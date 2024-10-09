Powered by RND
Spillin’ it with TheCortReport

TheCortReport
Family, fun, life, trauma and everything in between 
Kids & Family

  • We’re Baaack!!!
    It has been a hot minute. We took the summer off but tune in for some big changes and updates in our lives. So excited to be sharing with you all again. 
    --------  
    45:19
  • Spillin’ It with Trisha Hyde!!
    Cort has a special guest today all the way from Michigan. Content creator Trisha Hyde. They chat about life, background, similarities, and being content creators.
    --------  
    1:30:40
  • Finances, budgets, and more!!
    Cort & Ethan discuss finances, budgeting, being purposeful with $$, and more. 
    --------  
    56:45
  • Spillin it with Dad, Part 2
    Cort and her dad cover a variety of topics ranging from her upbringing, to his childhood, parental advice, and more. 
    --------  
    1:13:33
  • "Choosing joy when you have the right to be bitter."
    Cort and her mom, Renee, discuss making the choice to find joy even when your past has given you the right to be bitter.
    --------  
    1:23:00

About Spillin’ it with TheCortReport

