164. 10 Tips I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self about Weight Loss

In this episode, I discuss 10 tips I wish I could tell my younger self about weight loss as I approach my 30th birthday in October! Register for my FREE Webinar: 3 Simple Steps to Start Losing Weight Take my FREE Quiz: Why is Your Weight Loss a Hot Mess? Sign up for my monthly program: The Membership Join my signature coaching program: 90 Day Fit Babe Body Let’s be friends on Instagram: @sorority.nutritionist PS: Are you loving the podcast? I’d greatly appreciate it if you took a hot second to leave a rating and review of the show. That way it can reach other amazing women who want to lose weight and see results without sacrificing their relationship to food. Love you girlfriend!