45)
Who should get a CT angiogram with AI plaque analysis (31:09)
Why seeing your plaque improves medication adherence (34:04)
Simon's 2024 Heartflow scan results (39:12)
How plaque rupture triggers a heart attack (43:25)
Simon's 2026 Heartflow scan: 40% plaque reduction in 16 months (45:43)
How long to wait between CT scans (51:14)
Heartflow vs. Cleerly vs. QAngio (53:12)
How Heartflow results led Simon to start statins (58:21)
JAMA study: Heartflow tracks plaque in prostate cancer patients (1:00:10)
What is low attenuation plaque and why it's high risk (1:02:53)
Who should ask their doctor about a coronary CT angiogram (1:07:37)
Want to support the show?
The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also support the show by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and sharing your favourite episodes with friends and family.
We'd love your feedback. Complete our quick 2-minute audience survey to help us better understand what content, topics, and guests you enjoy most. Take the survey at voicingchange.media/simon.
This episode is brought to you by:
38TERA
Consider 38TERA's DMN prebiotic supplement a daily multivitamin for your gut. Formulated by yours truly and gastroenterologist Dr Will Bulsiewicz. Use code THEPROOF for a discount at checkout.
38Tera ships to the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.
Eight Sleep
Upgrade your sleep with the Pod 5 Ultra by Eight Sleep. Clinically validated to deliver up to 1 extra hour of quality sleep per night through temperature control and biometric tracking. Use code THEPROOF at eightsleep.com/theproof for up to $500 off. The 4th of July sale ends July 12, and you get 30 days to try it at home and return it if you don't love it.
Eight Sleep ships to the U.S. (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, and territories), Canada, Mexico, most of the EU, the U.K., Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.
LMNT
Stay hydrated with LMNT. Get a free Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavours with any purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/SIMON Find your favourite LMNT flavour, or share with a friend. And if you don’t like it? Full refund, no questions asked.
LMNT ships to the U.S. and Canada, with sparkling flavors available only in the contiguous U.S.
Shopify
Shopify, the world's leading e-commerce platform, helps you turn browsers into buyers with the internet’s best-converting check out–up to 36% better compared to other leading e-commerce platforms. To boost your conversion rate, and grow your business, sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial at shopify.com/proof.
Momentous
My go-to supplement brand for protein and creatine is Momentous. Use code THEPROOF for up to 35% off your first order at livemomentous.com.
Momentous ships to many countries worldwide depending on local import regulations.
WHOOP
Whoop, the most advanced fitness and health wearable available. Your personalised fitness and health coach to recover faster, sleep better, and train smarter. Claim your first month free on join.whoop.com/simon.
Whoop ships to 56+ international markets, including the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, and parts of Asia.
Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons)
Creator of theproof.com
Host of The Proof with Simon Hill
Author of The Proof is in the Plants
Subscribe & Connect:
YouTube
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Instagram: @simonhill
Twitter: @theproof
Facebook: The Proof with Simon Hill
Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide and download my Two-Week Meal Plan.
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About The Proof with Simon Hill
The Proof Podcast is a space for science-based conversation. Together with his guests, Simon Hill, a qualified physiotherapist and nutritionist, explores the health and longevity benefits that come with mastering physical exercise, nutrition, mindfulness, recovery, sleep, and alignment. Facts, nuance and trustworthy recommendations minus the hyperbole. All the proof you need to live better for longer.Podcast website
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