Episode 415 - The Dr. Cloud Show - Change Your Unhealthy Thinking Patterns

Much of your thinking is automatic, and that can be a great thing. No one needs to analyze every stroke of the toothbrush, so to speak. The problem, Dr. Henry Cloud contends, is when we default to thinking patterns that don't work for situations that require us to be more considered and deliberate with our minds. One of the issues is that automatic thinking can lead to deeply ingrained patterns of behavior that self-reinforce. You have to ask yourself some questions about these automatic thoughts. Here's a big one: are these even thoughts? Maybe this won't surprise you, but no, classically speaking many of these automatic thoughts don't meet the criteria of thoughts. These ideas, constructs, or concepts might pop into your head, but they aren't considered, they aren't critiqued. They are thoughts, but they require no thinking. Dr. Cloud shares ways to start actively thinking again so that you can take control of your life in areas you're overlooking. Written Question: Dr. Cloud addresses a question about dealing with a spouse diagnosed with narcissism who frequently turns conversations into arguments. He discusses the complexity of narcissistic personality disorder, emphasizing that not all cases are alike. Dr. Cloud suggests considering whether the narcissism is rooted in strength or weakness, as this affects the approach to dealing with it. The main advice Dr. Cloud offers is to stop engaging in these fights. He uses the analogy of a boxing match, explaining that it takes two people to argue. He recommends setting boundaries by refusing to continue unproductive conversations, suggesting phrases like "I don't think this is helping" or "I'm not comfortable talking about this right now." Dr. Cloud emphasizes the importance of removing oneself from the situation and proposing alternative ways to address issues, such as discussing them in a counseling session. Carol needs help moving forward with her life after ending her relationship with her parents. She ruminates and finds herself playing back everything that has happened over the years. What can she do truly move on? Written Question: What kind of advice do you have for young leaders as they take on more responsibility?