Nurses Uncorked

Podcast Nurses Uncorked
Nurse Erica and Nurse Jessica Sites
Welcome to ”Nurses Uncorked,” your go-to podcast for all things nursing! Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or just starting your nursing journey, we’ve got some...
EducationComedyHealth & Wellness

  • EP 75: Storytelling in Nursing With Andrew White, Creator of 'Meanwhile in the Breakroom'
    In this episode Nurse Jessica and Nurse Erica interview Andrew White, creator of the 'Meanwhile In the Breakroom' Series on TikTok and Instagram, and a seasoned nurse and social media content creator. They discuss Andrew's journey from CNA to ICU nurse and the public perception of nurses leading to unrealistic expectations. The conversation touches on toxic management, the role of hospice, the implications of CPR, and nurse burnout. The speakers discuss extreme behaviors exhibited by some patients, the emotional toll of patient abuse on nurses, and the pervasive martyr mentality within the nursing profession. They also explore the transition to social media content creation as a coping mechanism for burnout and the challenges of navigating cancel culture. The conversation dives into the creative process behind Andrew White's series 'Meanwhile in the Break Room', character development, and storytelling in nursing. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction to Andrew White 03:07 Cocktail of the Week 07:50 The Role of CNAs in Nursing 11:43 New Nurses as Managers and CRNAs 18:45 Toxic Management in Nursing 22:12 Navigating Patient Ratios in ICU Nursing 26:16 Utilizing Hospice and Understanding CPR Implications 31:23 Problem of the Week 38:30 Addressing Nurse Burnout and Coping Strategies 41:14 The Emotional Toll of Patient Abuse 47:57 Transitioning into Social Media Content Creator 51:25 Navigating Cancel Culture 1:01:20 Creative Expression: Meanwhile in the Break Room 1:09:25 Enema of the Week Award Follow Andrew White: TikTok: @plantymurse Instagram: @plantymurse You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@plantymurse Nurses Station the Series on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nursesstationseries Cocktail of the Week: Whisky Smash 1 oz. Simple Syrup Juice from 1/4 of a lemon 3-4 mint leaves Muddle ingredients together Add 2 oz. whisky Shake in shaker Serve over ice with lemon slice and optional mint leaves
  • EP 74: Long Term Care Dark Secrets: What They Don't Tell You - Part 2
    Part 2 In part two of this two-part series, Nurse Jessica and Nurse Erica welcome back Matthew, an RN with a background in psychiatric nursing, home health, and wound care, who is also a social media nurse influencer. He shares his experiences and insights into the corruption and challenges of protecting seniors in long-term care. They discuss staffing requirements, regulatory compliance and real life cases with tragic outcomes. The speakers highlight the manipulation of regulations to maintain compliance, the burden on emergency services, and risks associated with elopement. They share their personal experiences and the emotional toll it takes on families. This episode aims to help families by providing information on what to look for when considering placing a loved one in long-term care. Awareness of these issues and advocacy is crucial for families. In this conversation, the speakers also touch on the financial motivations behind senior care facilities in an industry driven by profit, not patient welfare. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome 01:12 Cocktail of the Week 02:38 Staffing Requirements in Assisted Living Facilities 03:16 ALF Boss 11:44 Patient Elopements 16:23 Tragic Case of Patient Found in Closet 18:25 What to Look for When Considering a LTC Facilities 25:20 The Burden on Emergency Services 28:45 It's Personal 35:32 Problem of the Week 38:28 Seniors are Undervalued in the U.S. Healthcare System 39:55 Jessica's Personal Experience 46:09 Life in Long-Term Care Facilities 50:10 The Importance of Transparency with Families 54:43 Contact Hours Versus Ratios 55:40 Enema of the Week Award Follow Matthew on TikTok: @themassholemcguido Cocktail of the Week: Beyer Ranch Chardonnay (Jessica's all-time favorite!) ALF Boss: https://alfboss.com/ Patient found deceased in closet: https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/news/family-of-man-found-decomposing-in-miami-nursing-home-closet-hires-attorney/  
  • EP 73: Long Term Care Dark Secrets: What They Don't Tell You - Part 1
    Part 1 In part one of this two-part series of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Jessica and Nurse Erica welcome back Matthew, a registered nurse with a background in psychiatric nursing, home health care and wound care. They discuss the harsh realities in long-term care facilities, including regulatory compliance and the increasing use of non-clinicians in traditionally skilled nursing roles. The elder care industry is driven by profit, not patient welfare. Matthew shares his experiences and insights into the corruption and challenges faced in long-term care, which are often hidden from the public eye. The speakers delve into taboo issues such as no-CPR policies and 'do not send out' policies, the implications on patient rights, and the legal accountability of nursing staff. They highlight the dangers of medication administration by inadequately trained staff, the manipulation of regulations to maintain compliance, and alleged cover ups. In this conversation, the speakers discuss the alarming realities of long-term care facilities, highlighting tragic outcomes, the emotional toll on families. A comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed to ensure better care for seniors. Awareness of these issues is crucial for families considering long-term care. In this conversation, the speakers discuss the alarming realities of long-term care facilities, highlighting tragic outcomes, the emotional toll on families. A comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed to ensure better care for seniors. Awareness of these issues is crucial for families considering long-term care.   Thank you to our Enema Award Sponsor, Happy Bum Co. Please visit https://happybumco.com/ and use promo code NURSESUNCORKED for 15% off your first bundle. Thank you to our sponsor, Stink Balm Odor Blocker! Please visit  https://www.stinkbalmodorblocker.com/  and use promo code UNCORKED15 for 15% off your purchase! Interested in Sponsoring the Show?  Email with the subject NURSES UNCORKED SPONSOR to [email protected]    Help Us Keep This Podcast going and become an official Patron of Nurses Uncorked! Chapters 00:56 Introduction and Guest Welcome 02:54 Guest's Nursing Background 04:54 Cocktail of the Week 08:35 Regulations and Practices Differ Place to Place 12:25 Levels of Care in Long-term Care 16:00 COVID-19's Impact on Long-term Care 23:45 Med Techs and Directors of Wellness 26:34 The Taboo of Withholding CPR 34:28 Do Not Send Out Policies 41:07 Problem of the Week 46:20 Nursing Home Patient Death Ruled Homicide Due to Caregiver Neglect 56:45 Medication Errors and Cover-Ups 1:08:10 Enema of the Week Award Don't Miss Part 2 Next Week! Follow Matthew at: Tiktok: @themassholemcguido Erica's Merch/T-shirt: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheNurseErica CPR Withheld Video: https://youtu.be/6O7DuIQ17SM?si=MSXFQXmOHbEziAJI National Donate Life Registry: https://registerme.org/ Cocktail of the Week: The Jessica Whiskey Sour: 1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice 1Tbsp simple syrup Several splashes of Aromatic Bitters 1 1/2 oz (Kentucky Bourbon) Whiskey Shake in mixer and garnish with lime Follow Matthew at: Tiktok:  @themassholemcguido https://www.tiktok.com/@themassholemcguido?_t=8r5ukGBnvN1&_r=1  Erica’s Merch/T-shirt: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TheNurseErica    CPR Withheld Video: https://youtu.be/6O7DuIQ17SM?si=MSXFQXmOHbEziAJI    National Donate Life Registry: https://registerme.org/    Cocktail of the Week: The Jessica Whiskey Sour: 1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice 1Tbsp simple syrup Several splashes of Aromatic Bitters 1 1/2 oz (Kentucky Bourbon) Whiskey Shake in mixer and garnish with lime   New episodes of Nurses Uncorked every Tuesday (Monday for patrons!). Help us grow by giving our episodes a download, follow, like the episodes and a 5 ⭐️ star rating!   Please follow Nurses Uncorked at!  https://www.tiktok.com/@nurses.uncorked?_t=8drcDCUWGcN&_r=1   https://instagram.com/nursesuncorked?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA== https://youtube.com/@NursesUncorkedL https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094678265742&mibextid=LQQJ4d You can listen to our podcast at: https://feed.podbean.com/thenurseericarn/feed. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nurses-uncorked/id1698205714 https://spotify.link/8hkSKlKUaDb https://nursesuncorked.com    DISCLAIMER: This Podcast and all related content published or distributed by or on behalf of Nurse Erica, Nurse Jessica Sites or Nurses Uncorked Podcast is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions expressed or contained herein are not intended to serve as legal advice, or replace medical advice, nor to diagnose, prescribe or treat any disease, condition, illness or injury, and you should consult the health care professional of your choice regarding all matters concerning your health, including before beginning any exercise, weight loss, or health care program.  If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.   Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Nurses Uncorked Podcast are their own; not those of Nurse Jessica Sites, Nurse Erica or Nurses Uncorked Company. Accordingly, Nurse Erica, Nurse Jessica Sites and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. All content is the sole property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC. All copyrights are reserved and the exclusive property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC.
  • EP 72: What Is A Forensic Nurse Examiner?
    This conversation explores the critical role of forensic nursing and SANE nursing. This week's guest is Kalen Knight, a forensic nursing specialist who works as a SANE nurse and a medicolegal death investigator. He discusses the development of a forensic nursing program aimed at supporting healthcare professionals who experience violence, the barriers to implementing such programs, and the importance of forensic care in resolving crimes. The dialogue emphasizes the need for organizational support, education, and the empowerment of victims through comprehensive care. He also highlights success stories and provides advice for those interested in forensic nursing, emphasizing the importance of education and resource connection. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 02:29 Cocktail of the Week 05:45 Guest Introduction 07:45 What is Forensic Nursing? 11:05 Why Did You Choose Forensic Nursing? 13:10 Barriers for Male Forensic Nurses 18:50 Healthcare Workers Victims of Workplace Violence 19:20 Most Organizations Have no Workplace Violence Policy 24:20 Barriers to Hospitals Providing SANE Nursing Services 26:35 Vicarious Trauma 27:34 The Impact of Forensic Nursing on Crime Resolution 33:04 Building Organizational Support for Forensic Nursing Programs 37:40 Problem of the Week 42:40 Challenges of Workplace Violence in Healthcare 45:25 SOAR Program 47:48 Advice for Aspiring Forensic Nurses 49:39 Getting Started in Forensic Nursing 51:02 Getting Involved in Forensic Nursing Globally 52:44 Enema of the Week Award Cocktail of the Week: Bloody Mary 5 oz Bloody Mary mix + 1 oz Vodka mix in shaker and serve over ice. Garnish with celery, olives, bacon or your garnish of choice. Follow Kalen here: Instagram: @forensic_murse IAFN Association: https://www.forensicnurses.org/ IAFN Foundation: https://fundforensicnursing.org/
  • EP 71: The Shocking Truth Behind Organ Donation!
    Trigger Warning: Episode Involves Organ Donation Complications Information presented is alleged and under ongoing investigation. In this episode of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Erica and Nurse Jessica discuss the controversial case of Anthony "T.J." Hoover, who was declared brain dead but later showed signs of consciousness during the organ donation process. The conversation delves into the family's harrowing experience, the whistleblower accounts from medical professionals involved, and the urgent need for reform in organ donation practices. The whistleblowers share personal experiences and insights into the pressures faced by organ procurement organizations (OPOs) to meet metrics, the lack of oversight, and the potential biases in donor evaluations. Congress is now involved in investigating the practices of organ donation organizations. Please visit https://happybumco.com/ and use promo code NURSESUNCORKED for 15% off your first bundle. Thank you to our sponsor, Stink Balm Odor Blocker! Please visit  https://www.stinkbalmodorblocker.com/  and use promo code UNCORKED15 for 15% off your purchase! Interested in Sponsoring the Show?  Email with the subject NURSES UNCORKED SPONSOR to [email protected]    Help Us Keep This Podcast going and become an official Patron of Nurses Uncorked! Gain early access to episodes, patron only bonus episodes, giveaways and earn the title of becoming either a Wine Cork, Wine Bottle, Decanter, Grand Preserve, or even a Vineyard member for exclusive benefits! Chapters: 00:00 Introduction and Trigger Warning 04:15 TJ's Health Today 05:05 Family's Experience and Observations 08:50 Finding Out the Truth Three Years Later 10:15 Calls for Reform in Organ Donation 11:10 Potential Impact on Organ Donation 13:58 Whistleblower Accounts and Testimonies 17:25 KODA Employees Resign and are Threatened to Stay Quiet 19:00 Becoming a Whistleblower 21:40 Congressional Involvement and Hearing 23:40 Documentation Red Flags 26:30 Chaos and Confusion in the OR During Organ Procurement 29:58 The Push for Declaration: Understanding the Pressure 41:30 Informed Consent of Organ Donation 47:50 Declaration of Brain Death 50:45 KODA's Response 53:58 The Need for Oversight: Addressing Systemic Issues 55:20 The Pressure of Minimum Metrics on Organ Procurement Organizations 58:17 Black Market for Organs? 1:05:34 Loopholes in Allocation 1:08:20 Bias in Organ Donation Cases 1:10:58 Whistleblowing 1:16:55 Enema of the Week Award Thank you to our brave guests for having the courage to tell your story: Donna Rhorer, Nycki Martin and Natasha Miller. Cocktail of the Week: Cosmopolitan by On the Rocks https://www.otrcocktails.com/ Committee on Energy and Commerce Oversight Hearing: (starts at 12:30) https://www.youtube.com/live/eBnAS5ex-qU?si=Mvlw0q7Rum3TaeSC Donna Rhorer Tiktok: @ladonnarhorer Cocktail of the Week: Cosmopolitan by On the Rocks https://www.otrcocktails.com/    Committee on Energy and Commerce Oversight Hearing:  (starts at 12:30) https://www.youtube.com/live/eBnAS5ex-qU?si=Mvlw0q7Rum3TaeSC    Donna Rhorer Tiktok: @ladonnarhorer https://www.tiktok.com/@ladonnarhorer?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc    New episodes of Nurses Uncorked every Tuesday (Monday for patrons!). Help us grow by giving our episodes a download, follow, like the episodes and a 5 ⭐️ star rating!   Please follow Nurses Uncorked at!  https://www.tiktok.com/@nurses.uncorked?_t=8drcDCUWGcN&_r=1 https://instagram.com/nursesuncorked?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA== https://youtube.com/@NursesUncorkedL https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094678265742&mibextid=LQQJ4d You can listen to our podcast at: https://feed.podbean.com/thenurseericarn/feed. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nurses-uncorked/id1698205714 https://spotify.link/8hkSKlKUaDb https://nursesuncorked.com    DISCLAIMER: This Podcast and all related content published or distributed by or on behalf of Nurse Erica, Nurse Jessica Sites or Nurses Uncorked Podcast is for informational purposes only and may include information that is general in nature and that is not specific to you. Any information or opinions expressed or contained herein are not intended to serve as legal advice, or replace medical advice, nor to diagnose, prescribe or treat any disease, condition, illness or injury, and you should consult the health care professional of your choice regarding all matters concerning your health, including before beginning any exercise, weight loss, or health care program.  If you have, or suspect you may have, a health-care emergency, please contact a qualified health care professional for treatment.   Any information or opinions provided by guest experts or hosts featured within website or on Nurses Uncorked Podcast are their own; not those of Nurse Jessica Sites, Nurse Erica or Nurses Uncorked Company. Accordingly, Nurse Erica, Nurse Jessica Sites and the Company cannot be responsible for any results or consequences or actions you may take based on such information or opinions. All content is the sole property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC. All copyrights are reserved and the exclusive property of Nurses Uncorked, LLC.
About Nurses Uncorked

Welcome to ”Nurses Uncorked,” your go-to podcast for all things nursing! Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or just starting your nursing journey, we’ve got something for everyone. Tune in as we discuss the latest trends in healthcare, share personal stories from the front lines, provide tips and tricks to help you thrive in your career, and make you laugh all at the same time. So grab your stethoscope and a cocktail, and join us on ”Nurses Uncorked”!
