Dr. Jessi Gold (@DrJessiGold) is the Chief Wellness Officer for the University of Tennessee as well as an Associate Professor of Psychiatry. Her main advocacy focus has been burnout in the healthcare industry, which includes issues like doctors being trained to stuff emotions, increased suicide rates for healthcare workers, and general issues with the overall healthcare system. Look for her book How Do You Feel: One Doctor's Search For Humanity in MedicineFor more about Jessi: https://www.drjessigold.com/ and her book How Do You Feel https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/How-Do-You-Feel/Jessi-Gold/9781982199777.
#723 Toxic Productivity - Therapist Israa Nasir
Israa Nasir is a therapist and the founder of Well Guide, a digital wellness platform making therapy tools accessible to everyone. She discusses red flags and green flags in terms of mental health and processes for reflection on how to live a life true to who you are. Look for hew new book, Toxic Productivity.Buy Israa's New Book: TOXIC PRODUCTIVITY: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More Social Media LinksWebsite: https://www.israanasir.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/well.guide/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@israajnasir • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/israanasir/For Israa's Well Guide https://israanasir.substack.com/
#722 - Anger - Listener JT
JT was well into adulthood before he was able to come to terms with his anger issues. Today, he's turned things around with the help of therapy, meditation, and support groups. He opens up about how he realized he had anger issues and offers practical tips on managing anger. More about JTThe workbook that JT mentioned: https://avediancounselingcenter.com/about-2/our-books/Links Paul mentioned to help support the trans community https://www.pointofpride.org/This NYC org throws parties to raise money for Black trans folks rent and surgeries https://www.forthegworls.com/homehttps://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestheculture/2021/11/29/20-trans-poc-led-grassroots-organizations-to-support-on-giving-tuesday/
#721 All About DBT - Ethan Sapienza
Ethan Sapienza is a clinical social worker and therapist specializing in EMDR and DBT. He discusses the benefits of these modalities and shares practical DBT coping mechanisms that everyone can find useful. More About Ethan and DBT https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/ethan-sapienza-beverly-hills-ca/879732Ethan's practice's site: https://behavioralpsychstudio.com/-Info on what DBT is: https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/dbt-Info on what DBT-PE is: https://dbtpe.org/-An article he wrote breaking down DBT and its trauma adaptations, DBT-PE and DBT-PTSD https://behavioralpsychstudio.com/10389-2/-A resource to find a DBT therapist (this is from one of the major training orgs for DBT called BTech, which Marsha Linehan started): https://behavioraltech.org/find-a-therapist-app/-Info on what E/RP is: https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/erp#:~:text=Exposure%20and%20response%20prevention%20therapy%20is%20the%20opposite%20of%20flooding,ability%20to%20handle%20their%20obsessions.
#720 Working On Ourselves - Ahmed Al-kadri
Ahmed Al-kadri (@AhmedLovesBread) is a Yemeni-American comedian who is trying to be a better person, a better partner, and a better man. He shares his journey to realizing his addictions and doing the work to change for the better. Check out his new comedy special: Special, Not Special on YouTube. You can see Ahmed's debut comedy hour, Special Not Special on YouTube now
"Remarkable" - Psychology Today"A vital, compassionate gem that fills a desperate and under-addressed need in our society." - Esquire "A perversely safe place in which he and his guests talk about their fears, addictions and traumatic childhoods." - NY Times"Gilmartin makes a conscious effort to explore stories that aren’t black and white" - Slate Magazine"Praised by listeners all over the world" - Atlantic Monthly Named To Top Health Podcast List by: NY Times, Esquire, Slate, Oprah Magazine, Women's Health, Onion A.V. Club, Apple Podcast Staff