My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani

The Truth About Menopause and HRT with Tamsen Fadal
“You’re in menopause. Any questions?” That’s the brief message a doctor sent to journalist Tamsen Fadal after she almost passed out one day at work. She was 49. And she did have questions. So she took it upon herself to talk to OBGYNs, neuroscientists and hormone experts about what’s happening to our bodies during this pivotal time in our lives. All her work is compiled into a new documentary, The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause. We talked to Tamsen about how menopause affects the brain, why many doctors are hesitant to prescribe hormone replacement therapy, and the benefits of watching her film with your loved ones (hint: it’s so they understand wtf you’re going through!). You can follow Tamsen Fadal on Instagram and TikTok @TamsenFadal https://www.tiktok.com/@tamsenfadal https://www.instagram.com/tamsenfadal/ Watch her documentary, The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause on PBS. Thank you to our sponsor Magic Mind. You have a limited offer you can use now, that gets you up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code MIDLIFE at checkout. You can claim it at: https://www.magicmind.com/MIDLIFE You can follow our host Reshma Saujani @reshmasaujani on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reshmasaujani/ Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:18
Embracing Your Crone Age with Cheryl Strayed
Best selling author and advice columnist Cheryl Strayed isn’t looking back. She’s taking a front seat to her post menopause years so much so that she’s given it a name — the “crone age.” Cheryl shares why she’s excited about this next stage of her life and what she’s learned from her iconic advice column Dear Sugar. Plus she gets real about grief and why we shouldn't wait for the “deathbed moment.” You can follow our guest on Instagram @Cheryl Strayed https://www.instagram.com/cherylstrayed/ Subscribe to Dear Sugar here https://cherylstrayed.substack.com You can follow our host Reshma Saujani @reshmasaujani on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reshmasaujani/?hl=en Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:49
Don’t Despair, Divorce! With Oona Metz
Divorce therapist Oona Metz takes us through the ups and downs of marriage, from fighting to making up to ending the relationship to dating after divorce. She tells us why we shouldn’t fight dirty (we all do it, right??), the difference between leaving a relationship and ending a relationship, how to make up in front of kids, and how to know when it’s time to go. Plus, why women get more sleep *after* divorce, and why women wait until midlife to leave! You don’t wanna miss this one! You can follow our guest on Instagram @OonaMetz You can follow our host Reshma Saujani @reshmasaujani on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reshmasaujani/?hl=en Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
41:19
Eeek the Election with Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton would rather focus on the change she wants to see in the world than think about her age. That’s why we thought she’d be a perfect guest as we all count down the hours until Election Day. (I mean, how do we not let this election age us!?) As the author of several children's books, she gives us tips on talking to kids about big topics like abortion and climate change. Plus, what she learned from her mom, Hillary Clinton, about aging, why she doesn’t care much for birthdays, and how she makes time for friends, even if it is just a phone call. Yo can follow our guest Chelsea Clinton on Instagram @clintonfoundation https://www.instagram.com/clintonfoundation/?hl=en You can follow our host Reshma Saujani @reshmasaujani on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reshmasaujani/?hl=en Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:37
The Future I Dreamed of with Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson knew she wanted to sit on the high court since she was a little girl. Now in her midlife, she’s made that dream come true – and she’s the first Black woman to do so. Reshma talks with her friend Justice Jackson about how to stay present while balancing it all: the kids, the marriage and the highest of high-pressure jobs. Literally, if she can manage to do it – it gives us all hope. Plus, we hear about her new love of boxing, why it’s OK to sometimes say no, and how gospel music keeps her going throughout the day. Let us know how you’re doing in midlife! You can submit your story to be included in this show at speakpipe.com/midlife Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: lemonadamedia.com/sponsors To follow along with a transcript, go to lemonadamedia.com/show/ shortly after the air date.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
…Is this it? That’s the question our host Reshma Saujani asks herself daily. She’s the founder of two successful nonprofits, she’s married to a great guy, and she’s raising two beautiful children. She’s gotten everything she’s ever wanted, so why does she feel so unsatisfied? Is this a woman’s version of a midlife crisis? She’s determined to figure it out, and with the strength of her group chat behind her, she’s calling in reinforcements. From Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to Emily Oster and Cheryl Strayed, to experts, friends, authors and more, Reshma’s going to help us all figure out how we stop trying to just get through this time of life… and actually start living it.