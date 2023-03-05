The Ultimate Guide to Minimally Invasive & Surgical Facial Procedures, Celeb Surgery Gone Wrong, Trends & more with Dr. Miguel Mascaró
Dr. Miguel Mascaró is a fellowship trained and Board Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, also concurrently Board Certified in Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Mascaró is a specialist in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, nose, eyelids, ears, neck and scalp. In addition, he has extensive experience in non-surgical treatments of the face, neck, and scalp, including injectables and laser therapy. He joins the show to discuss minimally invasive procedures vs. surgery, how to know what procedures is right for you (and when to do it), and how he analyzes someone's face in an initial consultation. We go over various lifting techniques of the face, lip and brows, restoring volume via injectables and fat transfer, Morpheus and other RF lasers, the benefits of doing procedures at a younger age, cultural differences in aesthetics and aging, bad celebrity surgery and so much more.