In this episode of 'Hot for Your Health,' Dr. Vonda Wright sits down with Dr. Marty Makary, a three-time New York Times bestselling author, public health expert, and prominent surgeon at Johns Hopkins University. Known for his advocacy on healthcare reform, transparency, and cost reduction, Dr. Makary has published over 250 scientific articles and garnered acclaim for his influential books, including his latest release, Blind Spots: When Medicine Gets it Wrong and What It Means for Our Health. Dr. Makary and Dr. Wright dive into critical issues in modern medicine, exploring how a focus on symptoms over root causes—such as diet and environmental factors—is affecting chronic health nationwide. They discuss the importance of preventative care, advocating for a healthcare system that prioritizes education on lifestyle and environmental health over expensive interventions. Dr. Makary shares insights on rebuilding patient trust and educating future physicians to value both work-life balance and compassionate, patient-centered care. Listen in as they explore how empowering individuals and addressing healthcare's "blind spots" can transform our approach to wellness and longevity.