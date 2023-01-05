Your menopause questions answered (Part 2) | Endocrinologist Susan Davis, AO

Episode #256. Professor Susan Davis, AO returns to answer your questions on menopause. We cover The Proof community’s most common questions, looking towards mental health and menopause, how other conditions such as PCOS impact menopause, common issues including weight gain, different drug treatment options, and much more. Specifically, we discuss: Feedback from the Proof community (02:13) Concerns about misleading health information about menopause (05:57) Oral contraception and fertility (11:23) Summary of Part 1: Navigating Menopause: Expert Insights and Solutions (14:26) Hormone therapy (HRT) for women over 50 and 60 (20:31) HRT and cognitive function (24:11) Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and early menopause (32:10) Amenorrhea, exercise, chronic stress and menstrual health (41:34) Health risks of early menopause (46:14) Muscle and bone health (51:21) Treatments for women with breast cancer and vasomotor symptoms (52:35) Exercises that benefit bone health (1:10:33) Could shorter menstrual cycles indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms?(1:12:33) Night sweats and hot flashes (1:13:37) Thyroid and menopause (1:19:19) Adrenal fatigue and menopause (1:20:18) Factors affecting women's mental health in menopause (1:21:53) Menopause and weight gain (1:27:01) Hormones, painful sex, hair loss, and adult acne (1:38:05) Bioidentical hormones and compounded hormones (1:40:30) Dietary patterns and menopausal symptoms (1:45:29) Endocrine disruptors in everyday life (1:48:13) Outro (1:49:24) Make sure to listen to Episode #245 with Professor Davis for the first part of the menopause masterclass series. To stay up to date with Professor Susan Davis’ research, you can head to the Monash University Women’s Health Research Program. There you’ll find new papers, research trials, and more. You can also connect on the Monash University Instagram and Facebook pages, ad Professor Davis’ Twitter. Make sure to check out the additional resources on menopause below. Enjoy, friends. Simon Want to support the show? The best way to support the show is to use the products and services offered by our sponsors. To check them out, and enjoy great savings, visit theproof.com/friends. You can also show your support by leaving a review on the Apple Podcast app and/or sharing your favourite episodes with your friends and family. Simon Hill, MSc, BSc (Hons) Creator of theproof.com and host of The Proof with Simon Hill Author of The Proof is in the Plants Watch the episodes on YouTube or listen on Apple/Spotify Connect with me on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook Nourish your gut with my Plant-Based Ferments Guide Download my complimentary two-week meal plan and high-protein Plant Performance recipe book