Rooted in Wellness with Mona Sharma

Catharine Arnston: Decline in Mitochondrial Health After 30, the Most Nutrient Dense Food on the Planet, the Alkaline Diet and More

Did you know something as small as algae - an often-overlooked superfood that offers a complete protein source that surpasses even animal proteins, could have a big impact on your health? In this episode of the Rooted in Wellness with my guest, Catharine Arnston, shares how she helped her sister beat cancer and how this became a pivotal moment that parked her journey to a PhD and led her to discover the incredible benefits of algae. We also break down the science behind the antioxidant superoxide dismutase (SOD), which plays a crucial role in protecting your mitochondria, plus she shares practical tips on adding spirulina and chlorella to your daily routine, showing how these tiny powerhouses can boost brain health, detoxify the body, promote long-term vitality and more! Catharine Arnston started ENERGYbits® after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and advised by her oncologist that an alkaline diet would help her heal. It took Catharine ten years to bring algae into the mainstream and build ENERGYbits® into a national company. We also discuss: (12:31) Nutrition and Healing With Algae (21:41) Algae Protein Benefits and Bioavailability (35:21) Super Antioxidant Benefits of Spirulina (42:52) Unlocking the Power of Spirulina (48:35) Algae Detox and Beauty Benefits (58:31) Algae Benefits for Health and Immunity (01:06:33) Mother Nature's Health Solutions (01:11:23) Understanding Mitochondria and Cellular Health (01:16:43) Energy Production and Cell Communication (01:21:22) Unveiling the Healing Power of Algae (01:32:11) Natural Healing Through Algae Products And more! Thank you to our sponsors: BiOptimizers: Go to bioptimizers.com/mona and use promo code MONA upon checkout to save 10% off your order! To learn more about Mona Sharma: Website: https://www.monasharma.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monasharma/ To learn more about Catharine Arnston: Website: https://energybits.com/ Use code MONA at checkout to save. Instagram: @energybits