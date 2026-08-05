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472 episodes
473: The Science of Beating Sugar Cravings, Weight Gain & How to Age Better with Colleen Cutcliffe, PhD08/05/2026 | 56 mins.Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe is a PhD microbiologist, pioneer in translating cutting-edge microbiome science into clinically validated therapies and the co-founder and CEO of Pendulum. Her research focuses on the profound role our gut microbes play in metabolism, blood sugar regulation, immune function, and healthy aging, and she’s helping reshape how we think about chronic disease and longevity.
In this episode, Dr. Cutcliffe joins me to discuss the fascinating connection between the microbiome and everything from sugar cravings and weight management to natural GLP-1 production, hormones, metabolism, and aging. We separate fact from fiction when it comes to probiotics, fiber, fermented foods, and microbiome diversity, and dive into the exciting new research on specific probiotic strains that may help support blood sugar regulation, reduce cravings, and improve metabolic health. We also discuss what stress, travel, antibiotics, and modern life are doing to our microbiomes, what we can learn from centenarians, and why the future of women’s health may lie in understanding the bacteria living inside us.
Thanks to my sponsors:
Head to armra.com/WELL or enter WELL to get 30% off your first subscription order.
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Use code WELL and save 20% on your first order at https://justthrivehealth.com/WELL.
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Head to absorbmore.com and use code WELL at checkout for 35% off your first order.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
472: Dr. Shereene Idriss’ Honest Takes on Botox, Korean Skincare, Lasers & What is Actually Aging You07/29/2026 | 57 mins.Dr. Shereene Idriss is a board-certified dermatologist, founder of Idriss Dermatology in New York City, and one of the internet’s most trusted voices on evidence-based skincare. Known for cutting through beauty marketing and viral misinformation with humor and honesty, she’s built a loyal following by making complex skin science accessible.
In this episode, we dive into what actually ages our skin—and why it isn’t what most people think. Dr. Idriss shares the biggest mistakes people make with Botox, her honest opinions on today’s newest lasers and injectable peptides, and the treatments she believes are genuinely worth your money. We also discuss Korean skincare, the ingredients every routine should include, how to treat melasma, pigmentation and age spots, whether pores can really be “shrunk,” the truth about red light therapy, and the one treatment she thinks many people can skip. Plus, she shares her own maintenance routine, the unrealistic beauty standards shaping our expectations, and why consistency will always beat intensity when it comes to healthy skin.
Whether you’re navigating preventative skincare in your 30s or trying to make smarter anti-aging decisions in your 40s and beyond, this conversation is packed with practical, no-nonsense advice you’ll actually use.
Thanks to my sponsors:
Head to Nutrafol.com and use code BLONDE for $10 off your first subscription and free shipping.
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Visit KINSYN.com/well and use promo code well at checkout for 20% off
Use code WELL at puori.com/WELL to get 32% off your first Puori Grass-fed Whey Protein order when you start a subscription.
Go to Quince.com/blonde for 365-day returns, plus free shipping on your order.
Visit resortpass.com/well to get $20 off your first booking of $100 or more.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
471: The Skin Habits That Matter More Than Expensive Skincare + How to Keep Your Collagen with Olivia Boyd-Smith07/27/2026 | 40 mins.Olivia Boyd-Smith is the founder of Par Olive, an ingestible skincare company developed alongside dermatologists and longevity physicians with a focus on supporting skin health from within. Before launching the brand, Olivia spent years as a beauty and wellness writer, giving her a unique perspective on what actually works—and what simply sounds good. Today, Par Olive is carried by leading dermatology clinics and built around clinically backed ingredients, rigorous sourcing, and a science-first philosophy.
In this episode, we dive into the connection between nutrition, longevity, and skin health—and why even the best skincare routine has limitations. We discuss collagen myths, ingredient sourcing, how skin changes as we age, the treatments worth the investment, and the everyday habits that quietly have the biggest impact on how your skin looks and functions.
We cover:
How to build beautiful skin from the inside out
The biggest drivers of skin aging
The one habit women with great skin all have in common
Why collagen quality matters more than you think
The truth about supplement ingredient sourcing
Farmed vs. wild marine collagen
Why ingestible skincare is becoming a major category in beauty
The reality of collagen loss in women
Why skin can still age despite great skincare and treatments
Olivia’s favorite in-office treatments, including BBL
The skincare splurges worth the money—and the luxury products you can skip
The most underrated skincare ingredient
The best LED masks
How everyday lifestyle habits show up on your skin
Olivia’s “skin bowl” breakfast and daily routine
If you enjoyed this episode, be sure to follow the show, leave a review, and share it with a friend.
Visit parolive.com and use the code WELL to receive 25% off the first 3 months of your subscription.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Stassi Schroeder is a bestselling author, podcast host and reality television personality returning to TV with her new series, House of Stassi, where she opens the door to life after Vanderpump Rules as a wife, mother, and entrepreneur. The new series follows her as she steps back into the spotlight while navigating marriage, motherhood, friendships, and the next chapter of her career.
In this episode, Stassi and I get into the conversations women actually have behind closed doors. We talk about the beauty habits she’ll never give up, the luxury products she thinks are worth every penny, the trends she wishes would disappear and the surprising moment she finally started feeling truly confident. She also shares how motherhood changed the way she sees herself, what wellness looks like in this season of life, her thoughts on peptides and EMS workouts and how she keeps her marriage “relationshippy”. Plus, we revisit reality TV fame, failure, confidence without alcohol and why she says her story was never meant to end with Vanderpump Rules.
Tune into Stassi’s show on Freeform or Hulu. You can also find her @stassischroeder on Instagram.
This episode is brought to you by:
Get 15% off at BON CHARGE by using code BLONDE at www.boncharge.com.
Head to armra.com/WELL or enter WELL to get 30% off your first subscription order.
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Go to ro.co/blonde to see if you’re eligible for the new GLP-1 pill on ro.
Visit livemomentous.com and use promo code well for up to 35% off your first order.
Go to Ritual.com/WELL for 25% off your first month.
Go to saltandstone.com/WELL and use code WELL at checkout for 15% off your first order.
Visit vuori.com/well for 20% off your first purchase.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
469: The Truth About Building Glutes, Getting Lean & Why you Feel Puffy from Workouts07/15/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Dr. Jenna Lagana is a doctor of Chiropractic and performance coach who specializes in helping women build strength, improve body composition, and train in a way that’s sustainable for long-term health. She combines evidence-based exercise science with a realistic understanding of the aesthetic goals many women have—but rarely feel comfortable talking about openly.
In this episode, we have the honest fitness conversation women are actually having behind closed doors.
We discuss:
Why you might feel puffy when you start strength training
How to know if you’re overtraining
Why eating less can stall your progress
Finding the right balance between aesthetic and health goals
Building glutes without overdeveloping your legs
What actually causes the “bulky” look
PCOS, inflammation, and body composition
Pilates vs. weight training
Protein, macros, and whether you really need to track them
How long it actually takes to see results
The biggest mistakes women make when trying to get lean
What an ideal day of eating looks like for someone strength training
Whether your goal is to build muscle, lose body fat, improve your relationship with exercise, or simply stop wasting time doing workouts that don’t move the needle, this episode is full of practical advice you’ll actually use.
You can find Jenna at @dr.jennalagana on Instagram, and don’t forget to download her Space 314 app.
This episode is brought to you by:
Visit hungryroot.com/blonde to get 40% off your first box and a free item of your choice.
Get 15% off at BON CHARGE by using code BLONDE at www.boncharge.com.
Visit ProlonLife.com/BLONDE to get 15% sitewide.
Head to Nutrafol.com and use code BLONDE for $10 off your first subscription and free shipping.
Visit quo.com/blonde for 20% off 6 months.
Go to ladder.fit/WELL for a 7-day free trial and $10 off your first month.
Use code WELL at puori.com/WELL to get 32% off your first Puori Grass-fed Whey Protein order when you start a subscription.
Visit DrinkNello.com and use code WELL at checkout for 20% off your first order.
This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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Well with Arielle Lorre is the chart-topping podcast where wellness meets real life. Hosted by Arielle Lorre—wellness tastemaker, entrepreneur, and trusted voice in beauty and lifestyle—this show dives into what it really means to feel well, live well, and look well. Arielle brings her signature blend of curiosity, candor, and discernment to unfiltered conversations with the leading minds in health, beauty, fitness, and personal growth. Whether she’s decoding the latest trend or asking the questions you really want answered, Arielle creates space for thoughtful, honest dialogue that’s as educational as it is entertaining. Come for the expert insight, stay for the real talk, and leave with tangible tools to look and feel your best—from the inside out.Subscribe so you don’t miss new episodes, every Wednesday (and sometimes Monday)!Podcast website
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