Part 1
In part one of this two-part series of Nurses Uncorked, Nurse Jessica and Nurse Erica welcome back Matthew, a registered nurse with a background in psychiatric nursing, home health care and wound care. They discuss the harsh realities in long-term care facilities, including regulatory compliance and the increasing use of non-clinicians in traditionally skilled nursing roles. The elder care industry is driven by profit, not patient welfare. Matthew shares his experiences and insights into the corruption and challenges faced in long-term care, which are often hidden from the public eye. The speakers delve into taboo issues such as no-CPR policies and 'do not send out' policies, the implications on patient rights, and the legal accountability of nursing staff. They highlight the dangers of medication administration by inadequately trained staff, the manipulation of regulations to maintain compliance, and alleged cover ups. In this conversation, the speakers discuss the alarming realities of long-term care facilities, highlighting tragic outcomes, the emotional toll on families. A comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed to ensure better care for seniors. Awareness of these issues is crucial for families considering long-term care.
Chapters
00:56 Introduction and Guest Welcome
02:54 Guest’s Nursing Background
04:54 Cocktail of the Week
08:35 Regulations and Practices Differ Place to Place
12:25 Levels of Care in Long-term Care
16:00 COVID-19's Impact on Long-term Care
23:45 Med Techs and Directors of Wellness
26:34 The Taboo of Withholding CPR
34:28 Do Not Send Out Policies
41:07 Problem of the Week
46:20 Nursing Home Patient Death Ruled Homicide Due to Caregiver Neglect
56:45 Medication Errors and Cover-Ups
1:08:10 Enema of the Week Award
Don't Miss Part 2 Next Week!
