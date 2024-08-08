177 - How to Transform Your Life Through Mindset w/ Rob Dial
In today’s episode, Rob and I discuss the power of the mind, its impact on our lives, and how to unlock your full potential.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Rob's personal story of overcoming trauma and how it shaped his mission to help others.
The importance of mindset and how it influences our actions and beliefs.
Understanding limiting beliefs and how they can hold us back from achieving our true potential.
Practical steps to identify and overcome these limiting beliefs.
The relationship between confidence and competence, and how to build both.
The role of discipline as an act of self-love and its significance in personal growth.
Rob shares that change is possible for everyone, and he provides actionable advice for those looking to transform their lives. Whether you're struggling with self-doubt, seeking motivation, or wanting to improve your mental well-being, this episode is filled with information to help you on your journey.
Bio:
Get ready to transform your mind with Rob Dial, as the host of one of the top self-development podcasts. Rob has helped people worldwide unlock their potential and break past their limits.
Beyond podcasting, Rob is a mentor, speaker, business coach, and author of the upcoming book Level Up. His programs, 'The Mindset Mentor University' and 'Business Breakthrough,' empower individuals to take control of their lives and build successful coaching businesses.
Rob blends psychology, neurology, and inspiration to help people create lasting change in their lives.
Connect with Rob Dial:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@robdial?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobDialJr
Instagram: robdialjr
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:23 Rob Dial Bio
0:58 Welcome Rob Dial
5:37 How to Change Your Mindset
9:22 "Jim and Andy" Documentary Example
12:00 What Are Limiting Beliefs?
17:02 Overcoming Limiting Beliefs
20:57 Steps to Desiring Change
22:37 Limiting Belief vs Victim Mentality
24:15 Being the CEO of Your Life
28:54 Just Ingredients Black Friday Ad
30:18 Confidence-Competence Loop
31:33 Doing What You Say You're Going To Do Builds Confidence
35:02 Discipline is the Best Form of Self Love
37:54 Self Acceptance: Internal Family Systems
40:37 Redirecting Habits
45:51 Shifting Judgment to Curiosity
52:13 Motivation Follows Action
55:58 If Your 'Why' Is Strong Enough, Your 'How' Will Reveal Itself
1:01:00 Resources Available
176 - Why YOU should be taking Creatine w/ Dr. Darren Candow
In today’s episode, Dr. Candow and I discuss the science of creatine, exploring its role in muscle, bone, and brain health.
In this episode, we cover:
What creatine is and how it works in the body
The differences between creatine monohydrate and other forms
The benefits of creatine for various populations, including women and older adults
Common myths surrounding creatine, including its effects on hair loss, kidney health, and hydration
The importance of creatine for athletes and everyday individuals
Dosage recommendations and timing for optimal results
Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a parent concerned about your teenager's health, or simply curious about the science behind creatine, this episode is filled with insights and practical advice for you.
Bio:
Darren Candow, is Professor and Director of the Aging Muscle and Bone Health Laboratory in the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies at the University of Regina, Canada. The overall objectives of Dr. Candow’s research program are to develop effective lifestyle interventions involving nutrition (primarily creatine monohydrate) and physical activity (resistance training) which have practical and clinical relevance for improving properties of muscle, bone and brain health/function. Dr. Candow has published over 135 peer-refereed journal manuscripts, supervised over 20 MSc and PhD students and received research funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Canada Foundation for Innovation, the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and the Nutricia Research Foundation. In addition, Dr. Candow serves on the editorial review boards for the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, Nutrients, Frontiers, Advanced Exercise and Health Sciences and as a Scientific Advisor for AlzChem and Create. Dr. Candow is also a fellow of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
Connect with Dr. Darren Candow:
Instagram: dr.darrencandow
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:23 Darren Candow Bio
1:00 Welcome Darren Candow
3:15 What Is Creatine?
4:25 Can You Only Get Creatine In Your Diet?
5:22 Benefits
9:26 Blood Brain Barrier
10:36 Lowering Inflammation
11:54 Does Creatine Decrease As You Age?
13:!2 Heart Health Relationship
14:03 Energy Benefits
15:07 Muscle Building
18:46 Taking it Before vs After Workout
20:21 Bone Density
21:56 Myth or Fact
32:27 Piggy Paint Ad
33:15 Myth or Fact Continued
41:42 Creatine Doesn't Bulk Women Up
43:01 Why Does Creatine Have So Much Push Back?
44:40 Can Teenagers Benefit From Creatine?
47:50 Anti-Aging Benefits
49:05 Why is Creatine So Trendy?
50:00 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life
50:37 Resources Available
175 - Out-of-Control Toxins and What You Can Do About It w/ David Steinman
In today’s episode, David and I discuss pesticides, phthalates, and the impact of chemical toxins on our health, especially for our children and more.
Even though DDT was banned decades ago, it’s still found in some foods like apples and strawberries. David explains that newer pesticides, like glyphosate (Roundup), are now widespread in our food supply and pose serious health risks. He highlights the importance of choosing organic options to reduce exposure to these chemicals.
Phthalates, common in cosmetics and personal care products, can disrupt the endocrine system. David reveals how they may impact fertility and children’s cognitive development, stressing the need for consumers to check labels closely. Terms like “made without phthalates” can be misleading; look for “phthalate-free” instead.
One of the most inspiring messages from David is that we, as consumers, have the power to drive change. By voting with our dollars and choosing organic and safer products, we can influence the market and encourage companies to prioritize our health.
This episode is filled with great information that can help us all make more informed choices for our families and ourselves. Tune in now to learn more!
Bio:
In order to help readers see the connection between their shopping choices and their power to influence communities, David also reports from the frontlines of global warming and politics as he shares what is happening in Cancer Alley, Louisiana, Ground Zero for climate change, environmental justice, anti plastic and antitoxic movements.
In addition, never-before-seen test results are revealed for major brands like Johnsons & Johnsons, Kellogg, Tide, and Clairol, and General Mills that identify exactly which products contain dangerous ingredients. David shares the connection between beauty products, food items, and myriad consumer products as well as environmental exposures and how they can have a profound impact on babies and children’s development, adult reproductive health, cancer, gender identity, and IQ, just to name a few of the most pressing health issues parents face. David’s mission is to empower consumers with knowledge to make safer choices. As the Director of the non-profit Chemical Toxin Working Group (Healthy Living Foundation), he advocates tirelessly on behalf of consumers by bringing legal action and litigation to remove chemical toxins from products. He has represented the public interest at the National Academy of Sciences besides testifying before Congress as an expert witness.
Connect with David Steinman:
Instagram: davidsteinman_author
Book: Raising Healthy Kids book
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:22 David Steinman Bio
0:56 Welcome David Steinman
4:45 Is DDT A Concern?
6:24 Organic Foods Help Avoid Glyphosate
7:30 Will These Forever Chemicals Be Banned?
12:43 Buying Organic Can Help Reduce The Use of Chemicals
14:08 What Is Atrazine?
14:58 Is Infertility Related to Atrazine?
17:32 Effects of Atrazine
19:09 Filtering Tap Water Pollutants
21:42 Dime Beauty Ad
22:39 "Made Without Phthalates" vs "Free of Phthalates" Difference
25:47 Is The Term Plant-Based Misleading?
26:45 How To Know If Something Doesn't Have Phthalates
30:45 Voting Against Harmful Chemicals
33:07 Why Hairstylists Experience High Infertility Rates
35:03 Raising Healthy Kids Book
35:30 Dust Is The Trojan Horse of Chemicals
36:50 Advice
40:24 Resources Available
41:13 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life?
In today’s episode, Kimberly and I discuss her new book, The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts, which discusses the connection between our hearts and our overall well-being. She shares how the heart functions like a brain and the concept of heart coherence—how syncing the heart and brain can transform your health and vitality.
We discuss the five heart stages outlined in ancient Vedic texts, from the "dark heart" to the "clear heart," and how understanding these stages can lead to greater emotional intelligence and resilience.
Kimberly shares practical tools for achieving heart coherence, including a guided heart-aligned meditation that you can incorporate into your daily routine. Whether you're feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or simply seeking a deeper connection with yourself and others, this episode is filled with information to help you elevate your heart's power.
Bio:
Kimberly Snyder is the 3-time New York Times bestselling author of The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts and Radical-Beauty, co-authored with Deepak Chopra, who is on a mission to awaken more heart-led wellness on the planet. The founder of the holistic lifestyle brand Solluna, Kimberly is a holistic wellness expert, creator of the research-based HeartAlign Meditation, nutritionist and international speaker.
She has worked with many celebrities to help them feel their best, including Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon and Channing Tatum. Kimberly is the host of the top-rated Feel Good Podcast.
Connect with Kimberly Snyder:
Instagram: kimberlysnyder
Website: mysolluna.com
Book: The Hidden Power Of The Five Hearts
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:22 Kimberly Snyder Bio
0:49 Welcome Kimberly Snyder
4:02 Why The Heart Functions Like The Brain
6:42 What Is Heart Coherence?
11:08 Five Stages of The Heart
12:14 First Stage: Dark Heart
12:50 Second Stage: Propelled Heart
13:50 Third Stage: Steady Heart
14:20 Fourth Stage: Devoted Heart
15:37 Fifth Stage: Clear Heart
16:23 Experiencing All Stages Throughout The Day
19:52 Can Your Heartfield Attract and Repel People?
22:41 One Month of Heart-Mind Connection Can Lower Cortisol and Increase DHEA
23:54 Tools to Increase Heart Coherence
28:05 Practicing Heart Aligned Method
33:07 Where You Focus Your Attention Creates Neuroplasticity Between Heart and Brain
35:20 Just Ingredients Ad
36:25 8 Minutes of Heart Aligned Meditation
37:53 What Does This Mind-Body Connection Feel Like?
42:40 How to Control Reaction Based Emotions
48:11 Awareness of The Heart Stages
50:22 Emotional Intelligence vs Heart Intelligence
53:40 Heart Brain vs Gut Brain
55:55 Nourishing The Body Energetically and Nutritionally
57:30 How Do We Recognize Energy?
59:29 Resources Available
1:00:16 What Is The Best Ingredient In Life?
173 - The Best Foods for Postpartum + Breastfeeding w/ Brooke Harmer
In today’s episode, Brooke shares her personal story, from struggling with weight gain and disordered eating to overcoming postpartum anxiety and depression. She emphasizes the importance of understanding how diet and lifestyle impact our health, particularly during the postpartum period.
She shares about the current state of postpartum care, discussing why it is often minimal and reactive rather than proactive. Brooke highlights the need for a team approach to postpartum care, recognizing that healthcare providers have specific scopes of practice and that additional support from nutritionists and other specialists can be crucial.
Brooke also shares common postpartum issues such as depression, hair loss, and brain fog. She explains how nutrient deficiencies, hormone imbalances, and lifestyle factors can contribute to these problems and offers practical tips for managing them.
We also touch on the topic of milk supply, Brooke provides tips on how to naturally support lactation through diet and stress management. She debunkes some common myths and shares her favorite lactogenic foods.
Finally, Brooke shares about her lactation cookbook, which is designed to help moms nourish their bodies and support their milk supply with easy, family-friendly recipes. Tune in now to learn more!
Bio:
Brooke Harmer is a certified perinatal nutritionist, women's health coach, and mama of two, soon to be three. After battling postpartum anxiety, autoimmune illness, and gut issues after her first baby with no answers, Brooke took matters into her own hands and began to educate herself in holistic nutrition. To her surprise, there was so much about her diet and lifestyle that could improve her symptoms! 18 months later, she became certified in pre/postnatal nutrition and started her own practice dedicated to educating and empowering moms in their motherhood journeys through nutrition and lifestyle practices. Since then, she has helped hundreds of women transform their health amidst their busy lives, self-published a best-selling lactation cookbook, and collaborated with dozens of practitioners to provide moms with up-to-date research on holistic maternal care. Her newest cookbook, The New Mama, focuses entirely on postpartum recovery through intentional nutrition, closing the gap between traditional postpartum care and what moms actually need to thrive after having a baby.
Connect with Brooke Harmer:
Instagram: thewellnourishedmama
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewellnourishedmama
Website: thewellnourishedmama.com
Podcast: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/podcast
FREE Preparing for Postpartum Checklist: https://thewellnourishedmama.myflodesk.com/postpartum-prep-checklist
Preorder "The New Mama" postpartum recovery cookbook using code "justingredients" at checkout for 10% off plus exclusive bonuses: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/product/the-new-mama
Purchase "The Milk Mama" lactation cookbook: https://www.thewellnourishedmama.com/product/the-milk-mama-lactation-cookbook
