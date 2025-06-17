Her Time, Her Health with Dr. Jila

What is Happening & Why

In this empowering episode of Her Time, Her Health, Dr. Jila dives into the often-overlooked signs of change, helping you distinguish them from everyday stress or burnout. From irregular cycles and mood swings to interpersonal struggles, learn how to recognize symptoms that might be signaling this midlife transition. Dr. Jila shares a relatable scenario of a friend or colleague noticing changes in your behavior and guides you through pinpointing root causes—physical, mental, and environmental. Discover practical, immediate steps you can take at home, like lifestyle tweaks, meditation, nutrition adjustments, and journaling, to manage symptoms before seeing a doctor. Plus, get expert advice on finding the right healthcare provider, from OB-GYNs to menopause specialists, and how to advocate for yourself with the right questions. Whether you're navigating menopause or supporting someone who is, this episode equips you with tools to take charge of your health. We want to hear from you! Share your menopause experiences or questions via Instagram (@drjilasenemar), anonymously or with your name. Selected questions will be answered in future episodes, so join the conversation and help shape our community-driven journey! More from Dr. Jila Website: jilamd.com Instagram: @drjilasenemar LinkedIn: Jila Meyer This is a Redd Rock Music Podcast IG: @reddrockmusic www.reddrockmusic.com