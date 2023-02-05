Friday Focus: China & Canada’s Parliament

Friday Focus provides listeners with a focused, half-hour masterclass on the big issues, events and trends driving the news and current events. The show features Janice Gross Stein, the founding director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and bestselling author, in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths, Chair and moderator of the Munk Debates. The following is a sample of the Munk Debates’ weekly current affairs podcast, Friday Focus. On this week’s edition of the Friday Focus podcast, Janice and Rudyard spend the show talking about the Canadian story that made international news this week in the form of media reports that Canada’s intelligence agency had information that it shared with the government that a sitting member of the national legislature was the target of a foreign intimidation campaign by the Chinese government. Who knew what, when, and why is the Chinese diplomat identified in intelligence reports still working out of the Toronto consulate? What does it mean for Canada’s national security going forward when members of its premier intelligence agency are leaking to the press and are in outright breach with the government and its handling of Chinese interference in Canadian democracy? Where does Canada-China relations go from here? Janice and Rudyard unpack it all for Munk members. To access full-length editions of the Friday Focus podcast, consider becoming a donor to the Munk Debates for as little as $25 annually, or $.50 per episode. Canadian donors receive a charitable tax receipt. This podcast is a project of the Munk Debates, a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to fostering civil and substantive public dialogue. More information at www.munkdebates.com.