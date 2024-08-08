Powered by RND
Just Ingredients

Podcast Just Ingredients
Just Ingredients
Health & Wellness

  • 177 - How to Transform Your Life Through Mindset w/ Rob Dial
    In today’s episode, Rob and I discuss the power of the mind, its impact on our lives, and how to unlock your full potential. In this episode, you’ll learn: Rob's personal story of overcoming trauma and how it shaped his mission to help others. The importance of mindset and how it influences our actions and beliefs. Understanding limiting beliefs and how they can hold us back from achieving our true potential. Practical steps to identify and overcome these limiting beliefs. The relationship between confidence and competence, and how to build both. The role of discipline as an act of self-love and its significance in personal growth. Rob shares that change is possible for everyone, and he provides actionable advice for those looking to transform their lives. Whether you're struggling with self-doubt, seeking motivation, or wanting to improve your mental well-being, this episode is filled with information to help you on your journey. Bio: Get ready to transform your mind with Rob Dial, as the host of one of the top self-development podcasts. Rob has helped people worldwide unlock their potential and break past their limits. Beyond podcasting, Rob is a mentor, speaker, business coach, and author of the upcoming book Level Up. His programs, 'The Mindset Mentor University' and 'Business Breakthrough,' empower individuals to take control of their lives and build successful coaching businesses. Rob blends psychology, neurology, and inspiration to help people create lasting change in their lives. Connect with Rob Dial:  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@robdial?lang=en  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobDialJr  Instagram: robdialjr Get ready for Just Ingredients' holiday sale starting November 26th, with up to 25% off sitewide and a free month's supply of Probiotic Complex on orders over $250! Plus, don’t miss out on 10 exciting new product launches, including 5 new supplements, this Black Friday. Looking for more Just Ingredients content?  Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients Timestamps:  0:00 Intro 0:23 Rob Dial Bio 0:58 Welcome Rob Dial 5:37 How to Change Your Mindset 9:22 "Jim and Andy" Documentary Example 12:00 What Are Limiting Beliefs? 17:02 Overcoming Limiting Beliefs 20:57 Steps to Desiring Change 22:37 Limiting Belief vs Victim Mentality 24:15 Being the CEO of Your Life 28:54 Just Ingredients Black Friday Ad 30:18 Confidence-Competence Loop 31:33 Doing What You Say You're Going To Do Builds Confidence 35:02 Discipline is the Best Form of Self Love 37:54 Self Acceptance: Internal Family Systems 40:37 Redirecting Habits 45:51 Shifting Judgment to Curiosity 52:13 Motivation Follows Action 55:58 If Your 'Why' Is Strong Enough, Your 'How' Will Reveal Itself 1:01:00 Resources Available
    --------  
    1:03:45
  • 176 - Why YOU should be taking Creatine w/ Dr. Darren Candow
    In today’s episode, Dr. Candow and I discuss the science of creatine, exploring its role in muscle, bone, and brain health. In this episode, we cover: What creatine is and how it works in the body The differences between creatine monohydrate and other forms The benefits of creatine for various populations, including women and older adults Common myths surrounding creatine, including its effects on hair loss, kidney health, and hydration The importance of creatine for athletes and everyday individuals Dosage recommendations and timing for optimal results Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a parent concerned about your teenager's health, or simply curious about the science behind creatine, this episode is filled with insights and practical advice for you.  Bio: Darren Candow, is Professor and Director of the Aging Muscle and Bone Health Laboratory in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies at the University of Regina, Canada. The overall objectives of Dr. Candow’s research program are to develop effective lifestyle interventions involving nutrition (primarily creatine monohydrate) and physical activity (resistance training) which have practical and clinical relevance for improving properties of muscle, bone and brain health/function. Dr. Candow has published over 135 peer-refereed journal manuscripts, supervised over 20 MSc and PhD students and received research funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Canada Foundation for Innovation, the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and the Nutricia Research Foundation. In addition, Dr. Candow serves on the editorial review boards for the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, Nutrients, Frontiers, Advanced Exercise and Health Sciences and as a Scientific Advisor for AlzChem and Create. Dr. Candow is also a fellow of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. Connect with Dr. Darren Candow:  Instagram: dr.darrencandow  For 20% OFF your order at Piggy Paint Use code JUSTINGREDIENTS at piggypaint.com   Looking for more Just Ingredients content?  Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients Timestamps:  0:00 Intro 0:23 Darren Candow Bio 1:00 Welcome Darren Candow 3:15 What Is Creatine? 4:25 Can You Only Get Creatine In Your Diet? 5:22 Benefits 9:26 Blood Brain Barrier 10:36 Lowering Inflammation 11:54 Does Creatine Decrease As You Age? 13:!2 Heart Health Relationship 14:03 Energy Benefits 15:07 Muscle Building 18:46 Taking it Before vs After Workout 20:21 Bone Density  21:56 Myth or Fact 32:27 Piggy Paint Ad 33:15 Myth or Fact Continued 41:42 Creatine Doesn't Bulk Women Up 43:01 Why Does Creatine Have So Much Push Back? 44:40 Can Teenagers Benefit From Creatine? 47:50 Anti-Aging Benefits 49:05 Why is Creatine So Trendy? 50:00 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life 50:37 Resources Available
    --------  
    51:59
  • 175 - Out-of-Control Toxins and What You Can Do About It w/ David Steinman
    In today’s episode, David and I discuss pesticides, phthalates, and the impact of chemical toxins on our health, especially for our children and more. Even though DDT was banned decades ago, it’s still found in some foods like apples and strawberries. David explains that newer pesticides, like glyphosate (Roundup), are now widespread in our food supply and pose serious health risks. He highlights the importance of choosing organic options to reduce exposure to these chemicals. Phthalates, common in cosmetics and personal care products, can disrupt the endocrine system. David reveals how they may impact fertility and children’s cognitive development, stressing the need for consumers to check labels closely. Terms like “made without phthalates” can be misleading; look for “phthalate-free” instead. One of the most inspiring messages from David is that we, as consumers, have the power to drive change. By voting with our dollars and choosing organic and safer products, we can influence the market and encourage companies to prioritize our health.  This episode is filled with great information that can help us all make more informed choices for our families and ourselves. Tune in now to learn more! Bio: In order to help readers see the connection between their shopping choices and their power to influence communities, David also reports from the frontlines of global warming and politics as he shares what is happening in Cancer Alley, Louisiana, Ground Zero for climate change, environmental justice, anti plastic and antitoxic movements. In addition, never-before-seen test results are revealed for major brands like Johnsons & Johnsons, Kellogg, Tide, and Clairol, and General Mills that identify exactly which products contain dangerous ingredients. David shares the connection between beauty products, food items, and myriad consumer products as well as environmental exposures and how they can have a profound impact on babies and children’s development, adult reproductive health, cancer, gender identity, and IQ, just to name a few of the most pressing health issues parents face. David’s mission is to empower consumers with knowledge to make safer choices. As the Director of the non-profit Chemical Toxin Working Group (Healthy Living Foundation), he advocates tirelessly on behalf of consumers by bringing legal action and litigation to remove chemical toxins from products. He has represented the public interest at the National Academy of Sciences besides testifying before Congress as an expert witness. Connect with David Steinman:   Instagram: davidsteinman_author   Book: Raising Healthy Kids book  For 20% OFF your order at Dime Beauty Use code JUSTINGREDIENTS at dimebeautyco.com   Looking for more Just Ingredients content?  Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients Timestamps:  0:00 Intro 0:22 David Steinman Bio 0:56 Welcome David Steinman 4:45 Is DDT A Concern? 6:24 Organic Foods Help Avoid Glyphosate 7:30 Will These Forever Chemicals Be Banned? 12:43 Buying Organic Can Help Reduce The Use of Chemicals 14:08 What Is Atrazine? 14:58 Is Infertility Related to Atrazine? 17:32 Effects of Atrazine 19:09 Filtering Tap Water Pollutants 21:42 Dime Beauty Ad  22:39 "Made Without Phthalates" vs "Free of Phthalates" Difference 25:47 Is The Term Plant-Based Misleading? 26:45 How To Know If Something Doesn't Have Phthalates 30:45 Voting Against Harmful Chemicals 33:07 Why Hairstylists Experience High Infertility Rates 35:03 Raising Healthy Kids Book 35:30 Dust Is The Trojan Horse of Chemicals 36:50 Advice 40:24 Resources Available 41:13 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life?
    --------  
    40:03
  • 174 - Discovering Heart-Minded Connection w/ Kimberly Snyder
    In today’s episode, Kimberly and I discuss her new book, The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts, which discusses the connection between our hearts and our overall well-being. She shares how the heart functions like a brain and the concept of heart coherence—how syncing the heart and brain can transform your health and vitality. We discuss the five heart stages outlined in ancient Vedic texts, from the "dark heart" to the "clear heart," and how understanding these stages can lead to greater emotional intelligence and resilience. Kimberly shares practical tools for achieving heart coherence, including a guided heart-aligned meditation that you can incorporate into your daily routine. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or simply seeking a deeper connection with yourself and others, this episode is filled with information to help you elevate your heart's power. Bio: Kimberly Snyder is the 3-time New York Times bestselling author of The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts and Radical-Beauty, co-authored with Deepak Chopra, who is on a mission to awaken more heart-led wellness on the planet. The founder of the holistic lifestyle brand Solluna, Kimberly is a holistic wellness expert, creator of the research-based HeartAlign Meditation, nutritionist and international speaker.  She has worked with many celebrities to help them feel their best, including Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum. Kimberly is the host of the top-rated Feel Good Podcast. Connect with Kimberly Snyder:   Instagram: kimberlysnyder   Website: mysolluna.com  Book: The Hidden Power Of The Five Hearts  Looking for more Just Ingredients content?  Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients Timestamps:  0:00 Intro 0:22 Kimberly Snyder Bio 0:49 Welcome Kimberly Snyder 4:02 Why The Heart Functions Like The Brain 6:42 What Is Heart Coherence? 11:08 Five Stages of The Heart 12:14 First Stage: Dark Heart 12:50 Second Stage: Propelled Heart 13:50 Third Stage: Steady Heart 14:20 Fourth Stage: Devoted Heart 15:37 Fifth Stage: Clear Heart 16:23 Experiencing All Stages Throughout The Day 19:52 Can Your Heartfield Attract and Repel People? 22:41 One Month of Heart-Mind Connection Can Lower Cortisol and Increase DHEA 23:54 Tools to Increase Heart Coherence  28:05 Practicing Heart Aligned Method 33:07 Where You Focus Your Attention Creates Neuroplasticity Between Heart and Brain 35:20 Just Ingredients Ad 36:25 8 Minutes of Heart Aligned Meditation  37:53 What Does This Mind-Body Connection Feel Like? 42:40 How to Control Reaction Based Emotions 48:11 Awareness of The Heart Stages 50:22 Emotional Intelligence vs Heart Intelligence  53:40 Heart Brain vs Gut Brain 55:55 Nourishing The Body Energetically and Nutritionally 57:30 How Do We Recognize Energy? 59:29 Resources Available 1:00:16 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life?
    --------  
    57:59
  • 173 - The Best Foods for Postpartum + Breastfeeding w/ Brooke Harmer
    In today’s episode, Brooke shares her personal story, from struggling with weight gain and disordered eating to overcoming postpartum anxiety and depression. She emphasizes the importance of understanding how diet and lifestyle impact our health, particularly during the postpartum period. She shares about the current state of postpartum care, discussing why it is often minimal and reactive rather than proactive. Brooke highlights the need for a team approach to postpartum care, recognizing that healthcare providers have specific scopes of practice and that additional support from nutritionists and other specialists can be crucial. Brooke also shares common postpartum issues such as depression, hair loss, and brain fog. She explains how nutrient deficiencies, hormone imbalances, and lifestyle factors can contribute to these problems and offers practical tips for managing them. We also touch on the topic of milk supply, Brooke provides tips on how to naturally support lactation through diet and stress management. She debunkes some common myths and shares her favorite lactogenic foods. Finally, Brooke shares about her lactation cookbook, which is designed to help moms nourish their bodies and support their milk supply with easy, family-friendly recipes. Tune in now to learn more! Bio: Brooke Harmer is a certified perinatal nutritionist, women's health coach, and mama of two, soon to be three. After battling postpartum anxiety, autoimmune illness, and gut issues after her first baby with no answers, Brooke took matters into her own hands and began to educate herself in holistic nutrition. To her surprise, there was so much about her diet and lifestyle that could improve her symptoms! 18 months later, she became certified in pre/postnatal nutrition and started her own practice dedicated to educating and empowering moms in their motherhood journeys through nutrition and lifestyle practices. Since then, she has helped hundreds of women transform their health amidst their busy lives, self-published a best-selling lactation cookbook, and collaborated with dozens of practitioners to provide moms with up-to-date research on holistic maternal care. Her newest cookbook, The New Mama, focuses entirely on postpartum recovery through intentional nutrition, closing the gap between traditional postpartum care and what moms actually need to thrive after having a baby. Connect with Brooke Harmer:  Instagram: thewellnourishedmama  TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnourishedmama  Website: thewellnourishedmama.com   Podcast: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/podcast FREE Preparing for Postpartum Checklist: https://thewellnourishedmama.myflodesk.com/postpartum-prep-checklist  Preorder "The New Mama" postpartum recovery cookbook using code "justingredients" at checkout for 10% off plus exclusive bonuses: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/product/the-new-mama  Purchase "The Milk Mama" lactation cookbook: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/product/the-milk-mama-lactation-cookbook  For 30% OFF at Truly Free, Use Code JUSTINGREDIENTS at trulyfreehome.com   Looking for more Just Ingredients content?  Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients
    --------  
    54:39

About Just Ingredients

The Just Ingredients Podcast, a place to find all the best ingredients for life. Karalynne Call, creator and owner of the popular Instagram account and product line Just Ingredients, talks about all things nourishing for the mind, body, and soul. Karalynne believes that nature provides the necessary nutrition in order for people to live healthy, happy lives full of energy and inspires others to make a change in their eating habits and daily product use. With the help of her guests, Karalynne shares tips and tricks, how-to's, and why's behind choosing better, whole, non-toxic ingredients for your family and healing your body and mind from within.
