Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Neuro Experience
Listen to The Neuro Experience in the App
Listen to The Neuro Experience in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Neuro Experience

Podcast The Neuro Experience
Neuro Athletics
This podcast interviews the best experts in the world to bring emerging themes in athletic performance, neurology, sleep physiology and medicine. Louisa regular...
Health & WellnessMedicineEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 297
  • Zone 2 Training and Cancer Metabolism: The Science Behind Peak Metabolic Health | Dr Inigo San Millan
    Dr. Inigo San Milan: Leading Expert in Metabolism, Exercise Physiology, and Cancer ResearchDr. Inigo San Milan is a globally recognized expert in metabolic health, exercise science, Zone 2 training, mitochondrial function, and cancer metabolism.His groundbreaking research has transformed the understanding of lactate, highlighting its role not just in athletic performance but also in metabolic diseases, cancer progression, and longevity. As a strong advocate of Zone 2 training, Dr. San Milan has demonstrated how it boosts mitochondrial efficiency, improves endurance, enhances fat metabolism, and supports overall healthspan.His pioneering approach explores cancer treatment through metabolic optimization, shifting the focus from traditional gene-targeted therapies to cellular energy balance and metabolic interventions. Dr. San Milan’s work provides a science-backed strategy for disease prevention, peak performance, and longevity through targeted metabolic conditioning.Sponsors:ZocDoc: https://www.zocdoc.com/neuroHone Health Hormone Testing: https://honehealth.com/Momentous - Use code NEURO to get 20% off your order - https://www.livemomentous.com/neuroTimestamps0:00 Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment Through Metabolism Optimization5:00 Exploring Skeletal Muscle's Role in Cancer Prevention and Treatment13:14 Lactate's Role in Cancer and Metabolic Disorders18:21 Nanoparticles in Cancer Treatment and Funding Challenges22:21 Understanding Zone 2 Training and Its Potential Health Benefits25:52 Understanding Exercise Zones and Metabolic Fuel Sources31:39 The Benefits of Zone Two Training for Longevity and Health40:50 Rethinking Exercise Guidelines for Optimal Health43:11 Exploring the Impact of Zone 2 Exercise on Cancer50:41 Optimizing Exercise for Cancer Prevention and LongevityThe Neuro Athletics Newsletter Instagram: @louisanicola_Twitter : @louisanicola_YouTube: @Louisa NicolaThe Neuro Experience Podcast is proud to have hosted: Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Gabrielle Lyon, Dr Layne Norton, Thomas DeLauer, Shawn Stevenson, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Saad Alam, Uma Naidoo, Dr. Lanna Cheuck, Angela Lee Pucci, Jillian Turecki, Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum, Dr. Darren Candow, Dr. Sue Varma, Evy Poumpouras, Dr Casey Means, Renee Deehan, Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Charles Brenner, Dr Joe Zundell, Dr Ray Dorsy, Dr Dale Bredeson, Dr. Ben Bikman
    --------  
    58:44
  • Leading Cancer Expert: "This Everyday Food Could Be Making Cancer Worse" A Global Rise in Cancer That May Not Be Genetic | Dr Thomas Seyfried
    Professor Thomas Seyfried joins the conversation to challenge the conventional view of cancer as a genetic disease, presenting it instead as a metabolic disorder influenced by lifestyle factors. With over 30 years of research, Seyfried argues that current cancer treatments may exacerbate the disease. He discusses the role of glucose and glutamine in cancer metabolism and emphasizes the potential of metabolic therapy, including ketogenic diets, for prevention and management. Explore the compelling intersection of biochemistry, lifestyle, and cancer with Seyfried's groundbreaking insights.Sponsors:ZocDoc: https://www.zocdoc.com/neuroHone Health Hormone Testing: https://honehealth.com/Momentous - Use code NEURO to get 20% off your order - https://www.livemomentous.com/neuro Timestamp 0:00 Challenging Cancer's Genetic Theory with Metabolic Insights4:54 Cancer as a Metabolic Disorder Not a Genetic Disease13:05 Challenging the Genetic Theory of Cancer Amidst Confirmation Bias15:27 Booking Doctor Appointments Easily with ZocDoc16:27 Mitochondria's Role in Cancer Cell Proliferation and Fermentation21:08 Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Its Role in Cancer Development31:23 Cancer Cells' Fermentation and Mitochondrial Dysfunction37:33 Metabolic Therapy as a Non-Toxic Cancer Treatment Alternative46:39 Exploring Diets and Metabolic Pressure on Cancer Cells49:36 Exercise and Diet in Cancer Treatment Targeting Glutamine50:50 Ketogenic Lifestyle's Impact on Cancer and Chronic Diseases52:40 Targeting Glucose and Glutamine to Combat Pancreatic Cancer54:36 Impact of Modern Lifestyle on Health and Chronic Diseases58:26 Metabolic Therapy as a Disruptive Cancer Prevention and TreatmentThe Neuro Athletics Newsletter Instagram: @louisanicola_Twitter : @louisanicola_YouTube: @Louisa NicolaThe Neuro Experience Podcast is proud to have hosted: Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Gabrielle Lyon, Dr Layne Norton, Thomas DeLauer, Shawn Stevenson, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Saad Alam, Uma Naidoo, Dr. Lanna Cheuck, Angela Lee Pucci, Jillian Turecki, Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum, Dr. Darren Candow, Dr. Sue Varma, Evy Poumpouras, Dr Casey Means, Renee Deehan, Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Charles Brenner, Dr Joe Zundell, Dr Ray Dorsy, Dr Dale Bredeson, Dr. Ben Bikman
    --------  
    1:02:34
  • Keto Diet Expert: ADHD and Depression Cured? The Shocking Truth About the Ketogenic Diet! | Dr. Georgia Ede, MD
    Dr. Georgia Ede is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, accomplished author, and leading specialist on the impacts of nutrition on mental health. As the author of the bestselling book, "Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind," she champions the ketogenic diet as a cornerstone intervention in managing and improving mental health outcomes. With a professional focus on psychiatric nutrition, Dr. Ede is also known for her educational efforts, including her CME-accredited course on ketogenic diets for mental health. She has dedicated over 15 years to practice, research, and teaching on the interplay between diet and brain functionFind Georgia here: https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/Sponsors:Hone Health Hormone Testing: https://honehealth.com/Momentous - Use code NEURO to get 20% off your order - https://www.livemomentous.com/neuroTimestamps0:00 The Impact of Diet on Mental Health and Brain Disorders1:42 Optimizing Health Through Hormone Testing and Supplements4:50 Transforming Mental Health Through Diet and Nutrition15:06 Optimizing Mental Health Through Nutrition and Understanding Mood Disorders21:52 The Impact of Diet on Mental Health and Brain Chemistry24:36 Understanding ADHD and Its Impact on Attention Control28:24 Brain Energy Regulation and Its Impact on Concentration31:34 Ketogenic Diets and Their Impact on ADHD and Brain Health38:37 The Impact of Insulin on Health and Disease Prevention43:21 GLP1s and Ketogenic Diets for Metabolic Health Improvement47:48 Balancing Diets for Optimal Brain and Metabolic Health54:53 Personalized Medicine Over One-Size-Fits-All Approaches55:23 Personalizing Diets for Optimal Health and Food Sensitivities59:04 Understanding Lipid Profiles and Cardiovascular Risk Factors1:04:57 How Excess Carbohydrates Are Converted to Saturated Fat1:06:31 Reevaluating LDL's Role in Heart Disease on Ketogenic Diets1:11:25 Achieving Metabolic Flexibility for Effective Fat Burning1:14:23 Importance of Adequate Protein Intake for Health and Weight Loss1:17:22 Empowering Mental Health Through Diet and Metabolic HealthThe Neuro Athletics Newsletter Instagram: @louisanicola_Twitter : @louisanicola_YouTube: @Louisa NicolaThe Neuro Experience Podcast is proud to have hosted: Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Gabrielle Lyon, Dr Layne Norton, Thomas DeLauer, Shawn Stevenson, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Saad Alam, Uma Naidoo, Dr. Lanna Cheuck, Angela Lee Pucci, Jillian Turecki, Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum, Dr. Darren Candow, Dr. Sue Varma, Evy Poumpouras, Dr Casey Means, Renee Deehan, Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Charles Brenner, Dr Joe Zundell, Dr Ray Dorsy, Dr Dale Bredeson, Dr. Ben Bikman
    --------  
    1:19:10
  • How Insulin Resistance DESTROYS Your Brain and Performance
    Dr. Ben Bikman joins for an insightful discussion on insulin resistance, metabolic health, and chronic diseases like Alzheimer's. Exploring insulin's role in fat metabolism, muscle function, and glucose regulation, Dr. Bikman challenges conventional views on obesity and chronic disease prevention, emphasizing lifestyle changes over medication. He delves into the effects of GLP1 drugs and the significant impact of insulin resistance on cardiovascular health. With expert analysis, Dr. Bikman underscores how understanding insulin can revolutionize preventative health measures and improve metabolic function.Timestamp Summary0:00 Understanding Insulin Resistance and Its Impact on Health6:36 Understanding Insulin's Role in Health and Disease10:20 Understanding Insulin Resistance and Glucose Management20:30 Exploring Natural Supplements for Managing Glucose Levels23:00 Challenging the Plaque Theory in Alzheimer's Disease27:27 Ketones as a Vital Energy Source for the Brain32:04 Exploring Ketone Types and Tastes33:33 Insulin Resistance and Ethnic Differences in Fat Cell Growth38:04 Insulin's Role in Fat Cell Growth and Metabolism45:10 GLP1 Drugs and Dietary Changes for Insulin Sensitivity55:52 Understanding Insulin Resistance and Its Impact on HealthSponsors: Hone Health Hormone Testing: https://honehealth.com/Momentous - Use code NEURO to get 20% off your order - https://www.livemomentous.com/neuroBook a 1-1 Call with a Neuro Athletics advisor to See If We Can Help You coaching practise: https://calendly.com/louisa-nicola/intro-call-with-na-sales-team#Insulin #Metabolism #Alzheimers #Obesity #Diabetes #InsulinResistanceCauses #MetabolicHealthTips #ChronicDiseasePrevention #InsulinResistanceSymptoms #GLP1DrugsEffects #ReduceInsulinResistanceNaturally #InsulinResistanceAlzheimersConnection #GLP1WeightLossImpact #InsulinResistanceCardiovascularDisease #RoleOfInsulinInChronicDiseasesThe Neuro Athletics Newsletter Instagram: @louisanicola_Twitter : @louisanicola_YouTube: @Louisa NicolaThe Neuro Experience Podcast is proud to have hosted: Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Gabrielle Lyon, Dr Layne Norton, Thomas DeLauer, Shawn Stevenson, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Saad Alam, Uma Naidoo, Dr. Lanna Cheuck, Angela Lee Pucci, Jillian Turecki, Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum, Dr. Darren Candow, Dr. Sue Varma, Evy Poumpouras, Dr Casey Means, Renee Deehan, Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Charles Brenner, Dr Joe Zundell, Dr Ray Dorsy, Dr Dale Bredeson, Dr. Ben Bikman
    --------  
    1:07:43
  • Why You're Struggling with Obesity: The Hidden Culprit Behind Poor Metabolic Health Revealed! | Dr. Nick Norwitz
    My guest today is Nick Norwitz, PhD and Harvard medical student. We delve into the intricate connections between metabolic health, chronic disease, and the misunderstood roles of lipids and cholesterol in conditions like cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's. Explore groundbreaking insights on hyperinsulinemia, the promises of ketogenic diets, personalized health experimentation, and the subtle nuances of metabolic therapies. This engaging conversation sheds light on the future of nutrition and personalized medicine, revealing how metabolic health underpins overall well-being and longevity.Sponsors:Hone Health Hormone Testing: https://honehealth.com/Maui Nui Venison - Use code NEURO to get 20% off https://mauinuivenison.com/pages/NEUROBook a 1-1 Call with a Neuro Athletics advisor to See If We Can Help You coaching practise: https://calendly.com/matty-lajolo/nacc-call?month=2024-10Chapters 0:00 Exploring Metabolic Health, Personalized Nutrition, and N of 1 Science4:28 Defining Metabolic Health and Its Impact on Chronic Diseases9:44 Navigating the Challenges of Science Communication on Social Media17:10 Understanding Metabolic Health Through Lipids and Cholesterol Context22:52 Leveraging Social Media for Controversial Health Research25:13 Understanding LDL Increases on Ketogenic Diets for Lean Individuals32:21 Understanding Individual Physiology for Personalized Metabolic Health37:54 Navigating Dietary Debates and Misconceptions41:16 Understanding LDL, Risk, and Patient Care in Cardiovascular Health45:30 Challenging Simplistic Health Advice and Promoting Nuanced Discussions53:49 The Multifaceted Impact of Ketogenic Diets on Neurological Health59:55 Challenges and Nuances of Using Exogenous Ketones1:03:22 Epigenetic Memory of Obesity and Its Metabolic Implications1:08:31 Transforming Lives Through Metabolic Health and Personal Curiosity1:12:31 Balancing Tirzepatide's Potential With Lifestyle and Metabolic Health1:16:22 Nick Norwitz Discusses Social Media and Future CollaborationsThe Neuro Athletics Newsletter Instagram: @louisanicola_Twitter : @louisanicola_YouTube: @Louisa NicolaThe Neuro Experience Podcast is proud to have hosted: Dr Andrew Huberman, Dr Gabrielle Lyon, Dr Layne Norton, Thomas DeLauer, Shawn Stevenson, Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, Saad Alam, Uma Naidoo, Dr. Lanna Cheuck, Angela Lee Pucci, Jillian Turecki, Dr. Jordan Feigenbaum, Dr. Darren Candow, Dr. Sue Varma, Evy Poumpouras, Dr Casey Means, Renee Deehan, Dr Chris Palmer, Dr Charles Brenner, Dr Joe Zundell, Dr Ray Dorsy, Dr Dale Bredeson, Dr. Ben Bikman
    --------  
    1:17:24

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Neuro Experience

This podcast interviews the best experts in the world to bring emerging themes in athletic performance, neurology, sleep physiology and medicine. Louisa regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations and consults with the biggest names in NBA, MLB and NFL. Louisa is on the scientific advisory board of Tonal, Hone Health, Klora and Momentous. Find Louisa on Instagram @louisanicola_
Podcast website

Listen to The Neuro Experience, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/15/2025 - 2:16:42 PM