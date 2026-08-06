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Hot, Healthy, Never Hungry
Lauren Hubert MS, Registered Dietitian | Healthy Eating & Weight Loss Tips
Latest episode
413 episodes
- If you feel like you're hitting your calories but still aren't losing weight, today's episode is for you.
One of the most frustrating parts of a fat loss journey is looking at your food log, thinking you're doing everything right, and wondering why your body isn't changing. But what if it's because you're not actually eating the calories you think you are?
In today's episode, I'm walking you through four common reasons it can look like you're hitting your calories on paper, but in reality you are eating more than you realize. We'll cover the sneaky tracking mistakes I see all the time, the small details that make a bigger difference than you'd expect, and how getting more honest with your food log can finally get the progress moving again.
Purchase Slim Down, Eat Up HERE
Grab Lean Without Logging HERE
Try the free Calorie Calculator HERE
Grab the free Protein Cheat Sheet HERE
Apply to be coached by Lauren HERE
To connect with Lauren, click HERE
Submit your question for advice from Lauren on the show HERE
Take the free Weight Loss Personality Quiz HERE
Shop Our Meal Plans HERE
Get Support & Personally Work With Us HERE
Related Episodes:
🎙️ Episode 406: How to Finally Hit Your Calories & Macros for Fat Loss
🎙️ Episode 405: Is It Really a Weight Loss Plateau… Or Are You Just Being Inconsistent?
🎙️ Episode 369: How To Know If You Set Your Calorie Deficit Up Right?
I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!
412. The Exact Strategy To Get Your Diet Back On Track While Your Kids Go Back To School08/03/2026 | 14 mins.Back to school season doesn't have to mean falling off track with your nutrition.
Whether your kids are heading back to school or you're simply stepping into a new routine this Fall, now is the perfect opportunity to reset your schedule and get your diet back on track.
In today's episode, I'm sharing the exact strategy I use with myself and my clients to stay consistent during busy seasons. We'll talk about why you need to start by looking at your calendar and figuring out what your new routine actually looks like, how to plan your food around your busiest days, and the simple habit I use every night to stay ahead of what's coming the next day.
I'll also show you how to use a new season as an opportunity to reinvent your meal routine with realistic meal prep that doesn't require cooking every meal, every day. From egg McMuffins and overnight oats to chicken salad, pasta bakes, and make-ahead meatballs, I'll share easy ideas to help you make healthy eating more convenient.
If you're ready to use this back to school season as your fresh start, this episode will show you exactly how to create a routine that makes staying on track with your fat loss goals easier.
And don't forget to check out my Ultimate Fat Loss Recipe Vault for 138 fat loss friendly recipes, or join the Hot & Healthy Membership for even more support, meal ideas, and accountability.
Join the Hot & Healthy Membership HERE
Grab the Ultimate Fat Loss Recipe Vault HERE
Apply to be coached by Lauren HERE
To connect with Lauren, click HERE
Submit your question for advice from Lauren on the show HERE
Take the free Weight Loss Personality Quiz HERE
Shop Our Meal Plans HERE
Get Support & Personally Work With Us HERE
Related Episodes:
🎙️ Episode 411: The 4 Things Women Who Lose 1 Pound Per Week Do Differently
🎙️ Episode 304: How to Stay on Track With Fat Loss When You're Tired, Burned Out, or Dealing With Daily Fatigue
🎙️ Episode 175: FIT GIRL FALL: How To AVOID Falling Off Track With Your Fitness Goals During Fall
I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!
- Why do some women lose weight consistently while others feel like they're doing everything right but never see the scale move?
In today's episode, I'm sharing four things I consistently see women do differently when they're losing about one pound per week. After years of coaching women through fat loss, I've realized the difference isn't usually motivation or willpower. The women who achieve their goals don't just have different habits… They have different thought patterns, approach their goals differently, and make small decisions every single day that keep them moving forward.
Tune in to discover the exact habits and mindset shifts that create consistent results so you can pinpoint what's been holding you back and finally start making progress again.
Apply to be coached by Lauren in 90 Day Fit Babe Body HERE
Join the Hot & Healthy Membership HERE
Purchase Lean Without Logging HERE
Join the 30 30 in 30 Challenge HERE
To connect with Lauren, click HERE
Submit your question for advice from Lauren on the show HERE
Take the free Weight Loss Personality Quiz HERE
Shop Our Meal Plans HERE
Get Support & Personally Work With Us HERE
Related Episodes:
🎙️ Episode 405: Is It Really a Weight Loss Plateau… Or Are You Just Being Inconsistent?
🎙️ Episode 394: Summer Fat Loss: Enjoy Summer Weekends Without Weight Gain
🎙️ Episode 276: My Cheatsheet For Losing 1 Pound Per Week… Every Week!
I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!
410. Q&A: Can You Lose Weight While Breastfeeding Without Hurting Your Milk Supply?07/27/2026 | 24 mins.Can you lose weight while breastfeeding without hurting your milk supply?
On today's episode, I'm answering a question from a listener named Rachel about how to approach fat loss while breastfeeding without compromising her milk supply.
One of the biggest concerns I hear from postpartum women is whether they have to choose between reaching their weight loss goals and continuing their breastfeeding journey. After going through this myself and coaching many women through this season of life, I've seen that the answer is often much more nuanced than people expect.
In this episode, I'm sharing my own experience with nursing and postpartum fat loss, along with the story of a client who was able to lose 10 pounds while maintaining her milk supply. We'll also talk through the biggest things I want you to focus on, from calories and exercise to carbohydrates, timing, and what I want every new mom to consider before jumping into a fat loss phase.
Apply to be coached by Lauren in 90 Day Fit Babe Body HERE
Join the Hot & Healthy Membership HERE
To connect with Lauren, click HERE
Submit your question for advice from Lauren on the show HERE
Take the free Weight Loss Personality Quiz HERE
Shop Our Meal Plans HERE
Get Support & Personally Work With Us HERE
Related Episodes:
🎙️ Episode 406: How to Finally Hit Your Calories & Macros for Fat Loss
🎙️ Episode 405: Is It Really a Weight Loss Plateau… Or Are You Just Being Inconsistent?
🎙️ Episode 358: Q&A: Struggling With Your Postpartum Body While Nursing? Let's Talk
🎙️ Episode 354: Do Calories Or Macros Matter More For Fat Loss?
🎙️ Episode 195: The Correct Way To Set Up Your Calories and Macros To Lose Body Fat
I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!
- Losing fat is great... but not if you're also losing muscle in the process.
One of the biggest and most avoidable mistakes you can make during a fat loss phase is losing muscle along with body fat. Muscle is your body's metabolic engine. The more muscle you maintain, the better positioned you are to keep your metabolism strong, support healthy blood sugar levels, and achieve the lean, toned look so many women are after.
In today's episode, I'm sharing five things I want you to focus on if your goal is to lose body fat while maintaining, or even building, muscle. We'll cover the biggest mistakes that can lead to unnecessary muscle loss, along with the simple habits that will help you preserve muscle while continuing to make fat loss progress.
If your goal is to improve your body composition instead of simply seeing a lower number on the scale, this episode is for you.
Access the free Fat Loss Calorie Calculator HERE
Grab the free Find Your Protein Guide HERE
Join the 30 30 in 30 Challenge HERE
Apply to be coached by Lauren HERE
Join the Hot & Healthy Membership HERE
To connect with Lauren, click HERE
Submit your question for advice from Lauren on the show HERE
Take the free Weight Loss Personality Quiz HERE
Shop Our Meal Plans HERE
Get Support & Personally Work With Us HERE
Related Episodes:
🎙️ Episode 372: Don't Care About The Scale & Want To Look Toned? Do These 2 Things
🎙️ Episode 366: I Want To Lose Fat And Gain Muscle: This Is What To Do
🎙️ Episode 327: Honest Truths About Speeding Up Your Fat Loss Progress
I hope you enjoy this episode and if you do, please leave a review on Apple Podcasts. Huge thank you to every person who has left a review thus far!
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About Hot, Healthy, Never Hungry
The Hot, Healthy, Never Hungry podcast is dedicated to teaching women how to lose weight and get fit for life through simple, science backed approaches to eating and exercise. Each week on this show you can expect bold perspectives on popular nutrition topics, simple tips to help you transform your body alongside relatable weight loss stories. The goal of this podcast is to help you redefine your approach to weight loss so you can lose weight without being deprived, harming your metabolism or hurting your mental health. Host Lauren Hubert MS, RD is a Boston University trained Registered Dietitian who works with women of all ages towards their health and body composition goals. She is the founder of her private practice The Sorority Nutritionist® and teaches her clients her signature approach known as the Hot, Healthy, Never Hungry Method®. Don't forget to follow Lauren on Instagram at @sorority.nutritionist! You can also head to thesororitynutritionist.com to start your journey.Podcast website
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