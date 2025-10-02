What if the secret to a long, healthy life isn't just about your body, but your brain? In this episode, Dan Buettner sits down with renowned psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen to discuss how you can change your brain for the better. Dr. Amen reveals the most common mistakes people make that damage their brain and the simple, daily habits—from diet to exercise—that can help prevent dementia and cognitive decline. In a fascinating and personal conversation, Dan also reveals the surprising results of his own brain scan, and Dr. Amen breaks down what it revealed about concussions, cognitive health, and what it takes to protect your brain from head injuries. This episode offers a clear, no-nonsense guide to creating a personalized brain health plan.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In a fascinating conversation, Dan Buettner explores the surprising link between your social life and your longevity. He's joined by Vanessa Van Edwards, who teaches us how to move past awkward small talk and have conversations that actually "juice" dopamine. Vanessa also reveals the key to finding your people and why you should get out of your house and go on a "quest" to make friends. This episode is a roadmap for building the right social network, which Dan calls "arguably the most powerful thing you can do to add good years to your life"

In this powerful episode, Dan sits down with author and motivational speaker Case Kenny to challenge the biggest myths about purpose and happiness. Case unpacks his philosophy on why loneliness is a choice and provides a roadmap for creating authentic human connection. He shares a surprising truth about how we talk to ourselves, how to get unstuck from a rut, and his step-by-step process for turning self-doubt into a life of purpose. This episode is a practical and inspiring guide to creating a life you love and finding your tribe.

In this episode, Dan sits down with Hollywood titan Jeffrey Katzenberg and health visionary Chris Wharton to uncover the secrets to a longer, healthier, and more vibrant life. You'll discover how a media mogul who built empires at Disney and DreamWorks is now using his unique skills to tackle the biggest challenge of our time: human longevity.Katzenberg and Wharton pull back the curtain on WndrHLTH, their new venture that's working to separate science from misinformation in the massive wellness industry. Learn their surprising take on the real keys to a longer life, why the current approach to health is a "box office flop," and the concrete, actionable steps they're taking to bring a new era of proactive health to the masses. This conversation is a fascinating look at how to apply Hollywood's blockbuster-building principles to your personal well-being.

Go beyond the "alright, alright, alright" with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey as he dives deep into his philosophy, career, and new book, Poems and Prayers. The star of Dallas Buyers Club shares his approach to living "the documentary of life" and avoiding the "proverbial hangover on the Monday morning of our life." In this revealing episode, McConaughey opens up about his belief that "laughter can be a prayer. Dance can be a prayer. Making love can be a prayer" and what he means by "selling Sunday morning like Saturday night," the unexpected lack of privacy that comes with fame, how winning an Oscar was a "peak" moment that affirmed his work, the extreme diet that led to him losing 47 pounds for a role, his non-conventional daily routine, including his key to getting 9.5 hours of sleep, and shares a poignant childhood story about lying to his father that still "wakes him up."

About The Dan Buettner Podcast

About The Dan Buettner Podcast

In his groundbreaking Blue Zones research, National Geographic explorer and bestselling author Dan Buettner uncovered the secrets to longevity and happiness from the world's longest-lived populations. In his new podcast THE DAN BUETTNER PODCAST, Dan shares the practical habits, mindsets, and wisdom that set the stage for a thrilling, fulfilling life at any age. Produced by Intuitive ContentSales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/