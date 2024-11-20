The Dr. Ardis Show | Healing for the Ages Replay | Episode 11.20.2024
This week on The Dr. Ardis Show, we are thrilled to bring you a replay of the Healing for the Ages conference with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt. In this enlightening episode, the team discusses the power of natural healing and how to address the root causes of devastating diseases such as cancer. They delve into the significance of clean water, detoxification, and the crucial role of intuition in making informed health decisions. With an optimistic vision for the future of health in America, they share strategies to help you and your loved ones reclaim wellness. Special Offer: Don't miss out! Visit healingfortheages.com to access the AGES replays and get $50 off with promo code ARDIS. Plus, enjoy your first 30 days free when you join the AGES membership, unlocking exclusive content and ongoing support for your health journey.
The Dr. Ardis Show | Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and M.S. Have One Mineral Enemy | Episode 11.13.2024
In this week's transformative episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Brian Ardis reveals the astonishing benefits of a single mineral that has the potential to improve the symptoms of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.)— Selenium. With a deep dive into recent studies and scientific findings, Dr. Ardis explains how selenium supplementation can dramatically enhance brain function, reduce cognitive decline, and protect the brain against oxidative stress. This episode presents a comprehensive review of meta-analyses and clinical research showing selenium's profound impact on cognitive function, from reversing memory deficits in Alzheimer's patients to supporting motor function in Parkinson's and protecting brain cells in those with M.S. Dr. Ardis emphasizes the essential role selenium plays in reducing inflammation, improving neuronal health, and promoting new brain cell growth. He also covers the optimal dosages, the efficacy of selenium alone versus in combination with other nutrients, and practical advice for incorporating selenium into your daily routine. With remarkable evidence supporting selenium's neuroprotective properties, this episode is a must-watch for anyone concerned with cognitive health or managing neurological conditions. Don't miss out on this invaluable information that could change the course of brain health for you or your loved ones. This episode is brought to you by Nature Wins Selenium! https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-selenium-30-count/ Download the presentation here https://thedrardisshow.com/free-patient-resources
The Dr. Ardis Show | Spearmint & Its Miraculous Health Benefits| Episode 11.06.2024
In this episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis dives into the powerful benefits of spearmint in "Spearmint & Its Miraculous Health Benefits", a key ingredient in the Nature Wins product line. Often overlooked, spearmint holds remarkable healing properties that address a range of health issues, from arthritis relief to blood sugar control. Dr. Ardis reviews recent studies showing how spearmint can improve cognitive health, aid digestion, balance hormones, and act as a natural antibacterial agent. With insights into the role of spearmint in Nature Wins' Biodefense and Mint Throat Spray, Dr. Ardis emphasizes why this herb is essential in our daily health routines. Tune in to learn how spearmint can support a symptom-free, naturally healthy lifestyle! Visit the patient resources to download the presentation: https://thedrardisshow.com/free-patient-resources
The Dr. Ardis Show | Why Dr Ardis Takes Vitamin C| Episode 10.30.2024
In this special episode, Why Dr. Ardis Takes Vitamin C, Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the science and benefits of vitamin C. He shares insights on its role in boosting the immune system, promoting cardiovascular health, aiding in collagen production, and its use in combating chronic conditions like allergies and diabetes. Highlighting research from Nobel laureate Linus Pauling and other medical experts, Dr. Ardis explains why he believes vitamin C is an essential daily supplement, especially in high doses. He also introduces key products like Immune C and Doc's Healthy Kids, which offer potent sources of vitamin C and additional bioflavonoids. Throughout the episode, Dr. Ardis stresses the importance of natural supplementation to maintain overall health and well-being. Be sure to check out the detailed presentation, available for download above and in the Patient Resources tab. Additionally, Dr. Ardis discusses the products available at TheDrArdisShow.com that contain Vitamin C, including Immune C and Doc's Healthy Kids for daily nutrition. This episode is brought to you by Immune C
The Dr. Ardis Show | COVID-19 Vaccines & Beyond | Episode 10.29.2024
In this special episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis hosts three key voices in the fight for medical freedom: Dr. James Thorpe, Dr. Deborah Viglione, and author Sally Saxon. The guests discuss their groundbreaking book, COVID-19 Vaccines & Beyond: What the Medical Industrial Complex is Not Telling Us. They share their journeys of discovery, revealing the deeper agendas behind the COVID-19 narrative and medical practices, touching upon censorship, medical fraud, and the alarming rise in vaccine recommendations. Dr. James E Thorpe MD, a renowned OB-GYN with over 45 years of experience, exposes the dangers of vaccine recommendations for pregnant women and stresses the lack of scientific support for routine flu vaccinations. He shares his extensive knowledge and research, warning against blind trust in the medical-industrial complex. Dr. Deborah Viglione MD, an internist, shares her journey treating COVID-19 patients with alternative therapies such as high-dose vitamin C and ozone therapy, exposing the challenges of medical censorship. She discusses her evolving stance on vaccines and the lack of double-blind placebo-controlled studies proving their safety and efficacy. Sally Saxon, a retired attorney and lead author, explains the intent behind the book—to expose the patterns of deception and corruption within the pharmaceutical industry. She provides a deeper context, illustrating how the suppression of information and false narratives have shaped public perception. Special Offer: Use the code ARDIS to get a 15% discount on 1, 2, or 3 copies of the book. Visit https://thecvbook.com/
