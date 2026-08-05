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The Nick Bare Podcast

Nick Bare
Health & Wellness
The Nick Bare Podcast
Latest episode

232 episodes

  • The Nick Bare Podcast

    185: Answering Your Nutrition and Training Questions

    08/03/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    I’m answering common questions on how to balance running, strength training, nutrition, habits, HYROX prep, and making fitness work in a busy season of life.

    This episode is about training hard without being reckless, building systems that support your goals, and staying consistent when life, fatigue, and responsibilities get real.

    CHAPTERS:
    00:00 Intro
    00:58 Running + Leg Day
    09:29 Keeping Muscle While Running
    17:59 Breaking Bad Habits
    28:41 Portion Control With Scale
    34:24 New Dad Workout Time
    37:53 Why Use The Ergs?
    41:23 Bodybuilding In Hyrox Prep
    46:20 Carbs Before Training
    49:21 Best For Fat Loss
    53:06 Weekly Strength Volume
    59:09 Tracking Macros Basics

    ORDER MY BOOK HERE: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210

    FOLLOW:
    Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE ⁠
    https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition

    IG: ⁠instagram.com/nickbarefitness/⁠
    YT: ⁠youtube.com/@nickbarefitness

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.

    This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)

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  • The Nick Bare Podcast

    184: Why Most People Fail at Consistency and How to Fix It

    07/27/2026 | 49 mins.
    This week, I'm connecting the topic of this podcast with my most recent vlog titled, "How to Be More Consistent." In this episode, I break down why most people who responded to my question on Instagram struggle with consistency and usually, it's not motivation. Pulling from Atomic Habits, I share how I built my morning run, my meal prep, and my training around systems, not willpower.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 Why This Episode Is All About Consistency
    02:27 The Cycle
    05:29 Here's What People Said They Struggle With Most 
    06:26 What Makes Kobe & MJ Different From Everyone Else
    09:43 My 20 Years of the Same Training Movements
    11:21 Habits, Evidence, and Identity
    15:37 Goals vs. Systems: Why Systems Win
    20:47 My 5AM Wake-Up and Morning Run Routine
    23:47 Designing Your Environment for Success
    28:56 The Meal Prep Story
    36:36 Priming My Habits
    45:04 Eliminating Decision Fatigue
    46:00 The Pros and Cons of Habit Tracking
    48:34 Consistently Good Beats Occasionally Great

    ORDER MY BOOK HERE: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210

    FOLLOW:
    Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE ⁠
    https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition

    IG: ⁠instagram.com/nickbarefitness/⁠
    YT: ⁠youtube.com/@nickbarefitness

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.

    This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)

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  • The Nick Bare Podcast

    183: The Truth About Why You Need To Set Goals That Scare You

    07/20/2026 | 43 mins.
    I'm sharing five facts about goal setting I've learned across 14 years of building BPN including the military's aim-shoot-move framework to BHAGs, OKRs, why your goal has to excite you, why high achievers don't actually want rest, and the dangerous we-have-arrived syndrome that plants the seeds of decline.

    CHAPTERS:
    00:00 Intro
    01:55 Valley To Next Peak
    04:24 Aim Shoot Move
    08:01 Dog Lesson
    11:06 Goals Must Excite
    15:50 Commitment And Control
    21:33 Avoid Shiny Distractions
    26:56 BHAGs
    30:29 OKRs And Milestones
    36:02 Serve More Judge Less
    39:54 Continuous Goal Setting

    ORDER MY BOOK HERE: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210

    FOLLOW:
    Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE ⁠
    https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition

    IG: ⁠instagram.com/nickbarefitness/⁠
    YT: ⁠youtube.com/@nickbarefitness

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.

    This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
  • The Nick Bare Podcast

    182: You Can't Cheat the Marathon — Eric Floberg's 8-Year Journey to 2:29

    07/13/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Eric Floberg ran his first marathon in 3:50. Eight years later, he crossed the Boston finish line in 2:29.

    In this episode, we are covering his marathon journey, fueling breakthroughs, training volume, the mindset unlock, balancing fatherhood, sobriety, and why discipline without gratitude will cost you.

    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 Intro
    4:44 Sweat Tests, Sodium Loss & Electrolyte Strategy
    12:30 Why Dads Need a Goal That's Just Theirs
    23:08 The Wake-Up Moment
    28:18 Years 1–5
    32:28 How Everything Changed
    40:16 Carb Loading/Race Fueling Mistakes
    45:36 The Full Marathon Timeline
    51:09 What Made the Biggest Difference
    1:09:23 Stop Feeling Guilty for Being Tired
    1:13:57 Balancing Training, Fatherhood & Presence
    1:22:08 Sobriety, Family Legacy & Generational Health

    ORDER MY BOOK HERE:⁠ ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210⁠

    FOLLOW:
    Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE ⁠
    ⁠https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition⁠

    IG: ⁠⁠instagram.com/nickbarefitness/⁠⁠
    YT: ⁠⁠youtube.com/@nickbarefitness⁠

    FOLLOW ERIC:
    IG: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/floberg.runs/?hl=en⁠

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.

    This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)

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  • The Nick Bare Podcast

    181: Don't Feel Bad For Being Tired. Be Grateful.

    07/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    I'm tired right now and I mean that as a blessing, not a complaint. In this solo episode, I'm breaking down why exhaustion is a signal, not a sign to stop, the three types of tired people, and how to flip your mindset when life is full and hard.

    CHAPTERS:
    00:00 Intro
    01:27 This season of life
    03:44 Mindset shift
    12:15 Leadership is behavioral change
    21:15 The habit that creates avoidable exhaustion
    27:15 Tired is not a sign to stop
    34:31 Managing your 24 hours
    37:25 The 3 types of tired
    43:28 Boys vs. Men
    46:41 Go One More

    ORDER MY BOOK HERE: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Go-One-More-Intentional-Life-Changing/dp/1637746210

    FOLLOW:
    Become a BPN member FOR FREE - Unlock 25% off FOR LIFE ⁠
    https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/collections/performance-nutrition

    IG: ⁠instagram.com/nickbarefitness/⁠
    YT: ⁠youtube.com/@nickbarefitness

    This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legal [health or profession] advice. Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) is not responsible for any losses, damages, or liabilities that may arise from the use of this podcast. This podcast is not intended to replace professional medical advice.

    This podcast may not be republished without the written consent of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN)
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About The Nick Bare Podcast
It’s one thing to set the standard, it’s another to hold the standard. Join Nick Bare, hybrid athlete, founder/CEO of Bare Performance Nutrition discussing nutrition, maximizing human performance, and adopting the habits it takes to show up for what matters. Built on the “Go One More” mindset, each episode delivers principle-driven conversations and practical systems rooted in discipline, commitment, and consistency—so you can win the day without losing your values. If you are committed to that, this podcast is for you.
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Health & Wellness

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