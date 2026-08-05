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397 episodes
396: What Every Parent Needs to Know About Sleep, Behavior + Brain Development08/05/2026 | 1h 11 mins.I've had so many incredible conversations about parenting over the years that I wanted to bring some of my favorites together in one episode. We cover everything from picky eating and meal prep to airway health, sleep, environmental toxins, and raising resilient kids.
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Topics Discussed:
→ Why is my child a picky eater?
→ Can snoring affect my child's brain?
→ How can I reduce toxins at home?
→ What causes kids to feel dysregulated?
→ How can I help my child sleep better?
Sponsored By:
→ Be Well By Kelly Protein Powder & Essentials | Get $10 off your order with PODCAST10 at https://bewellbykelly.com.
→ Timeline | Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price. Mitopure now starts at $79, when you subscribe at https://timeline.com/KELLY
→ Fatty 15 | Fatty15 is on a mission to replenish your C15 levels and restore your long-term health. You can get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to https://fatty15.com/KELLY15 and using code KELLY15 at checkout.
→ Kosterina | You can shop all my favorites at https://www.kosterina.com/bewell and use code KELLY for 15% off your first order.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:00:58 - Rachel Mansfield: Meal Prep For Families
→ 00:02:35 - Grocery Shopping
→ 00:05:28 - Favorite Meals
→ 00:12:07 - Kitchen Appliances
→ 00:14:16 - Picky Eating
→ 00:17:01 - Lindsay Dahl: Baby + toddler safety
→ 00:19:27 - Lowering Your Toxic Load
→ 00:24:54 - Testing Your Toxic Load
→ 00:27:21 - Legislation Changes
→ 00:29:55 - Third Party Testing
→ 00:32:55 - PFAs + Heavy Metals
→ 00:36:40 - Dr. Tracy Tran: Airway Health Explained
→ 00:41:33 - ADHD + Sleep Breathing
→ 00:43:31 - Adenoid Face + Tongue Ties
→ 00:48:50 - Kids’ Sleep Issues
→ 00:49:48 - Healthy Face Development
→ 00:51:21 - Airway Expansion
→ 00:53:54 - Alyssa Campbell: Guiding Kids Through Big Emotions
→ 00:57:54 - Connecting With Your Child
→ 01:00:58 - Needs + Emotions
→ 01:05:20 - Big Kid Issues
Further Listening:
→ Picky Eaters, Family Dinners, + Stress-Free Meal Systems | Rachel Mansfield
→ How to Protect Your Family from Everyday Toxins | Lindsay Dahl
→ Tongue Ties & Sleep Issues Every Parent Should Know | Dr. Tracy Tran
→ Big Kids, Bigger Feelings: Raising Confident and Connected Children | Alyssa Campbell
Check Out Rachel:
→ Website: https://cadootz!.com/
→ Instagram: Instagram
→ New Book
Check Out Lindsay:
→ Website: https://lindsaydahl.com/
→ Instagram: @lindsay_dahl
→ Book: Cleaning House
Check Out Dr. Tracy Tran:
→ Instagram: @drtracytran
→ Website: https://www.drtracytran.com/
Check Out Alyssa:
→ Instagram: @seed.and.sew
→ Website: Seed & Sew
→ Book: Big Kids, Bigger Feelings
→ Podcast: Voices of Your Village
→ Free Resources
Check Out Kelly:
→ Instagram
→ Youtube
→ Facebook
395: Why You Keep Overreacting + How to Regulate Your Nervous System | Jonny Miller07/29/2026 | 1h 29 mins.In this episode, I sit down with nervous system expert Jonny Miller to explore how emotional regulation shapes our relationships, health, parenting, and overall well being. Jonny shares the deeply personal story that led him into this work after the loss of his fiancée, and explains why avoiding emotions often creates more suffering than allowing yourself to feel them.
Together, we discuss emotional debt, grief, somatic awareness, breathwork, nervous system regulation, parenting under stress, and practical tools for building resilience. You'll learn why emotions are meant to move through the body, how to recognize signs of dysregulation, and simple practices that can help you respond with more calm, presence, and connection.
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Topics Discussed:
→ How do you regulate your nervous system?
→ What is emotional debt?
→ Can breathwork reduce anxiety?
→ Why do we avoid difficult emotions?
→ How do you process grief in a healthy way?
Sponsored By:
→ Function | Check your health the way I do. Function provides 160+ lab tests for $1/day and member pricing on advanced imaging. Join at https://functionhealth.com/bewellbykelly and use code BEWELL25 for a $25 credit.
→ Be Well By Kelly Protein Powder & Essentials | Get $10 off your order with PODCAST10 at https://bewellbykelly.com.
→ Timeline | Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price. Mitopure now starts at $79, when you subscribe at https://timeline.com/KELLY
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction→ 00:01:51 - Nervous System Mastery→ 00:04:05 - Suicide + Grief→ 00:13:21 - Feel Your Feelings→ 00:14:56 - Defining Emotions→ 00:16:45 - Mental Loops→ 00:18:53 - Nervous System Regulation→ 00:22:42 - Psychosomatic Response→ 00:28:01 - Traumatic Birth→ 00:31:22 - Emotional Hygiene→ 00:32:49 - Breathwork + Co-Regulation→ 00:38:47 - Exercise + Mental Health→ 00:43:48 - Beginner Emotional Regulation→ 00:45:47 - Different Types of Breathwork→ 00:47:15 - Breathwork Tutorial→ 00:50:21 - Intention Setting→ 00:52:22 - Reactive Nervous System→ 00:54:36 - Parenting + Emotional Regulation→ 00:57:37 - Gratitude + Unpleasant Emotions→ 01:00:46 - Fear of Death→ 01:04:20 - The Pressures of Entrepreneurship→ 01:09:29 - Goal Setting→ 01:13:43 - Clarified Desire→ 01:16:26 - Root Wants + Needs→ 01:19:39 - Decreasing Tension→ 01:23:46 - Watching Your Kids Struggle→ 01:25:11 - Closing Thoughts
Further Listening:
→ Why You Feel Stuck: Trauma Patterns, Self-Worth + Nervous System Healing
Show Links:
→ Free nervous system assessment | https://nsmastery.com/assessment
→ Protocols for self-regulation | https://protocolcards.com/
Check Out:
→ X | https://x.com/jonnym1ller?lang=en
→ LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonnym1ller/%E2%81%A0
→ Website: https://www.jonnymiller.co/
→ Course: https://nsmastery.com/lenny
→ Youtube | https://www.youtube.com/@JonnyMiller
Check Out Kelly:
→ Instagram
→ Youtube
→ Facebook
394: Can Seed Cycling Really Balance Your Hormones? | Yasmin Nouri & Kaya Purohit07/22/2026 | 1h 2 mins.In this episode, I’m joined by Beeya founders Yasmin Nouri and Kaya Purohit, to explore the science of seed cycling, hormone health, and why supporting your menstrual cycle doesn’t have to be complicated. We discuss the personal experiences that inspired their company, the research behind seed cycling for PMS relief, and how simple nutrition and lifestyle habits can support hormonal health.
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Topics Discussed:
→ Does seed cycling work?
→ Can seed cycling reduce PMS?
→ How does blood sugar affect hormones?
→ How can you balance hormones naturally?
→ What habits support healthy hormones?
Sponsored By:
→ Timeline | Timeline’s clinically proven formula is now available at a new, lower price. Mitopure now starts at $79, when you subscribe at https://timeline.com/KELLY
→ Be Well By Kelly Protein Powder & Essentials | Get $10 off your order with PODCAST10 at https://bewellbykelly.com
→ Fatty 15 | Fatty15 is on a mission to replenish your C15 levels and restore your long-term health. You can get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to https://fatty15.com/KELLY15 and using code KELLY15 at checkout.
→ Higher Dose | Head to higherdose.com/bewell to explore their infrared sauna blankets, red light devices, and more. Plus, qualified customers may be able to use HSA or FSA funds through Truemed to save on their purchase.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:02:12 - Yasmin's Hormone Journey After Birth Control
→ 00:04:48 - Why They Started Beeya Wellness
→ 00:09:00 - What Is Seed Cycling?
→ 00:09:58 - Signs of a Healthy Menstrual Cycle
→ 00:13:20 - The Science Behind Seed Cycling
→ 00:16:20 - Clinical Trial Results for PMS
→ 00:18:26 - Blood Sugar, Fiber & Seed Myths
→ 00:21:08 - How Beeya Makes Seed Cycling Easy
→ 00:27:50 - Building a Self-Funded Wellness Brand
→ 00:31:00 - Growing a Team Without Investors
→ 00:38:00 - Motherhood & Entrepreneurship
→ 00:40:40 - The Future of Women's Health
→ 00:42:38 - Growing Beeya Wellness
→ 00:49:00 - Everyday Wellness Habits
→ 00:55:42 - Beeya's Mission
→ 00:57:02 - Supporting the Next Generation
→ 00:58:42 - Where to Find Beeya
Further Listening:
→ How to Eat for Better Hormones, Blood Sugar & Energy | Lauren Chambers
Check Out Beeya Wellness:
→ Instagram
→ Website
→ Facebook
→ Yasmin’s Instagram
→ Kaya’s Instagram Check Out Kelly:
→ Instagram
→ Youtube
→ Facebook
393: Alzheimer's Starts Decades Before Symptoms…Here's Why | David Perlmutter07/15/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Neurologist and bestselling author Dr. David Perlmutter returns to discuss the groundbreaking science behind his new book, Brain Defenders. Together, we unpack why Alzheimer's disease may be driven less by amyloid plaques and more by chronic inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and changes in the brain's immune cells.
Dr. Perlmutter explains the critical role of microglia, how blood sugar and insulin resistance affect the brain, why gut health is directly connected to cognitive function, and what lifestyle habits have the strongest evidence for protecting memory as we age.
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Topics Discussed:
→ What causes Alzheimer's disease?
→ How do you prevent Alzheimer'?
→ What foods improve brain health?
→ Can inflammation cause dementia?
→ Does blood sugar affect memory?
Sponsored By:
→ Function | Check your health the way I do. Function provides 160+ lab tests for $1/day and member pricing on advanced imaging. Join at https://functionhealth.com/bewellbykelly and use code BEWELL25 for a $25 credit.
→ Be Well By Kelly Protein Powder & Essentials | Get $10 off your order with PODCAST10 at https://bewellbykelly.com.
→ Shop minnow's new apré-ski capsule collection at https://shopminnow.com and enter code MEETMINNOW15 at checkout to receive 15% off your first order.
→ LMNT | Get a free 8-count Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavors with any purchase at https://drinklmnt.com/Kelly. Find your favorite LMNT flavor, or share with a friend.
→ Branch Basics | Go to https://branchbasics.com/BEWELLPODCAST and use code: BEWELLPODCASTfor 15% off your first purchase.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:03:07 - Why Alzheimer's Research Is Changing
→ 00:05:42 - Microglia Explained
→ 00:10:44 - Understanding Immunomatabolism
→ 00:15:10 - Insulin Resistance + "Type 3 Diabetes"
→ 00:19:27 - Long COVID + Brain Recovery
→ 00:30:20 - Lifestyle Changes For Brain Health
→ 00:35:22 - The Gut Microbiome
→ 00:37:27 - Tracking Gut Health
→ 00:39:26 - Early Biomarkers/Testing
→ 00:45:20 - Exercise + Muscle
→ 00:49:51 - Children’s Nutrition
→ 00:52:48 - Women’s Dementia Risk
→ 00:58:53 - GLP1s + Other Peptides
→ 01:07:41 - Dr. Perlmutter's Daily Brain Health Routine
Further Listening:
→ Nutrition for a Healthy Brain & Body (Without Counting Calories) | Max Lugavere
Check Out David:
→ Book | Braindefenders.com
→ Website
→ Instagram
Check Out Kelly:
→ Instagram
→ Youtube
→ Facebook
- 392: In this episode, I’m joined by Karalynne Call, founder of Just Ingredients, to discuss why blood sugar balance is one of the most important foundations of children’s health. We break down how protein, healthy fats, fiber, and carbohydrates affect kids’ energy, mood, focus, hunger, and long-term metabolic health.
We also discuss simple ways to build balanced meals and snacks, why sugar and processed foods can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, and practical strategies to help your kids develop healthy eating habits without restriction or perfection. Whether you're packing school lunches, navigating picky eating, or simply looking to support your family's health, this episode is full of practical tips you can start using today.
→ Leave Us A Voice Message!
Topics Discussed:
→ Blood Sugar Balance for Kids
→ Protein, Healthy Fats & Fiber
→ Children's Mood, Focus & Behavior
→ Healthy Snacks & Hunger Hormones
→ Sugar, Processed Foods & Metabolic Health
→ Practical Nutrition for Busy Families
→ The Fab Four Method
→ Raising Healthy Eaters Without Restriction
→ Meal Prep & Simple Family Nutrition
→ Building Lifelong Healthy Habits
Sponsored By:
→ Be Well By Kelly Protein Powder & Essentials | Get $10 off your order with PODCAST10 at https://bewellbykelly.com.
Timestamps:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:01:30 - Meet Karalynne Call
→ 00:02:38 - Why blood sugar matters for kids
→ 00:05:45 - Protein, healthy fats & carbohydrates explained
→ 00:08:20 - Cellular vs. acellular carbohydrates
→ 00:11:15 - Why sugar causes blood sugar spikes & crashes
→ 00:15:54 - Why balanced blood sugar matters for children
→ 00:19:05 - How nutrition affects kids' mood, focus & behavior
→ 00:22:40 - Building balanced meals for kids
→ 00:25:35 - Healthy snacks that actually keep kids full
→ 00:29:05 - Hunger hormones & constant snacking
→ 00:32:45 - Practical lunchbox & snack ideas
→ 00:35:45 - Setting healthy food boundaries without restriction
→ 00:39:00 - Sugary drinks & childhood metabolic health
→ 00:42:35 - Preventing Type 2 diabetes through nutrition
→ 00:46:15 - Simple nutrition habits for busy families
→ 00:49:35 - Why family meals matter
→ 00:52:20 - Raising confident, healthy eaters
→ 00:55:10 - Where to find Karalynne Call & Just Ingredients
Further Listening:
→ https://youtu.be/1NaXfS-1q3I?si=LukJStTiDsf3QhKR
Check Out Karalynne Call
→ https://www.instagram.com/just.ingredients
→ https://justingredients.com/pages/just-ingredients-podcast
Check Out Kelly:
→ Instagram
→ Youtube
→ Facebook
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About Be Well by Kelly Leveque
Be Well By Kelly is on a mission to simplify the science of nutrition. I want to make choices, not cheats. I want to live in balance, quiet my inner perfectionist, and never feel like my goals are out of reach. I want to love the way I look AND feel. I want to be proactive about my long-term health and wellness. I want to have a positive relationship with food for the rest of my life. And I want the same for all of you! Join me and some of my favorite people every Wednesday as we give you all the good stuff (and none of the bad) about nutrition: the positive takeaways, the tools and tips that will help you feel and be well, and a dose of motivation to keep you going.Podcast website
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