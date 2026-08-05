This week, I'm connecting the topic of this podcast with my most recent vlog titled, "How to Be More Consistent." In this episode, I break down why most people who responded to my question on Instagram struggle with consistency and usually, it's not motivation. Pulling from Atomic Habits, I share how I built my morning run, my meal prep, and my training around systems, not willpower.



CHAPTERS

00:00 Why This Episode Is All About Consistency

02:27 The Cycle

05:29 Here's What People Said They Struggle With Most

06:26 What Makes Kobe & MJ Different From Everyone Else

09:43 My 20 Years of the Same Training Movements

11:21 Habits, Evidence, and Identity

15:37 Goals vs. Systems: Why Systems Win

20:47 My 5AM Wake-Up and Morning Run Routine

23:47 Designing Your Environment for Success

28:56 The Meal Prep Story

36:36 Priming My Habits

45:04 Eliminating Decision Fatigue

46:00 The Pros and Cons of Habit Tracking

48:34 Consistently Good Beats Occasionally Great



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