175 - Out-of-Control Toxins and What You Can Do About It w/ David Steinman

In today’s episode, David and I discuss pesticides, phthalates, and the impact of chemical toxins on our health, especially for our children and more. Even though DDT was banned decades ago, it’s still found in some foods like apples and strawberries. David explains that newer pesticides, like glyphosate (Roundup), are now widespread in our food supply and pose serious health risks. He highlights the importance of choosing organic options to reduce exposure to these chemicals. Phthalates, common in cosmetics and personal care products, can disrupt the endocrine system. David reveals how they may impact fertility and children’s cognitive development, stressing the need for consumers to check labels closely. Terms like “made without phthalates” can be misleading; look for “phthalate-free” instead. One of the most inspiring messages from David is that we, as consumers, have the power to drive change. By voting with our dollars and choosing organic and safer products, we can influence the market and encourage companies to prioritize our health. This episode is filled with great information that can help us all make more informed choices for our families and ourselves. Tune in now to learn more! Bio: In order to help readers see the connection between their shopping choices and their power to influence communities, David also reports from the frontlines of global warming and politics as he shares what is happening in Cancer Alley, Louisiana, Ground Zero for climate change, environmental justice, anti plastic and antitoxic movements. In addition, never-before-seen test results are revealed for major brands like Johnsons & Johnsons, Kellogg, Tide, and Clairol, and General Mills that identify exactly which products contain dangerous ingredients. David shares the connection between beauty products, food items, and myriad consumer products as well as environmental exposures and how they can have a profound impact on babies and children’s development, adult reproductive health, cancer, gender identity, and IQ, just to name a few of the most pressing health issues parents face. David’s mission is to empower consumers with knowledge to make safer choices. As the Director of the non-profit Chemical Toxin Working Group (Healthy Living Foundation), he advocates tirelessly on behalf of consumers by bringing legal action and litigation to remove chemical toxins from products. He has represented the public interest at the National Academy of Sciences besides testifying before Congress as an expert witness. Connect with David Steinman: Instagram: davidsteinman_author Book: Raising Healthy Kids book For 20% OFF your order at Dime Beauty Use code JUSTINGREDIENTS at dimebeautyco.com Looking for more Just Ingredients content? Instagram Stories: @just.ingredients Podcast Instagram: @just.ingredients.podcast Facebook Community: Join our group Discover our non-toxic product line: Shop Just Ingredients Timestamps: 0:00 Intro 0:22 David Steinman Bio 0:56 Welcome David Steinman 4:45 Is DDT A Concern? 6:24 Organic Foods Help Avoid Glyphosate 7:30 Will These Forever Chemicals Be Banned? 12:43 Buying Organic Can Help Reduce The Use of Chemicals 14:08 What Is Atrazine? 14:58 Is Infertility Related to Atrazine? 17:32 Effects of Atrazine 19:09 Filtering Tap Water Pollutants 21:42 Dime Beauty Ad 22:39 "Made Without Phthalates" vs "Free of Phthalates" Difference 25:47 Is The Term Plant-Based Misleading? 26:45 How To Know If Something Doesn't Have Phthalates 30:45 Voting Against Harmful Chemicals 33:07 Why Hairstylists Experience High Infertility Rates 35:03 Raising Healthy Kids Book 35:30 Dust Is The Trojan Horse of Chemicals 36:50 Advice 40:24 Resources Available 41:13 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life?