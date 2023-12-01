What if you could solve your carpal tunnel or sciatic problems with a single drill? In this episode, I speak with my podcast producer, Tony, about a category of drills that directly target the peripheral nerves called neuromechanics. I discuss how the concept of mobility applies not only to the joints and muscles but also the nerves, how understanding the anatomy of nerves is crucial to understanding how to use neuromechanics correctly, and how to apply these concepts for real-world results with pain and mobility. I break down neuromechanic drills into three main categories - tensioning, slacking, and sliding, and explain how choosing different drivers can lead to almost limitless combinations with specific targets and effects. I also discuss how this category of drills is often misunderstood or misapplied, and what to watch out for when applying these drills to resolve specific pain issues or to simply mobilize the nerves for a broader training effect. Neuromechanic drills can be an extremely powerful tool when used correctly and this episode will help you hit the ground running so you can integrate them into your own practice.
Thank you to my podcast idea man and coach, Tony Fowler (Instagram: @tone_reverie) for helping me put together this episode!
Free Resources:
Join our mailing list HERE to stay up to date on the latest updates from Kruse Elite
Join our free Neuro Masterclass here to get a taste of how neurology impacts your movement and pain issues
Subscribe to our YouTube HERE for in-depth educational videos and tutorials
Whenever you're ready here's how we can help you:
Become an expert in problem solving movement and pain issues with our beginner neuro course, Neuro Foundations
Master applied neurology so you can feel confident you can help anyone who walks through your door by joining our advanced neuro course, The Neuro Dojo
#34 - How a Yogi Conquered A Decade Long Battle with Low Back Pain (Krista's Story)
Have you ever experienced chronic pain? Maybe you've seen every practitioner and doctor and even tried surgery to resolve your pain, but years later you are still struggling? This is the story of Dojo member and yoga therapist, Krista Quinn.
Over 10 years ago, Krista found us on instagram after battling a decade long of low back pain. A laminectomy at age 22 initially provided relief for a year or two but her pain came back with a persistent vengeance, putting her in and out of the emergency room. In this episode, Krista and I recall how we met, the first few sessions using applied neurology and how sensory work as strange and simple as smelling cinnamon, poking with a paper clip, applying kinesiotape, and some cerebellar training provided tremendous relief. Throughout our work together Krista went from a yogi who couldn't do a forward fold due to her back pain to practicing advanced arm balancing positions with ease and coaching others with chronic back pain.
We also talk about a realistic timeline for getting out of chronic pain, the role of your mindset, and how behavior change is a huge factor in eliminating pain.
Thank you to Dojo Member, Krista Quinn for sharing your story and for demonstrating the commitment and dedication required to overcome chronic pain.
If you'd like to connect with Krista, you can find her here:
Krista's Website: https://www.kristaquinnhealth.com/
Krista's Instagram: @happylowbackyogi
#33 - A Fighting Chance - Jason's Battle With Cancer
What would you do if you were facing a terminal diagnosis? Do you give up or do you fight? This is the reality for Dojo Member, Jason Gallman. Over a year ago Jason came to us after having a history of beating cancer and surviving a spinal stroke. He discovered some mobility drills that helped him exercise without low back pain and improved some sensation in his feet. Just a couple months in we received a message from Jason that he was facing a potential terminal diagnosis. He learned that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Jason shares: "There is no cure and I'm living with the reality of no energy and a shorter life." Jason is a husband, a father, a grandfather, a preacher, a stand-up member of his community, and an inspiration to so many. Despite the challenges he is facing he chooses to get up and go. He shares how he has used what he has learned in the Dojo to manage symptoms, to improve his energy, and he shares how the threat bucket concept has helped him keep perspective when symptoms arise and which tools he needs to call on in order to lessen the discomfort. It is an absolute honor to have Jason in this community and we hope that those of you who are struggling, or know somebody who is struggling, with a challenging health condition, you can share Jason's story and call on his spirit to pull you through.
Thank you to Neuro Dojo student and Dojo Member, Jason Gallman for sharing your deeply personal and inspiring story.
#32 - Building Your Neuro Toolset
In this episode, I speak with my podcast producer, Tony, about building your very own neuro toolset. I go over the main categories that I consider essential to my work in applied neurology, and what the top tools are that you can get to help you with your coaching, your training, and with tackling pain and mobility issues. I discuss tools for general training, sensory stimulation, visual training, breath training, reaction training, speed training, and more, and go in-depth on the why and how of different techniques that these tools can help you achieve. Most of these tools are cheap or even free, and can level up your personal or professional applied neurology practice. This episode goes into detail at the conceptual and application level, so even if you get none of these tools you will come away with a greater understanding of how to practice applied neurology and how to think about assessing and solving problems for yourself or your clients.
Thank you to my podcast idea man and coach, Tony Fowler (Instagram: @tone_reverie) for helping me put together this episode!
#31 - Alisha's Story
We are very excited to introduce the other half of Kruse Elite, Alisha Kruse, to the podcast! In this episode, Alisha speaks with our podcast producer, Tony, about her health and fitness journey, from playing soccer in college and suffering the severe side effects of a concussion, to becoming a personal trainer, studying various modalities including acupuncture and applied neurology, to finally taking control of her fuel and pain issues and joining forces with Taylor to start a practice together. She talks about what led her to pursue health and fitness, what challenges she encountered both with her career and with her own health and fitness along the way, and how her drive to help her clients with persistent pain issues led her down a varied path that eventually led to applied neurology. Alisha also discusses the importance of breathing, how to assess your diet, the connection between ancient eastern medicinal practices and modern neurology, the challenges of recovering from a major surgery, the differences between online and in-person coaching, and more.
Check out the Ancore cable we use HERE (use code: KRUSEELITE)
Thank you to my podcast idea man and coach, Tony Fowler (Instagram: @tone_reverie) for helping me put together this episode!
