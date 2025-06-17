Her Time, Her Health with Dr. Jila

In this empowering episode of Her Time, Her Health, Dr. Jila dives into the often-overlooked signs of change, helping you distinguish them from everyday stress or burnout. From irregular cycles and mood swings to interpersonal struggles, learn how to recognize symptoms that might be signaling this midlife transition. Dr. Jila shares a relatable scenario of a friend or colleague noticing changes in your behavior and guides you through pinpointing root causes—physical, mental, and environmental. Discover practical, immediate steps you can take at home, like lifestyle tweaks, meditation, nutrition adjustments, and journaling, to manage symptoms before seeing a doctor. Plus, get expert advice on finding the right healthcare provider, from OB-GYNs to menopause specialists, and how to advocate for yourself with the right questions. Whether you’re navigating menopause or supporting someone who is, this episode equips you with tools to take charge of your health.
We want to hear from you! Share your menopause experiences or questions via Instagram (@drjilasenemar), anonymously or with your name. Selected questions will be answered in future episodes, so join the conversation and help shape our community-driven journey!
More from Dr. Jila
Website: jilamd.com
Instagram: @drjilasenemar
LinkedIn: Jila Meyer
This is a Redd Rock Music Podcast
IG: @reddrockmusic
www.reddrockmusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:16
Empowered Aging: Women’s Health in the Midlife Transition
Join Dr. Jila, a board-certified OB-GYN and founder of Jila MD, on Her Time, Her Health as she kicks off this empowering podcast dedicated to women navigating the transformative stages of midlife. In this inaugural episode, Dr. Jila shares her mission to change the narrative around women’s health, offering personalized, science-backed insights into perimenopause and menopause. With over two decades of experience, she addresses the often-overlooked challenges women face in their 30s, 40s, and beyond, answering listener questions on lifestyle modifications, diet, exercise, contraception, and cycle syncing.
From practical tips for optimizing health in your 20s to navigating hormonal shifts in your 50s, this episode is packed with clarity, compassion, and actionable advice to help women thrive. Tune in to learn how to reclaim your power and make midlife your strongest chapter yet! Submit your questions to @drjilasenemar on Instagram or visit jilamd.com for more resources.
More from Dr. Jila
Website: jilamd.com
Instagram: @drjilasenemar
LinkedIn: Jila Meyer
This is a Redd Rock Music Podcast
IG: @reddrockmusic
www.reddrockmusic.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
28:02
Her Time, Her Health with Dr. Jila Trailer
Women in your 30’s and beyond, listen up! Each week, we answer those uncomfortable questions you want to ask but never have. With the help of the most renowned holistic, fitness, wellness, hormone and emotional well-being specialists, you will have all the latest information. We will break down the myth of products in the billion dollar menopause and perimenopause industry and tell you what is over-hyped or what would change your life!
I’m Dr Jila - an OBGYN and women's health expert and this is my podcast. Join us in the journey to reclaim our health and make educated and empowered choices!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Women in your 30’s and beyond, listen up! Each week, we answer those uncomfortable questions you want to ask but never have. With the help of the most renowned holistic, fitness, wellness, hormone and emotional well-being specialists, you will have all the latest information. We will break down the myth of products in the billion dollar menopause and perimenopause industry and tell you what is over-hyped or what would change your life!
I’m Dr Jila - an OBGYN and women's health expert and this is my podcast. Join us in the journey to reclaim our health and make educated and empowered choices!