246. Tips for Optimal Thyroid Health & Adrenal Support with Dr. Izabella Wentz #WellnessWednesdays

Dr. Izabella Wentz is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and a licensed pharmacist who has dedicated her career to addressing the root cause of autoimmune thyroid disease after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009. She's the author of three books on Hashimoto's and is a New York Times bestseller. Her new book, Adrenal Transformation Protocol, is available now. In today's episode, you're going to learn about the thyroid gland, the adrenal glands, how they play together in the body to balance hormones. Our hormones play such a huge role in how we feel, and it’s so important to understand how our diet and lifestyle choices influence them. We get into everything from how to have better sleep, manage your caffeine intake, and natural ways to balance your circadian rhythm, to how your workouts and work-life balance can impact your hormones. You're also going to get some tips on supplements to take and blood markers to ask your doctor to call for if you think you may have any type of thyroid disease, specifically looking out for Hashimotos. I'm so excited for the book to come out and for people to get their hands on this protocol because it has already helped and impacted thousands of women. I love that Dr. Wentz’s lifestyle recommendations really push back against intermittent fasting and over-caffeinated hustle culture so you can live with more peace and alignment from the inside out. It's a form of self-care and it doesn't happen overnight, but if you can really dedicate your time and energy to it, you can get relief and begin healing. I hope you enjoy this conversation and Dr. Wentz’s new book, The Adrenal Protocol.We also cover…00:05:00 — Identifying & Healing Thyroid DiseaseDr. Wentz own experience being diagnosed with thyroid disease in her twentiesWhy women are misdiagnosed or not diagnosed with HashimotosSymptoms of thyroid disease Markers to test for if you think you have Hashimotos What’s happening in the body to the thyroid gland with HashimotosLifestyle and diet changes to help those with thyroid disease heal and feel better00:19:00 — How to Support Healthy HormonesHow blood sugar impacts our thyroid hormonesExplaining adrenals and what their role is in our bodiesHow hypothyroid and cortisol are linkedWhat a healthy thyroid and adrenal function will look likeHow intermittent fasting can impact your hormonesDo you need to quit coffee and caffeine to balance your hormones?Ways to naturally balance your cortisol and support your circadian rhythm00:35:00 — Recipes, Tips & Protocols for Optimal Adrenal Health How to turn down danger signals & increasing safety signals in your environmentA day in the life of the Adrenal ProtocolAdrenal kickstart drink recipeTips for having a restful sleepHow work and workouts impact the adrenalsWhat a healthy cortisol curve looks like throughout the dayLifestyle changes that make the biggest impact on healing adrenalsThe tired mommy protocol and tips for new and nursing momsResources:Website: thyroidpharmacist.comRead: Adrenal Transformation Protocol by Dr. Izabella WentzInstagram: @ 4/12/2023 57:22