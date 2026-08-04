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262 episodes
- Many people pause physical activity during pregnancy -- but research shows that exercising while pregnant is good for your health and your baby's health. If you're unsure which kinds of exercise are on the table, fear not. Life Kit reporter Andee Tagle takes you through the workout guidance for each trimester and how you can physically prepare for your due date.
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- Do you check your phone to set a reminder, then get sidetracked by every targeted social media ad? Or plan to spend your day in focus mode only to be derailed by your TV? We encounter dozens of screens everyday, each of them with an abundance of information calling for our attention. But there is a way to set better boundaries with your tech. This episode, Manoush Zomorodi, host of NPR's TED Radio Hour and author of Body Electric, explains how to free yourself from "information overload."
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- Stressed, anxious, or angry? Distress tolerance tools — from dunking your head in a bowl of ice water to imagining yourself in a calm setting — can help. In this episode, clinical psychologist Shireen Rizvi shares dialectical behavior therapy skills from the recent book she co-authored, Real Skills for Real Life. These physical and mental exercises can help you care for yourself, so you can think more clearly, problem solve and make it through life's painful and frustrating moments.
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- Fiber is a dietary superhero. It lowers cholesterol, helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps your hunger in check. But chances are, you're not getting enough of it. NPR health correspondent (and fiber fanatic) Maria Godoy shares easy ways to up your fiber intake. Plus, the science of what fiber does in your body and how having more in your diet could help you. This episode was originally published Sept. 19, 2023.
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- Whether you’re ready to become pregnant today or thinking about the future, there’s a lot to learn about your fertility. In this episode, a reproductive endocrinologist and a reproductive psychiatrist walk through the basic factors that contribute to your ability to get pregnant — and explain the best ways to get your timing right.
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About Life Kit: Health
Taking care of yourself shouldn't be complicated. We talk to the experts for practical advice to live a long and healthy life, based on science. Updated every time Life Kit posts an episode on health and wellness.Want another life hack? Try Life Kit+. Your subscription supports the show and unlocks an exclusive sponsor-free feed. Learn more at plus.npr.org/lifekitPodcast website
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