In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright sits down with Dr. Marty Makary, a three-time New York Times bestselling author, public health expert, and prominent surgeon at Johns Hopkins University. Known for his advocacy on healthcare reform, transparency, and cost reduction, Dr. Makary has published over 250 scientific articles and garnered acclaim for his influential books, including his latest release, Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets it Wrong and What It Means for Our Health. Dr. Makary and Dr. Wright dive into critical issues in modern medicine, exploring how a focus on symptoms over root causes—such as diet and environmental factors—is affecting chronic health nationwide. They discuss the importance of preventative care, advocating for a healthcare system that prioritizes education on lifestyle and environmental health over expensive interventions. Dr. Makary shares insights on rebuilding patient trust and educating future physicians to value both work-life balance and compassionate, patient-centered care. Listen in as they explore how empowering individuals and addressing healthcare’s "blind spots" can transform our approach to wellness and longevity. ••• Connect with Dr. Marty Makary: Website: https://www.martymd.com/ Book Link: https://geni.us/blindspots X: https://x.com/martymakary?lang=en Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/martymakary/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@marty.makary ••• Make sure to follow Dr. Vonda Wright: Instagram: @drvondawright Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vondawright Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvondawright LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vonda-wright-md-ms-2803374 Website: http://www.DrVondaWright.com ••• If you enjoyed this episode, Subscribe to “HOT For Your Health” for more inspiring episodes. Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hot-for-your-health/id1055206993 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1Q2Al27D79jCLAyzp4hKBv?si=b62b374994884eed We’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode! Share your comments or join the discussion on social media using #HotForYourHealthPodcast.
--------
44:17
Dr. Federica Amati | HFYH #105
In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright is joined by Dr. Federica Amati, a Postdoctoral medical scientist, AfN accredited Nutritionist, and Head Nutritionist at Zoe. Dr. Amati shares her expertise on the gut microbiome, explaining its critical role in health, including its impact on brain development, blood sugar regulation, and bone health. She emphasizes the importance of diet, describing the gut as an internal garden that needs proper nourishment, including probiotics and fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi. They also dive into the importance of nutrition and movement for building healthy bones and muscles, particularly in childhood and adolescence, and address the growing concern of undernutrition among young women. Dr. Amati stresses the need to reconnect with food in a balanced, positive way to promote long-term health across all life stages. ••• Connect with Dr. Federica Amati: Instagram: @dr.fede.amati Website: https://www.federicaamati.com/ ZOE Science and Nutrition Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/unGW1V1r ZOE MenoScale: https://zoe.com/menoscale ••• Make sure to follow Dr. Vonda Wright: Instagram: @drvondawright Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vondawright Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvondawright LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vonda-wright-md-ms-2803374 Website: http://www.DrVondaWright.com ••• If you enjoyed this episode, Subscribe to “HOT For Your Health” for more inspiring episodes. Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hot-for-your-health/id1055206993 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1Q2Al27D79jCLAyzp4hKBv?si=b62b374994884eed We’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode! Share your comments or join the discussion on social media using #HotForYourHealthPodcast.
--------
43:32
Dr. Emily Jamea | HFYH #104
In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright Dr. Vonda Wright sits down with Dr. Emily Jamea, a renowned sex and relationship therapist with over 15 years of experience helping people cultivate connection and passion. Dr. Jamea’s debut book, Anatomy of Desire: Five Secrets to Create Connection and Cultivate Passion, offers insights into her approach to maintaining intimacy in long-term relationships. Together, Dr. Wright and Dr. Jamea discuss the concept of “flow state” in relationships, highlighting how couples can achieve a deep, fulfilling connection by fostering focus, attunement, and presence. Dr. Jamea shares practical advice on navigating midlife changes, addressing the need for open communication and curiosity in evolving relationships. The conversation also delves into common barriers to intimacy in midlife—like hormonal shifts and physical changes—and explores how partners can stay passionate by embracing adaptability and vulnerability. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in strengthening their relationship and rediscovering passion, no matter the stage of life. ••• Connect with Dr. Emily Jamea: Instagram: @dremilyjamea TikTok: @dremilyjamea LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dremilyjamea/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dremilyjamea Website: www.emilyjamea.com ••• Make sure to follow Dr. Vonda Wright: Instagram: @drvondawright Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vondawright Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvondawright LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vonda-wright-md-ms-2803374 Website: http://www.DrVondaWright.com ••• If you enjoyed this episode, Subscribe to “HOT For Your Health” for more inspiring episodes. Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hot-for-your-health/id1055206993 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1Q2Al27D79jCLAyzp4hKBv?si=b62b374994884eed We’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode! Share your comments or join the discussion on social media using #HotForYourHealthPodcast.
--------
45:29
Dr. Jessica Shepherd | HFYH #103
In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright welcomes Dr. Jessica Shepherd, a board-certified OB-GYN and leading voice in women's health, specializing in menopause care and midlife health. Dr. Shepherd shares insights on helping women overcome fears about health concerns like heart disease and cancer, and how to assess readiness for lifestyle changes. The conversation highlights the importance of setting micro-goals, emphasizing that sustainable health changes require long-term commitment, often over a year. Dr. Shepherd also explores the mind-body disconnect during perimenopause, stressing the importance of therapy, life coaching, and holistic practices to help women navigate this transition. Tune in to learn how reframing menopause as a positive transition can empower women to embrace personal growth during this critical stage of life. ••• Connect with Dr. Jessica Shepherd: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jessicashepherdmd Modern Menopause Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modernmeno Website: www.jessicashepherdmd.com Dr. Shepherd's "Generation M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause" Book: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/generation-m-jessica-shepherd-md/1145119626 ••• Make sure to follow Dr. Vonda Wright: Instagram: @drvondawright Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vondawright Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvondawright LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vonda-wright-md-ms-2803374 Website: http://www.DrVondaWright.com ••• If you enjoyed this episode, Subscribe to “HOT For Your Health” for more inspiring episodes. Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hot-for-your-health/id1055206993 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1Q2Al27D79jCLAyzp4hKBv?si=b62b374994884eed We’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode! Share your comments or join the discussion on social media using #HotForYourHealthPodcast.
--------
39:45
Louisa Nicola | HFYH #102
In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright is joined by Louisa Nicola, a neurophysiologist and human performance coach, who brings her expertise in brain health and performance optimization. As a former elite triathlete, Louisa shares her journey from competing in the Beijing and London triathlons to becoming a successful entrepreneur and coach. They dive into the science of human performance, discussing how EEG scans after an accident introduced Louisa to the critical connection between brain activity and athletic achievement. Louisa and Dr. Vonda explore the impact of resistance training on brain health, neuroplasticity, and the role of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) in promoting longevity. The importance of sleep, particularly in muscle regeneration and hormone balance, is also highlighted, along with how menopause affects brain energy and sleep patterns due to estrogen depletion. Additionally, Louisa emphasizes building cognitive and physical reserves for future health and performance sustainability. ••• Connect with Louisa Nicola: Website: https://www.neuroathletics.com.au/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louisanicola_/ "The Neuro Experience" Podcast: https://apple.co/3H02jPa Join Louisa's email list: https://neuroathletics.substack.com/subscribe ••• Make sure to follow Dr. Vonda Wright: Instagram: @drvondawright Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vondawright Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvondawright LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vonda-wright-md-ms-2803374 Website: http://www.DrVondaWright.com ••• If you enjoyed this episode, Subscribe to “HOT For Your Health” for more inspiring episodes. Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hot-for-your-health/id1055206993 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1Q2Al27D79jCLAyzp4hKBv?si=b62b374994884eed We’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode! Share your comments or join the discussion on social media using #HotForYourHealthPodcast.
HOT for Your Health is a fast paced, high energy, luxury lifestyle brand focusing on relentless health innovations. Subscribe to our podcast to hear from innovative speakers, experts and change makers as we discuss what's "HOT for your Health."