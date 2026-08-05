Stassi Schroeder is a bestselling author, podcast host and reality television personality returning to TV with her new series, House of Stassi, where she opens the door to life after Vanderpump Rules as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur. The new series follows her as she steps back into the spotlight while navigating marriage, motherhood, friendships, and the next chapter of her career.



In this episode, Stassi and I get into the conversations women actually have behind closed doors. We talk about the beauty habits she’ll never give up, the luxury products she thinks are worth every penny, the trends she wishes would disappear and the surprising moment she finally started feeling truly confident. She also shares how motherhood changed the way she sees herself, what wellness looks like in this season of life, her thoughts on peptides and EMS workouts and how she keeps her marriage “relationshippy”. Plus, we revisit reality TV fame, failure, confidence without alcohol and why she says her story was never meant to end with Vanderpump Rules.



Tune into Stassi’s show on Freeform or Hulu. You can also find her @stassischroeder on Instagram.



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