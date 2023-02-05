The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast is to help women thrive after the devastating effects from the trauma of narcissistic abuse. Hosted by Caroline... More
Are You A SELF Abandoning Codependent?
To become your own rescuer is the ultimate gift you can give yourself. In this episode, I'll share my personal experience of realizing this truth during my own healing journey. I'm sure that if I had known this earlier, my healing process would have been much quicker. What you will learn in this episode: • The importance of rescuing yourself and taking control of your own happiness. • The negative consequences of solely relying on others to fulfill your happiness and sense of self-worth. • How to empower yourself and prioritise self-love and care I'll delve into how putting my happiness into the hands of others for decades led to a loss of self-worth. While helping and being kind to others absolutely brings me joy, I've come to understand that my own happiness cannot solely depend on the actions of others. My desire to please others had built up anger and resentment inside me, which is common in narcissistic relationships. I hope this episode serves as a catalyst in your own healing journey, guiding you towards realizing the importance of rescuing yourself.
5/2/2023
14:25
The Hidden Dangers Of A Narcissistic Friend
In my past episodes, I have often discussed how narcissists can manifest as spouses, but it's important to note that they can appear in various other forms, such as bosses, parents, and even friends, which is the topic of this episode. I will be sharing my personal experience of how I unknowingly fell into the trap of a narcissistic friend shortly after my ex-husband left me. It's interesting to note that just as one narcissist left my life, another entered it. What you will learn in this episode: Ways in which others may exploit you during your recovery process Strategies to build and maintain a positive support system Reasons why you may lose some friends from your previous narcissistic relationship Narcissistic abuse can serve as an alarm clock that awakens you to things you may have never seen before, such as being exploited by others during that period. Through this episode, I aim to underscore the significance of having a support system following narcissistic abuse while also being wary of falling prey to another narcissist. I will delve into how to navigate friendships in the aftermath of narcissistic abuse and ensure that the people around you have your best interests at heart.
4/25/2023
24:11
Judgement From Others And Narcissistic Abuse
Receiving judgement from others about the narcissistic abuse you have experienced is unfortunately common, and it can be emotionally draining to try to explain yourself to people who may not understand the dynamics of a narcissistic relationship. Narcissistic abusers often manipulate and gaslight their victims, causing them to behave in ways that may seem unnatural in a healthy relationship. This can make it challenging to communicate to others what happened and how it feels to be judged for it. In this episode, I will share strategies to effectively communicate your experience in narcissistic relationships and navigate the judgment from others with empathy and self-care in mind. What you will learn in this episode: How to communicate your narcissistic abuse to others The ways in which narcissists gaslight and manipulate Why people are quick to cast judgement over your behaviour during narcissistic abuse FREE MASTERCLASS - The Psychology Of A Narcissist: https://carolinestrawson.showit.site/psychology-of-a-narcissist-masterclass To highlight the challenges of judgment and gaslighting in narcissistic abuse, I'll share a story in this episode about my ex-husband, who worked as an air steward, and went missing for over 8 hours after I expected him home. When he finally returned, he spun a fabricated story about saving a life to deflect from his absence. He used this to gaslight me, making me feel like I was the problem for being worried. It left me feeling confused and invalidated, a stark reminder of how narcissistic abusers distort reality and avoid accountability, leaving their victims dismissed.
4/18/2023
18:13
What If I Am The Narcissist, Not Them?!
Many of us have asked ourselves, 'Am I the narcissist?' If you're questioning your own behavior, it's unlikely that you are a narcissist. However, understanding why you may feel this way and why a true narcissist would never ask this question can shed light on the situation, and that's what I'm going to discuss in this episode. What you will learn in this episode: How narcissists use gaslighting to flip the script and convince you that you're the narcissist. The personality traits of a narcissist. The process of how individuals develop narcissism. Gaslighting can make us believe that we're the narcissist in a relationship, especially when we're in a state of freeze due to narcissistic abuse. In this episode, I'll share strategies and mindsets to avoid falling into this trap and offer guidance for handling gaslighting. To better understand the behavior of narcissists, it's also helpful to explore how they develop in childhood, particularly if they were raised as golden children, and I hope this insight into their upbringing will help you understand that you're not the narcissist.
4/11/2023
14:22
Auto Immune Disorders & Narcissistic Abuse
There is a growing body of evidence that suggests a link between narcissistic abuse and various autoimmune disorders, such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and various inflammatory issues. Upon closer examination of the onset of these physical ailments, a correlation with the traumatic experiences of narcissistic abuse often arises. In this episode, I explore how our bodies utilize physical pain as a coping mechanism to divert our attention from the abuse we are enduring. What you will learn in this episode: Why our body uses pain as a protective mechanism How emotional pain can translate into physical pain Tips for reducing inflammation and alleviating the symptoms of autoimmune disorders Additionally, I will share my personal experience with how Internal Family Systems (IFS) helped me understand that my mother's rheumatoid arthritis was likely a result of her own traumatic experiences. My ultimate goal of this episode is to empower you to identify the underlying causes of your pain so that you can begin to heal from within, rather than relying solely on medication or resigning yourself to a lifetime of suffering. It is my hope that this episode will serve as a helpful resource in this journey towards healing.
About The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast
The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast is to help women thrive after the devastating effects from the trauma of narcissistic abuse. Hosted by Caroline Strawson, best-selling author, speaker and award-winning Trauma Therapist & Coach and founder of the #1 Trauma Informed Narcissistic Trauma Recovery Programme using a unique integration of tools such as Internal Family Systems, Brainspotting, Somatic Experiencing, EMDR, Hypnotherapy, Breath Work & Positive Psychology to help you move form Post Traumatic Stress To Post Traumatic Growth. The podcast is your safe space for support, education and awareness around gaslighting, trauma bonds, codependency, complex PTSD and surviving narcissistic abuse to thrive and flourish. This is your safe space where we understand anger, toxicity and the guilt you can feel from the narcissist and this podcast is designed to take you from trauma, struggle and pain to transformation, purpose & strength. You are not alone and we heal together.