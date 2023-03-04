This isn't your average self-help podcast. I provide an unfiltered look into health, fitness, nutrition, entrepreneurship, and human optimization through the pe... More
009: How A Digital Ad Executive Is Transforming Agriculture - Sam Moffett
Today I sit down with Sam Moffett, a former digital advertising executive who left a successful job to pursue his passion for regenerative agriculture. Sam self-funded his farm, Shirttail Creek Farms, and took on the challenges of building a successful business in a new industry in hopes of changing our food ecosystem.
Sam's story is of risk-taking and entrepreneurship as he learns how to transform from a city-dwelling executive to a first-generation rancher providing beef, chicken, pork, and eggs to his local community and nationwide. Enjoy the episode!
Topics:
(00:00) Intro
(2:20) Starting a new life on the farm
(4:10) Sam’s background
(8:47) Farming operations
(13:54) Regenerative agriculture
(19:30) Diet before starting the farm
(22:30) Grass-fed popularity
(28:00) Grass-fed regulations
(37:40) Choosing the hard right
(40:00) Grass-fed benefits
(44:53) Truth about eggs
(51:00) Scaling Shirttail Creek Farms
(1:03:50) Direct-to-consumer operations
4/24/2023
1:09:20
008: My Bodybuilding Prep Experience
In this episode, I take you through my intense 13-week prep for my first bodybuilding show in over a decade. I lost over 40 pounds, gained immense clarity, and learned many powerful lessons - a humbling yet rewarding experience.
I recap my entire prep, from workouts to diet and everything in between. And I breakdown the big day, sharing my thoughts and feelings as I stepped onto the stage and the results that unfolded. Enjoy the episode!
Topics:
(00:00) Intro
(00:46) Contents
(02:10) Most challenging prep I’ve done
(06:15) Prep background
(09:48) Show day placing
(11:40) Beginning of prep
(19:03) Changing the show
(25:27) Effects of an aggressive prep
(27:40) Bloodwork results on prep
(29:45) Prep struggles
(35:15) Peak week
(48:35) Show day
(56:15) Post-show updates
4/17/2023
1:00:42
007: Thomas DeLauer - The Effects of Fasting on Fat Loss and Health
In this podcast episode, I enjoyed speaking with Thomas DeLauer, a nutrition researcher and expert in nutrition and performance. His personal transformation has inspired millions worldwide, and he continues to share his experience and insights with others to help them achieve their health goals.
During our conversation, Thomas shared his wisdom on the science behind fasting and its powerful effects on fat loss and overall health. He discussed the different types of fasting and provided practical tips for getting started. We then discuss how you can balance strength training and running and why doing both is important for longevity.
Topics:
(00:00) - Intro
(01:05) - Strong opinions, loosely held
(04:41) - Weight loss transformation
(11:54) - Building a brand in the fitness industry
(17:03) - Beginning intermittent fasting
(23:23) - Metabolically healthy vs. damaged individuals
(29:49) - Fasting adaptations
(33:28) - Fasting benefits
(39:50) - Most beneficial way to gain muscle
(44:00) - Dieting approach for eating disorders
(53:48) - Damaged metabolisms
(58:18) - Balance running and strength training
(01:08:54) - Effects of carbohydrates on the body
(01:12:16) - Changing your stance on dieting
(01:17:16) - Final words
4/10/2023
1:18:57
006: Kat Thomas - The Harsh Reality of Entrepreneurship
Today on the show, I chat with Kat Thomas and unpack her inspiring yet challenging entrepreneurial journey thus far. Kat opens up for the first time about her struggles as a founder and shares lessons about starting a company and finding your identity outside of work.
Kat earned her BA from Duke, started her career at Goldman Sachs as an algorithmic trader of European equities, served as COO of American Health Associates, and co-founded MUSH, a ready-to-eat refrigerated oats brand. She even secured funding from Mark Cuban on ABC's Shark Tank and helped scale to thousands of retailers nationwide.
Her decade of business experience has shaped her into an incredible leader and operator today as CEO of Bare Performance Nutrition. Enjoy the episode!
Topics:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:55) - Reality of being a founder
(04:30) - What would you do if money wasn’t a concern?
(08:30) - Problems in the food industry
(13:30) - Kat’s founder story
(28:26) - Being your own boss
(34:57) - Asking for help
(41:00) - Scaling MUSH
(49:30) - Appearance on Shark Tank
(01:05:53) - 4 Phases of Founder
(01:12:41) - Emotional attachment to your business
(01:16:29) - Finding our identity
(01:26:23) - Kat’s health struggles
(01:54:55) - Why you need strong relationships
4/3/2023
2:01:54
005: Jeff Cunningham - How Running Can Transform Your Life
Lawyer by day, running coach by night - this is Jeff Cunningham. An Austin, TX-based coach with athletes worldwide training for various distances - including Olympic marathoners. He's the best running coach I know and a sage mentor and friend to many.
Today we unpack the essential traits of successful runners, the impact of "hustle culture" in life and running, what it means to be all in vs. all consumed, and why competitive integrity is the advantage you need.
Topics:
(00:00) - Intro
(00:46) - Who does Jeff want to be when he’s older?
(02:57) - Running background
(05:16) - Coaching background
(11:00) - Passion for law vs. running
(16:57) - How running can change lives
(21:15) - “Hustle culture” in life and running
(38:50) - Athlete burnout
(42:35) - All in vs. All consumed
(48:22) - Isolated vs. community training
(56:10) - Traits of the best runners
(58:04) - Competitive integrity
(01:06:23) - Extreme Ownership
(01:10:00) - Final words
This isn't your average self-help podcast. I provide an unfiltered look into health, fitness, nutrition, entrepreneurship, and human optimization through the perspectives of the world's most incredible individuals. These are powerful, deep conversations designed to educate, inspire, and challenge you to unlock your full potential to create the life you desire.
