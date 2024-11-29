Rooted in Wellness with Mona Sharma

How often do you feel like your energy doesn’t quite match the demands of your day? It’s not just you—modern life pulls us in so many directions that finding balance can feel like a full-time job. But what if the answer wasn’t about doing more, but about returning to what’s always worked? In this episode of Rooted in Wellness, I'm diving into seven of the most nutrient-dense foods that nature has to offer. These are the ingredients our ancestors turned to for strength, resilience, and healing, and they’re just as powerful today. I'll explore how simple additions like spirulina, turmeric, and ashwagandha can restore balance to your body and mind. This isn’t about trendy diets or complicated routines—it’s about reconnecting with foods that naturally nourish and support you. Together, we’ll unpack how ancient wisdom and modern science align to show us why these foods are so effective. More importantly, you’ll learn practical ways to incorporate them into your daily life, in a way that feels easy and intuitive. If you’re ready to feel more grounded, energized, and in sync with your health, this episode is your starting point. We Also Discuss (00:00) Introduction to Rooted in Wellness (01:46) Why Nutrient-Dense Foods Matter (04:19) Exploring Nature’s Top Nutrient-Dense Foods (15:56) How to Incorporate These Superfoods into Your Routine (20:33) Wrapping Up and Taking the First Steps
Have you ever felt like you’re trying to fit yourself into a wellness mold that just doesn’t feel right? You’re not alone—so many of us are chasing routines and “rules” that leave us feeling disconnected. That’s why I brought in Jenna Zoe, creator of My Human Design, to explore a totally different approach to health: one that’s aligned with your unique energy. In this episode of Rooted in Wellness, Jenna and I dive into how Human Design can help you let go of wellness fads and find practices that truly fit you. We break down why understanding your energy type is the ultimate game-changer, how tuning into your natural rhythms can wake up your potential, and how shedding old beliefs can help you live a life that’s more grounded, balanced, and in sync. Ready to ditch the wellness “to-do list” and start feeling at home in your own skin? Tune in—you’ll get the tools to finally honor the real you, and trust me, it’s transformative. We Also Discuss (00:00) Jenna Zoe Discusses Human Design (03:54) Personal Boundaries and Self-Care Practices (09:01) Discovering Human Design and Self-Acceptance (18:56) Exploring Human Design Energy Types (27:10) Understanding Human Design Energy Types (36:40) Human Design Energy Types (44:58) Finding Healing Through Human Design (54:38) Navigating Emotions and Healing Trauma (01:03:11) Manifesting and Living in Alignment (01:16:27) Gratitude for Empowering Self-Discovery Thank you to our sponsor Cymbiotika.com: /MONASHARMA for 20% off your first order Keywords Human Design, Jenna Zoe, Energy Types, Personal Growth, Self-Care, Emotions, Self-Acceptance, Energy Flow, Manifesting, Healing, Trauma, Gratitude, Empowerment, Self-Discovery, Boundaries, Sleep, Personal Well-being, Aligning, Intuition, Inner Wisdom Learn more about Mona Sharma: Website: www.monasharma.com Instagram: @monasharma SHOP NOW: Cymbiotika.com/Monasharma Learn More about Jenna Zoe Website: https://www.myhumandesign.com Instagram: @jennazoe
Feeling like wellness is just another struggle? Imagine being in your early 20s, going through two heart surgeries, endless meds, and still wondering, “Is this really helping?” I’ve been there, and it was a wake-up call that pushed me to rethink everything I thought I knew about health. In this episode of Rooted in Wellness, I’m opening up about my own journey from feeling exhausted and out of sync to finally taking back control of my health. Years ago, I was on beta blockers, struggling with weight gain—all while feeling completely disconnected from myself. In this conversation with Chervin Jafarieh, we’re unpacking how to reconnect with our bodies and thrive in a world that constantly pulls us away from ourselves. Together, we explore how aligning with our natural rhythms, managing stress more intentionally, and making small but powerful shifts can bring you back to balance. If you’re ready to feel more grounded, energized, and truly at home in your skin, you won’t want to miss this episode. Chervin is a wellness pioneer and founder of Cymbiotika, blending Functional Medicine, Epigenetics, and Eastern wisdom to push the boundaries of health. With expertise across healing traditions, he’s dedicated to empowering others to reach their highest potential through innovative, science-backed supplements. We Also Discuss: (00:01) Mona and Chervin (08:34) Embodying Gratitude and Self-Reflection (14:44) Redefining Wellness and Self-Love (29:03) Finding Balance in Modern Life (43:33) Modern Education and Gut Health Impact (56:12) Foundational Gut Health and Detoxification (01:03:51) Revitalizing Detoxification and Cellular Health (01:16:22) Elevating Liver and Inflammatory Health (01:28:45) Navigating Present Awareness and Freedom Learn more about Mona Sharma: Website: www.monasharma.com Instagram: @monasharma SHOP NOW: Cymbiotika.com/Monasharma Learn more about Chervin Jafarieh: Website: https://www.chervinjafarieh.com/ Instagram: @chervin333 Learn More About Cymbiotika
What if caring for your mind and body was as simple as getting better sleep, eating nourishing foods, and spending more time in nature? Sounds doable, right? In this episode of Rooted in Wellness, we dive into holistic wellness with Brigid Titgemeier, a new mom who shares how these three practices transformed her life. We discuss why sleep is a game-changer for emotional balance and how mindful eating and being in nature can take your health to the next level. Tired of diet culture’s empty promises? We also unpack myths that keep you stuck in unhealthy cycles and offer practical tips for balancing blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and improving gut health—foundations for lasting wellness. You’ll hear how food can truly be medicine and how simple, conscious choices can improve your self-esteem and overall vitality + so much more! Brigid Titgemeier is a Functional Medicine Registered Dietitian, Entrepreneur and Mom who is on a mission to help you use food to create health. She is the CEO and Founder of Being Functional Nutrition, a digital coaching company that has helped more than 20,000 people use targeted nutrition and lifestyle strategies for better labs, symptoms and relationships with food. She also teaches Integrative and Functional Nutrition every fall year at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, a curriculum that she co-created 7 years ago. Previously, Brigid was a co-founding dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine under Dr. Mark Hyman. We also discuss: (00:00) Rooted in Wellness (05:09) The Failures of Diet Culture (14:46) Holistic Approach to Weight Loss (18:06) The Truth About Diet Myths (30:38) Impact of Diet Culture on Society (44:18) Listening to Your Body for Health (47:45) Breaking Up With Diet Culture (53:53) The Dangers of Big Food Industry (59:05) Recognizing Signs of Diet Imbalance (01:03:29) Balancing Blood Sugar, Inflammation, Gut Health (01:16:00) Optimizing Gut Health for Metabolism (01:23:04) Optimizing Health Through Nutrition (01:29:43) Empowering Health Through Food Choices To learn more about Mona Sharma: Website: https://www.monasharma.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monasharma/ To learn more about Brigid Titgemeier: Website: https://beingfunctionalnutrition.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beingbrigid/?hl=en https://www.instagram.com/beingfunctionalnutrition/?hl=en
Did you know something as small as algae - an often-overlooked superfood that offers a complete protein source that surpasses even animal proteins, could have a big impact on your health? In this episode of the Rooted in Wellness with my guest, Catharine Arnston, shares how she helped her sister beat cancer and how this became a pivotal moment that parked her journey to a PhD and led her to discover the incredible benefits of algae. We also break down the science behind the antioxidant superoxide dismutase (SOD), which plays a crucial role in protecting your mitochondria, plus she shares practical tips on adding spirulina and chlorella to your daily routine, showing how these tiny powerhouses can boost brain health, detoxify the body, promote long-term vitality and more! Catharine Arnston started ENERGYbits® after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and advised by her oncologist that an alkaline diet would help her heal. It took Catharine ten years to bring algae into the mainstream and build ENERGYbits® into a national company. We also discuss: (12:31) Nutrition and Healing With Algae (21:41) Algae Protein Benefits and Bioavailability (35:21) Super Antioxidant Benefits of Spirulina (42:52) Unlocking the Power of Spirulina (48:35) Algae Detox and Beauty Benefits (58:31) Algae Benefits for Health and Immunity (01:06:33) Mother Nature's Health Solutions (01:11:23) Understanding Mitochondria and Cellular Health (01:16:43) Energy Production and Cell Communication (01:21:22) Unveiling the Healing Power of Algae (01:32:11) Natural Healing Through Algae Products And more! Thank you to our sponsors: BiOptimizers: Go to bioptimizers.com/mona and use promo code MONA upon checkout to save 10% off your order! To learn more about Mona Sharma: Website: https://www.monasharma.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monasharma/ To learn more about Catharine Arnston: Website: https://energybits.com/ Use code MONA at checkout to save. Instagram: @energybits
Welcome to "Rooted in Wellness" with me, Mona Sharma, your guide and celebrity holistic nutritionist. Embark on a transformative journey from imbalance to harmony, where ancient wisdom meets modern scientific insights. Growing up on an ashram, I embraced the philosophy that food is medicine and your kitchen is your health sanctuary. After navigating heart surgeries, anxiety, and weight challenges, I realized that common symptoms don't equate to normalcy. Join me as we unlock the power of our mind, body, and soul connection, and journey back to our roots to reclaim our authentic selves.