Develop your most fit body, while perserving your body. Dr. Shannon, DPT is a physical therapist and long-time fitness trainer. She integrates the current resea... More
Available Episodes
5 of 125
#116: Fear of gaining weight from doing less
If your body is feeling broken down from a lot of intense exercise but you're afraid that doing less will cause weight gain, this episode is for you.0:00: Introduction 0:50: Shannon’s experience with overexercise 7:15: Energy expenditure 11:15: Fitness watches12:30: Why trackers are not an accurate representation of energy expended 17:30: Example of this energy expenditure 20:35: Bottom line22:30: Burnout BootcampStudy referenced Subscribe for Burnout Bootcamp detailsFree Evlo WorkshopFree Evlo 101 class14 day free trialFollow Dr. Shannon on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on Instagram
6/1/2023
25:05
#115: Nervous system tools to improve your results
Better software makes for better functioning hardware. In this episode, we're discussing how to improve your body's software (inputs via your visual system) to improve the hardware (your muscular system).Improving our visual and vestibular system can make it easier for us to see results from our workouts and will allow us more freedom of movement along the way.4:00 Nervous system input 8:10 The cause of muscle tightness10:33 Visual and vestibular input14:05 Proprioceptive system 18:42 How these systems affect exercise 21:00 How to improve your vestibular system8 free Evlo classesEvlo Fitness - 14-day free trialFollow Dr. Shannon on IG
5/25/2023
29:32
#114: Do women HAVE to lift heavy?
Do women HAVE to lift heavy to see muscle growth and stay strong as we age? The answer in Shannon's perspective: no. Current literature suggests that you can use a wide variety of loading ranges, and still see muscle growth and results. Shannon explores why this is being recommended and challenges the idea that you have to lift heavy to improve body composition, improve muscle mass, and stay healthy as you age.0:00: Introduction 2:07: Do you have to lift heavy to see results?4:24: Should perimenopausal women do hypertrophy or strength training? 7:55: Hypertrophy and strength gains cannot be fully separated9:05: Muscle fiber recruitment10:00: Mechanical load to the muscles11:54: Heavy lifting and joint health considerations 14:12: Changes that occur during peri- and postmenopause19:40: Lifting heavy weights is not required for a strong muscle stimulus 25:22: SummaryStudy referenced Free Evlo WorkshopFree Evlo 101 class14 day free trialFollow Dr. Shannon on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on Tiktok
5/18/2023
31:15
#113: Improving endocrine dysfunction and fertility with Dr. Audrey Gaskins
Reproductive health is a sign of overall health. Lifestyle, environmental, and dietary changes can improve endocrine health, fertility and have long-term health benefits. Dr. Audrey Gaskins talks about lifestyle, dietary, and exercise modifications to improve reproductive health.0:00: Introduction3:30: Dr. Gaskins’s research focus4:58: Fertility endpoints and time windows 6:12: “Lowest hanging fruit” for improving fertility 10:00: Environmental factors that can affect fertility 16:09: Symptoms of endocrine disruption 20:15: Exercise recommendations for women who are trying to conceive 23:38: Does exercise affect male fertility?24:35: The benefit of weight training for female fertility 25:25: The 3 pillars for overall and reproductive health Doveras - Use EVLO30 for 30% off (not a paid endorsement) Doveras is a pre-pregnancy health company that helps couples improve their fertility and get pregnant with personalized lifestyle change programs — backed by findings from 100,000 studies.Free Evlo WorkshopFree Evlo 101 class14 day free trialFollow Dr. Shannon on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on Tiktok
5/11/2023
26:37
#112: Is cardio making your stress better or worse?
Are you someone who uses exercise as "therapy"? Exercise can improve stress resilience, but it can also add to your stress. Chronic stress can contribute to body composition changes, metabolic disease, and more. In this episode, Shannon discusses how chronic stress affects your hormones, how to know if you are chronically stressed, and how to identify if your workouts are adding or subtracting to your stress levels. 0:00: Introduction 1:12: How does stress affect your hormones and nervous system?6:15: The relationship between cortisol and insulin7:48: Shannon’s personal experience with stress and body composition 14:20: How do you know if you’re in chronic stress mode?15:14: How can we use exercise to make us more stress resilient? 21:11: Endorphins 23:22: Will you gain weight if you back off of your exercise intensity?24:46: Shannon’s thoughts on why exercise should not be used as therapy27:17: Summary and key takeaways Free Evlo WorkshopFree Evlo 101 class14 day free trialFollow Dr. Shannon on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on InstagramFollow Fit Body, Happy Joints on Tiktok
Develop your most fit body, while perserving your body. Dr. Shannon, DPT is a physical therapist and long-time fitness trainer. She integrates the current research with her experience as a PT and trainer to educate you on effective fitness practices that don't wreck your body. In her concise, no-fluff episodes, Shannon busts myths and gives you tangible takeaways in each episode. Try her workout platform here: https://www.evlofitness.com/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=link+in+bio&utm_campaign=evloTry her free class here: https://bit.ly/3jnJXi7Follow her on Instagram here: https://bit.ly/3DusHPjFollow her on Tiktok here: https://bit.ly/3Hn6cg5