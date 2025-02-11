Zone 2 Training and Cancer Metabolism: The Science Behind Peak Metabolic Health | Dr Inigo San Millan
Dr. Inigo San Milan: Leading Expert in Metabolism, Exercise Physiology, and Cancer ResearchDr. Inigo San Milan is a globally recognized expert in metabolic health, exercise science, Zone 2 training, mitochondrial function, and cancer metabolism.His groundbreaking research has transformed the understanding of lactate, highlighting its role not just in athletic performance but also in metabolic diseases, cancer progression, and longevity. As a strong advocate of Zone 2 training, Dr. San Milan has demonstrated how it boosts mitochondrial efficiency, improves endurance, enhances fat metabolism, and supports overall healthspan.His pioneering approach explores cancer treatment through metabolic optimization, shifting the focus from traditional gene-targeted therapies to cellular energy balance and metabolic interventions. Dr. San Milan's work provides a science-backed strategy for disease prevention, peak performance, and longevity through targeted metabolic conditioning.Timestamps0:00 Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment Through Metabolism Optimization5:00 Exploring Skeletal Muscle's Role in Cancer Prevention and Treatment13:14 Lactate's Role in Cancer and Metabolic Disorders18:21 Nanoparticles in Cancer Treatment and Funding Challenges22:21 Understanding Zone 2 Training and Its Potential Health Benefits25:52 Understanding Exercise Zones and Metabolic Fuel Sources31:39 The Benefits of Zone Two Training for Longevity and Health40:50 Rethinking Exercise Guidelines for Optimal Health43:11 Exploring the Impact of Zone 2 Exercise on Cancer50:41 Optimizing Exercise for Cancer Prevention and Longevity