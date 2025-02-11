Leading Cancer Expert: "This Everyday Food Could Be Making Cancer Worse" A Global Rise in Cancer That May Not Be Genetic | Dr Thomas Seyfried

Professor Thomas Seyfried joins the conversation to challenge the conventional view of cancer as a genetic disease, presenting it instead as a metabolic disorder influenced by lifestyle factors. With over 30 years of research, Seyfried argues that current cancer treatments may exacerbate the disease. He discusses the role of glucose and glutamine in cancer metabolism and emphasizes the potential of metabolic therapy, including ketogenic diets, for prevention and management. Explore the compelling intersection of biochemistry, lifestyle, and cancer with Seyfried's groundbreaking insights.

Timestamp 
0:00 Challenging Cancer's Genetic Theory with Metabolic Insights
4:54 Cancer as a Metabolic Disorder Not a Genetic Disease
13:05 Challenging the Genetic Theory of Cancer Amidst Confirmation Bias
15:27 Booking Doctor Appointments Easily with ZocDoc
16:27 Mitochondria's Role in Cancer Cell Proliferation and Fermentation
21:08 Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Its Role in Cancer Development
31:23 Cancer Cells' Fermentation and Mitochondrial Dysfunction
37:33 Metabolic Therapy as a Non-Toxic Cancer Treatment Alternative
46:39 Exploring Diets and Metabolic Pressure on Cancer Cells
49:36 Exercise and Diet in Cancer Treatment Targeting Glutamine
50:50 Ketogenic Lifestyle's Impact on Cancer and Chronic Diseases
52:40 Targeting Glucose and Glutamine to Combat Pancreatic Cancer
54:36 Impact of Modern Lifestyle on Health and Chronic Diseases
58:26 Metabolic Therapy as a Disruptive Cancer Prevention and Treatment