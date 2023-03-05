249. 168-Hour Week: Take Control of Time & Upgrade Your Life with Laura Vanderkam #WellnessWednesdays

Today's guest is Laura Vanderkam. She's the author of several time management productivity books, and her TED Talk garnered over 13 million views. Her newest book, Tranquility by Tuesday, gives us nine ways to calm the chaos and make time for what matters most. In today's podcast episode, you are going to learn how to look at your time in weeks, in the 168 hours you have in a week, versus your days. This allows us to prioritize the things that are most important to us, make meaningful memories and take time for ourselves. Laura also shares the research and data behind her nine rules for time management, and provides tangible ways we can upgrade our lives by being more intentional with our time.When you think about women who have multiple hats to wear, whether they're at their job or with their family life and friends, it’s easy to become reactive throughout the day. Taking control of your schedule and living the life that you want to is so important to so many of us, and yet we don't have the tools to do it. I love everything that Laura teaches and I'm so excited to have her on the show to give us what we want most, and that is time.We also cover…00:02:00 — The Biggest Time Management Life HackHow time management became Laura’s specialityKey takeaways for time management early on in her careerThinking about time in terms of weeks instead of daysTips for being intentional and mindful of how you spend your timeRecommendations for how to plan out your week in advance00:17:00 — Benefits of Having Blank Space & Fun in Your ScheduleLaura’s 9 rules for time managementHow to commit to making time for yourself, especially when you have a family Benefits of having a backup time slot or open space in your calendarHow many hours of your day should be scheduled for productivity?Tips for entrepreneurs who feel like they’re pouring from an empty cup00:32:00 — How to Make Time Memorable & Intentional The importance of planning things in your week that are memorableHow to have fulfilling and nourishing leisure timeTips for winding down before bedMotivational science and data behind time management and productivity Laura’s learnedResources:Website: lauravanderkam.comTED Talk: How to Take Control of Your Free TimeRead: Tranquility by Tuesday: 9 Ways to Calm the Chaos and Make Time for What Matters by Laura VanderkamRead: Laura VanderkamInstagram: @lvanderkamTwitter: @lvanderkam Podcast: Best of Both WorldsPodcast: Before Breakfast Connect with...