The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast

What If I Am The Narcissist, Not Them?!

Many of us have asked ourselves, 'Am I the narcissist?' If you're questioning your own behavior, it's unlikely that you are a narcissist. However, understanding why you may feel this way and why a true narcissist would never ask this question can shed light on the situation, and that's what I'm going to discuss in this episode. What you will learn in this episode: How narcissists use gaslighting to flip the script and convince you that you're the narcissist. The personality traits of a narcissist. The process of how individuals develop narcissism. Gaslighting can make us believe that we're the narcissist in a relationship, especially when we're in a state of freeze due to narcissistic abuse. In this episode, I'll share strategies and mindsets to avoid falling into this trap and offer guidance for handling gaslighting. To better understand the behavior of narcissists, it's also helpful to explore how they develop in childhood, particularly if they were raised as golden children, and I hope this insight into their upbringing will help you understand that you're not the narcissist.