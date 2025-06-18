Getting Trippy: Talking To Your Hidden Parts

What if one of the wisest voices you could listen to was already living inside you?In this guided visualization episode, you’ll parachute into your inner world and meet one of your hidden parts face-to-face. It might sound a little trippy (because it is), but it’s also a powerful, neuroscience-backed way to get clarity, calm, and deeper self-trust. Whether your part is a panicked perfectionist or a wise risk-taker, they’ve got something to tell you—if you’re willing to listen. Episode 6 is an invitation to slow down, imagine, and listen in a way that we rarely make time for. No candles or third eyes required! Just curiosity and a willingness to connect with the parts of yourself that are trying to help.🎧 In this episode, you’ll:Drop into an inner landscape to meet a part of yourself face-to-faceDiscover how to tune into where that part lives in your bodyAsk your part what it wants for you, what it needs, and what wisdom it’s carryingPractice building trust and boundaries with your inner voices without trying to silence them—Want a place to reflect on what you discover?✅ Subscribe to the Hidden Parts Hotline and get the free self-coaching toolkit, with guided exercises for every episode, including this full guided exercise and space to write down what comes up.🌀 Want even more support in making sense of what your parts are telling you? Connect with me for a 1:1 Clarity Session to go deeper.