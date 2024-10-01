My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani

The Truth About Menopause and HRT with Tamsen Fadal

"You're in menopause. Any questions?" That's the brief message a doctor sent to journalist Tamsen Fadal after she almost passed out one day at work. She was 49. And she did have questions. So she took it upon herself to talk to OBGYNs, neuroscientists and hormone experts about what's happening to our bodies during this pivotal time in our lives. All her work is compiled into a new documentary, The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause. We talked to Tamsen about how menopause affects the brain, why many doctors are hesitant to prescribe hormone replacement therapy, and the benefits of watching her film with your loved ones (hint: it's so they understand wtf you're going through!).