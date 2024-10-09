Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
7
CNN
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The MeidasTouch Podcast
3
The Daily
4
The Joe Rogan Experience
5
The Ezra Klein Show
6
Up First from NPR
7
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
8
Dateline NBC
9
Pod Save America
10
The Telepathy Tapes
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Podcasts
Kids & Family
Spillin’ it with TheCortReport
Listen to Spillin’ it with TheCortReport in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Spillin’ it with TheCortReport
TheCortReport
add
Family, fun, life, trauma and everything in between
More
Kids & Family
Available Episodes
5 of 33
We’re Baaack!!!
It has been a hot minute. We took the summer off but tune in for some big changes and updates in our lives. So excited to be sharing with you all again.
--------
45:19
Spillin’ It with Trisha Hyde!!
Cort has a special guest today all the way from Michigan. Content creator Trisha Hyde. They chat about life, background, similarities, and being content creators.
--------
1:30:40
Finances, budgets, and more!!
Cort & Ethan discuss finances, budgeting, being purposeful with $$, and more.
--------
56:45
Spillin it with Dad, Part 2
Cort and her dad cover a variety of topics ranging from her upbringing, to his childhood, parental advice, and more.
--------
1:13:33
"Choosing joy when you have the right to be bitter."
Cort and her mom, Renee, discuss making the choice to find joy even when your past has given you the right to be bitter.
--------
1:23:00
Show more
More Kids & Family podcasts
Wow in the World
Kids & Family, Education
Good Inside with Dr. Becky
Kids & Family, Parenting, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Relationships
The 1000 Hours Outside Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting
Raising Good Humans
Kids & Family, Parenting, Education
Calm Parenting Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting, Education, Self-Improvement, Science, Social Sciences
The Southern Tea
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
Brains On! Science podcast for kids
Kids & Family, Education for Kids
Greeking Out from National Geographic Kids
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Circle Round
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Bluey Storytime
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Trending Kids & Family podcasts
Full of Shift
Kids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture, Relationships, Education, Self-Improvement
Girl Tales
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids, Fiction
Raising Godly Girls
Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Is This Going To Cause An Argument
Kids & Family, Society & Culture, Relationships, Comedy
The Southern Tea
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
God's Big Story
Kids & Family
M Is for Mama Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting
Life at the Pond
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
The PedsDocTalk Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting, Health & Wellness, Medicine
Sound Detectives
Kids & Family
The Calm Mom - Burnout, Anxiety, Nervous System, Mindset, Self-Care, Parenting, Work-Life Balance
Kids & Family, Parenting, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement
At Peace Parents™ Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting
Fairy Tales with Granny MacDuff
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Girl Mom Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting
After Bedtime with Big Little Feelings
Kids & Family, Parenting
Two Parents & A Podcast
Kids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture
The Baffling Behavior Show {Parenting after Trauma}
Kids & Family, Parenting, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr.
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids, Fiction, TV & Film
Keyshawn Solves It
Kids & Family
Pregnancy & Birth Made Easy
Kids & Family, Parenting, Education, Courses, Health & Wellness
Nickelodeon’s Goodnight Bedtime Stories
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids, TV & Film
Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk
Kids & Family
Read-Aloud Revival ®
Kids & Family, Parenting, Education, Tutorials
Storyland | Kids Stories and Bedtime Fairy Tales for Children
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids, Fiction
Paws & Tales
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
Evidence Based Birth®
Kids & Family, Parenting, Health & Wellness, Medicine
Work It Out Wombats! Podcast
Kids & Family
Practice Makes Parent
Kids & Family, Parenting
Shaped by Dog with Susan Garrett
Kids & Family, Pets & Animals, Education
Lingokids: Growin' Up! —Discover dream jobs!
Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
About Spillin’ it with TheCortReport
Family, fun, life, trauma and everything in between
Podcast website
Listen to Spillin’ it with TheCortReport, Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Spillin’ it with TheCortReport
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.6.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/6/2025 - 8:53:57 AM