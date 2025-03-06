Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples On The Union Of RFK Jr., Trump, and The MAHA Movement
In this episode, Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, joins us for a fascinating discussion on the MAHA Movement (Make America Healthy Again), RFK Jr., and the real Donald Trump—beyond the media narratives. Marla shares her passion for wellness through her work with the Global Wellness Forum and sheds light on critical issues and health initiatives.
21:08
Ex-CDC Director Drops BOMBSHELL: Lab Leak, RFK Jr., and COVID Truths EXPOSED
Today's guest is Dr. Robert Redfield, virologist, physician, and former CDC director. We dive deep into the complexities of public health, va**ine safety, and the hidden forces shaping medical policy. Dr. Redfield shares his insider perspective on the COVID pandemic, regulatory capture, and the influence of Big Pharma.Expect insights on RFK Jr.’s fight for medical transparency, Fauci’s role in pandemic response, and the Wuhan lab leak controversy. We also discuss the suppression of scientific debate, the risks of va**ine injuries, and the future threats of pandemics.This conversation challenges mainstream narratives and exposes what’s really driving health policy.Subscribe to The MAHA Podcast for new episodes every Tuesday at 10 AM.
2:50:16
Welcome to The MAHA Podcast
The moment Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and President Donald Trump shook hands on stage, they ignited a cultural revolution: the MAHA Movement. But the mission to Make America Healthy Again began long before that historic moment. Visionaries in health, biohacking, politics, and personal sovereignty laid the groundwork for what has become a powerful nationwide movement. I’m Del Bigtree, host of The MAHA Podcast, and together we’ll uncover groundbreaking advancements and inspiring stories that heal, strengthen, and empower the American people. We are reshaping the future of health and freedom—join me as we discover how to Make America Healthy Again.
