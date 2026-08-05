I've had so many incredible conversations about parenting over the years that I wanted to bring some of my favorites together in one episode. We cover everything from picky eating and meal prep to airway health, sleep, environmental toxins, and raising resilient kids.



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Topics Discussed:



→ Why is my child a picky eater?



→ Can snoring affect my child's brain?



→ How can I reduce toxins at home?



→ What causes kids to feel dysregulated?



→ How can I help my child sleep better?



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Timestamps:



→ 00:00:00 - Introduction



→ 00:00:58 - Rachel Mansfield: Meal Prep For Families



→ 00:02:35 - Grocery Shopping



→ 00:05:28 - Favorite Meals



→ 00:12:07 - Kitchen Appliances



→ 00:14:16 - Picky Eating



→ 00:17:01 - Lindsay Dahl: Baby + toddler safety



→ 00:19:27 - Lowering Your Toxic Load



→ 00:24:54 - Testing Your Toxic Load



→ 00:27:21 - Legislation Changes



→ 00:29:55 - Third Party Testing



→ 00:32:55 - PFAs + Heavy Metals



→ 00:36:40 - Dr. Tracy Tran: Airway Health Explained



→ 00:41:33 - ADHD + Sleep Breathing



→ 00:43:31 - Adenoid Face + Tongue Ties



→ 00:48:50 - Kids’ Sleep Issues



→ 00:49:48 - Healthy Face Development



→ 00:51:21 - Airway Expansion



→ 00:53:54 - Alyssa Campbell: Guiding Kids Through Big Emotions



→ 00:57:54 - Connecting With Your Child



→ 01:00:58 - Needs + Emotions



→ 01:05:20 - Big Kid Issues



Further Listening:



→ Picky Eaters, Family Dinners, + Stress-Free Meal Systems | Rachel Mansfield



→ How to Protect Your Family from Everyday Toxins | Lindsay Dahl



→ Tongue Ties & Sleep Issues Every Parent Should Know | Dr. Tracy Tran



→ Big Kids, Bigger Feelings: Raising Confident and Connected Children | Alyssa Campbell



Check Out Rachel:



→ Website: https://cadootz!.com/



→ Instagram: Instagram



→ New Book



Check Out Lindsay:



→ Website: https://lindsaydahl.com/



→ Instagram: @lindsay_dahl



→ Book: Cleaning House



Check Out Dr. Tracy Tran:



→ Instagram: @drtracytran



→ Website: https://www.drtracytran.com/



Check Out Alyssa:



→ Instagram: @seed.and.sew



→ Website: Seed & Sew



→ Book: Big Kids, Bigger Feelings



→ Podcast: Voices of Your Village



→ Free Resources



Check Out Kelly:



→ Instagram



→ Youtube



→ Facebook