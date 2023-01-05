Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Proof with Simon Hill

Live better for longer
  Are soy foods safe? | Mark Messina, PhD
    Episode #258. Join me as I sit down with renowned soy expert Dr Mark Messina to clear up misconceptions and address concerns about soy consumption. We dive deep into isoflavones, how much soy you can safely consume, and soy's safety in relation to male feminisation, breast cancer, and thyroid function. If you've been hesitant about incorporating soy into your diet, this episode is packed with essential information you need to make an informed choice. Specifically, we discuss: Soy throughout history (01:45) Dr. Mark Messina and the Soy Nutrition Institute (6:12) Industry affiliation in research (8:04) Debate surrounding soy and breast cancer (18:04) Isoflavones and estrogen (24:04) Isoflavones, breast tissue and cholesterol (32:12) Oversimplification of health information about the soy (40:39) Fermented soy and equol (48:11) How much isoflavones are in your soy foods? (53:16) Safe upper limit of soy isoflavones intake per day (58:50) Are blood tests necessary for high protein eaters? (1:01:37) Soy formula and soy allergy (1:03:50) Soy and thyroid Health (1:11:15) Does soy affect menstrual cycle length? (1:16:12) Soy consumption and migraines (1:22:54) Isoflavonoid supplements (1:27:10) Soy farming and the environment (1:29:10) Outro (1:33:12) To stay up to date with Dr Mark Messina's work, head to https://sniglobal.org/. Here you'll find extensive research on the health and safety of soy, as well as regular articles written by Dr Messina.
    5/1/2023
    1:41:47
  Build strong bones, avoid a heart attack, enjoy your fruit and be kind | Drew Harrisberg
    Episode #257. Uncover the powerful strategies to transform your gym experience and unpack the blood lipids series in this captivating conversation with Drew Harrisberg. You'll learn more about CGMs for people without diabetes, menopause and osteoporosis, our thoughts on stretching, and much more. Specifically, we discuss: Do CGMs have potential beyond diabetes management? (4:14) Blended fruit vs whole fruit for glycemic response (14:35) Effects of long-term stretching (24:02) Bone mineral density and menopause (33:40) Review on different modality exercises for bone density (38:18) Drew's new fitness program (59:22) Takeaways from the lipid series with Dr. Thomas Dayspring (1:06:54) The Proof's very first immersive experience (1:26:11) When good deeds happen (1:39:05) Outro (1:49:30) To connect with Drew, you can reach him via his Instagram or website, Drew's Daily Dose.
    4/24/2023
    1:56:06
  Your menopause questions answered (Part 2) | Endocrinologist Susan Davis, AO
    Episode #256. Professor Susan Davis, AO returns to answer your questions on menopause. We cover The Proof community's most common questions, looking towards mental health and menopause, how other conditions such as PCOS impact menopause, common issues including weight gain, different drug treatment options, and much more. Specifically, we discuss: Feedback from the Proof community (02:13) Concerns about misleading health information about menopause (05:57) Oral contraception and fertility (11:23) Summary of Part 1: Navigating Menopause: Expert Insights and Solutions (14:26) Hormone therapy (HRT) for women over 50 and 60 (20:31) HRT and cognitive function (24:11) Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and early menopause (32:10) Amenorrhea, exercise, chronic stress and menstrual health (41:34) Health risks of early menopause (46:14) Muscle and bone health (51:21) Treatments for women with breast cancer and vasomotor symptoms (52:35) Exercises that benefit bone health (1:10:33) Could shorter menstrual cycles indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms?(1:12:33) Night sweats and hot flashes (1:13:37) Thyroid and menopause (1:19:19) Adrenal fatigue and menopause (1:20:18) Factors affecting women's mental health in menopause (1:21:53) Menopause and weight gain (1:27:01) Hormones, painful sex, hair loss, and adult acne (1:38:05) Bioidentical hormones and compounded hormones (1:40:30) Dietary patterns and menopausal symptoms (1:45:29) Endocrine disruptors in everyday life (1:48:13) Outro (1:49:24) Make sure to listen to Episode #245 with Professor Davis for the first part of the menopause masterclass series. To stay up to date with Professor Susan Davis' research, you can head to the Monash University Women's Health Research Program.
    4/17/2023
    1:59:35
  Psychedelics for depression and PTSD | Professor and cognitive neuropsychiatrist Susan Rossell, PhD
    Episode #255. Have you ever wondered about the power of psychedelics in treating mental health conditions? Join me as I sit down with Professor Susan Rossell to examine what the research says on psilocybin and MDMA and whether these revolutionary interventions can assist in the treatment of depression, eating disorders, PTSD, and more. Specifically, we discuss: Intro (00:00) Dr. Susan Rossell on mental health research (02:40) The history of psychedelics (11:53) Concerns over the safety of psilocybin and MDMA (18:31) Feasibility concerns for the rollout of psilocybin and MDMA (21:54) Effects of psilocybin (35:52) Psilocybin, SSRIs, and psychotherapy (44:35) Microdosing psilocybin (56:12) Ketamine vs psilocybin (58:00) MDMA for PTSD and recreational use (1:02:03) Future of psilocybin and MDMA and their decriminalization (1:11:00) Mental health advice (1:21:43) Outro (1:25:23) To learn more about Professor Susan Rossell, you can do so on her Swinburne University profile.
    4/10/2023
    1:32:08
  Understanding Cancer: Causes, Treatment & Prevention | Drs. Urvi Shah & Neil Iyengar
    Episode #254. How does a plant-based diet weigh up against a ketogenic diet when it comes to cancer treatment and prevention? Discover the answer to this question and more in The Proof's first episode dedicated to understanding cancer. In this episode, I sit down with Dr Urvi Shah and Dr Neil Iyengar to examine how cancer develops and the lifestyle measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of cancer, treat cancer, and prevent cancer recurrence. Specifically, we discuss: Intro (00:00) Cancer and precancerous cells (06:51) Genetics and cancer risk (20:58) Obesity and cancer risk (24:30) Modifiable factors and reducing recurrence risk (36:44) The role of nutrition in cancer treatment (47:34) Plant-based diet vs ketogenic diet (51:50) Dr. Neil investigates the effects of plant-based diets and exercise on breast cancer (1:13:12) Soy, dairy, protein, and cancer risk (1:17:04) Unprocessed red meat and colorectal cancer (1:30:52) Organic foods vs conventional produce (1:37:10) Ultra-processed food and cancer risk (1:40:52) Alcohol intake and exercise recommendation (1:43:11) Strong predictors of breast cancer (1:49:33) Stress and sleep (1:51:56) Importance of screening (1:52:46) Outro (2:01:54) You can connect with Dr Neil Iyengar on Twitter, and learn more about him here. Connect with Dr Urvi Shah on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, and learn more about her here.
    4/3/2023
    2:09:42

About The Proof with Simon Hill

The Proof Podcast is a space for science-based conversation. Together with his guests, Simon Hill, a qualified physiotherapist and nutritionist, explores the health and longevity benefits that come with mastering physical exercise, nutrition, mindfulness, recovery, sleep, and alignment. Facts, nuance and trustworthy recommendations minus the hyperbole! All the proof you need to live better for longer.
