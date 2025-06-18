What if one of the wisest voices you could listen to was already living inside you?In this guided visualization episode, you’ll parachute into your inner world and meet one of your hidden parts face-to-face. It might sound a little trippy (because it is), but it’s also a powerful, neuroscience-backed way to get clarity, calm, and deeper self-trust. Whether your part is a panicked perfectionist or a wise risk-taker, they’ve got something to tell you—if you’re willing to listen. Episode 6 is an invitation to slow down, imagine, and listen in a way that we rarely make time for. No candles or third eyes required! Just curiosity and a willingness to connect with the parts of yourself that are trying to help.🎧 In this episode, you’ll:Drop into an inner landscape to meet a part of yourself face-to-faceDiscover how to tune into where that part lives in your bodyAsk your part what it wants for you, what it needs, and what wisdom it’s carryingPractice building trust and boundaries with your inner voices without trying to silence them—Want a place to reflect on what you discover?✅ Subscribe to the Hidden Parts Hotline and get the free self-coaching toolkit, with guided exercises for every episode, including this full guided exercise and space to write down what comes up.🌀 Want even more support in making sense of what your parts are telling you? Connect with me for a 1:1 Clarity Session to go deeper.
13:41
In Session With Francesca: Hidden Parts and Leadership
What happens when your leadership style doesn’t fit the traditional mold of “executive presence”? In this live coaching session, Tracy works with Francesca, a principal designer navigating feedback that suggests she needs to share more of her perspective—but what if her greatest strength isn’t being the loudest voice in the room?Together, they uncover the inner tension between her cautious part that fears getting it wrong and the budding part of Francesca that leads with curiosity, collaboration, and deep noticing.In this episode, we explore:How to navigate the inner voices that show up when receiving tough feedbackWhen your leadership style doesn’t match what your company is expecting from youHow to bring your full self to high-stakes environmentsWhy being quiet doesn’t mean you’re not leadingA simple way to start leading with more confidence on your termsBy the end of the episode, you'll see how naming and nurturing your inner voices might be the boldest leadership move of all.
36:07
Martin Scorsese Your Parts (Character Studies for Your Inner Voices)
You’ve met your hidden parts, those inner voices that shape how you live, work and lead. Now it’s time to direct them.In this guided episode, you’ll turn your loudest inner voice into a fully developed character—because the more you understand your parts, the more power you have to work with them (instead of being hijacked by them). Whether your inner Doubter sounds like a snarky teenager or your Perfectionist wears a crisp power suit, we’ll bring your mental chatter to life in vivid, creative detail.In this episode, we’ll explore:How to give your parts a personality, voice, and vibeWhat your parts truly care about underneath their behaviorWhy embodying your parts leads to more awareness and less reactivityWhat happens when you meet your inner voices with curiosity, not controlHow character work deepens your ability to self-coach and shift patternsSubscribe to the Hidden Parts Hotline newsletter to grab your Hidden Parts Workbook to follow along in more detail, and let’s give your inner voices a casting call.
11:29
Pick Up Your Brain Phone! (Your Hidden Parts Are Calling)
Ever feel stuck but can’t figure out why? In this hands-on mini-workshop episode, Tracy guides you through an exercise to start to identify and map out your inner voices—the ones pushing, doubting, fixing, or hiding—so you can make clearer, more confident choices. Whether you're walking, multitasking, or journaling, you’ll begin to shift your internal system toward more balance and clarity.We’ll explore:Why feeling stuck is often a result of competing inner voicesHow to identify which parts of you are running the showA visual or mental exercise to map your partsHow to rebalance the voices for more aligned actionOne small next step to experiment with after the episodeSubscribe to the Hidden Parts Hotline where you can download a free workbook with a mapping exercise to follow along at your own pace.
9:44
In Session With Cody: Hidden Parts and Creative Work
In the last episode, you learned about why your mental chatter shows up. But what does it actually sound like when someone sits down and starts sorting through the noise in real-time?In this episode, I’m joined by writer and artist Cody Cook-Parrott to do exactly that. In our real coaching session, Cody’s in the thick of editing their sixth book—procrastinating hard, missing deadlines, and feeling completely overwhelmed. But as we peel back the layers, it’s not just about edits. It’s about their inner parts trying to protect them: the tantruming toddler, the stressed-out assistant, and the wise elder all trying to take the lead.Together, we map what it looks like to move from gridlock to grounded action. You’ll hear:How Cody learned to reassign roles to their inner voicesWhy the editing work triggered a deep internal freezeWhat shifted when they invited a more resourced part to take chargeWhy play, compassion, and a little structure can change everythingAnd how building a relationship with your inner champion builds actual momentumThis episode is a front-row seat to the kind of inner transformation that helps you do your most meaningful creative work—even when the world feels unsteady.
Hidden Parts is a podcast about your mental chatter—the inner voices that shape how you live, work and lead. This show explores why they show up and what to do when they get loud so you can move forward with more confidence. Host Tracy Candido, executive coach and experiential designer, introduces neuroscience-backed method parts work as a tool for every day life. Each episode shares stories, insights and actionable ways to befriend your inner world and separate the noise from the wisdom.
+ Hidden Parts is edited by Softer Sounds
+ Collage image on podcast art is by Jesse Draxler