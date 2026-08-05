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474 episodes
- In this episode I speak with Joel Jamieson and we discuss:
- The science of heart rate variability (HRV) training
- How to improve your VO2 Max as quickly as possible
- How to prevent a heart attack and stroke
- The best recovery methods
- And more
Get My Free Calorie Calculator Here ► http://bit.ly/freecaloriecalc
Get 10% off at Marek Health ► https://marekhealth.com/syatt
How to Be a Personal Trainer Podcast ► https://bit.ly/48kp3GU
Sign up for my email list ► http://bit.ly/jordansyattlistGet My Diet & Workout Program ► https://www.sfinnercircle.com/
Joel’s IG ► https://www.instagram.com/coachjoeljamieson
Morpheus Training System ► https://trainwithmorpheus.com/
The Best Workout Split, Overcoming Boredom in Training, Wrist Strength, What Age Can Kids Lift Weights, HRV and Recovery, Weighted Vests, and More…08/02/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Check out Marek Health at https://marekhealth.com/syatt and get 10% OFF your first order using code: SYATT
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Podcast, I shoot the breeze and answer questions from listeners with my podcast producer, Tony, and we discuss:
- The best workout split
- Overcoming boredom in training
- Wrist strength
- HRV and recovery
- The RPE sweet spot
- What age can kids start lifting weights
- How to choose your weighted vest size
- No naps with 3 under 3
- The brutal honesty of children
- Gym-fail and gym-fight videos
- And more...
Do you have any questions you want us to discuss on the podcast? Give Tony a follow and shoot him a DM on Instagram - @tone_reverie - https://www.instagram.com/tone_reverie/
I hope you enjoy this episode and, if you do, please leave a review on iTunes (huge thank you to everyone who has written one so far).
Finally, if you've been thinking about joining The Inner Circle but haven't yet... we have hundreds of home and bodyweight workouts for you and you can get them all: https://www.sfinnercircle.com/
The Truth About Native American History and The United States with Dr. David Silverman07/29/2026 | 1h 24 mins.In this episode I speak with David Silverman and we discuss:
- The truth about what Indian life was like before the colonists arrived
- How race and religion impacted colonist and Indian relations
- Did The United States commit a genocide against the Indians?
- A historians perspective on the future of America
Get My Free Calorie Calculator Here ► http://bit.ly/freecaloriecalc
Get 10% off at Marek Health ► https://marekhealth.com/syatt
How to Be a Personal Trainer Podcast ► https://bit.ly/48kp3GU
Sign up for my email list ► http://bit.ly/jordansyattlist
Get My Diet & Workout Program ► https://www.sfinnercircle.com/
David's Book "The Chosen and The Damned" ► https://a.co/d/028nFQ4R
David's Book "This Land Is Their Land" ► https://a.co/d/0ewS6NOH
David Treuer's Book ► "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee" https://a.co/d/02b8KKoW
Contact David ► djsilver@gwu.edu
- Check out Marek Health at https://marekhealth.com/syatt and get 10% OFF your first order using code: SYATT
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Podcast, I shoot the breeze with my podcast producer, Tony, and have an in-depth conversation about motivation.
We discuss:
- My model for understanding how motivation actually works
- Motivation vs. Discipline vs. Willpower
- One of the biggest coaching mistakes I ever made
- How motivate yourself vs how to motivate others
- The truth about "self talk."
- The right and wrong way to get motivated
- The unpopular truth about "fear of success."
- The number one reason people want to give up
- How to talk to a family member about fitness
- And more...
Do you have any questions you want us to discuss on the podcast? Give Tony a follow and shoot him a DM on Instagram - @tone_reverie - https://www.instagram.com/tone_reverie/
I hope you enjoy this episode and, if you do, please leave a review on iTunes (huge thank you to everyone who has written one so far).
Finally, if you've been thinking about joining The Inner Circle but haven't yet... we have hundreds of home and bodyweight workouts for you and you can get them all: https://www.sfinnercircle.com/
US Military Intelligence Analyst On Bots, AI, Israel, Foreign Influence, and Cyber Security07/22/2026 | 2h 2 mins.In this episode I speak with Travis Hawley and we discuss:
- How AI is impacting your safety and cybersecurity
- US Military intelligence
- Foreign influence on propaganda within The USA
- How to identify bots on social media
- And more…
Get My Free Calorie Calculator Here ► http://bit.ly/freecaloriecalc
Get 10% off at Marek Health ► https://marekhealth.com/syatt
How to Be a Personal Trainer Podcast ► https://bit.ly/48kp3GU
Sign up for my email list ► http://bit.ly/jordansyattlist
Get My Diet & Workout Program ► https://www.sfinnercircle.com/
Travis's IG ► https://www.instagram.com/talk2trav/
Travis's Website ► https://www.shadowgraphintel.com/
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About The Jordan Syatt Podcast
You and I are going to drink a lot of coffee together. We’ll also have open, honest, and difficult conversations about the most important topics in your life. Health, faith, politics, history, and more. Welcome to the podcast where we keep things the opposite of politically correct.Podcast website
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