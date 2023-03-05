Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Be Well by Kelly Leveque in the App
Listen to Be Well by Kelly Leveque in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Podcast Be Well by Kelly Leveque
Podcast Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Kelly Leveque
add
Be Well By Kelly is on a mission to simplify the science of nutrition. I want to make choices, not cheats. I want to live in balance, quiet my inner perfectioni... More
Health & FitnessNutritionEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessAlternative Health
Be Well By Kelly is on a mission to simplify the science of nutrition. I want to make choices, not cheats. I want to live in balance, quiet my inner perfectioni... More

Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • 249. 168-Hour Week: Take Control of Time & Upgrade Your Life with Laura Vanderkam #WellnessWednesdays
    Today's guest is Laura Vanderkam. She's the author of several time management productivity books, and her TED Talk garnered over 13 million views. Her newest book, Tranquility by Tuesday, gives us nine ways to calm the chaos and make time for what matters most. In today's podcast episode, you are going to learn how to look at your time in weeks, in the 168 hours you have in a week, versus your days. This allows us to prioritize the things that are most important to us, make meaningful memories and take time for ourselves. Laura also shares the research and data behind her nine rules for time management, and provides tangible ways we can upgrade our lives by being more intentional with our time.When you think about women who have multiple hats to wear, whether they're at their job or with their family life and friends, it’s easy to become reactive throughout the day. Taking control of your schedule and living the life that you want to is so important to so many of us, and yet we don't have the tools to do it. I love everything that Laura teaches and I'm so excited to have her on the show to give us what we want most, and that is time.We also cover…00:02:00 — The Biggest Time Management Life HackHow time management became Laura’s specialityKey takeaways for time management early on in her careerThinking about time in terms of weeks instead of daysTips for being intentional and mindful of how you spend your timeRecommendations for how to plan out your week in advance00:17:00 — Benefits of Having Blank Space & Fun in Your ScheduleLaura’s 9 rules for time managementHow to commit to making time for yourself, especially when you have a family Benefits of having a backup time slot or open space in your calendarHow many hours of your day should be scheduled for productivity?Tips for entrepreneurs who feel like they’re pouring from an empty cup00:32:00 — How to Make Time Memorable & Intentional The importance of planning things in your week that are memorableHow to have fulfilling and nourishing leisure timeTips for winding down before bedMotivational science and data behind time management and productivity Laura’s learnedResources:Website: lauravanderkam.comTED Talk: How to Take Control of Your Free TimeRead: Tranquility by Tuesday: 9 Ways to Calm the Chaos and Make Time for What Matters by Laura VanderkamRead: Laura VanderkamInstagram: @lvanderkamTwitter: @lvanderkam Podcast: Best of Both WorldsPodcast: Before Breakfast Connect with...
    5/3/2023
    46:09
  • 248. Calm Your Cravings and Support Your Mood with Dr. Amy Shah #WellnessWednesdays
    Dr. Amy Shah is back to talk about her new book, I Am So Effing Hungry, and her five step method for conquering cravings, boosting your mood, and making peace with your body. Dr. Amy Shah is a double board-certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard, nutritionist, and best-selling author. Dr. Shah focuses on gut health, inflammation, and intermittent fasting.In today's episode, we'll talk about how today's food system is hijacking your brain and your cravings. You'll learn about how the gut microbiome impacts your hunger and what exactly psychobiotics are. She'll explain the psychology and neuroscience behind hunger and cravings, and she'll give us some hacks and small changes we can make every day to calm our cravings and take control over our health.We also cover…00:01:00 — Why We Feel Out of Control When Eating Processed FoodsHow being an Indian immigrant led Amy to learn about nutritionContributors to chronic lifestyle diseases like diabetesThe impacts of feeding kids processed foodsFeeling a lack of control when eating processed foodsThe difference between hunger vs cravingsBreaking a food/dopamine addiction and self-soothing with food 00:19:00 — How to Improve Your Gut MicrobiomeHow the gut microbiome impacts our hungerThe mental health connection to gut healthHow quickly we can remedy our microbiome What changes to expect when you move to a whole food diet & where to startHigh dopamine foods The biggest thing you can do to improve your gut health00:33:00 — Hunger Hacks & Cravings CrushersHow to tame cravingsThe importance of circadian rhythmsDay in the life of Dr. Amy and how she takes control of her hungerDr. Amy Shah’s favorite breakfast foods for curbing cravingsKelly’s pregnancy cravingResources:Website: amymdwellness.comInstagram: @fastingmd Twitter: @amyshahmdRead: I’m So Effing Hungry by Dr. Amy Shah Read: I’m So Effing Tired by Dr. Amy ShahPodcast: 16. Intermittent Fasting for Women with Dr. Amy ShahConnect with Kelly:kellyleveque.comInstagram: @bewellbykellyFacebook: www.facebook.com/bewellbykellyBe Well By Kelly is produced by Crate Media.Mentioned in this episode:Athletic Greens | Take ownership over your health with Athletic Greens! Get 1 FREE year of Vitamin D immune support along with 5 FREE travel packs at AthleticGreens.com/BeWell.BWBK Protein Powder | Grass-fed protein powder OR vegan chocho protein powder with organic monk fruit has exactly what you...
    4/26/2023
    53:46
  • 247. Rachael's Good Eats’ Nutrient-Rich Recipes & Whole Food Philosophy #WellnessWednesdays
    Today's episode is with my friend Rachael DeVaux of Rachael’s Good Eats. She's a Registered Dietician, personal trainer, and has a cult following on Instagram. She grew up in Washington and graduated from Oregon State University where she started the @rachaelsgoodeats Instagram account as a college student. She now shares recipes, intuitive eating strategies, and simple workouts with more than 645,000 followers. She's such an easy, laid back lady and her first cookbook, Rachael’s Good Eats, is out now. It’s full of easy, laid back, nutrient rich recipes for you and your family to try. This is definitely a cookbook I'll be using throughout the year and know you’ll love it too!Rachael is such a breath of fresh air. In this episode we talk about what inspired her interest in healthy eating, how she launched and grew her online business, the behind the scenes of her fitness programs and the process of writing her new cookbook, her favorite recipes and tips to share for people new to cooking, and her overall philosophy on nutrition, creating authentic content, and finding what’s best for our bodies. I'm so excited for you guys to get to know her.We also cover…00:02:00 — Following Your Gut & Building an Authentic BrandWhat sparked Rachael’s interest in eating healthyHow Rachael’s family dinners growing up inspired herButcher BoxWhat Rachael learned in RD school that she has applied & abandoned What it was like for Rachael to build her online business and Instagram account How Rachael has built and launched her fitness programsFollowing your gut and intuition with business & personal decisions00:27:00 — A Beginner’s Guide for Making Easy, Healthy Meals at Home How her new book came to be What it’s like behind the scenes of creating a cookbookSome of Rachael’s favorite recipes from her new cookbookStaples that Rachael always has in her kitchenTips for people who are new to cooking00:36:00 — Rachael’s Food Philosophy & How to Find What’s Right for YouRachael’s food philosophy being gluten and dairy free How Rachael healed her gut completely How Rachael came to create her 7-day sugar detox and benefits of reducing sugar intakeRachael’s personal eating preferences and styleExperimenting with foods and finding what works best for youWhat foods really make Rachael feel her bestResources:Website: rachaelsgoodeats.comRead: Rachael's Good Eats: Easy, Laid-Back, Nutrient-Rich RecipesInstagram: @rachaelsgoodeatsFacebook: Rachael’s Good Eats Tik Tok: @rachaelsgoodeats Connect with Kelly:kellyleveque.comInstagram: @bewellbykellyFacebook: www.facebook.com/bewellbykellyBe Well By Kelly is produced by Crate...
    4/19/2023
    53:14
  • 246. Tips for Optimal Thyroid Health & Adrenal Support with Dr. Izabella Wentz #WellnessWednesdays
    Dr. Izabella Wentz is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and a licensed pharmacist who has dedicated her career to addressing the root cause of autoimmune thyroid disease after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009. She's the author of three books on Hashimoto's and is a New York Times bestseller. Her new book, Adrenal Transformation Protocol, is available now. In today's episode, you're going to learn about the thyroid gland, the adrenal glands, how they play together in the body to balance hormones. Our hormones play such a huge role in how we feel, and it’s so important to understand how our diet and lifestyle choices influence them. We get into everything from how to have better sleep, manage your caffeine intake, and natural ways to balance your circadian rhythm, to how your workouts and work-life balance can impact your hormones. You're also going to get some tips on supplements to take and blood markers to ask your doctor to call for if you think you may have any type of thyroid disease, specifically looking out for Hashimotos. I'm so excited for the book to come out and for people to get their hands on this protocol because it has already helped and impacted thousands of women. I love that Dr. Wentz’s lifestyle recommendations really push back against intermittent fasting and over-caffeinated hustle culture so you can live with more peace and alignment from the inside out. It's a form of self-care and it doesn't happen overnight, but if you can really dedicate your time and energy to it, you can get relief and begin healing. I hope you enjoy this conversation and Dr. Wentz’s new book, The Adrenal Protocol.We also cover…00:05:00 — Identifying & Healing Thyroid DiseaseDr. Wentz own experience being diagnosed with thyroid disease in her twentiesWhy women are misdiagnosed or not diagnosed with HashimotosSymptoms of thyroid disease Markers to test for if you think you have Hashimotos What’s happening in the body to the thyroid gland with HashimotosLifestyle and diet changes to help those with thyroid disease heal and feel better00:19:00 — How to Support Healthy HormonesHow blood sugar impacts our thyroid hormonesExplaining adrenals and what their role is in our bodiesHow hypothyroid and cortisol are linkedWhat a healthy thyroid and adrenal function will look likeHow intermittent fasting can impact your hormonesDo you need to quit coffee and caffeine to balance your hormones?Ways to naturally balance your cortisol and support your circadian rhythm00:35:00 — Recipes, Tips & Protocols for Optimal Adrenal Health How to turn down danger signals & increasing safety signals in your environmentA day in the life of the Adrenal ProtocolAdrenal kickstart drink recipeTips for having a restful sleepHow work and workouts impact the adrenalsWhat a healthy cortisol curve looks like throughout the dayLifestyle changes that make the biggest impact on healing adrenalsThe tired mommy protocol and tips for new and nursing momsResources:Website: thyroidpharmacist.comRead: Adrenal Transformation Protocol by Dr. Izabella WentzInstagram: @
    4/12/2023
    57:22
  • 245. The Parenting Map: A Guide to Building the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship with Dr. Shefali #WellnessWednesdays
    Today's guest is New York Times bestselling author and clinical psychologist, Dr. Shefali. She's an expert in family dynamics and personal development and teaches courses around the world. She's written a multitude of books, including The Conscious Parent, The Awakened Family, and her newest book, The Parenting Map, with step-by-step solutions to consciously create the ultimate parent-child relationship. Dr. Shefali offers a profoundly practical and groundbreaking parenting solution that helps parents actualize their deepest desires for their children. This step-by-step guide disrupts toxic inherited patterns and replaces them with authentic connections that allow us to see and respond to our children for who they are, and who they can become. The book is a minimalist approach to parenting, which is truly getting to the basics, knowing they are good enough, and actually more important than all the other things that we've built up to be important milestones for our children. Focusing on healing ourselves, letting go of control, and allowing for the playful, fun of childhood will lead to the most resilient adults. In this conversation, Dr. Shefali opens my eyes to the incredible opportunity in ditching the rules and need for control. Thank you to Dr. Shefali for spreading this message to parents that doing a good job doesn't mean being perfect, it really just means getting the basics right. I took lots of notes during this conversation, and I know other parents out there will get a lot of value from it as well. I’m so excited to welcome Dr. Shefali to the show!We also cover…00:04:00 — The Key Principles for Conscious ParentingWhat’s different about her latest book, The Parenting MapReviewing the 3 stages of conscious parenting - 1. Frustration to Clarity, 2.  From Dysfunctional Patterns to Conscious Choice, 3. From Conflict to ConnectionWhy we don’t need to have total control over our childrenChanging our expectations of our children to create less frustrationWhat rules matter versus what rules are arbitraryThe thing that will negatively impact a child many parents unintentionally do00:18:00 — Breaking the Cycle: Inner Child Work & ReparentingHow the ego plays a huge role in parentingSomething a conscious parent wouldn’t sayThe 5 main ego patterns: breaking patterns from childhood Where to start doing inner child workWhat reparenting can look likeHow to show up in a conscious way for your child00:29:00 — Tips for Reconnecting with Your Child & Cultivating Creativity in ParentingAdvice for feeling shame around not being a good enough parentWhat showing up better looks likeReframing mistakes to reconnect with a childWhy punishment is the greatest cause of disconnectionThe root cause of what parents find to be disrespectful behaviorInviting creativity into parentingInsight about the disadvantages of screen time Resources:Website: drshefali.comInstagram: @drshefali Institute: Conscious Parenting MethodRead:  The Parenting Map by Dr. ShefaliRead:
    4/5/2023
    46:42

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Be Well By Kelly is on a mission to simplify the science of nutrition. I want to make choices, not cheats. I want to live in balance, quiet my inner perfectionist, and never feel like my goals are out of reach. I want to love the way I look AND feel. I want to be proactive about my long-term health and wellness. I want to have a positive relationship with food for the rest of my life. And I want the same for all of you! Join me and some of my favorite people every Wednesday as we give you all the good stuff (and none of the bad) about nutrition: the positive takeaways, the tools and tips that will help you feel and be well, and a dose of motivation to keep you going.
Podcast website

Listen to Be Well by Kelly Leveque, The Academic Revolution and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Be Well by Kelly Leveque

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Be Well by Kelly Leveque: Podcasts in Family