Training to Failure, The Science of Muscle Growth, The Psychology of Social Media, and More with Coach Kassem Hanson
In this episode I speak with incredible strength coach, Kassem Hanson (@coach_kassem) all about the science of building muscle so you can learn and understand the essential principles necessary for you to build bigger, stronger, more defined muscles.
How to Stop Counting Calories WITHOUT Gaining Weight Back (Jennifer's Story)
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Mini Podcast, I speak with Inner Circle Member, Jennifer, about:
- How to stop counting calories WITHOUT gaining weight back
- How to enjoy vacation without ruining all of your progress
- How to stay on track during "that time" of the month
- And more...
The Truth About Lumen, The Science Behind HIIT Workouts, How to Stop Binge Eating on The Weekends, and More...
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Mini Podcast, I shoot the breeze with Inner Circle Coach, Susan Niebergall (IG: @susanniebergallfitness) in which we do a live Q&A answering your questions from Instagram including:
- Is the Lumen Metabolic breath thingy worth it or trash?
- How do I know if I'm being lazy or just tired and need a rest?
- How to stop bingeing on the weekends?
- What are some healthy snack ideas for a road trip?
- What is the best Inner Circle workout program to use in conjunction with 1/2 marathon training?
- I want to try Jiu Jitsu but I'm intimidated. Do you have any advice for beginners on the best way to start?
- Why only 2 HIIT workouts per week?
- Is Jiu Jitsu useful in real life for self defense?
- What's the best birthday you've ever had?
- How old would your child have to be let them curse?
- And more...
The Truth About Ice Bath's and Hot Sauna Exposure, The Science of Recovery, Coffee Does NOT Dehydrate You, and More...
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Mini-Podcast, I discuss many aspects of recovery with my podcast producer, Tony.
I talk about how so many people are missing the forest for the trees with complicated and expensive recovery modalities, the number one thing you can do to help with recovery that is free and easy, anabolic steroids, and more.
I also discuss why I think elite bodybuilding as a sport is unhealthy, why social media influencers feel pressured to lift too heavy too often, and the times that I've felt most happy with my life.
Check out the the Youtube video mentioned in this episode about when I drank a LOT of coffee to prove that it doesn't cause dehydration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt9Mj9WRwH4
The Top 5 Exercises for Strength Training, Nutrition Tips for Parents, and More...
In this episode of The Jordan Syatt Mini Podcast, I shoot the breeze with Inner Circle Coach, Susan Niebergall (IG: @susanniebergallfitness) in which we do a live Q&A answering your questions from Instagram including:
- How long is a typical workout for me? And how often do I do cardio?
- Do you really need to wipe down everything you use at the gym?
- Why is it so hard to stay consistent?
- HELP! Is a treat after lunch and dinner a bad habit for kids?
- Trying to get started as a coach coming from being a nurse. Any advice?
- The top 5 exercises for strength training?
- And more...
