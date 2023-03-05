Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Host Arielle Lorre knows you have questions about all things wellness, and she’s answering them for you. From how to achieve optimal health, well-being and fulf... More
  • How Essential Amino Acids Support Optimal Health and Body Composition, Beauty Benefits & more with Kion's Angelo Keely
    Angelo Keely is the co-founder and CEO of Kion, an active lifestyle, supplement and functional food company dedicated to helping people fully experience a fun and active life by providing pure, energy-enhancing solutions. He joins the show to discuss how a near death experience during a bad LSD trip changed the trajectory of his life, how he healed trauma and how being immersed in nutrition, functional fitness, yoga, meditation and supplementation his whole life led to the creation of Kion. He also breaks down the importance of amino acids in our bodies, how they work, what happens when we don’t get enough protein and aminos, how essential amino acids help to increase our metabolism, stimulate new muscle, build collagen, best sources of protein, how much protein we should be getting and much more.       To save 20% on monthly deliveries and 10% on one-time purchases, go to www.getkion.com/blonde.     This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.     Produced by Dear Media.  
    5/3/2023
    57:04
  • Building and Maintaining Healthy Fitness, Nutrition and Lifestyle Habits with Rachael DeVaux, RD, CPT, PES
    Rachael DeVaux is a registered dietitian, certified personal trainer and creator of blog, brand and new cookbook—Rachael’s Good Eats—workout guide, gear and activewear brand Recreation Sweat and brick and mortar restaurant, Toast Society Cafe. She joins the show to discuss the fundamentals to building and maintaining a healthy lifestyle including how to start and sustain healthy eating habits, how to have a consistent workout routine, the importance of rest days, and how to get the results you want without counting calories or macros. She also shares her exact workout breakdown, her death row meal, her morning and night routines, supplements she loves and so much more.    House of Macadamias is generously giving my listeners an exclusive code to get 20% off your first purchase, so take advantage and visit houseofmacadamias.com/blonde and use code 'blonde'.   Go to FastGrowingTrees.com/BLONDE NOW to get 15% off your entire order.   Switch from the old-fashioned goo to something new! Right now, my listeners can subscribe to Earth Breeze and save 40%! Go to EARTHBREEZE.com/blonde to get started.    The Blonde Files Podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try and save 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/files and get on your way to being your best self.   Say goodbye to plain water and start your scent-flavored hydration journey today with airup by clicking the airup link HERE!     Produced by Dear Media.
    4/26/2023
    1:05:29
  • How to Have Whole Body Wellness on a Microscopic Level, Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine, Peptide Therapy and more with Dr. Jessica Cho, MD
    Dr. Jessica Cho, MD., is a highly regarded Internal Medicine Physician whose clinical approach is focused on integrative wellness. She joins the show to discuss how to have total body wellness at a microscopic level, how to test how fast you are aging, how to control how genes are expressed and how to intervene when your body has gone awry. We chat specifics about cellular health, DNA and telomeres; how to change your genetic destiny; medical and lifestyle interventions for longevity; calorie restriction; peptide therapy; exosome therapy; semaglutide; the importance of gut health; autoimmune diseases and so much more.   Right now, Sakara is offering our listeners 20% off their first order when they go to Sakara.com/BLONDE or enter code BLONDE at checkout.   Say goodbye to plain water and start your scent-flavored hydration journey today with airup by clicking the airup link HERE! Use code BLONDE at checkout for 15% off your purchase.    Right now, LMNT is offering my listeners a free sample pack with any order. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/BLONDEFILES.   Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit article.com/BLONDE and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.   We worked out a special deal for our dog-loving listeners. Get 35% off your first order of Sundays. Go to SundaysForDogs.com/BLONDE or use code BLONDE at checkout.   Ritual is offering my listeners 10% off during your first 3 months. Visit ritual.com/BLONDE to start Ritual or add Essential for Women 18+ to your subscription today.   Produced by Dear Media.  
    4/19/2023
    1:04:06
  • Unpacking Pop Culture with Unpopular JP
    Jacques Peterson is an entertainment reporter at Daily Mail, podcast host of Unpopular JP and pop culture aficionado. He joins the show to discuss how entertainment reporting really works, his take on my various moments in the media and current pop culture events including Scandoval, Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial, the Kardashian “flop era” and more!   Visit athleticgreens.com/blondefiles for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D and 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase.   House of Macadamias is generously giving my listeners an exclusive code to get 20% off your first purchase, so take advantage and visit houseofmacadamias.com/blonde and use code 'blonde'.   For a limited time, Alo Moves is offering my listeners, a free 30-day trial PLUS –get this -50% off an annual membership. But you can only get it by going to ALOMOVES.com and use code BLONDE in all caps.   Say goodbye to plain water and start your scent-flavored hydration journey today with airup by clicking the airup link HERE!      Produced by Dear Media.
    4/17/2023
    56:17
  • The Ultimate Guide to Minimally Invasive & Surgical Facial Procedures, Celeb Surgery Gone Wrong, Trends & more with Dr. Miguel Mascaró
    Dr. Miguel Mascaró is a fellowship trained and Board Certified Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, also concurrently Board Certified in Head & Neck Surgery. Dr. Mascaró is a specialist in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, nose, eyelids, ears, neck and scalp. In addition, he has extensive experience in non-surgical treatments of the face, neck, and scalp, including injectables and laser therapy. He joins the show to discuss minimally invasive procedures vs. surgery, how to know what procedures is right for you (and when to do it), and how he analyzes someone’s face in an initial consultation. We go over various lifting techniques of the face, lip and brows, restoring volume via injectables and fat transfer, Morpheus and other RF lasers, the benefits of doing procedures at a younger age, cultural differences in aesthetics and aging, bad celebrity surgery and so much more.   Visit athleticgreens.com/blondefiles for a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D and 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase.   Go to Zocdoc.com/BLONDE and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then start your search for a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.   The Blonde Files Podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try and save 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/files and get on your way to being your best self.   Discover how Shuteye Chai can revolutionize your sleep and get 15% off with code BLONDE. Go to helloned.com/BLONDE or enter code BLONDE at checkout.     Produced by Dear Media.
    4/12/2023
    55:31

About the blonde files

Host Arielle Lorre knows you have questions about all things wellness, and she’s answering them for you. From how to achieve optimal health, well-being and fulfillment, to the best beauty hacks and even cosmetic procedures — she covers it all through meaningful conversations with experts and inspirational guests. Arielle's distinct voice and unique candor make you feel like you're getting the inside scoop on all the latest from your best friend, and her multifaceted interests make this show a must for anyone who wants to live their best life — and look good doing it.
