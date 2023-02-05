Taking care of yourself shouldn't be complicated. We talk to the experts for practical advice to live a long and healthy life, based on science. Subscribe to ge... More
A better way to talk to your doctor
Ever leave the doctor's office confused or with unanswered questions? Talking to doctors and other medical professionals can be hard - whether they're good at their jobs or not. We'll give you the tools to get more out of your appointments. We'll talk about how to choose a provider, prepare for your visit, ask the right questions, and get your provider's attention if they're not hearing you. To support our work at NPR and listen to the show sponsor-free, sign up for Life Kit+ at plus.npr.org/lifekit.
5/2/2023
18:15
How to have the STIs conversation
With Dr. Evalene Dacker, we lay out the science of STIs and then give you language to talk about them and, more broadly, about sex, with a potential partner. Because for something so fun, sex can be hard to talk about.
3/21/2023
17:04
The truth about caffeine
75% of Americans consume some kind of caffeine at least once a day. Whether your caffeine of choice is coffee, tea, soda or energy drinks, how do you know that it's working for you and not against you? We speak with experts about how you can assess your relationship to caffeine and explore why caffeine may not deserve its bad rap.
3/7/2023
23:19
The period talk you never got
This episode, we hear from two period experts on understanding the science of periods, management techniques and how to know when something is wrong.
3/6/2023
21:43
Teeth: an owner's manual
Brush twice a day. Remember to floss. Visit the dentist twice a year. We know the drill...or maybe not? In this episode, how to take care of your teeth, from finding good dentist, to home teeth whitening, to the best brushing techniques.
Taking care of yourself shouldn't be complicated. We talk to the experts for practical advice to live a long and healthy life, based on science. Subscribe to get episodes from Life Kit on health and wellness.