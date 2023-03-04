The Truth About Ice Bath's and Hot Sauna Exposure, The Science of Recovery, Coffee Does NOT Dehydrate You, and More...

In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Mini-Podcast, I discuss many aspects of recovery with my podcast producer, Tony. I talk about how so many people are missing the forest for the trees with complicated and expensive recovery modalities, the number one thing you can do to help with recovery that is free and easy, anabolic steroids, and more. I also discuss why I think elite bodybuilding as a sport is unhealthy, why social media influencers feel pressured to lift too heavy too often, and the times that I've felt most happy with my life. Check out the the Youtube video mentioned in this episode about when I drank a LOT of coffee to prove that it doesn't cause dehydration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt9Mj9WRwH4 If you have any specific questions about recovery, send them to Tony (@tone_reverie on Instagram) and if we get enough responses we will do a part two! I hope you enjoy this episode and, if you do, please leave a review on iTunes (huge thank you to everyone who has written one so far). Finally, if you've been thinking about joining The Inner Circle but haven't yet... we have hundreds of home and bodyweight workouts for you and you can get them all here: www.sfinnercircle.com.