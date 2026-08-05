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In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Podcast, I shoot the breeze with my podcast producer, Tony, and have an in-depth conversation about motivation.

We discuss:

- My model for understanding how motivation actually works

- Motivation vs. Discipline vs. Willpower

- One of the biggest coaching mistakes I ever made

- How motivate yourself vs how to motivate others

- The truth about "self talk."

- The right and wrong way to get motivated

- The unpopular truth about "fear of success."

- The number one reason people want to give up

- How to talk to a family member about fitness

- And more...

Do you have any questions you want us to discuss on the podcast? Give Tony a follow and shoot him a DM on Instagram - @tone_reverie - https://www.instagram.com/tone_reverie/

I hope you enjoy this episode and, if you do, please leave a review on iTunes (huge thank you to everyone who has written one so far).

Finally, if you've been thinking about joining The Inner Circle but haven't yet... we have hundreds of home and bodyweight workouts for you and you can get them all: https://www.sfinnercircle.com/