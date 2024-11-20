Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting For Life

Episode 73: Listening to Your Body, No More Calorie Counting, Avoiding Binges, Smart BMI, and More
Episode 73: Listening to Your Body, No More Calorie Counting, Avoiding Binges, Smart BMI, and More

Resources used in today's episode:
Eufy Permanent Outdoor LED Lights: https://share.eufylife.com/v1/shopping/s/g/0od0LtJxs 
Other Eufy products discount code:https://share.eufylife.com/v1/shopping/s/g/3zwS8d97K 
The Gifts of Imperfection: https://amzn.to/3UaMBXF 
I Thought It Was Just Me: https://amzn.to/4fbwtxu
--------
57:29
Episode 72: Fasting and Metabolism, When to Clean Up Your Diet, and More
Episode 72: Fasting and Metabolism, When to Clean Up Your Diet, and More

Resources used in today's episode:
https://www.bertherring.com/not-hungry-vs-full-the-difference-can-cause-relentless-weight-gain/ 
Progress App for iOS: https://theprogressapp.com/ 
https://www.postpartum.net/get-help/psi-online-support-meetings/
--------
58:05
Episode 71: Bad Breath While Fasting, Starvation Mode vs. Adaptation, and More
Episode 71: Bad Breath While Fasting, Starvation Mode vs. Adaptation, and More

Resources used in today's episode:
Effects of Intermittent Fasting on Brain Metabolism: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8954770/ 
Does Glycemic Variability Impact Mood and Quality of Life: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3317401/
--------
57:08
Episode 70: Time to Toss the Scale?, ADF, PCOS, and More
Episode 70: Time to Toss the Scale?, ADF, PCOS, and More

Resources used in today's episode:
Why Inositol Should be Part of Your Plan for PCOS: https://drbrighten.com/inositol-and-pcos/ 
Inositol is an effective and safe treatment in polycystic ovary syndrome: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9878965/
--------
54:38
Episode 69: Timing Supplements, Smell & Insulin Response, Bloating & Gut Health, and More
Episode 69: Timing Supplements, Smell & Insulin Response, Bloating & Gut Health, and More

Resources used in today's episode:
Connect with Dr. Tabatha Barber: https://vy968.isrefer.com/go/discoverycall/SBullock/
Sheri's Favorite Things: https://www.fastfeastrepeat.com/sheri.html 
https://quotefancy.com/quote/1717043/Jon-Gordon-Successful-people-do-ordinary-things-with-extraordinary-consistency-commitment
About Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting For Life
Whether you are new to intermittent fasting or an experienced intermittent faster, tune in each week to this motivational and down-to-earth podcast to get inspired, learn, and have some fun along the way. Gin Stephens is the New York Times bestselling author of Fast Feast Repeat, and host of top-ranked podcast Intermittent Fasting Stories. Sheri Bullock works in healthcare, and her passion is helping others live their best lives. Gin and Sheri are friends and intermittent fasters, and their shared goal is helping others navigate their own intermittent fasting lifestyles. You can make submissions to the podcast by going to fastfeastrepeat.com/submit.