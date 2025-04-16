Finding Peace in Preparation: End of Life Service Preplanning: Eight Essential Tips / Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias
When you’re grieving, the last thing you need to be doing is planning a service. Pre-planning allows you to make only two decisions when death occurs: what day and what time the service will be held. Everything else can be arranged in advance, giving you the space to honor your loved one while processing your grief.
We are Sue Ryan and Nancy Treaster, and we recently spoke with Greg Cannon, who has more than 45 years of experience in the funeral profession, including as a funeral director. Greg shared his expertise on planning ahead for a loved one’s service, offering eight essential tips that can make all the difference during a difficult time.
Rate, Subscribe, Share the Podcast and Share Your Tips on Social Media!
Please click here to review, follow, subscribe to and share our podcast.
Connect with us and share your tips:
Website: https://www.thecaregiversjourney.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecaregiversjourney/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheCaregiversJourneys/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suearmstrongryan/, https://www.linkedin.com/in/nancytreaster/Email: [email protected]
, [email protected]
Full Show Notes
https://thecaregiversjourney.com/finding-peace-in-preparation-end-of-life-service-preplanning-eight-essential-tips-alzheimers-and-other-dementias/
Additional Resources Mentioned
End of Life Service Worksheet here
Takeaways
Tip 1: Choose a Funeral Home
Select a funeral home that will meet your needs. This choice may be based on location, previous experience with them, or their reputation.
Tip 2: Decide on Burial or Cremation
This fundamental decision shapes many subsequent choices.
If choosing burial, consider:
Cemetery locationIf the person is married, reserving an adjoining space for the spouseWhether traditional burial or green burial options are preferred.
For cremation, consider:
Whether the cremation will happen before or after the service.What will be done with the cremated remains afterward.
In both cases, you’ll need to decide what clothing the person will wear. Greg advises bringing a complete set of clothing, including undergarments and outerwear. Shoes are optional and often difficult to put on, but can be included if they’re meaningful.
Tip 3: Decide on the Type of Service
Funeral services have evolved beyond the traditional.
Traditional Service (for either burial or cremation)
Memorial Service
Green Burial
Direct Cremation or Direct Burial
Tip 4: Choose a Location
The location for the service could be:
A funeral homeA place of worshipA location meaningful to the deceased
Tip 5: Prepare the Obituary
Rather than writing the complete obituary under time pressure, prepare by:
Compiling all necessary information ahead of timeCreating a comprehensive list of family members to includeSelecting a photo or photos to accompany the obituary.
Tip 6: Create a Notification Tree
Decide ahead of time:
Who needs to be notified of the deathWho will notify whomCreate a “notification tree” so you’re not responsible for contacting everyone.
Tip 7: Plan the Service
Consider these elements and include your care receiver as much as possible:
Officiant: Choose the clergy or person who will lead the serviceEulogies: Decide who will deliver them and provide guidanceMusic: Select meaningful songs or hymnsReadings: Choose scripture, poetry, or other readingsPersonal touches: Include memorabilia, photos, or items that represent the person’s life.
Consider alternatives to traditional floral arrangements:
Family quiltsMeaningful objects (like golf clubs for an avid golfer)Photos.
Tip 8: Plan the Gatherings
Consider various types of gatherings:
Private family dinner before the serviceReception after the service for all attendeesInformal gathering at home with close family and friends.