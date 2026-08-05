Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
206 episodes
- At 15 years old, Jess entered a residential treatment center while struggling with trauma and her mental health. There, she met a counselor she was meant to trust who slowly groomed and sexually abused her, exploiting her vulnerability and changing the course of her life.
In this episode, Jess shares how childhood trauma, abuse, addiction, and years of silence shaped her life and how she eventually found healing. She hopes her story helps other survivors feel seen, exposes the reality of abuse of power, and reminds people that healing is possible.
Check Out Jess:
→ Tik Tok | @graylightaura
Topics Discussed:
→ Childhood Trauma & Mental Health
→ Grooming by a Treatment Center Counselor
→ Surviving Sexual Abuse
→ Addiction & Recovery
→ Healing After Trauma
Sponsored By:
→ HERS | Ready to reach your goals? Visit https://forhers.com/insane
to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
On This Episode We Cover:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:00:42 - What was Jess's childhood like?
→ 00:02:40 - How did losing her aunt change her life?
→ 00:05:10 - How did her father's alcoholism affect her?
→ 00:09:14 - What led to her first mental health crisis?
→ 00:10:10 - What happened during her first suicide attempt?
→ 00:11:02 - What was it like being in psychiatric hospitals?
→ 00:19:36 - Why was she sent to a residential treatment center?
→ 00:21:56 - How did she meet the counselor who groomed her?
→ 00:24:42 - How did they stay in contact after treatment?
→ 00:26:48 - How did the grooming begin?
→ 00:27:38 - What happened on their first "date"?
→ 00:29:40 - When did the abuse become sexual?
→ 00:31:18 - How did the abuse continue?
→ 00:32:34 - How was she isolated and manipulated?
→ 00:37:18 - How did the relationship affect her family?
→ 00:39:34 - How did the trauma begin to consume her life?
→ 00:49:40 - Why couldn't she leave the relationship?
→ 00:59:48 - How did she try to start over?
→ 01:05:16 - How did becoming a mother change her life?
→ 01:08:56 - What made her finally report her abuser?
→ 01:13:44 - What happened when she confronted her former counselor?
→ 01:18:02 - Why was the investigation closed?
→ 01:22:32 - What was it like seeing her abuser in court?
→ 01:28:10 - What needs to change to better protect vulnerable kids?
→ 01:35:00 - What are the warning signs of grooming?
→ 01:39:12 - What does Jess want parents and survivors to know?
Show links:
→ R*ped in Police Custody
More We Are All Insane:
→ OFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE - code INSANE10 gets you 10% off for a limited time
→ Join We’re All Insane Mailing List for EXCLUSIVE Content + Discounts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- At just 14 years old, Chris entered the juvenile justice system for minor offenses, where he encountered a trusted county sheriff who would profoundly alter the course of his life. After being groomed and sexually abused, the trauma followed him into adulthood, leading to years of addiction, mental health struggles, and silence.
Today, Chris is sharing his story to expose the abuse of power that went unchecked, advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, and prove that healing is possible even after decades of carrying the weight of the past.
Check Out Chris:
→ Facebook
Topics Discussed:
→ Growing Up in the Juvenile Justice System
→ Surviving Childhood Sexual Abuse
→ The Lasting Effects of Trauma
→ Holding Powerful People Accountable
→ Finding Healing Through Advocacy
Sponsored By:
→ Wayfair | Find furniture, decor, and essentials that fit your unique style and budget. Head to https://Wayfair.com right now to shop all things home.
On This Episode We Cover:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:01:40 - How did one false accusation change his life?
→ 00:03:58 - How did he meet Sheriff Bullock?
→ 00:05:18 - How did the grooming begin?
→ 00:07:02 - What happened during the first assault?
→ 00:10:36 - How did the abuse continue?
→ 00:11:20 - What happened during the second assault?
→ 00:15:12 - What was life like at Warren Acres?
→ 00:17:02 - Why did he keep returning to detention?
→ 00:19:07 - What happened during the third encounter?
→ 00:21:18 - How did he cope with the abuse?
→ 00:25:20 - Why did he begin acting out?
→ 00:27:03 - Why was he sent back to Warren Acres?
→ 00:29:54 - What happened during the final assault?
→ 00:31:12 - When did he first attempt suicide?
→ 00:35:30 - Why did he keep the abuse a secret?
→ 00:42:40 - How did the trauma follow him into adulthood?
→ 00:43:40 - How was Sheriff Bullock finally exposed?
→ 00:46:42 - What did life look like after the abuse?
→ 00:52:50 - What led to his next suicide attempt?
→ 00:55:24 - How was his life saved?
→ 00:56:38 - What was psychiatric treatment like?
→ 00:57:42 - What made him choose recovery?
→ 00:59:08 - How did sobriety change his life?
→ 01:07:12 - How did he discover the sheriff's trial?
→ 01:08:10 - Why did he decide to testify?
→ 01:19:18 - What was it like facing his abuser in court?
→ 01:27:14 - How did meeting another survivor change him?
→ 01:29:22 - How did survivors help change New Jersey law?
→ 01:30:23 - How many victims may there have been?
Further Listening:
→ My Father Was a Pastor and a Predator
- OFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE - code INSANE10 gets you 10% off for a limited time
- Join We’re All Insane Mailing List for EXCLUSIVE Content + Discounts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- At 20 years old, Zach Cheremski dove into a lake he'd grown up on and instantly became paralyzed from the neck down. In this episode, Zach shares the moments leading up to the accident, what it was like to survive a catastrophic spinal cord injury, and the physical and emotional challenges that followed. He reflects on resilience, hope, and how one split-second decision changed the course of his life forever.
Check Out Zackary:
→ https://x.com/Geodezics
Topics Discussed:
→ Surviving a life-changing diving accident
→ Living with a spinal cord injury and quadriplegia
→ The physical and emotional challenges of recovery
→ Navigating addiction, chronic pain, and healing
→ Finding purpose, resilience, and hope after trauma
On This Episode We Cover:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:01:20 - Why did they decide to go night swimming?
→ 00:04:29 - What was going through his mind while trapped underwater?
→ 00:05:26 - How was he finally rescued?
→ 00:11:26 - What happened after he arrived at the hospital?
→ 00:18:38 - Who helped his family find hope during the darkest days?
→ 00:20:20 - What unexpected complications happened after the accident?
→ 00:23:30 - Why did he ask to "pull the plug"?
→ 00:27:38 - How did the support of others change his mindset?
→ 00:36:50 - Which unexpected visitor gave him hope?
→ 00:41:46 - What was recovery in the ICU really like?
→ 00:52:12 - How did pain medication become another battle?
→ 01:01:48 - What was it like returning to college after paralysis?
→ 01:13:20 - Why was going home harder than the hospital?
→ 01:16:42 - Did the hallucinations change the way he saw life?
→ 01:20:00 - Why did he question what was real after the accident?
→ 01:35:20 - How did he finally overcome addiction?
→ 01:51:20 - What does healing really look like after surviving trauma?
→ 01:57:45 - What message does he hope others take away from his story?
→ 02:01:10 - How has this experience changed the way he lives today?
Show links:
→ Hung From a Power Line By My Leg for an Hour
More We Are All Insane!
- OFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE - code INSANE10 gets you 10% off for a limited time
- Join We’re All Insane Mailing List for EXCLUSIVE Content + Discounts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- For 14 years, Cynthia endured unimaginable abuse at the hands of the man she believed was her father.
From the age of five until she escaped at 19, she was groomed, manipulated, and repeatedly sexually abused by her stepfather…all while living in what appeared to be the perfect family. When she finally found the courage to tell someone at 16, she expected protection. Instead, she was met with disbelief, shame, and pressure from the very people who should have stood by her.
Resources:
→ https://rainn.org/
→ https://paar.net/
Check Out Cynthia:
→ https://www.instagram.com/cynthiaadelgado?utm_source=qr
Sponsored By:
→ Shopify | Every story has a turning point. If you're ready to build something of your own, start your journey with a free trial at https://shopify.com/insane
→ HERS | Ready to reach your goals? Visit https://forhers.com/insane to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
→ AquaTru | Go to https://AquaTru.com now for 20% off (your purifier) using promo code INSANE. AquaTru even comes with a 30-day best-tasting water guarantee.
On This Episode We Cover:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:00:00 - What was her family dynamic?
→ 00:01:48 - What was her first memory of sexual abuse?
→ 00:02:51 - What was her next memory of abuse?
→ 00:05:51 - What feelings dominated her childhood?
→ 00:07:37 - Why didn't she know her stepfather wasn't her biological father?
→ 00:08:56 - How did she feel when she found out he wasn’t her father?
→ 00:09:49 - How often was she abused?
→ 00:10:13 - What happened when she became seriously ill?
→ 00:13:08 - How did everyone react when they found out?
→ 00:14:17 - Did her mom know what was happening?
→ 00:16:51 - Who else did he sexually abuse?
→ 00:19:01 - How did the abuse escalate as she got older?
→ 00:24:26 - How did the abuse change when she was 14?
→ 00:26:06 - How did her high school girlfriend change everything?
→ 00:27:32 - What happened after the school reported the abuse?
→ 00:29:26 - Why was the police investigation so traumatizing?
→ 00:30:22 - How did her stepfather manipulate her from jail?
→ 00:33:19 - How did her family convince her to protect her abuser?
→ 00:36:09 - How was she manipulated into staying silent?
→ 00:38:48 - Why did the abuse begin again after he returned home?
→ 00:43:51 - How did her mother treat her differently from her sister?
→ 00:46:03 - What is a mother wound?
→ 00:48:38 - How did her mother also groom her?
→ 00:51:56 - How does her family treat her abuser to this day?
→ 00:53:29 - Why does she still struggle to cut off her mother?
→ 00:57:17 - Why is it so difficult to understand her mother's choices?
→ 00:59:29 - How did her mother respond to the allegations?
→ 01:02:55 - What happened when he got out of jail?
→ 01:05:01 - How did her stepfather regain her trust?
→ 01:08:01 - What happened after he slapped her?
→ 01:14:37 - How did he continue manipulating her emotionally?
→ 01:17:19 - Why did she finally leave home?
→ 01:20:01 - When did she leave the city?
→ 01:23:53 - What happened during the court proceedings?
→ 01:27:09 - How has family betrayal impacted her adulthood?
→ 01:30:20 - When did they get married?
→ 01:31:22 - How did the assault affect her mental health?
→ 01:34:05 - How is she breaking cycles moving forward?
→ 01:37:41 - How is she struggling with people pleasing?
→ 01:40:02 - What is her relationship with her family like now?
→ 01:42:48 - Why do so many survivors feel guilty?
→ 01:46:02 - How has becoming a stepmother changed her perspective?
→ 01:48:35 - How do you live your life with trauma?
→ 01:51:02 - Why does she feel obligated to share her story?
→ 01:54:38 - Why is it so important for survivors to speak out?
Further Listening:
→ My Father Was a Pastor and a Predator
More We Are All Insane:
→ OFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE - code INSANE10 gets you 10% off for a limited time
→ Join We’re All Insane Mailing List for EXCLUSIVE Content + Discounts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Some stories are incredibly difficult to hear—but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be told.
At 16 years old, he brought a shotgun into his high school. One teacher was shot, countless lives were forever changed, and he would spend the next 17 years in prison living with the consequences of his actions.
Today, he works alongside educators, law enforcement, and mental health professionals, speaking openly about warning signs, intervention, accountability, healing, and hope for those who may be struggling in silence.
Topics Discussed:
→ What causes someone to become a school shooter?
→ Can childhood trauma lead to violent behavior?
→ What are the warning signs before school violence?
→ How does untreated depression affect teenagers?
→ Can someone truly change after prison?
Sponsored By:
→ AirDoctor | Head to https://AirDoctorPro.com and use promo code INSANE to get $250 off select AirDoctor air purifiers, including the 3500, 4000, and 5500 models. A 30-day money-back guarantee backs every purchase.
→ Cozy Earth | Stay comfortable all summer long with Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set, Everywhere Pant, and Everyday Polo. For an exclusive offer, head to https://cozyearth.com and use code INSANE to receive 20% off your order.
On This Episode We Cover:
→ 00:00:00 - Introduction
→ 00:01:57 - What can we learn from someone who committed school violence?
→ 00:02:52 - Why is he telling his story now?
→ 00:05:24 - What was his childhood really like?
→ 00:07:27 - How did childhood sexual abuse shape his mental health?
→ 00:08:01 - When did depression begin to take over?
→ 00:09:05 - Why did he attempt suicide?
→ 00:12:21 - How did his relationship with school change?
→ 00:13:59 - Did the mental hospital actually help?
→ 00:16:16 - How did his mental health spiral so quickly?
→ 00:17:36 - Why did his mom hire an attorney?
→ 00:20:18 - Why didn't he tell anyone about the abuse?
→ 00:22:59 - What is the impact of being open about your trauma?
→ 00:26:20 - How can we all relate to each other more?
→ 00:27:57 - What happened after he left school for the summer?
→ 00:28:43 - How did he feel when he returned to school?
→ 00:29:55 - How did it feel to drop out of high school?
→ 00:31:48 - How did he start to feel at community college?
→ 00:33:55 - How was his mom handling his mental decline?
→ 00:35:21 - What is the gun safety process?
→ 00:37:12 - When did he become suicidal again?
→ 00:38:33 - Why did he decide to bring a gun to school?
→ 00:40:51 - What was in his suicide note?
→ 00:41:29 - What was going through his mind that morning?
→ 00:42:33 - How was he feeling throughout the shooting?
→ 00:44:36 - Did he come in with a plan?
→ 00:46:50 - When did he decide to start shooting?
→ 00:49:06 - What happened when he fired the first shot?
→ 00:51:22 - How was the shooting stopped?
→ 00:53:37 - Why did he finally give up?
→ 00:54:17 - How does he feel about being alive today?
→ 00:55:36 - What is his mission in life?
→ 00:57:52 - How did his friends and family respond?
→ 01:01:32 - What was prison really like?
→ 01:04:29 - Who did he maintain contact with while in prison?
→ 01:08:09 - When did he decide to share his story?
→ 01:13:01 - How does it feel to share his story now?
→ 01:14:15 - What did he do after getting out of prison?
→ 01:16:28 - What happened when he experienced an act of violence?
→ 01:24:31 - Why did he accept his death?
Further Listening:
→ My Dad Planned To Kill Us
Check Out Jon Romano:
→ https://www.tiktok.com/@jonseekingpeace
→ https://chooselovemovement.org/
→ https://988lifeline.org/
More We Are All Insane:
- OFFICIAL MERCH NOW AVAILABLE - code INSANE10 gets you 10% off for a limited time: https://shop.wereallinsane.com
- Join We’re All Insane Mailing List for EXCLUSIVE Content + Discounts: https://mailchi.mp/6d0e5d7a3998/were-all-insane
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About We're All Insane
A podcast where real people share raw, unfiltered stories about their lives, challenges, and traumas that have shaped them. Each episode offers a deep dive into the unique journey of the guest—No scripts. No interruptions. Just authentic storytelling that unfolds naturally, in the guest's own words. If you have a story you'd like to share on the podcast, please send an email to wereallinsanepodcast@gmail.com or fill out a form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUFf5ushHFd57GAZ2hAg5vvTSZNQxlOaRutdjggN-HQjufYw/viewformPodcast website
Listen to We're All Insane, The Dylan Gemelli Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
We're All Insane
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
We're All Insane: Podcasts in Family