247. Rachael's Good Eats’ Nutrient-Rich Recipes & Whole Food Philosophy #WellnessWednesdays
Today's episode is with my friend Rachael DeVaux of Rachael's Good Eats. She's a Registered Dietician, personal trainer, and has a cult following on Instagram. She grew up in Washington and graduated from Oregon State University where she started the @rachaelsgoodeats Instagram account as a college student. She now shares recipes, intuitive eating strategies, and simple workouts with more than 645,000 followers. She's such an easy, laid back lady and her first cookbook, Rachael's Good Eats, is out now. It's full of easy, laid back, nutrient rich recipes for you and your family to try. This is definitely a cookbook I'll be using throughout the year and know you'll love it too!Rachael is such a breath of fresh air. In this episode we talk about what inspired her interest in healthy eating, how she launched and grew her online business, the behind the scenes of her fitness programs and the process of writing her new cookbook, her favorite recipes and tips to share for people new to cooking, and her overall philosophy on nutrition, creating authentic content, and finding what's best for our bodies. I'm so excited for you guys to get to know her.We also cover…00:02:00 — Following Your Gut & Building an Authentic BrandWhat sparked Rachael's interest in eating healthyHow Rachael's family dinners growing up inspired herButcher BoxWhat Rachael learned in RD school that she has applied & abandoned What it was like for Rachael to build her online business and Instagram account How Rachael has built and launched her fitness programsFollowing your gut and intuition with business & personal decisions00:27:00 — A Beginner's Guide for Making Easy, Healthy Meals at Home How her new book came to be What it's like behind the scenes of creating a cookbookSome of Rachael's favorite recipes from her new cookbookStaples that Rachael always has in her kitchenTips for people who are new to cooking00:36:00 — Rachael's Food Philosophy & How to Find What's Right for YouRachael's food philosophy being gluten and dairy free How Rachael healed her gut completely How Rachael came to create her 7-day sugar detox and benefits of reducing sugar intakeRachael's personal eating preferences and styleExperimenting with foods and finding what works best for youWhat foods really make Rachael feel her bestResources:Website: rachaelsgoodeats.comRead: Rachael's Good Eats: Easy, Laid-Back, Nutrient-Rich RecipesInstagram: @rachaelsgoodeatsFacebook: Rachael's Good Eats Tik Tok: @rachaelsgoodeats Connect with Kelly:kellyleveque.comInstagram: @bewellbykellyFacebook: www.facebook.com/bewellbykelly