What a Psychiatrist & a Nurse Want You to Know About Processing & Healing from Grief

Grief is a natural part of the human experience, and it's our approach to grief that plays a crucial role in processing our emotions and continuing with our life's journey. In this episode, the Amens discuss their recent personal experience with grief, and how their strategies helped them to process their emotions in a healthy way, even at their lowest. Daniel and Tana then give you their top strategies for how to process grief in your own life, helping you to keep your brain operating in a healthy capacity to honor the memory of those we love and continue your upward trajectory towards peace. 00:00 Intro 1:27 Tana’s Mom 09:05 Feel It to Heal It 11:23 The Anti-Funeral 13:02 Clean Grief 14:45 Fix Sleep First 17:15 Sponsor 18:41 Develop a Relationship with Grief 23:07 Havening 26:35 Displaced Grief 27:30 Share Your Sadness 28:00 Make Brain Health a Priority 28:38 Never Let Grief Be Your Excuse to Hurt Yourself 31:44 I Know I’m Happy When… 33:48 Physical Activity 36:45 Kill the ANTs 37:29 Honor with Action 39:50 Wrap Up