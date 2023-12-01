#33 - A Fighting Chance - Jason's Battle With Cancer

What would you do if you were facing a terminal diagnosis? Do you give up or do you fight? This is the reality for Dojo Member, Jason Gallman. Over a year ago Jason came to us after having a history of beating cancer and surviving a spinal stroke. He discovered some mobility drills that helped him exercise without low back pain and improved some sensation in his feet. Just a couple months in we received a message from Jason that he was facing a potential terminal diagnosis. He learned that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Jason shares: "There is no cure and I'm living with the reality of no energy and a shorter life." Jason is a husband, a father, a grandfather, a preacher, a stand-up member of his community, and an inspiration to so many. Despite the challenges he is facing he chooses to get up and go. He shares how he has used what he has learned in the Dojo to manage symptoms, to improve his energy, and he shares how the threat bucket concept has helped him keep perspective when symptoms arise and which tools he needs to call on in order to lessen the discomfort. It is an absolute honor to have Jason in this community and we hope that those of you who are struggling, or know somebody who is struggling, with a challenging health condition, you can share Jason's story and call on his spirit to pull you through. Thank you to Neuro Dojo student and Dojo Member, Jason Gallman for sharing your deeply personal and inspiring story.