#112: Is cardio making your stress better or worse?

Are you someone who uses exercise as "therapy"? Exercise can improve stress resilience, but it can also add to your stress. Chronic stress can contribute to body composition changes, metabolic disease, and more. In this episode, Shannon discusses how chronic stress affects your hormones, how to know if you are chronically stressed, and how to identify if your workouts are adding or subtracting to your stress levels. 0:00: Introduction 1:12: How does stress affect your hormones and nervous system?6:15: The relationship between cortisol and insulin7:48: Shannon's personal experience with stress and body composition 14:20: How do you know if you're in chronic stress mode?15:14: How can we use exercise to make us more stress resilient? 21:11: Endorphins 23:22: Will you gain weight if you back off of your exercise intensity?24:46: Shannon's thoughts on why exercise should not be used as therapy27:17: Summary and key takeaways