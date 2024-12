#721 All About DBT - Ethan Sapienza

Ethan Sapienza is a clinical social worker and therapist specializing in EMDR and DBT. He discusses the benefits of these modalities and shares practical DBT coping mechanisms that everyone can find useful. More About Ethan and DBT https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/ethan-sapienza-beverly-hills-ca/879732Ethan's practice's site: https://behavioralpsychstudio.com/-Info on what DBT is: https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/dbt-Info on what DBT-PE is: https://dbtpe.org/-An article he wrote breaking down DBT and its trauma adaptations, DBT-PE and DBT-PTSD https://behavioralpsychstudio.com/10389-2/-A resource to find a DBT therapist (this is from one of the major training orgs for DBT called BTech, which Marsha Linehan started): https://behavioraltech.org/find-a-therapist-app/-Info on what E/RP is: https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/erp#:~:text=Exposure%20and%20response%20prevention%20therapy%20is%20the%20opposite%20of%20flooding,ability%20to%20handle%20their%20obsessions.