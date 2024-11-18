10 Things Parents Should Never Do (& What To Do To Build Confidence)
In this week's episode, Dr. Amen and Tana share 10 bad parenting habits that hold kids back from being their best. Plus, they reveal the best parenting strategies to help kids become more resilient, respectful, and mentally strong. 00:00 Intro 00:48 10 Things Parents Should Never Do 1:21 Ignore Their Brain 07:55 No Bonding 12:51 Don’t Listen 16:08 Sponsor 17:17 Rescue Your Kids 23:08 Do Too Much for Them 27:39 Fail to Supervise 31:25 Model Unhealthy Behavior 32:57 Forget What You Were Like at That Age 35:31 Tell Kids They’re Smart 39:41 Focus on What They’re Doing Wrong 41:37 Wrap Up
44:16
Top Ways to Ruin Relationships Part 2 (Alcohol, Habits & More)
In Part 2 of their series on how to ruin your relationships, Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana reveal five additional relationship killers and how they’re often linked to bad habits or unhealthy brain activity. Discover these common relationship issues, as well as simple brain health strategies to overcome them and strengthen your connection with loved ones. 00:00 Intro 00:43 How to Ruin Your Relationships Pt. 2 01:14 Alcohol & Substance Abuse 05:53 Not Dealing With Childhood Trauma 07:55 Untreated Brain Health Problems 12:30 Sponsor 13:56 Hormones 20:59 Say Everything You Think 23:48 Focus/One Page Miracle 29:49 Devices 31:57 Wrap Up
33:01
Alysha Newman's Journey Out of the Doom Loop to Olympic Glory
In this week's episode of Change Your Brain Every Day, Dr. Daniel Amen is joined by Olympic bronze medal-winning pole vaulter (and viral sensation) Alysha Newman for a discussion on how she was able to overcome setbacks, break through her mental hurdles, and ultimately achieve her dreams. Dr. Amen and Alysha discuss the role the "Doom Loop" can play in those looking to attain peak performance, and how turning attention to the "Healing Loop" can help to reduce or eliminate both physical and emotional pain, setting the stage for victory. 00:00 Intro 00:52 Alysha’s Olympic Journey/Concussion 04:52 Alysha and Dr. Amen Team Up 09:04 Automatic Negative Thoughts 11:06 Sponsor 11:30 The Doom Loop 14:28 Irlen Syndrome 16:14 The Healing Loop 17:09 Positivity Bias Training 19:35 The Rule of 12 22:15 EMDR/Ankle Injury 27:08 Embracing Brain Health 34:08 Work Highlights 41:31 Proving People Wrong Vs. Proving People Right 46:34 Paris Olympics 49:56 Sponsor 51:15 Bronze Medal 55:46 Courage 56:50 Presence 58:10 Gold Medal Elite Brain Affirmation 1:01:22 One Page Miracle 1:06:15 Alysha’s Brain SPECT Scan 1:09:44 Purpose 1:11:18 Wrap Up
1:12:03
Top 10 Ways to Ruin Your Relationships
In this week's episode of Change Your Brain Every Day, Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana sit down to discuss sure fire ways to ruin your primary relationships. Did you know that having good relationships can help you be healthier and happier—and even live longer? It’s true! In addition to how great it feels to be in a positive, warm, and satisfying relationship with another person, it’s actually helpful to your brain and body as you age. Conversely, people who are in unhealthy relationships filled with conflict and stress can become more vulnerable to sickness and earlier death. 00:00 Intro 02:10 Responsibility 04:12 Blame/Sovereignty 06:24 Talking Over One Another 08:01 Defensive Ninja Moves 10:53 Cheating/Mistrust 11:34 Sponsor 12:44 RELATING 24:07 Summary 26:56 Condescending Attitudes 27:51 Contempt 28:13 Criticism 28:48 Love is Just a Feeling 29:54 No Forethought = No Foreplay 31:46 Practical Tips 33:41 Wrap Up
34:38
What a Psychiatrist & a Nurse Want You to Know About Processing & Healing from Grief
Grief is a natural part of the human experience, and it's our approach to grief that plays a crucial role in processing our emotions and continuing with our life's journey. In this episode, the Amens discuss their recent personal experience with grief, and how their strategies helped them to process their emotions in a healthy way, even at their lowest. Daniel and Tana then give you their top strategies for how to process grief in your own life, helping you to keep your brain operating in a healthy capacity to honor the memory of those we love and continue your upward trajectory towards peace. 00:00 Intro 1:27 Tana’s Mom 09:05 Feel It to Heal It 11:23 The Anti-Funeral 13:02 Clean Grief 14:45 Fix Sleep First 17:15 Sponsor 18:41 Develop a Relationship with Grief 23:07 Havening 26:35 Displaced Grief 27:30 Share Your Sadness 28:00 Make Brain Health a Priority 28:38 Never Let Grief Be Your Excuse to Hurt Yourself 31:44 I Know I’m Happy When… 33:48 Physical Activity 36:45 Kill the ANTs 37:29 Honor with Action 39:50 Wrap Up
New York Times bestselling authors, Dr. Daniel Amen and Tana Amen are your personal Brain Warrior Guides to help you win the war for your health and defeat anxiety, depression, memory loss, ADHD, addictions, disease, and obesity. Learn how you can take control of your brain and body for the rest of your life.