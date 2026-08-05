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232 episodes
- I’m answering common questions on how to balance running, strength training, nutrition, habits, HYROX prep, and making fitness work in a busy season of life.
This episode is about training hard without being reckless, building systems that support your goals, and staying consistent when life, fatigue, and responsibilities get real.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Intro
00:58 Running + Leg Day
09:29 Keeping Muscle While Running
17:59 Breaking Bad Habits
28:41 Portion Control With Scale
34:24 New Dad Workout Time
37:53 Why Use The Ergs?
41:23 Bodybuilding In Hyrox Prep
46:20 Carbs Before Training
49:21 Best For Fat Loss
53:06 Weekly Strength Volume
59:09 Tracking Macros Basics
ORDER MY BOOK HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210
FOLLOW:
Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE
https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition
IG: instagram.com/nickbarefitness/
YT: youtube.com/@nickbarefitness
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
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- This week, I'm connecting the topic of this podcast with my most recent vlog titled, "How to Be More Consistent." In this episode, I break down why most people who responded to my question on Instagram struggle with consistency and usually, it's not motivation. Pulling from Atomic Habits, I share how I built my morning run, my meal prep, and my training around systems, not willpower.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Why This Episode Is All About Consistency
02:27 The Cycle
05:29 Here's What People Said They Struggle With Most
06:26 What Makes Kobe & MJ Different From Everyone Else
09:43 My 20 Years of the Same Training Movements
11:21 Habits, Evidence, and Identity
15:37 Goals vs. Systems: Why Systems Win
20:47 My 5AM Wake-Up and Morning Run Routine
23:47 Designing Your Environment for Success
28:56 The Meal Prep Story
36:36 Priming My Habits
45:04 Eliminating Decision Fatigue
46:00 The Pros and Cons of Habit Tracking
48:34 Consistently Good Beats Occasionally Great
ORDER MY BOOK HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210
FOLLOW:
Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE
https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition
IG: instagram.com/nickbarefitness/
YT: youtube.com/@nickbarefitness
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
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- I'm sharing five facts about goal setting I've learned across 14 years of building BPN including the military's aim-shoot-move framework to BHAGs, OKRs, why your goal has to excite you, why high achievers don't actually want rest, and the dangerous we-have-arrived syndrome that plants the seeds of decline.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Intro
01:55 Valley To Next Peak
04:24 Aim Shoot Move
08:01 Dog Lesson
11:06 Goals Must Excite
15:50 Commitment And Control
21:33 Avoid Shiny Distractions
26:56 BHAGs
30:29 OKRs And Milestones
36:02 Serve More Judge Less
39:54 Continuous Goal Setting
ORDER MY BOOK HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210
FOLLOW:
Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE
https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition
IG: instagram.com/nickbarefitness/
YT: youtube.com/@nickbarefitness
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
- Eric Floberg ran his first marathon in 3:50. Eight years later, he crossed the Boston finish line in 2:29.
In this episode, we are covering his marathon journey, fueling breakthroughs, training volume, the mindset unlock, balancing fatherhood, sobriety, and why discipline without gratitude will cost you.
CHAPTERS:
0:00 Intro
4:44 Sweat Tests, Sodium Loss & Electrolyte Strategy
12:30 Why Dads Need a Goal That's Just Theirs
23:08 The Wake-Up Moment
28:18 Years 1–5
32:28 How Everything Changed
40:16 Carb Loading/Race Fueling Mistakes
45:36 The Full Marathon Timeline
51:09 What Made the Biggest Difference
1:09:23 Stop Feeling Guilty for Being Tired
1:13:57 Balancing Training, Fatherhood & Presence
1:22:08 Sobriety, Family Legacy & Generational Health
ORDER MY BOOK HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210
FOLLOW:
Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE
https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition
IG: instagram.com/nickbarefitness/
YT: youtube.com/@nickbarefitness
FOLLOW ERIC:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/floberg.runs/?hl=en
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
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- I'm tired right now and I mean that as a blessing, not a complaint. In this solo episode, I'm breaking down why exhaustion is a signal, not a sign to stop, the three types of tired people, and how to flip your mindset when life is full and hard.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Intro
01:27 This season of life
03:44 Mindset shift
12:15 Leadership is behavioral change
21:15 The habit that creates avoidable exhaustion
27:15 Tired is not a sign to stop
34:31 Managing your 24 hours
37:25 The 3 types of tired
43:28 Boys vs. Men
46:41 Go One More
ORDER MY BOOK HERE: https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210
FOLLOW:
Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE
https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition
IG: instagram.com/nickbarefitness/
YT: youtube.com/@nickbarefitness
This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.
This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
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About The Nick Bare Podcast
It’s one thing to set the standard, it’s another to hold the standard. Join Nick Bare, hybrid athlete, founder/CEO of Bare Performance Nutrition discussing nutrition, maximizing human performance, and adopting the habits it takes to show up for what matters. Built on the “Go One More” mindset, each episode delivers principle-driven conversations and practical systems rooted in discipline, commitment, and consistency—so you can win the day without losing your values. If you are committed to that, this podcast is for you.Podcast website
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