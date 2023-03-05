How to Have Whole Body Wellness on a Microscopic Level, Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine, Peptide Therapy and more with Dr. Jessica Cho, MD

Dr. Jessica Cho, MD., is a highly regarded Internal Medicine Physician whose clinical approach is focused on integrative wellness. She joins the show to discuss how to have total body wellness at a microscopic level, how to test how fast you are aging, how to control how genes are expressed and how to intervene when your body has gone awry. We chat specifics about cellular health, DNA and telomeres; how to change your genetic destiny; medical and lifestyle interventions for longevity; calorie restriction; peptide therapy; exosome therapy; semaglutide; the importance of gut health; autoimmune diseases and so much more. Right now, Sakara is offering our listeners 20% off their first order when they go to Sakara.com/BLONDE or enter code BLONDE at checkout. Say goodbye to plain water and start your scent-flavored hydration journey today with airup by clicking the airup link HERE! Use code BLONDE at checkout for 15% off your purchase. Right now, LMNT is offering my listeners a free sample pack with any order. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/BLONDEFILES. Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more. To claim, visit article.com/BLONDE and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. We worked out a special deal for our dog-loving listeners. Get 35% off your first order of Sundays. Go to SundaysForDogs.com/BLONDE or use code BLONDE at checkout. Ritual is offering my listeners 10% off during your first 3 months. Visit ritual.com/BLONDE to start Ritual or add Essential for Women 18+ to your subscription today. Produced by Dear Media.