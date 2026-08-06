Back to school season doesn't have to mean falling off track with your nutrition.

Whether your kids are heading back to school or you're simply stepping into a new routine this Fall, now is the perfect opportunity to reset your schedule and get your diet back on track.

In today's episode, I'm sharing the exact strategy I use with myself and my clients to stay consistent during busy seasons. We'll talk about why you need to start by looking at your calendar and figuring out what your new routine actually looks like, how to plan your food around your busiest days, and the simple habit I use every night to stay ahead of what's coming the next day.

I'll also show you how to use a new season as an opportunity to reinvent your meal routine with realistic meal prep that doesn't require cooking every meal, every day. From egg McMuffins and overnight oats to chicken salad, pasta bakes, and make-ahead meatballs, I'll share easy ideas to help you make healthy eating more convenient.

If you're ready to use this back to school season as your fresh start, this episode will show you exactly how to create a routine that makes staying on track with your fat loss goals easier.

And don't forget to check out my Ultimate Fat Loss Recipe Vault for 138 fat loss friendly recipes, or join the Hot & Healthy Membership for even more support, meal ideas, and accountability.

Join the Hot & Healthy Membership HERE

Grab the Ultimate Fat Loss Recipe Vault HERE

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Related Episodes:

🎙️ Episode 411: The 4 Things Women Who Lose 1 Pound Per Week Do Differently

🎙️ Episode 304: How to Stay on Track With Fat Loss When You're Tired, Burned Out, or Dealing With Daily Fatigue

🎙️ Episode 175: FIT GIRL FALL: How To AVOID Falling Off Track With Your Fitness Goals During Fall

I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!